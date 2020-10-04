|
|
|AUBURN
|UGA
Stetson Bennett, No. 4 Georgia romp past No. 7 Auburn 27-6
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) The Mailman delivered for Georgia in his first college start, teaming with a dominant defense to lead the Bulldogs to an eye-opening victory in the first Top 10 matchup of the college football season.
Stetson Bennett threw for 240 yards and a touchdown, solidifying his hold on the quarterback job as No. 4 Georgia romped past No. 7 Auburn 27-6 Saturday night.
The Bulldogs (2-0) buried Auburn (1-1) with a 24-0 blitz in the first half, getting a pair of 1-yard TD runs from Zamir White to extend their domination of the Deep South's oldest rivalry.
''Pretty cool'' was the way Bennett described it.
''It's so easy to play football,'' he said, ''when the defense plays as well as they did, when you run the ball as well as we did, and the guys on the outside are making plays like they did,.''
Even with a catchy nickname, which he picked up during his high school days after he wore a U.S. Postal Service cap in an effort to get noticed, Bennett was never viewed as a starting candidate for the Bulldogs.
He initially walked on at Georgia, left for a junior college hoping to boost his chances of playing elsewhere, and only returned to the Bulldogs last season when they desperately needed an experienced backup behind Jake Fromm.
Over the summer, Bennett was far down the depth chart. Jamie Newman and JT Daniels were transfers who had started at other schools. Redshirt freshman D'Wan Mathis was viewed as a talented prospect.
Even when Newman opted out of the season, Bennett was left to take snaps with the third team.
''He came to me and asked where he was and why he was not getting more snaps,'' coach Kirby Smart said. ''But he didn't cry about it, he didn't leave or transfer, he didn't have his parents call. He just kept working and working and working. When he got an opportunity, he took advantage of it.''
After Mathis struggled in the season opener at Arkansas, and with Daniels still not cleared to play after undergoing major knee surgery, Bennett came on to throw a pair of TD passed that sparked the Bulldogs to a 37-10 victory.
That earned him a start against Auburn.
The opportunity may have been a long time coming, but Bennett sure took advantage of it before a socially distanced crowd of 20,524 at Sanford Stadium.
''My goal was always to start here,'' the fourth-year junior said. ''That's why I came here in the first place.''
Bennett didn't make any major mistakes while completing an efficient 17 of 28 passes, including a 21-yard touchdown to George Pickens.
Kearis Jackson was Bennett's favorite receiver, hauling in nine catches for 147 yards.
Auburn was held to a pair of field goals. The offense simply never got going behind Bo Nix, who completed just 21 of 40 passes for 177 yards. The running game was no help at all, held to 39 yards and a 1.8-yard average per carry.
Nix's run of 251 consecutive passes without an interception was snapped with a third-quarter pick by Mark Webb, ending the second-longest active streak in college football behind Clemson's Trevor Lawrence.
''They played about as good as they could play, and we played about the worst we could play, and it showed on the field,'' Nix said. ''We just got beat.''
Georgia rushed for 202 yards. White led the way with 88 yards on 19 carries.
NEW DATE
The teams had traditionally played in November, but a revamped Southeastern Conference schedule in this pandemic-affected season moved the game up to Week 2. It was their earliest meeting since the very first game in the series was played in February 1892.
No matter the time of year, Georgia kept the upper hand with a fourth straight victory over Auburn. The Bulldogs have won 13 of the last 16 meetings.
THE TAKEAWAY
Auburn: Coach Gus Malzahn is sure to face renewed criticism after his offense turned in another miserable performance against the Bulldogs. The Tigers have scored a total of 37 points in the last four games in the series.
''They won the line of scrimmage,'' Malzahn said. ''We really got whipped in all three phases. We got outcoached.''
Georgia: Smart was willing to play multiple quarterbacks against Auburn, but it wasn't necessary with Bennett's performance.
The Mailman is rapidly becoming one of college football's feel-good stories of 2020, though Smart won't hesitate to turn to Mathis or Daniels if the offense bogs down.
