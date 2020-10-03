|
King, Byrd help Ga. Southern beat ULM 35-30
MONROE, La. (AP) J.D. King ran for a career-high 196 yards and a score, Rashad Byrd had a tackle at the 1-yard line in the closing seconds, and Georgia Southern held on for a 35-30 win over Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday night.
Wesley Kennedy III had 64 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 14 carries for Georgia Southern. NaJee Thompson blocked two punts, the second of which was covered in the end zone by Byrd to give the Eagles a 35-17 lead with 5:30 left in the third quarter. Thompson became just the second player (James Williams, 1993) in program history to block two punts in the same game.
Colby Suits completed 31 of his career-high 54 passes for 334 yards and two touchdowns for ULM (0-4, 0-2 Sun Belt), and added seven carries for 51 yards. Josh Johnson had two touchdowns rushing and another receiving.
Following Byrd's touchdown, Suits led a 13-play, 73-yard drive capped by Johnson's 2-yard scoring reception with 29 seconds left in the third quarter. After a punt by Georgia Southern (2-1, 1-1), the Warhawks drove 80 yards in eight plays to trim the deficit to 35-30 on Johnson's second 2-yard rushing TD with 4:59 to play.
The Eagles went three-and-out and ULM took over at its own 27 with 2:42 left. Suits converted a pair of third downs and ran for 7 yards on a fourth-and-6 to make it first-and-goal from the 9 and, two plays later, Byrd stopped a scrambling Suits at the 1 and time ran out.
Attendance at 30,427-seat Malone Stadium was limited to 25% capacity and there was no on-campus tailgating or RV parking due to COVID-19 restrictions.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|24
|Rushing
|16
|6
|Passing
|2
|15
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|9-13
|5-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|5-5
|Total Net Yards
|369
|426
|Total Plays
|60
|73
|Avg Gain
|6.2
|5.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|340
|92
|Rush Attempts
|53
|18
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.4
|5.1
|Yards Passing
|29
|334
|Comp. - Att.
|3-7
|31-55
|Yards Per Pass
|3.1
|5.9
|Penalties - Yards
|7-57
|5-45
|Touchdowns
|5
|4
|Rushing TDs
|4
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-38.0
|2-40.5
|Return Yards
|66
|70
|Punts - Returns
|3-27
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-39
|4-70
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|29
|PASS YDS
|334
|
|
|340
|RUSH YDS
|92
|
|
|369
|TOTAL YDS
|426
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Werts 1 QB
|S. Werts
|3/7
|29
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. King 15 RB
|J. King
|21
|196
|1
|62
|
W. Kennedy III 12 RB
|W. Kennedy III
|14
|64
|2
|11
|
L. Wright 2 RB
|L. Wright
|6
|35
|1
|17
|
S. Werts 1 QB
|S. Werts
|7
|34
|0
|10
|
M. LaRoche 5 RB
|M. LaRoche
|4
|11
|0
|5
|
C. Wright 94 NT
|C. Wright
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Johnson 11 TE
|B. Johnson
|2
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
D. Anderson 9 WR
|D. Anderson
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
K. Hood 7 WR
|K. Hood
|3
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Byrd 45 LB
|R. Byrd
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Baker Jr. 14 CB
|D. Baker Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Kitchen Jr. 23 CB
|E. Kitchen Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Ellis 36 LB
|R. Ellis
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Singletary 6 S
|J. Singletary
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Watkins 93 DE
|A. Watkins
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Harris Jr. 32 LB
|C. Harris Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. McGee 21 LB
|Z. McGee
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Canteen 13 CB
|D. Canteen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Birdsong 18 CB
|J. Birdsong
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wright 94 NT
|C. Wright
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Josue 5 LB
|B. Josue
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Jackson 2 S
|Ja. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Wilson 12 S
|A. Wilson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bride 24 S
|T. Bride
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Jackson 40 LB
|Ja. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Johnson III 0 DE
|R. Johnson III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Raynor 99 K
|A. Raynor
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Beck II 7 P
|A. Beck II
|3
|38.0
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Kennedy III 12 RB
