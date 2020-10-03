|
|
|JAXST
|FSU
Travis comes off bench to guide Florida State rally
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) Florida State was struggling on offense and turned to a new quarterback for a spark. And when that didn't work, coach Mike Norvell opted to play yet another quarterback.
Jordan Travis came off the bench to lead Florida State to touchdowns on five straight drives as the Seminoles rallied to knock off FCS program Jacksonville State 41-24 on Saturday.
Travis completed 13 of 18 passes for a career-high 215 yards, including a 41-yard touchdown pass to Keyshawn Helton. The redshirt sophomore also added a touchdown run, one of five TD runs for the Seminoles.
''It wasn't pretty at times tonight, but it might've been exactly what we needed,'' Norvell said. ''We needed to be able to respond to adversity, we needed to be able to go out there and have sustained success through those moments and be able to feed off each other.''
Florida State (1-2), which picked up the first win of the Norvell Era, trailed 14-0 in the first quarter and went scoreless on four drives to start the game under the direction of Tate Rodemaker. The true freshman quarterback was starting after the Seminoles' offense couldn't find any consistency in two games under junior James Blackman.
Norvell turned to Travis, who used his legs to extend drives and completed passes with accuracy. Travis had transferred to Florida State from Louisville before the 2019 season, and he had been critical to a win at Boston College last November with a pair of long touchdown runs. But Travis had never been the quarterback the Seminoles leaned on for the majority of the game.
That changed on Saturday. Travis was comfortable under pressure as the touchdowns piled up in the second and third quarters.
''I'm just trying to have fun,'' Travis said. ''It was a special feeling for sure. The main goal is to get better throwing the ball. Just have to keep working.''
Travis was helped by a ground attack that turned in its best performance of the year. Lawrance Toafili ran for 99 yards and a touchdown for Florida State, which finished with 263 rushing yards on 53 carries. The Seminoles were held to just 38 first-half rushing yards.
Zerrick Cooper completed 22 of 30 passes for 232 yards and had a rushing touchdown for JSU (0-1). Cooper, a Clemson transfer who threw for back-to-back 3,000-yard seasons at JSU, was efficient but a fourth-quarter interception snagged by Florida State's Asante Samuel Jr. all but ended the Gamecocks' upset bid.
Florida State's defense had struggled on third down, allowing Georgia Tech and Miami to convert on a combined 19 of 32 situations. But the Seminoles were able to hold JSU to just 3 of 10 on Saturday.
''I don't buy into moral victories,'' JSU coach John Grass said. ''Depth issues kind of caught up with us in the second half. We just could not get off the field in the second half. Their size and depth caught up with us.''
JSU's Kolbi Fuqua also had a 13-yard interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter.
MILESTONE
Redshirt junior Tamorrion Terry hauled in a 48-yard grab from Travis, helping set up a touchdown on FSU's opening drive of the third quarter. Terry surpassed the 2,000-yard mark for his career on the play.
PLAYING SHORTHANDED
Florida State was without defensive tackle Robert Cooper, who had his right arm in a sling pregame, as well as safety Travis Jay, who was on crutches. Safety Hamsah Nasirildeen, who was the Seminoles' leading tackler in 2019, did not play. Backup offensive lineman Brady Scott also did not play.
UP NEXT
Jacksonville State plays host to Mercer next Saturday.
Florida State plays at Notre Dame next Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|31
|Rushing
|4
|18
|Passing
|10
|10
|Penalty
|4
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|3-10
|10-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|307
|531
|Total Plays
|53
|82
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|63
|263
|Rush Attempts
|22
|53
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.9
|5.0
|Yards Passing
|244
|268
|Comp. - Att.