''Stetson has got to get better. We've got to get better,'' Smart said. ''But he's not one of those kids who thinks he's arrived. I'm sure he'll be right back in here working to get better for next week.''
EJECTED
A safety from each team was ejected because of targeting.
Auburn's Smoke Monday was tossed for a hit on Jackson in the first quarter. Georgia star Richard LeCounte got the boot in the second period for a helmet-to-helmet collision with Auburn receiver Shedrick Jackson.
INJURY REPORT
After rushing for 41 yards on five carries, Georgia running back James Cook left the game in the second quarter with an injured right shoulder. Smart downplayed the injury, saying Cook could have come back in the game if needed.
UP NEXT
Auburn welcomes Arkansas (1-1) to Jordan-Hare Stadium next Saturday. The Razorbacks will be coming off a 21-14 upset of No. 16 Mississippi State.
Georgia hosts its second straight ranked opponent when No. 21 Tennessee (2-0) visits Sanford Stadium.
---
Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/pnewberry1963. His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paulnewberry
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|25
|Rushing
|5
|13
|Passing
|8
|12
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|7-16
|9-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|216
|442
|Total Plays
|63
|73
|Avg Gain
|3.4
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|39
|202
|Rush Attempts
|22
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.8
|4.5
|Yards Passing
|177
|240
|Comp. - Att.
|21-41
|17-28
|Yards Per Pass
|3.9
|8.6
|Penalties - Yards
|7-46
|8-59
|Touchdowns
|0
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-40.8
|2-51.5
|Return Yards
|72
|57
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-6
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-72
|1-38
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-13
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|177
|PASS YDS
|240
|
|
|39
|RUSH YDS
|202
|
|
|216
|TOTAL YDS
|442
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Nix 10 QB
|B. Nix
|21/41
|177
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Bigsby 4 RB
|T. Bigsby
|8
|31
|0
|9
|
B. Nix 10 QB
|B. Nix
|11
|8
|0
|10
|
J. Pegues 89 TE
|J. Pegues
|2
|4
|0
|2
|
A. Schwartz 1 WR
|A. Schwartz
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Bigsby 4 RB
|T. Bigsby
|8
|7
|68
|0
|19
|
A. Schwartz 1 WR
|A. Schwartz
|14
|8
|57
|0
|18
|
S. Williams 18 WR
|S. Williams
|10
|3
|34
|0
|20
|
K. Hudson 5 WR
|K. Hudson
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
J. Pegues 89 TE
|J. Pegues
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Shenker 47 TE
|J. Shenker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Jackson 11 WR
|S. Jackson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Williams 3 RB
|D. Williams
|2
|1
|-4
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Sherwood 20 DB
|J. Sherwood
|10-4
|0.0
|0
|
Z. McClain 9 LB
|Z. McClain
|10-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Peters 15 DB
|J. Peters
|9-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Britt 33 LB
|K. Britt
|7-5
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wooden 25 LB
|C. Wooden
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
O. Pappoe 0 LB
|O. Pappoe
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. McCreary 23 DB
|R. McCreary
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Puckett 31 DB
|Z. Puckett
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Truesdell 94 DT
|T. Truesdell
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Moultry 99 LB
|T. Moultry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bryant 1 DE
|B. Bryant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tutt 6 DB
|C. Tutt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Newkirk 44 DT
|D. Newkirk
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pritchett 14 DB
|N. Pritchett
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Burks 92 DT
|M. Burks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Monday 21 DB
|S. Monday
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Puckett 40 DB
|J. Puckett
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Carlson 26 K
|A. Carlson
|2/2
|45
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. Chapman 91 P
|O. Chapman
|3
|38.0
|1
|40
|
A. Marshall 41 P
|A. Marshall
|2
|45.0
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Bigsby 4 RB
|T. Bigsby
|4
|18.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Bennett 13 QB
|S. Bennett
|17/28
|240
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. White 3 RB
|Z. White
|19
|88
|2
|17
|
J. Cook 4 RB
|J. Cook
|5
|41
|0
|16
|
K. Milton 22 RB
|K. Milton
|6
|30
|0
|10
|
K. McIntosh 6 RB
|K. McIntosh