|W. Kennedy III
|2
|19.5
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Thompson 6 WR
|N. Thompson
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|
R. Ellis 36 LB
|R. Ellis
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Kennedy III 12 RB
|W. Kennedy III
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Suits 16 QB
|C. Suits
|31/54
|334
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Suits 16 QB
|C. Suits
|7
|51
|0
|17
|
Jo. Johnson 8 RB
|Jo. Johnson
|9
|40
|2
|26
|
I. Phillips 3 RB
|I. Phillips
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Lamm 88 TE
|T. Lamm
|5
|5
|66
|0
|28
|
J. Frett 5 WR
|J. Frett
|7
|4
|58
|0
|22
|
J. Pederson 86 TE
|J. Pederson
|4
|3
|53
|0
|25
|
J. Hodoh 18 WR
|J. Hodoh
|6
|4
|37
|0
|13
|
Z. Jackson 7 WR
|Z. Jackson
|3
|2
|26
|0
|17
|
J. Bloomfield 17 WR
|J. Bloomfield
|3
|2
|25
|0
|15
|
Jo. Johnson 8 RB
|Jo. Johnson
|6
|5
|25
|1
|13
|
I. Phillips 3 RB
|I. Phillips
|3
|3
|25
|0
|19
|
P. Carter 14 WR
|P. Carter
|5
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
M. Jackson 2 WR
|M. Jackson
|4
|2
|8
|1
|6
|
C. Whitfield 4 WR
|C. Whitfield
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Ja. Johnson 2 S
|Ja. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Shelby 44 DE
|T. Shelby
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 7 LB
|K. Johnson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Ellis 90 DL
|S. Ellis
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Glass 1 S
|T. Glass
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
I. White Jr. 16 DE
|I. White Jr.
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Swinney 6 S
|K. Swinney
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Webster 10 LB
|T. Webster
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Roberts 55 DL
|D. Roberts
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Johnson 2 S
|Ja. Johnson
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Marbles 12 CB
|K. Marbles
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Newton 20 CB
|J. Newton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hawley 15 S
|A. Hawley
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Smith 42 LB
|H. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Mason 94 DE
|S. Mason
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Oliver 3 CB
|J. Oliver
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bell 4 S
|B. Bell
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Sparks 83 P
|D. Sparks
|2
|40.5
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Carter 14 WR
|P. Carter
|2
|15.5
|17
|0
|
I. Phillips 3 RB
|I. Phillips
|2
|19.5
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
LAMON
Warhawks
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 98-D.Lewis kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to ULM End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(15:00 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 27 for 2 yards (36-R.Ellis).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - LAMON 27(14:30 - 1st) 16-C.Suits complete to 18-J.Hodoh. 18-J.Hodoh to ULM 30 for 3 yards.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 5 - LAMON 30(14:00 - 1st) 16-C.Suits to ULM 31 for 1 yard (94-C.Wright).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - LAMON 31(13:30 - 1st) 83-D.Sparks punts 46 yards from ULM 31. 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 32 for 9 yards.
GAS
Eagles
- TD (3 plays, 68 yards, 0:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 32(12:52 - 1st) 15-J.King to GSO 35 for 3 yards.
|+62 YD
|
2 & 7 - GAS 35(12:25 - 1st) 15-J.King to ULM 3 for 62 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - GAS 3(12:00 - 1st) 15-J.King runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:00 - 1st) 99-A.Raynor extra point is good.
LAMON
Warhawks
- Punt (5 plays, 20 yards, 1:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:25 - 1st) 98-D.Lewis kicks 64 yards from GSO 35. 3-I.Phillips to ULM 19 for 18 yards. Penalty on ULM 85-D.Hickman Holding 10 yards enforced at ULM 19.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 9(11:25 - 1st) 16-C.Suits complete to 7-Z.Jackson. 7-Z.Jackson to ULM 18 for 9 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - LAMON 18(11:00 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 20 for 2 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 20(10:45 - 1st) 16-C.Suits incomplete.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LAMON 20(10:30 - 1st) 16-C.Suits incomplete.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - LAMON 20(10:20 - 1st) 16-C.Suits to ULM 29 for 9 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - LAMON 29(10:10 - 1st) 83-D.Sparks punts 21 yards from ULM 29. 36-R.Ellis to ULM 50 for no gain.