|23-31
|20-29
|Yards Per Pass
|7.6
|8.4
|Penalties - Yards
|9-57
|10-100
|Touchdowns
|3
|6
|Rushing TDs
|2
|5
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-49.2
|3-44.0
|Return Yards
|15
|121
|Punts - Returns
|1-2
|3-12
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|4-109
|Int. - Returns
|1-13
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|244
|PASS YDS
|268
|
|
|63
|RUSH YDS
|263
|
|
|307
|TOTAL YDS
|531
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Samuel 5 RB
|J. Samuel
|2
|20
|1
|20
|
U. West 20 RB
|U. West
|5
|15
|0
|9
|
Z. Cooper 6 QB
|Z. Cooper
|9
|14
|1
|7
|
M. Matthews 21 RB
|M. Matthews
|4
|14
|0
|6
|
Z. Webb 10 QB
|Z. Webb
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Russell III 7 WR
|D. Russell III
|10
|7
|74
|0
|19
|
T. Barry 4 TE
|T. Barry
|4
|4
|52
|0
|29
|
L. McVay 86 WR
|L. McVay
|1
|1
|41
|0
|41
|
U. West 20 RB
|U. West
|5
|4
|41
|0
|28
|
A. Edwards 9 WR
|A. Edwards
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
Q. Charleston 19 WR
|Q. Charleston
|2
|2
|10
|0
|5
|
J. Scott 1 WR
|J. Scott
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Samuel 5 RB
|J. Samuel
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
P. Jackson 3 RB
|P. Jackson
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Jones 15 WR
|J. Jones
|1
|1
|-7
|0
|-7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Z. Woodard 24 LB
|Z. Woodard
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 14 S
|J. Harris
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Harper 1 S
|N. Harper
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Joiner 9 S
|D. Joiner
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Gowdy 7 CB
|Y. Gowdy
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Coleman 2 DE
|D. Coleman
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
U. Sanders 12 LB
|U. Sanders
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Fuqua 23 LB
|K. Fuqua
|4-2
|0.0
|1
|
J. Payton 10 CB
|J. Payton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Benton 8 LB
|M. Benton
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. West 93 DL
|D. West
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Hopkins 37 DE
|P. Hopkins
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Feaster 18 CB
|M. Feaster
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Gordon 90 DE
|L. Gordon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Tullis 28 LB
|S. Tullis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Gilmartin 20 LB
|R. Gilmartin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Clark 19 LB
|M. Clark
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Steele 6 CB
|G. Steele
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Johnson 95 DL
|R. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Luttrell 92 DL
|J. Luttrell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Swain 30 DE
|J. Swain
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Karajic 47 K
|A. Karajic
|1/1
|21
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Knight 87 P
|P. Knight
|5
|49.2
|4
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Q. Charleston 19 WR
|Q. Charleston
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Travis 13 QB
|J. Travis
|12/17
|210
|1
|0
|
T. Rodemaker 18 QB
|T. Rodemaker
|8/12
|58
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Toafili 9 RB
|L. Toafili
|12
|99
|1
|24
|
J. Corbin 0 RB
|J. Corbin
|14
|63
|1
|16
|
L. Webb 8 RB
|L. Webb
|10
|55
|2
|15
|
J. Travis 13 QB
|J. Travis
|11
|48
|1
|16
|
O. Wilson 80 WR
|O. Wilson
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
T. Terry 5 WR
|T. Terry
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Rodemaker 18 QB
|T. Rodemaker
|3
|-17
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Wilson 80 WR
|O. Wilson
|7
|7
|86
|0
|31
|
T. Terry 5 WR
|T. Terry
|9
|6
|77
|0
|48
|
K. Helton 6 WR
|K. Helton
|3
|3
|53
|1
|41
|
C. McDonald 87 TE
|C. McDonald
|2
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
J. Young 83 WR
|J. Young
|3
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
J. Douglas 22 RB
|J. Douglas
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
L. Toafili 9 RB
|L. Toafili
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Samuel Jr. 26 DB
|A. Samuel Jr.