|6
|29
|0
|9
|
D. Edwards 33 RB
|D. Edwards
|7
|27
|0
|7
|
D. Mathis 2 QB
|D. Mathis
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
S. Bennett 13 QB
|S. Bennett
|1
|-15
|0
|-15
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Jackson 10 WR
|K. Jackson
|11
|9
|147
|0
|49
|
G. Pickens 1 WR
|G. Pickens
|5
|2
|26
|1
|21
|
J. FitzPatrick 86 TE
|J. FitzPatrick
|3
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
K. McIntosh 6 RB
|K. McIntosh
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
J. Burton 7 WR
|J. Burton
|3
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
D. Robertson 16 WR
|D. Robertson
|2
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
Z. White 3 RB
|Z. White
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
M. Rosemy-Jacksaint 81 WR
|M. Rosemy-Jacksaint
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Landers 5 WR
|M. Landers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Rice 32 LB
|M. Rice
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ojulari 13 LB
|A. Ojulari
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
Q. Walker 25 LB
|Q. Walker
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Campbell 3 DB
|T. Campbell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Smith 4 LB
|N. Smith
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Stevenson 7 DB
|T. Stevenson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. LeCounte 2 DB
|R. LeCounte
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Cine 16 DB
|L. Cine
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Herring 10 DL
|M. Herring
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Anderson 19 LB
|A. Anderson
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
E. Stokes 27 DB
|E. Stokes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Daniel 14 DB
|D. Daniel
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 29 DB
|C. Smith
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wyatt 95 DL
|D. Wyatt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Webb 23 DB
|M. Webb
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
N. Dean 17 LB
|N. Dean
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Walker 44 DL
|T. Walker
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carter 88 DL
|J. Carter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rochester 92 DL
|J. Rochester
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Podlesny 96 K
|J. Podlesny
|2/3
|25
|3/3
|9
|
B. Buce 97 K
|B. Buce
|1/1
|25
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Camarda 90 K
|J. Camarda
|2
|51.5
|1
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. McIntosh 6 RB
|K. McIntosh
|1
|38.0
|38
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Jackson 10 WR
|K. Jackson
|2
|3.0
|3
|0
UGA
Bulldogs
- Punt (5 plays, -6 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 26-A.Carlson kicks 60 yards from AUB 35. 6-K.McIntosh pushed ob at UGA 43 for 38 yards (21-S.Monday).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 43(14:54 - 1st) 3-Z.White to UGA 48 for 5 yards (20-J.Sherwood21-S.Monday).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - UGA 48(14:18 - 1st) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 86-J.FitzPatrick.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - UGA 48(14:13 - 1st) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 86-J.FitzPatrick.
|Penalty
|
4 & 5 - UGA 48(14:09 - 1st) Penalty on UGA 41-C.Tindall False start 5 yards enforced at UGA 48. No Play.
|Penalty
|
4 & 10 - UGA 43(14:09 - 1st) Penalty on UGA 25-Q.Walker False start 6 yards enforced at UGA 43. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - UGA 37(14:09 - 1st) 90-J.Camarda punts 63 yards from UGA 37 to AUB End Zone. touchback.
AUBURN
Tigers
- Punt (5 plays, 1 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 20(14:01 - 1st) Penalty on AUB 52-N.Brahms False start 5 yards enforced at AUB 20. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 15 - AUBURN 15(14:01 - 1st) Penalty on AUB 59-B.Hamm False start 5 yards enforced at AUB 15. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 20 - AUBURN 10(14:01 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 1-A.Schwartz. 1-A.Schwartz to AUB 12 for 2 yards (10-M.Herring17-N.Dean).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 18 - AUBURN 12(13:29 - 1st) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 21 for 9 yards (16-L.Cine17-N.Dean).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - AUBURN 21(12:44 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - AUBURN 21(12:36 - 1st) 91-O.Chapman punts 40 yards from AUB 21. 10-K.Jackson to UGA 42 for 3 yards (21-S.Monday60-B.Taylor). Penalty on AUB 21-S.Monday Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UGA 42.