GAS
Eagles
- Downs (4 plays, 7 yards, 0:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 50(9:15 - 1st) 1-S.Werts to ULM 44 for 6 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - GAS 44(9:00 - 1st) 12-W.Kennedy to ULM 43 for 1 yard.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - GAS 43(9:00 - 1st) 1-S.Werts incomplete.
|No Gain
|
4 & 3 - GAS 43(8:30 - 1st) 94-C.Wright to ULM 43 for no gain.
LAMON
Warhawks
- FG (10 plays, 30 yards, 4:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 43(7:35 - 1st) 16-C.Suits complete to 88-T.Lamm. 88-T.Lamm to GSO 42 for 15 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 42(7:35 - 1st) Team penalty on ULM False start 5 yards enforced at GSO 42. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 15 - LAMON 47(7:35 - 1st) 3-I.Phillips to GSO 46 for 1 yard (93-A.Watkins36-R.Ellis).
|Penalty
|
2 & 14 - LAMON 46(7:03 - 1st) 16-C.Suits complete to 88-T.Lamm. 88-T.Lamm to GSO 37 for 9 yards. Penalty on ULM 54-G.Hirsch Holding 10 yards enforced at GSO 46. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 24 - LAMON 44(6:31 - 1st) 16-C.Suits complete to 18-J.Hodoh. 18-J.Hodoh to GSO 45 for 11 yards.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 13 - LAMON 45(5:56 - 1st) 16-C.Suits complete to 86-J.Pederson. 86-J.Pederson to GSO 39 for 6 yards (14-D.Baker12-A.Wilson).
|+22 YD
|
4 & 7 - LAMON 39(5:24 - 1st) 16-C.Suits complete to 86-J.Pederson. 86-J.Pederson to GSO 17 for 22 yards. Team penalty on GSO Offside declined.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 17(4:47 - 1st) 3-I.Phillips to GSO 17 for no gain (2-J.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LAMON 17(4:00 - 1st) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Whitfield.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - LAMON 17(3:30 - 1st) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 14-P.Carter.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - LAMON 22(3:24 - 1st) 39-D.Hughes 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
GAS
Eagles
- TD (11 plays, 81 yards, 3:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:31 - 1st) 83-D.Sparks kicks 61 yards from ULM 35. 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 19 for 15 yards (14-C.Hitchens).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 19(3:21 - 1st) 2-L.Wright to GSO 23 for 4 yards (1-T.Glass).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - GAS 23(2:37 - 1st) 2-L.Wright to GSO 29 for 6 yards (94-S.Mason).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 29(2:02 - 1st) 1-S.Werts complete to 7-K.Hood. 7-K.Hood to GSO 34 for 5 yards (6-K.Swinney1-T.Glass).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - GAS 34(1:19 - 1st) 1-S.Werts to GSO 38 for 4 yards (7-K.Johnson).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - GAS 38(0:43 - 1st) 5-M.LaRoche to GSO 42 for 4 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 42(0:07 - 1st) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 44 for 2 yards (20-J.Newton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - GAS 44(15:00 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 7-K.Hood.
|+41 YD
|
3 & 8 - GAS 44(14:53 - 2nd) 15-J.King to ULM 15 for 41 yards (6-K.Swinney).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 15(14:09 - 2nd) 15-J.King to ULM 10 for 5 yards (90-S.Ellis10-T.Webster).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - GAS 10(13:32 - 2nd) 12-W.Kennedy to ULM 4 for 6 yards (7-K.Johnson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - GAS 4(12:52 - 2nd) 12-W.Kennedy runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:47 - 2nd) 99-A.Raynor extra point is good.