|8-2
|0.0
|1
|
E. Rice 1 LB
|E. Rice
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lars-Woodbey 6 DB
|J. Lars-Woodbey
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kaindoh 13 DE
|J. Kaindoh
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Lovett 0 DT
|F. Lovett
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Green 8 DB
|R. Green
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thompson 90 DT
|T. Thompson
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
Ak. Dent 27 DB
|Ak. Dent
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wilson 21 DT
|M. Wilson
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Brooks 28 LB
|D. Brooks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 11 DE
|J. Robinson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Woodie III 31 DB
|R. Woodie III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Fagan 4 DB
|C. Fagan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dotson 9 DB
|M. Dotson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 7 DB
|J. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gainer 33 LB
|A. Gainer
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Williams 23 DB
|S. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lundy 46 LB
|D. Lundy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brownlee Jr. 3 DB
|J. Brownlee Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Glenn 10 LB
|K. Glenn
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Fitzgerald 88 K
|R. Fitzgerald
|0/1
|0
|5/6
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Mastromanno 49 P
|A. Mastromanno
|3
|44.0
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Helton 6 WR
|K. Helton
|4
|27.3
|37
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Helton 6 WR
|K. Helton
|3
|4.0
|8
|0
JAXST
Gamecocks
- Punt (5 plays, 20 yards, 2:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to JVS End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 25(15:00 - 1st) 6-Z.Cooper complete to 4-T.Barry. 4-T.Barry to JVS 33 for 8 yards (8-R.Green).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - JAXST 33(14:28 - 1st) 21-M.Matthews to JVS 39 for 6 yards (6-J.Lars-Woodbey26-A.Samuel).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 39(13:49 - 1st) 6-Z.Cooper complete to 19-Q.Charleston. 19-Q.Charleston to JVS 44 for 5 yards (26-A.Samuel1-E.Rice).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - JAXST 44(13:17 - 1st) 6-Z.Cooper incomplete. Intended for 20-U.West.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 5 - JAXST 44(13:13 - 1st) 6-Z.Cooper complete to 20-U.West. 20-U.West to JVS 45 for 1 yard (27-A.Dent3-J.Brownlee).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - JAXST 45(12:40 - 1st) 87-P.Knight punts 50 yards from JVS 45. 6-K.Helton to FSU 6 for 1 yard (6-G.Steele).
FSU
Seminoles
- Interception (4 plays, 92 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FSU 6(12:31 - 1st) Penalty on JVS 12-U.Sanders Offside 5 yards enforced at FSU 6. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - FSU 11(12:16 - 1st) 18-T.Rodemaker complete to 5-T.Terry. 5-T.Terry to FSU 11 for no gain (24-Z.Woodard).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - FSU 11(11:43 - 1st) 0-J.Corbin to FSU 12 for 1 yard (14-J.Harris).
|Int
|
3 & 4 - FSU 12(11:00 - 1st) 18-T.Rodemaker incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 23-K.Fuqua at FSU 13. 23-K.Fuqua runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
JAXST
Gamecocks
- TD (7 plays, 69 yards, 2:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:54 - 1st) 88-A.Karajic extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(10:54 - 1st) 88-A.Karajic kicks 65 yards from JVS 35. 6-K.Helton to FSU 35 for 35 yards (7-Y.Gowdy). Team penalty on JVS Offside on Free Kick 5 yards enforced at FSU 35.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 40(10:47 - 1st) 8-L.Webb to FSU 44 for 4 yards (2-D.Coleman).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - JAXST 44(10:27 - 1st) 18-T.Rodemaker incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Terry.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 6 - JAXST 44(10:22 - 1st) 18-T.Rodemaker complete to 5-T.Terry. 5-T.Terry to JVS 45 for 11 yards (7-Y.Gowdy9-D.Joiner).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 45(10:00 - 1st) 18-T.Rodemaker complete to 80-O.Wilson. 80-O.Wilson pushed ob at JVS 32 for 13 yards (1-N.Harper).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 32(9:43 - 1st) Penalty on JVS 90-L.Gordon Offside 5 yards enforced at JVS 32. No Play.
|Sack
|
1 & 5 - JAXST 27(9:43 - 1st) 18-T.Rodemaker sacked at JVS 41 for -14 yards (37-P.Hopkins).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 19 - JAXST 41(9:10 - 1st) 18-T.Rodemaker complete to 80-O.Wilson. 80-O.Wilson to JVS 37 for 4 yards (14-J.Harris23-K.Fuqua).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 15 - JAXST 37(8:38 - 1st) 18-T.Rodemaker scrambles to JVS 31 for 6 yards (8-M.Benton).
|No Good
|
4 & 9 - JAXST 31(7:58 - 1st) 88-R.Fitzgerald 49 yards Field Goal is No Good.