UGA
Bulldogs
- TD (9 plays, 26 yards, 2:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 43(12:27 - 1st) 13-S.Bennett complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens pushed ob at AUB 38 for 5 yards (33-K.Britt).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - UGA 38(11:43 - 1st) 6-K.McIntosh to AUB 32 for 6 yards (20-J.Sherwood).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 32(11:38 - 1st) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 10-K.Jackson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UGA 32(11:34 - 1st) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 81-M.Rosemy-Jacksaint.
|+17 YD
|
3 & 10 - UGA 32(11:34 - 1st) 13-S.Bennett complete to 10-K.Jackson. 10-K.Jackson runs ob at AUB 15 for 17 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 15(11:18 - 1st) 3-Z.White to AUB 8 for 7 yards (20-J.Sherwood33-K.Britt).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 3 - UGA 8(11:01 - 1st) 13-S.Bennett complete to 10-K.Jackson. 10-K.Jackson to AUB 12 for -4 yards (20-J.Sherwood).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - UGA 12(10:23 - 1st) 13-S.Bennett complete to 3-Z.White. 3-Z.White to AUB 2 for 10 yards (20-J.Sherwood15-J.Peters).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - UGA 2(10:09 - 1st) 3-Z.White to AUB 1 for 1 yard (15-J.Peters).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - UGA 1(9:34 - 1st) 3-Z.White runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:34 - 1st) 96-J.Podlesny extra point is good.
AUBURN
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:31 - 1st) 96-J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to AUB End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(9:31 - 1st) 10-B.Nix scrambles to AUB 26 for 1 yard (99-J.Davis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - AUBURN 26(8:58 - 1st) 10-B.Nix to AUB 26 for no gain (4-N.Smith99-J.Davis).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - AUBURN 26(8:11 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Williams.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - AUBURN 26(8:03 - 1st) 91-O.Chapman punts 37 yards from AUB 26 to UGA 37 fair catch by 10-K.Jackson.
UGA
Bulldogs
- FG (10 plays, 59 yards, 3:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 37(7:56 - 1st) 4-J.Cook to UGA 43 for 6 yards (20-J.Sherwood9-Z.McClain).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - UGA 43(7:23 - 1st) 4-J.Cook to UGA 50 for 7 yards (9-Z.McClain).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 50(6:59 - 1st) 4-J.Cook to AUB 45 for 5 yards (9-Z.McClain).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 5 - UGA 45(6:26 - 1st) 3-Z.White to AUB 28 for 17 yards (15-J.Peters20-J.Sherwood).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 28(5:51 - 1st) 3-Z.White to AUB 24 for 4 yards (15-J.Peters44-D.Newkirk).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - UGA 24(5:18 - 1st) 13-S.Bennett complete to 16-D.Robertson. 16-D.Robertson to AUB 20 for 4 yards (25-C.Wooden33-K.Britt).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 2 - UGA 20(4:43 - 1st) 13-S.Bennett complete to 10-K.Jackson. 10-K.Jackson to AUB 4 for 16 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 4 - UGA 4(4:17 - 1st) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Burton.
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - UGA 4(4:11 - 1st) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 1-G.Pickens.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - UGA 4(4:06 - 1st) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 10-K.Jackson.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - UGA 4(4:03 - 1st) 96-J.Podlesny 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
AUBURN
Tigers
- Punt (6 plays, 22 yards, 2:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:00 - 1st) 96-J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to AUB End Zone. touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(4:00 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 1-A.Schwartz. 1-A.Schwartz pushed ob at AUB 34 for 9 yards (2-R.LeCounte).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 1 - AUBURN 34(3:27 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 4-T.Bigsby. 4-T.Bigsby runs ob at AUB 45 for 11 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 45(3:03 - 1st) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 46 for 1 yard (99-J.Davis10-M.Herring).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - AUBURN 46(2:25 - 1st) 4-T.Bigsby to UGA 48 for 6 yards (25-Q.Walker92-J.Rochester).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - AUBURN 48(1:47 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Schwartz.
|Penalty
|
4 & 3 - AUBURN 48(1:41 - 1st) Team penalty on AUB Delay of game 5 yards enforced at UGA 48. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - AUBURN 47(1:41 - 1st) 91-O.Chapman punts 37 yards from AUB 47 to UGA 16 fair catch by 10-K.Jackson.