LAMON
Warhawks
- TD (6 plays, 72 yards, 2:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:47 - 2nd) 98-D.Lewis kicks 58 yards from GSO 35. 3-I.Phillips to ULM 28 for 21 yards (24-T.Bride).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 28(12:42 - 2nd) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 26 for -2 yards (21-Z.McGee).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 12 - LAMON 26(12:23 - 2nd) 16-C.Suits complete to 7-Z.Jackson. 7-Z.Jackson to ULM 43 for 17 yards (21-Z.McGee32-C.Harris).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 43(12:06 - 2nd) 8-J.Johnson to GSO 43 for 14 yards (32-C.Harris).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 43(11:34 - 2nd) 16-C.Suits complete to 88-T.Lamm. 88-T.Lamm to GSO 41 for 2 yards (12-A.Wilson).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 8 - LAMON 41(10:45 - 2nd) 16-C.Suits complete to 17-J.Bloomfield. 17-J.Bloomfield to GSO 26 for 15 yards (6-J.Singletary).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 26(10:12 - 2nd) 8-J.Johnson runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:04 - 2nd) 39-D.Hughes extra point is good.
GAS
Eagles
- TD (15 plays, 75 yards, 8:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:04 - 2nd) 83-D.Sparks kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to GSO End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 25(10:04 - 2nd) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 26 for 1 yard (10-T.Webster90-S.Ellis).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - GAS 26(9:18 - 2nd) 15-J.King to GSO 30 for 4 yards (1-T.Glass).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - GAS 30(8:32 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts complete to 9-D.Anderson. 9-D.Anderson to GSO 37 for 7 yards (1-T.Glass).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 37(7:53 - 2nd) 15-J.King to GSO 40 for 3 yards (10-T.Webster).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - GAS 40(7:33 - 2nd) 15-J.King to GSO 43 for 3 yards (7-K.Johnson).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 4 - GAS 43(6:57 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts scrambles to ULM 47 for 10 yards (6-K.Swinney).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAS 47(6:23 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Johnson.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAS 47(6:17 - 2nd) 5-M.LaRoche to ULM 45 for 2 yards (55-D.Roberts).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - GAS 45(5:28 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts scrambles to ULM 36 for 9 yards (55-D.Roberts).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 36(4:48 - 2nd) 15-J.King to ULM 27 for 9 yards (44-T.Shelby).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 1 - GAS 27(4:10 - 2nd) 12-W.Kennedy to ULM 18 for 9 yards (44-T.Shelby6-K.Swinney).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 18(3:39 - 2nd) 12-W.Kennedy to ULM 15 for 3 yards (90-S.Ellis4-B.Bell).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - GAS 15(2:56 - 2nd) 15-J.King to ULM 8 for 7 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 8 - GAS 8(2:22 - 2nd) 15-J.King to ULM 5 for 3 yards (44-T.Shelby4-B.Bell).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - GAS 5(1:42 - 2nd) 12-W.Kennedy runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:37 - 2nd) 99-A.Raynor extra point is good.
LAMON
Warhawks
- Halftime (11 plays, 75 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:37 - 2nd) 98-D.Lewis kicks 57 yards from GSO 35. 14-P.Carter to ULM 25 for 17 yards (25-D.Spaulding).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(1:32 - 2nd) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Johnson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LAMON 25(1:27 - 2nd) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Johnson.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 10 - LAMON 25(1:23 - 2nd) 16-C.Suits complete to 18-J.Hodoh. 18-J.Hodoh to ULM 38 for 13 yards (23-E.Kitchen).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 38(1:18 - 2nd) 16-C.Suits complete to 86-J.Pederson. 86-J.Pederson to GSO 37 for 25 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 37(0:57 - 2nd) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Pederson.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - LAMON 37(0:52 - 2nd) 16-C.Suits sacked at GSO 44 for -7 yards (93-A.Watkins).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 17 - LAMON 44(0:46 - 2nd) 16-C.Suits complete to 18-J.Hodoh. 18-J.Hodoh to GSO 34 for 10 yards (23-E.Kitchen).