FSU
Seminoles
- Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 2:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 31(7:53 - 1st) 6-Z.Cooper complete to 7-D.Russell. 7-D.Russell to JVS 42 for 11 yards (26-A.Samuel).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 42(7:25 - 1st) 6-Z.Cooper to JVS 41 for -1 yard (1-E.Rice33-A.Gainer).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - FSU 41(6:50 - 1st) 6-Z.Cooper complete to 19-Q.Charleston. 19-Q.Charleston to JVS 46 for 5 yards (7-J.Jones).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - FSU 46(6:14 - 1st) 6-Z.Cooper complete to 7-D.Russell. 7-D.Russell to FSU 46 for 8 yards (26-A.Samuel).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 46(5:47 - 1st) 6-Z.Cooper complete to 4-T.Barry. 4-T.Barry to FSU 35 for 11 yards (4-C.Fagan).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FSU 35(5:18 - 1st) 6-Z.Cooper incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Russell. Penalty on FSU 26-A.Samuel Pass interference 15 yards enforced at FSU 35. No Play.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 20(5:18 - 1st) 5-J.Samuel runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:08 - 1st) 88-A.Karajic extra point is good.
JAXST
Gamecocks
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:08 - 1st) 88-A.Karajic kicks 64 yards from JVS 35. 6-K.Helton to FSU 16 for 15 yards (1-N.Harper).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 16(5:03 - 1st) 9-L.Toafili to FSU 18 for 2 yards (93-D.West).
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - JAXST 18(4:29 - 1st) 18-T.Rodemaker sacked at FSU 9 for -9 yards (2-D.Coleman).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 17 - JAXST 9(3:49 - 1st) 8-L.Webb to FSU 11 for 2 yards (2-D.Coleman12-U.Sanders).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - JAXST 11(3:02 - 1st) 49-A.Mastromanno punts 40 yards from FSU 11 Downed at the JVS 49.
FSU
Seminoles
- Punt (6 plays, 30 yards, 0:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-7 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 49(2:51 - 1st) 6-Z.Cooper complete to 15-J.Jones. 15-J.Jones to JVS 42 for -7 yards (13-J.Kaindoh).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 17 - FSU 42(2:13 - 1st) 6-Z.Cooper complete to 80-D.Russell. 80-D.Russell to FSU 47 for 11 yards (26-A.Samuel8-R.Green).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - FSU 47(1:41 - 1st) 6-Z.Cooper scrambles to FSU 46 for 1 yard (0-F.Lovett11-J.Robinson).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - FSU 46(0:53 - 1st) 87-P.Knight punts 34 yards from FSU 46 to FSU 12 fair catch by 6-K.Helton.
JAXST
Gamecocks
- Punt (6 plays, 18 yards, 3:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 12(0:46 - 1st) 18-T.Rodemaker complete to 9-L.Toafili. 9-L.Toafili to FSU 12 for no gain (14-J.Harris).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - JAXST 12(0:14 - 1st) 18-T.Rodemaker complete to 6-K.Helton. 6-K.Helton pushed ob at FSU 17 for 5 yards (23-K.Fuqua).
|+23 YD
|
3 & 5 - JAXST 17(15:00 - 2nd) 18-T.Rodemaker complete to 87-C.McDonald. 87-C.McDonald to FSU 40 for 23 yards (1-N.Harper8-M.Benton).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 40(14:40 - 2nd) 18-T.Rodemaker complete to 5-T.Terry. 5-T.Terry to FSU 42 for 2 yards (1-N.Harper8-M.Benton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - JAXST 42(14:10 - 2nd) 18-T.Rodemaker incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Young.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - JAXST 42(14:03 - 2nd) 18-T.Rodemaker incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Poitier.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - JAXST 42(14:00 - 2nd) 49-A.Mastromanno punts 43 yards from FSU 42 to JVS 15 fair catch by 19-Q.Charleston.
FSU
Seminoles
- TD (8 plays, 73 yards, 3:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 15(13:53 - 2nd) 21-M.Matthews to JVS 18 for 3 yards (33-A.Gainer).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - FSU 18(13:21 - 2nd) 10-Z.Webb complete to 13-A.Edwards. 13-A.Edwards to JVS 30 for 12 yards (0-F.Lovett).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 30(12:53 - 2nd) 10-Z.Webb to JVS 33 for 3 yards (1-E.Rice).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - FSU 33(12:17 - 2nd) 21-M.Matthews to JVS 37 for 4 yards (26-A.Samuel).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - FSU 37(11:36 - 2nd) 21-M.Matthews to JVS 38 for 1 yard (0-F.Lovett11-J.Robinson).