UGA
Bulldogs
- TD (11 plays, 84 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 16(1:34 - 1st) 3-Z.White to UGA 20 for 4 yards (94-T.Truesdell).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - UGA 20(1:05 - 1st) 3-Z.White to UGA 22 for 2 yards (33-K.Britt44-D.Newkirk).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 4 - UGA 22(0:20 - 1st) 13-S.Bennett complete to 10-K.Jackson. 10-K.Jackson to UGA 39 for 17 yards (20-J.Sherwood31-Z.Puckett).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 39(15:00 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett complete to 7-J.Burton. 7-J.Burton to AUB 47 for 14 yards (14-N.Pritchett).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 47(14:41 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett complete to 10-K.Jackson. 10-K.Jackson to AUB 40 for 7 yards (15-J.Peters).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - UGA 40(14:00 - 2nd) 4-J.Cook to AUB 33 for 7 yards (20-J.Sherwood).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 33(13:23 - 2nd) 3-Z.White to AUB 28 for 5 yards (9-Z.McClain94-T.Truesdell).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - UGA 28(12:42 - 2nd) 3-Z.White to AUB 22 for 6 yards (25-C.Wooden20-J.Sherwood).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 22(12:05 - 2nd) 3-Z.White to AUB 21 for 1 yard (33-K.Britt).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - UGA 21(11:18 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Burton.
|+21 YD
|
3 & 9 - UGA 21(11:13 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:13 - 2nd) 96-J.Podlesny extra point is good.
AUBURN
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:08 - 2nd) 96-J.Podlesny kicks 61 yards from UGA 35. 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 21 for 17 yards (81-M.Rosemy-Jacksaint).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 21(11:03 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Schwartz.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - AUBURN 21(10:56 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 89-J.Pegues. 89-J.Pegues to AUB 25 for 4 yards (95-D.Wyatt).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - AUBURN 25(10:11 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Schwartz.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - AUBURN 25(10:05 - 2nd) 41-A.Marshall punts 50 yards from AUB 25. 10-K.Jackson to UGA 28 for 3 yards (0-O.Pappoe).
UGA
Bulldogs
- TD (7 plays, 72 yards, 3:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 28(9:53 - 2nd) 4-J.Cook to UGA 44 for 16 yards (20-J.Sherwood).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UGA 44(9:08 - 2nd) Penalty on UGA 1-G.Pickens False start 5 yards enforced at UGA 44. No Play.
|+49 YD
|
1 & 15 - UGA 39(8:42 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett complete to 10-K.Jackson. 10-K.Jackson to AUB 12 for 49 yards (15-J.Peters).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 12(8:24 - 2nd) 6-K.McIntosh to AUB 5 for 7 yards (15-J.Peters20-J.Sherwood).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - UGA 5(7:42 - 2nd) 3-Z.White to AUB 3 for 2 yards (33-K.Britt).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - UGA 3(7:03 - 2nd) 3-Z.White to AUB 1 for 2 yards (9-Z.McClain20-J.Sherwood).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - UGA 1(6:29 - 2nd) 3-Z.White runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:26 - 2nd) 96-J.Podlesny extra point is good.
AUBURN
Tigers
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:26 - 2nd) 96-J.Podlesny kicks 57 yards from UGA 35. 4-T.Bigsby pushed ob at AUB 32 for 24 yards (9-A.Speed).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 32(6:18 - 2nd) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 38 for 6 yards (25-Q.Walker).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - AUBURN 38(5:48 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 1-A.Schwartz. 1-A.Schwartz pushed ob at AUB 47 for 9 yards (14-D.Daniel).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 47(5:30 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix pushed ob at UGA 46 for 7 yards (32-M.Rice).