|+17 YD
|
4 & 7 - LAMON 34(0:19 - 2nd) 16-C.Suits scrambles to GSO 17 for 17 yards (93-A.Watkins).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 17(0:12 - 2nd) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Pederson.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - LAMON 17(0:07 - 2nd) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Johnson. Penalty on GSO 24-T.Bride Pass interference 15 yards enforced at GSO 17. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - LAMON 2(0:03 - 2nd) 16-C.Suits complete to 1-M.Jackson. 1-M.Jackson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 2nd) 39-D.Hughes extra point is good.
GAS
Eagles
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 4:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 83-D.Sparks kicks 55 yards from ULM 35 to GSO 10 fair catch by.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 25(15:00 - 3rd) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 29 for 4 yards (12-K.Marbles).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - GAS 29(14:28 - 3rd) 15-J.King to GSO 36 for 7 yards (44-T.Shelby).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 36(13:52 - 3rd) 15-J.King to GSO 41 for 5 yards (2-J.Johnson1-T.Glass).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - GAS 41(13:10 - 3rd) 15-J.King to GSO 43 for 2 yards (90-S.Ellis44-T.Shelby).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - GAS 43(12:28 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts to GSO 46 for 3 yards (90-S.Ellis).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 46(12:13 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts complete to 11-B.Johnson. 11-B.Johnson to ULM 37 for 17 yards (1-T.Glass).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GAS 37(12:13 - 3rd) Penalty on ULM 4-B.Bell Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at ULM 37. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 22(11:57 - 3rd) 5-M.LaRoche to ULM 17 for 5 yards (69-Q.Ledet).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - GAS 17(11:13 - 3rd) 5-M.LaRoche to ULM 17 for no gain (10-T.Webster94-S.Mason).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 5 - GAS 17(10:30 - 3rd) 2-L.Wright runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:19 - 3rd) 99-A.Raynor extra point is good.
LAMON
Warhawks
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:19 - 3rd) 98-D.Lewis kicks 37 yards from GSO 35 out of bounds at the ULM 28.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 28(10:19 - 3rd) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Whitfield.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LAMON 28(10:11 - 3rd) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Jackson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - LAMON 28(10:07 - 3rd) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Frett.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - LAMON 28(10:02 - 3rd) 83-D.Sparks punts 35 yards from ULM 28 to GSO 37 fair catch by.
GAS
Eagles
- Punt (7 plays, 15 yards, 3:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAS 37(9:55 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 7-K.Hood.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAS 37(9:48 - 3rd) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 45 for 8 yards (44-T.Shelby3-J.Oliver).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - GAS 45(9:13 - 3rd) 12-W.Kennedy to ULM 48 for 7 yards (15-A.Hawley).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 48(8:35 - 3rd) 15-J.King to ULM 43 for 5 yards (6-K.Swinney2-J.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - GAS 43(7:54 - 3rd) 15-J.King to ULM 41 for 2 yards (90-S.Ellis69-Q.Ledet).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 3 - GAS 41(7:23 - 3rd) 12-W.Kennedy to ULM 43 for -2 yards (2-J.Johnson15-A.Hawley).
|Penalty
|
4 & 5 - GAS 43(6:32 - 3rd) Penalty on GSO 7-A.Beck Delay of game 5 yards enforced at ULM 43. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - GAS 48(6:32 - 3rd) 7-A.Beck punts 30 yards from ULM 48 to ULM 18 fair catch by.
LAMON
Warhawks
- TD (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 18(6:25 - 3rd) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 18 for no gain (45-R.Byrd94-C.Wright).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LAMON 18(5:48 - 3rd) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 14-P.Carter.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - LAMON 18(5:43 - 3rd) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 7-Z.Jackson.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - LAMON 18(5:37 - 3rd) 83-D.Sparks punts -11 yards from ULM 18 blocked by 6-N.Thompson. 45-R.Byrd runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
GAS
Eagles
- Punt (12 plays, 30 yards, 0:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:37 - 3rd) 99-A.Raynor extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(5:30 - 3rd) 99-A.Raynor kicks 52 yards from GSO 35. 14-P.Carter to ULM 27 for 14 yards (23-E.Kitchen).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GAS 27(5:26 - 3rd) Penalty on ULM 59-V.Cutler False start 5 yards enforced at ULM 27. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 15 - GAS 22(5:26 - 3rd) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Bloomfield. Penalty on GSO 14-D.Baker Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ULM 22. No Play.