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - FSU 38(10:47 - 2nd) Team penalty on JVS Delay of game 5 yards enforced at JVS 38. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - FSU 33(10:47 - 2nd) 87-P.Knight punts 48 yards from JVS 33. 6-K.Helton to FSU 27 for 8 yards (19-M.Clark).
JAXST
Gamecocks
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 2:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 27(10:34 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis to FSU 32 for 5 yards (9-D.Joiner).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - JAXST 32(10:08 - 2nd) 9-L.Toafili to FSU 36 for 4 yards (12-U.Sanders).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - JAXST 36(9:35 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis to FSU 39 for 3 yards (12-U.Sanders).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 39(9:15 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis scrambles to FSU 40 for 1 yard (20-R.Gilmartin).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - JAXST 40(8:43 - 2nd) 8-L.Webb to FSU 50 for 10 yards (9-D.Joiner).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 50(8:17 - 2nd) Penalty on JVS 50-A.Nesby Offside 5 yards enforced at FSU 50. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - JAXST 45(7:58 - 2nd) 0-J.Corbin to JVS 41 for 4 yards (23-K.Fuqua).
|+41 YD
|
2 & 1 - JAXST 41(7:22 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis complete to 6-K.Helton. 6-K.Helton runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:15 - 2nd) 88-R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
FSU
Seminoles
- TD (15 plays, 75 yards, 3:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:15 - 2nd) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to JVS End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FSU 25(7:15 - 2nd) Penalty on FSU 7-J.Jones Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at JVS 25. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 40(7:15 - 2nd) 6-Z.Cooper to JVS 44 for 4 yards (28-D.Brooks).
|+41 YD
|
2 & 6 - FSU 44(6:39 - 2nd) 6-Z.Cooper complete to 86-L.McVay. 86-L.McVay to FSU 15 for 41 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 15(6:02 - 2nd) 20-U.West pushed ob at FSU 6 for 9 yards (6-J.Lars-Woodbey).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - FSU 6(5:30 - 2nd) 20-U.West to FSU 1 for 5 yards (11-J.Robinson8-R.Green).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 1 - FSU 1(5:09 - 2nd) 20-U.West to FSU 2 for -1 yard (13-J.Kaindoh).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - FSU 2(4:36 - 2nd) 6-Z.Cooper runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:30 - 2nd) 88-A.Karajic extra point is good.
JAXST
Gamecocks
- Halftime (1 plays, -3 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:30 - 2nd) 88-A.Karajic kicks 65 yards from JVS 35 to FSU End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 25(4:30 - 2nd) 8-L.Webb to FSU 28 for 3 yards (12-U.Sanders).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - JAXST 28(4:03 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis scrambles to FSU 30 for 2 yards (93-D.West12-U.Sanders).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - JAXST 30(3:35 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis complete to 80-O.Wilson. 80-O.Wilson pushed ob at FSU 37 for 7 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 37(3:19 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 87-C.McDonald.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - JAXST 37(3:14 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis complete to 80-O.Wilson. 80-O.Wilson to FSU 46 for 9 yards (18-M.Feaster6-G.Steele).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - JAXST 46(2:48 - 2nd) 0-J.Corbin to FSU 46 for no gain (37-P.Hopkins92-J.Luttrell).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - JAXST 46(2:26 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis to FSU 48 for 2 yards (28-S.Tullis).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 48(2:03 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis complete to 83-J.Young. 83-J.Young to JVS 32 for 20 yards. Penalty on JVS 12-U.Sanders Holding declined.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 32(1:46 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Young.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - JAXST 32(1:39 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Terry. Penalty on JVS 7-Y.Gowdy Pass interference 12 yards enforced at JVS 32. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 20(1:36 - 2nd) 0-J.Corbin to JVS 10 for 10 yards (1-N.Harper).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 10(1:14 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 9-L.Toafili.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - JAXST 10(1:09 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 87-C.McDonald. Penalty on JVS 1-N.Harper Pass interference 8 yards enforced at JVS 10. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - JAXST 2(1:05 - 2nd) 0-J.Corbin to JVS 1 for 1 yard (19-M.Clark1-N.Harper).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - JAXST 1(0:43 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:39 - 2nd) 88-R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
JAXST
Gamecocks
- FG (9 plays, 71 yards, 3:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 88-A.Karajic kicks 65 yards from JVS 35. 6-K.Helton to FSU 37 for 37 yards (80-D.Russell).