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - AUBURN 46(5:05 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams. Penalty on UGA 3-T.Campbell Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UGA 46. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - AUBURN 31(4:59 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|+19 YD
|
3 & 10 - AUBURN 31(4:52 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 4-T.Bigsby. 4-T.Bigsby to UGA 12 for 19 yards (2-R.LeCounte13-A.Ojulari).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 12(4:29 - 2nd) 4-T.Bigsby to UGA 15 for -3 yards (13-A.Ojulari).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - AUBURN 15(4:29 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|Penalty
|
3 & 13 - AUBURN 15(3:49 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 11-S.Jackson. Penalty on UGA 2-R.LeCounte Personal Foul 8 yards enforced at UGA 15. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 7 - AUBURN 7(3:04 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix scrambles to UGA 7 for no gain (32-M.Rice).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - AUBURN 7(2:22 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix to UGA 3 for 4 yards (99-J.Davis17-N.Dean).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - AUBURN 3(1:42 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 1-A.Schwartz. 1-A.Schwartz to UGA 3 for no gain (3-T.Campbell).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - AUBURN 3(1:42 - 2nd) 26-A.Carlson 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
UGA
Bulldogs
- Punt (5 plays, 6 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:38 - 2nd) 26-A.Carlson kicks 61 yards from AUB 35 out of bounds at the UGA 4.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 35(1:03 - 2nd) 3-Z.White to UGA 40 for 5 yards (33-K.Britt94-T.Truesdell).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - UGA 40(0:51 - 2nd) 3-Z.White to UGA 49 for 9 yards (0-O.Pappoe33-K.Britt).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 49(0:46 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 1-G.Pickens.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UGA 49(0:40 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Landers.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 10 - UGA 49(0:32 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett complete to 10-K.Jackson. 10-K.Jackson pushed ob at AUB 49 for 2 yards (0-O.Pappoe). Penalty on UGA 1-G.Pickens Holding 10 yards enforced at AUB 49.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 18 - UGA 41(0:32 - 2nd) 3-Z.White to UGA 45 for 4 yards (9-Z.McClain).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - UGA 45(0:18 - 2nd) 90-J.Camarda punts 40 yards from UGA 45 to AUB 15 fair catch by 6-J.Johnson.
AUBURN
Tigers
- FG (13 plays, 54 yards, 4:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:55 - 3rd) 96-J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35. 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 18 for 18 yards (6-J.Kimber).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 18(14:23 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix to AUB 20 for 2 yards (32-M.Rice).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - AUBURN 20(14:00 - 3rd) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 21 for 1 yard (13-A.Ojulari16-L.Cine).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - AUBURN 21(13:40 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to AUB 31 for 10 yards (23-M.Webb44-T.Walker).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 31(13:40 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - AUBURN 31(13:40 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|+20 YD
|
3 & 10 - AUBURN 31(13:30 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to UGA 49 for 20 yards (3-T.Campbell).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 49(13:16 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 1-A.Schwartz. 1-A.Schwartz to UGA 44 for 5 yards (25-Q.Walker17-N.Dean).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - AUBURN 44(12:39 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 11-S.Jackson.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 5 - AUBURN 44(12:32 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix scrambles pushed ob at UGA 34 for 10 yards (7-T.Stevenson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 34(12:07 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 1-A.Schwartz. 1-A.Schwartz to UGA 25 FUMBLES (44-T.Walker). 11-S.Jackson to UGA 25 for no gain.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - AUBURN 25(11:26 - 3rd) 4-T.Bigsby to UGA 23 for 2 yards (88-J.Carter).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 23(10:57 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Schwartz.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - AUBURN 23(10:53 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Bigsby.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - AUBURN 23(10:47 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix sacked at UGA 28 for -5 yards (19-A.Anderson).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 15 - AUBURN 28(10:14 - 3rd) 26-A.Carlson 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
UGA
Bulldogs
- FG (9 plays, 67 yards, 4:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:09 - 3rd) 26-A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to UGA End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 25(10:09 - 3rd) 3-Z.White to UGA 33 for 8 yards (9-Z.McClain15-J.Peters).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - UGA 33(9:37 - 3rd) 3-Z.White to UGA 37 for 4 yards (0-O.Pappoe33-K.Britt).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 37(9:00 - 3rd) 13-S.Bennett complete to 86-J.FitzPatrick. 86-J.FitzPatrick to AUB 45 for 18 yards.