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 37(5:22 - 3rd) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 32 for -5 yards (32-C.Harris).
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - GAS 32(4:53 - 3rd) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Jackson.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 15 - GAS 32(4:46 - 3rd) 16-C.Suits complete to 8-J.Johnson. 8-J.Johnson to ULM 45 for 13 yards (45-R.Byrd).
|+28 YD
|
4 & 2 - GAS 45(4:03 - 3rd) 16-C.Suits complete to 88-T.Lamm. 88-T.Lamm to GSO 27 for 28 yards (45-R.Byrd).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAS 27(3:46 - 3rd) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Frett.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAS 27(3:37 - 3rd) 16-C.Suits complete to 3-I.Phillips. 3-I.Phillips to GSO 25 for 2 yards (18-J.Birdsong).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - GAS 25(2:53 - 3rd) 16-C.Suits complete to 17-J.Bloomfield. 17-J.Bloomfield to GSO 15 for 10 yards (14-D.Baker).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAS 15(2:29 - 3rd) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Bloomfield.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - GAS 15(2:22 - 3rd) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Hodoh.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - GAS 15(2:18 - 3rd) 16-C.Suits complete to 8-J.Johnson. 8-J.Johnson to GSO 9 for 6 yards (36-R.Ellis).
|+6 YD
|
4 & 4 - GAS 9(1:40 - 3rd) 16-C.Suits complete to 1-M.Jackson. 1-M.Jackson to GSO 3 for 6 yards (36-R.Ellis).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 3 - GAS 3(1:09 - 3rd) 8-J.Johnson to GSO 2 for 1 yard (36-R.Ellis94-C.Wright).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - GAS 2(0:37 - 3rd) 16-C.Suits complete to 8-J.Johnson. 8-J.Johnson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(0:29 - 3rd) 39-D.Hughes extra point is no good.
LAMON
Warhawks
- TD (9 plays, 80 yards, 3:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:29 - 3rd) 83-D.Sparks kicks 63 yards from ULM 35. 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 26 for 24 yards (6-K.Swinney).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 26(0:23 - 3rd) 15-J.King to GSO 29 for 3 yards (16-I.White).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAMON 29(15:00 - 4th) 15-J.King to GSO 43 for 14 yards (16-I.White6-K.Swinney).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 43(14:18 - 4th) 15-J.King to GSO 46 for 3 yards (16-I.White2-J.Johnson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAMON 46(13:46 - 4th) 12-W.Kennedy to ULM 49 for 5 yards (1-T.Glass).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 2 - LAMON 49(13:06 - 4th) 1-S.Werts to ULM 40 for 9 yards (44-T.Shelby).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 40(12:24 - 4th) 12-W.Kennedy to ULM 29 for 11 yards (42-H.Smith).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 29(11:46 - 4th) 15-J.King to ULM 25 for 4 yards (55-D.Roberts2-J.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - LAMON 25(11:02 - 4th) 15-J.King to ULM 17 for 8 yards. Team penalty on GSO Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at ULM 25. No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 11 - LAMON 30(10:39 - 4th) 1-S.Werts scrambles to ULM 30 for no gain (10-T.Webster). Penalty on GSO 51-A.Dowdell Holding 10 yards enforced at ULM 30. No Play.
|Sack
|
2 & 21 - LAMON 40(10:03 - 4th) 1-S.Werts sacked at ULM 47 for -7 yards (16-I.White).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 28 - LAMON 47(9:15 - 4th) 15-J.King to ULM 39 for 8 yards (10-T.Webster90-S.Ellis).
|Penalty
|
4 & 20 - LAMON 39(8:21 - 4th) Team penalty on GSO Delay of game 5 yards enforced at ULM 39. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 25 - LAMON 44(8:21 - 4th) 7-A.Beck punts 44 yards from ULM 44 to ULM End Zone. touchback.