|+48 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 37(14:53 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis complete to 5-T.Terry. 5-T.Terry to JVS 15 for 48 yards (10-J.Payton).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 15(14:39 - 3rd) Penalty on FSU 60-A.Boselli False start 5 yards enforced at JVS 15. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 15 - JAXST 20(14:27 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis complete to 80-O.Wilson. 80-O.Wilson pushed ob at JVS 15 for 5 yards (10-J.Payton).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - JAXST 15(14:03 - 3rd) 8-L.Webb runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:58 - 3rd) 88-R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
FSU
Seminoles
- TD (12 plays, 78 yards, 4:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:58 - 3rd) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to JVS End Zone. touchback.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 25(13:58 - 3rd) 6-Z.Cooper complete to 80-D.Russell. 80-D.Russell to JVS 35 for 10 yards (1-E.Rice26-A.Samuel).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 35(13:31 - 3rd) 20-U.West to JVS 37 for 2 yards (8-R.Green).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - FSU 37(13:09 - 3rd) 6-Z.Cooper complete to 20-U.West. 20-U.West to JVS 41 for 4 yards (27-A.Dent1-E.Rice).
|+28 YD
|
3 & 4 - FSU 41(12:32 - 3rd) 6-Z.Cooper complete to 20-U.West. 20-U.West pushed ob at FSU 31 for 28 yards (6-J.Lars-Woodbey).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 31(11:58 - 3rd) 6-Z.Cooper complete to 1-J.Scott. 1-J.Scott pushed ob at FSU 24 for 7 yards (26-A.Samuel).
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - FSU 24(11:22 - 3rd) 6-Z.Cooper incomplete. Intended for 9-A.Edwards. Penalty on FSU 8-R.Green Pass interference 15 yards enforced at FSU 24. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - FSU 9(11:18 - 3rd) 5-J.Samuel to FSU 9 for no gain (21-M.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - FSU 9(10:39 - 3rd) 6-Z.Cooper incomplete. Intended for 9-A.Edwards.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 9 - FSU 9(10:36 - 3rd) 6-Z.Cooper scrambles pushed ob at FSU 4 for 5 yards (1-E.Rice).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - FSU 4(9:59 - 3rd) 88-A.Karajic 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
JAXST
Gamecocks
- Punt (4 plays, 15 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:57 - 3rd) 88-A.Karajic kicks 65 yards from JVS 35. 6-K.Helton to FSU 22 for 22 yards (14-J.Scott16-L.Hale).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 22(9:50 - 3rd) 0-J.Corbin to FSU 29 for 7 yards (9-D.Joiner).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - JAXST 29(9:29 - 3rd) 0-J.Corbin to FSU 30 for 1 yard (2-D.Coleman).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - JAXST 30(9:08 - 3rd) 0-J.Corbin to FSU 33 for 3 yards (8-M.Benton).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 33(8:54 - 3rd) 9-L.Toafili to JVS 43 for 24 yards (7-Y.Gowdy).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 43(8:23 - 3rd) 8-L.Webb to JVS 40 for 3 yards (90-L.Gordon8-M.Benton).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - JAXST 40(8:04 - 3rd) 5-T.Terry pushed ob at JVS 36 for 4 yards (10-J.Payton).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - JAXST 36(7:53 - 3rd) 0-J.Corbin to JVS 31 for 5 yards (9-D.Joiner).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 31(7:28 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis complete to 22-J.Douglas. 22-J.Douglas to JVS 22 for 9 yards (23-K.Fuqua).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - JAXST 22(7:10 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis to JVS 20 for 2 yards (24-Z.Woodard).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 20(6:46 - 3rd) 9-L.Toafili to JVS 14 for 6 yards (24-Z.Woodard).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - JAXST 14(6:25 - 3rd) 9-L.Toafili to JVS 13 for 1 yard (93-D.West).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 3 - JAXST 13(5:47 - 3rd) 9-L.Toafili runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:41 - 3rd) 88-R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
FSU
Seminoles
- TD (10 plays, 90 yards, 3:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:41 - 3rd) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 40 yards from FSU 35 to JVS 25 fair catch by 7-Y.Gowdy.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 25(5:41 - 3rd) 6-Z.Cooper complete to 80-D.Russell. 80-D.Russell to JVS 35 for 10 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 35(5:21 - 3rd) 6-Z.Cooper complete to 3-P.Jackson. 3-P.Jackson pushed ob at JVS 42 for 7 yards (26-A.Samuel).