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 45(8:43 - 3rd) 13-S.Bennett complete to 10-K.Jackson. 10-K.Jackson to AUB 24 for 21 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 24(8:26 - 3rd) 6-K.McIntosh to AUB 23 for 1 yard (33-K.Britt).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - UGA 23(7:49 - 3rd) 6-K.McIntosh to AUB 14 for 9 yards (23-R.McCreary).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 14(7:28 - 3rd) 6-K.McIntosh to AUB 12 for 2 yards (25-C.Wooden).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - UGA 12(6:44 - 3rd) 22-K.Milton to AUB 8 for 4 yards (0-O.Pappoe).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - UGA 8(6:02 - 3rd) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 1-G.Pickens.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - UGA 8(5:55 - 3rd) 96-J.Podlesny 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
AUBURN
Tigers
- Interception (16 plays, 3 yards, 5:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:51 - 3rd) 96-J.Podlesny kicks 57 yards from UGA 35. 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 21 for 13 yards (24-P.Hudson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 21(5:47 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to AUB 25 for 4 yards (3-T.Campbell).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - AUBURN 25(5:24 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 1-A.Schwartz. 1-A.Schwartz to AUB 30 for 5 yards (7-T.Stevenson29-C.Smith).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - AUBURN 30(4:46 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix to AUB 33 for 3 yards (4-N.Smith).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 33(4:10 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 1-A.Schwartz. 1-A.Schwartz to UGA 49 for 18 yards (7-T.Stevenson29-C.Smith).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 49(3:53 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Schwartz.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - AUBURN 49(3:46 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - AUBURN 49(3:41 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 4-T.Bigsby. 4-T.Bigsby pushed ob at UGA 40 for 9 yards (17-N.Dean).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - AUBURN 40(3:12 - 3rd) 89-J.Pegues to UGA 38 for 2 yards (25-Q.Walker16-L.Cine).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 38(2:52 - 3rd) 4-T.Bigsby to UGA 29 for 9 yards (4-N.Smith7-T.Stevenson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - AUBURN 29(2:37 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - AUBURN 29(2:31 - 3rd) 89-J.Pegues to UGA 27 for 2 yards (10-M.Herring32-M.Rice).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 27(2:00 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 89-J.Pegues.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - AUBURN 27(1:54 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix to UGA 22 for 5 yards. Penalty on AUB 71-B.Council Holding 10 yards enforced at UGA 27. No Play.
|Sack
|
2 & 20 - AUBURN 37(1:34 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix sacked at UGA 45 for -8 yards (13-A.Ojulari).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 28 - AUBURN 45(0:53 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 4-T.Bigsby. 4-T.Bigsby to UGA 30 for 15 yards (29-C.Smith).
|Int
|
4 & 13 - AUBURN 30(0:05 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 23-M.Webb at UGA 11. 23-M.Webb to UGA 24 for 13 yards (1-A.Schwartz). Team penalty on AUB Holding declined.