GAS
Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 2:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 20(8:12 - 4th) 16-C.Suits complete to 5-J.Frett. 5-J.Frett to ULM 29 for 9 yards (5-B.Josue36-R.Ellis).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - GAS 29(7:30 - 4th) 16-C.Suits complete to 5-J.Frett. 5-J.Frett to ULM 36 for 7 yards (13-D.Canteen).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 36(7:03 - 4th) 16-C.Suits complete to 5-J.Frett. 5-J.Frett to GSO 44 for 20 yards (13-D.Canteen).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 44(6:31 - 4th) 16-C.Suits complete to 3-I.Phillips. 3-I.Phillips to GSO 25 for 19 yards (6-J.Singletary).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 25(6:04 - 4th) 16-C.Suits complete to 3-I.Phillips. 3-I.Phillips to GSO 21 for 4 yards (18-J.Birdsong).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - GAS 21(5:21 - 4th) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Whitfield.
|+17 YD
|
3 & 6 - GAS 21(5:15 - 4th) 16-C.Suits complete to 88-T.Lamm. 88-T.Lamm to GSO 4 for 17 yards (6-J.Singletary).
|Penalty
|
1 & 4 - GAS 4(5:09 - 4th) Penalty on GSO 15-Q.Williams Personal Foul 2 yards enforced at GSO 4. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - GAS 2(5:09 - 4th) 8-J.Johnson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:59 - 4th) 39-D.Hughes extra point is good.
LAMON
Warhawks
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:59 - 4th) 83-D.Sparks kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to GSO End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(4:59 - 4th) 2-L.Wright to GSO 27 for 2 yards (7-K.Johnson1-T.Glass).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - LAMON 27(4:20 - 4th) 2-L.Wright to GSO 32 for 5 yards (44-T.Shelby7-K.Johnson).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - LAMON 32(3:32 - 4th) 2-L.Wright to GSO 33 for 1 yard (7-K.Johnson16-I.White).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - LAMON 33(2:50 - 4th) 7-A.Beck punts 40 yards from GSO 33 to ULM 27 fair catch by.
LAMON
Warhawks
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 27(2:42 - 4th) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Hodoh.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAMON 27(2:37 - 4th) 16-C.Suits complete to 8-J.Johnson. 8-J.Johnson to ULM 32 for 5 yards (23-E.Kitchen).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 5 - LAMON 32(2:06 - 4th) 16-C.Suits complete to 5-J.Frett. 5-J.Frett to GSO 46 for 22 yards (23-E.Kitchen).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 46(1:36 - 4th) 16-C.Suits complete to 8-J.Johnson. 8-J.Johnson to GSO 47 for -1 yard (14-D.Baker).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - LAMON 47(1:30 - 4th) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Frett.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 11 - LAMON 47(1:24 - 4th) 16-C.Suits complete to 14-P.Carter. 14-P.Carter to GSO 36 for 11 yards (24-T.Bride).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 36(0:56 - 4th) 16-C.Suits scrambles to GSO 20 for 16 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 20(0:40 - 4th) 16-C.Suits complete to 88-T.Lamm. 88-T.Lamm to GSO 16 for 4 yards (14-D.Baker0-R.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - LAMON 16(0:32 - 4th) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 14-P.Carter.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - LAMON 16(0:29 - 4th) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Whitfield.
|+7 YD
|
4 & 6 - LAMON 16(0:23 - 4th) 16-C.Suits scrambles to GSO 9 for 7 yards (40-J.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - LAMON 9(0:15 - 4th) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 14-P.Carter.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - LAMON 9(0:12 - 4th) 16-C.Suits scrambles to GSO 1 for 8 yards (45-R.Byrd).