|Sack
|
2 & 3 - FSU 42(4:51 - 3rd) 6-Z.Cooper sacked at JVS 40 for -2 yards (90-T.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - FSU 40(4:09 - 3rd) 6-Z.Cooper incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Russell.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - FSU 40(4:04 - 3rd) 87-P.Knight punts 53 yards from JVS 40. 6-K.Helton to FSU 10 for 3 yards (11-M.Henry28-S.Tullis).
JAXST
Gamecocks
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 10(3:51 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis complete to 80-O.Wilson. 80-O.Wilson to FSU 27 for 17 yards (24-Z.Woodard).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 27(3:27 - 3rd) 0-J.Corbin to FSU 43 for 16 yards (14-J.Harris).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 43(3:10 - 3rd) 80-O.Wilson to JVS 44 for 13 yards (24-Z.Woodard).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 44(2:49 - 3rd) 0-J.Corbin to JVS 37 for 7 yards (90-L.Gordon).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 3 - JAXST 37(2:11 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis complete to 5-T.Terry. 5-T.Terry to JVS 27 for 10 yards (7-Y.Gowdy).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 27(1:53 - 3rd) 9-L.Toafili to JVS 20 for 7 yards (95-R.Johnson28-S.Tullis).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - JAXST 20(1:33 - 3rd) 9-L.Toafili to JVS 17 for 3 yards (14-J.Harris).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 17(1:00 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis complete to 6-K.Helton. 6-K.Helton pushed ob at JVS 10 for 7 yards (18-M.Feaster).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - JAXST 10(0:39 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis to JVS 6 for 4 yards (14-J.Harris).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - JAXST 6(0:21 - 3rd) 8-L.Webb runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(0:16 - 3rd) 88-R.Fitzgerald extra point is no good.
FSU
Seminoles
- Punt (8 plays, 24 yards, 3:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:16 - 3rd) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 40 yards from FSU 35 to JVS 25 fair catch by 7-Y.Gowdy.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 25(0:16 - 3rd) 6-Z.Cooper complete to 5-J.Samuel. 5-J.Samuel to JVS 32 for 7 yards (13-J.Kaindoh8-R.Green).
|Sack
|
2 & 3 - FSU 32(15:00 - 4th) 6-Z.Cooper sacked at JVS 27 for -5 yards (21-M.Wilson).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 8 - FSU 27(14:21 - 4th) 6-Z.Cooper complete to 4-T.Barry. 4-T.Barry to JVS 32 for 5 yards (9-M.Dotson).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - FSU 32(13:35 - 4th) 87-P.Knight punts 61 yards from JVS 32 to the FSU 7 downed by 6-G.Steele.
JAXST
Gamecocks
- Interception (5 plays, -15 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 7(13:24 - 4th) 8-L.Webb to FSU 13 for 6 yards (9-D.Joiner30-J.Swain).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - JAXST 13(12:50 - 4th) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Terry.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - JAXST 13(12:44 - 4th) 13-J.Travis to FSU 20 for 7 yards (1-N.Harper19-M.Clark).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 20(12:09 - 4th) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Terry.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - JAXST 20(11:59 - 4th) 13-J.Travis complete to 22-J.Douglas. 22-J.Douglas to FSU 25 for 5 yards (14-J.Harris). Penalty on FSU 6-K.Helton Holding 10 yards enforced at FSU 20.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 20 - JAXST 10(11:37 - 4th) 9-L.Toafili to FSU 19 for 9 yards (2-D.Coleman).