UGA
Bulldogs
- Missed FG (12 plays, 50 yards, 6:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 24(15:00 - 4th) 22-K.Milton to UGA 34 for 10 yards (23-R.McCreary).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - UGA 34(14:27 - 4th) 13-S.Bennett sacked at UGA 19 for -15 yards. Penalty on UGA 13-S.Bennett Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at UGA 19. (9-Z.McClain).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 25 - UGA 19(14:10 - 4th) 22-K.Milton to UGA 23 for 4 yards (94-T.Truesdell).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 21 - UGA 23(13:47 - 4th) 13-S.Bennett complete to 10-K.Jackson. 10-K.Jackson to UGA 45 for 22 yards (31-Z.Puckett).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 45(13:12 - 4th) 33-D.Edwards to UGA 47 for 2 yards (33-K.Britt14-N.Pritchett).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - UGA 47(12:28 - 4th) 33-D.Edwards to UGA 50 for 3 yards (20-J.Sherwood15-J.Peters).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - UGA 50(11:44 - 4th) 13-S.Bennett complete to 16-D.Robertson. 16-D.Robertson to AUB 44 for 6 yards (31-Z.Puckett).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 44(11:07 - 4th) 13-S.Bennett complete to 6-K.McIntosh. 6-K.McIntosh to AUB 29 for 15 yards (15-J.Peters33-K.Britt).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UGA 29(10:35 - 4th) 22-K.Milton to AUB 16 for 13 yards (14-N.Pritchett20-J.Sherwood). Penalty on UGA 75-O.Condon Holding 10 yards enforced at AUB 29. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 20 - UGA 39(10:27 - 4th) 22-K.Milton to AUB 38 for 1 yard (44-D.Newkirk25-C.Wooden).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 19 - UGA 38(9:40 - 4th) 22-K.Milton to AUB 31 for 7 yards (9-Z.McClain).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 12 - UGA 31(8:50 - 4th) 33-D.Edwards to AUB 26 for 5 yards (6-C.Tutt44-D.Newkirk).
|No Good
|
4 & 7 - UGA 26(8:11 - 4th) 96-J.Podlesny 43 yards Field Goal is No Good.
AUBURN
Tigers
- Punt (9 plays, 16 yards, 3:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 26(8:06 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 4-T.Bigsby. 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 28 for 2 yards (32-M.Rice).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - AUBURN 28(7:30 - 4th) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 47-J.Shenker.
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - AUBURN 28(7:23 - 4th) Penalty on AUB 56-T.Manning False start 6 yards enforced at AUB 28. No Play.
|+18 YD
|
3 & 14 - AUBURN 22(7:23 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 5-K.Hudson. 5-K.Hudson to AUB 40 for 18 yards (27-E.Stokes).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 40(7:00 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 4-T.Bigsby. 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 40 for no gain (32-M.Rice).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - AUBURN 40(6:27 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 4-T.Bigsby. 4-T.Bigsby pushed ob at UGA 48 for 12 yards (32-M.Rice).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 48(6:00 - 4th) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Schwartz.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - AUBURN 48(5:52 - 4th) 10-B.Nix sacked at AUB 46 for -6 yards. Penalty on AUB 10-B.Nix Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at AUB 46. (19-A.Anderson).
|-4 YD
|
3 & 16 - AUBURN 46(5:44 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 3-D.Williams. 3-D.Williams to AUB 42 for -4 yards (16-L.Cine).
|Punt
|
4 & 20 - AUBURN 42(4:58 - 4th) 41-A.Marshall punts 40 yards from AUB 42 out of bounds at the UGA 18.
UGA
Bulldogs
- End of Game (7 plays, 26 yards, 4:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 18(4:48 - 4th) 22-K.Milton to UGA 25 for 7 yards (15-J.Peters).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - UGA 25(4:03 - 4th) 33-D.Edwards to UGA 31 for 6 yards (9-Z.McClain).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 31(3:21 - 4th) 33-D.Edwards to UGA 34 for 3 yards (25-C.Wooden44-D.Newkirk).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - UGA 34(2:37 - 4th) 22-K.Milton to UGA 39 for 5 yards (15-J.Peters).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - UGA 39(1:50 - 4th) 22-K.Milton to UGA 42 for 3 yards (92-M.Burks).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 42(1:13 - 4th) 2-D.Mathis to UGA 44 for 2 yards (9-Z.McClain15-J.Peters).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UGA 44(0:30 - 4th) 33-D.Edwards to UGA 44 for no gain (99-T.Moultry25-C.Wooden).