|Penalty
|
3 & 11 - JAXST 19(11:13 - 4th) 13-J.Travis scrambles runs ob at FSU 32 for 13 yards. Penalty on FSU 58-D.Love-Taylor Holding 9 yards enforced at FSU 19. No Play.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 20 - JAXST 10(10:52 - 4th) 13-J.Travis scrambles to FSU 26 for 16 yards (23-K.Fuqua12-U.Sanders).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - JAXST 26(10:23 - 4th) 49-A.Mastromanno punts 49 yards from FSU 26. 19-Q.Charleston to JVS 27 for 2 yards (3-J.Brownlee).
FSU
Seminoles
- TD (13 plays, 88 yards, 6:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 27(10:13 - 4th) 6-Z.Cooper complete to 20-U.West. 20-U.West to JVS 35 for 8 yards (90-T.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - FSU 35(10:04 - 4th) 20-U.West to JVS 35 for no gain (46-D.Lundy).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - FSU 35(9:25 - 4th) 6-Z.Cooper to JVS 42 for 7 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FSU 42(8:54 - 4th) 6-Z.Cooper incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Barry. Penalty on FSU 11-J.Robinson Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at JVS 42. No Play.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - FSU 43(8:48 - 4th) 6-Z.Cooper incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 26-A.Samuel at FSU 12. 26-A.Samuel to FSU 12 for no gain.
JAXST
Gamecocks
- Downs (10 plays, 61 yards, 1:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 12(8:41 - 4th) 0-J.Corbin to FSU 15 for 3 yards (24-Z.Woodard).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - JAXST 15(8:02 - 4th) 8-L.Webb to FSU 17 for 2 yards (24-Z.Woodard2-D.Coleman).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - JAXST 17(7:10 - 4th) 13-J.Travis to FSU 23 for 6 yards (7-Y.Gowdy).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 23(6:40 - 4th) 9-L.Toafili to FSU 43 for 20 yards (6-G.Steele14-J.Harris).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 43(6:06 - 4th) 0-J.Corbin to FSU 45 for 2 yards (12-U.Sanders23-K.Fuqua).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - JAXST 45(5:25 - 4th) 13-J.Travis complete to 5-T.Terry. 5-T.Terry to JVS 49 for 6 yards.
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - JAXST 49(4:42 - 4th) Penalty on FSU 53-M.Smith False start 5 yards enforced at JVS 49. No Play.
|+31 YD
|
3 & 7 - JAXST 46(4:41 - 4th) 13-J.Travis complete to 80-O.Wilson. 80-O.Wilson to JVS 23 for 31 yards (7-Y.Gowdy).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 23(3:45 - 4th) 9-L.Toafili to JVS 17 for 6 yards (1-N.Harper9-D.Joiner).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - JAXST 17(3:04 - 4th) 9-L.Toafili to JVS 13 for 4 yards (8-M.Benton).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 13(2:59 - 4th) Penalty on JVS 1-N.Harper Personal Foul 7 yards enforced at JVS 13. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 6 - JAXST 6(2:38 - 4th) 0-J.Corbin to JVS 2 for 4 yards (9-D.Joiner).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - JAXST 2(2:21 - 4th) 0-J.Corbin runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:18 - 4th) 88-R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
FSU
Seminoles
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:18 - 4th) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to JVS End Zone. touchback.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 25(2:18 - 4th) 6-Z.Cooper complete to 80-D.Russell. 80-D.Russell to JVS 44 for 19 yards (23-S.Williams).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 44(1:59 - 4th) 6-Z.Cooper complete to 80-D.Russell. 80-D.Russell to JVS 50 for 6 yards (26-A.Samuel).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - FSU 50(1:32 - 4th) 6-Z.Cooper incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Barry. Team penalty on FSU 12 players 5 yards enforced at JVS 49. No Play.
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 46(1:29 - 4th) 6-Z.Cooper complete to 4-T.Barry. 4-T.Barry to FSU 17 for 29 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 17(1:10 - 4th) 6-Z.Cooper scrambles to FSU 15 for 2 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - FSU 15(0:47 - 4th) 6-Z.Cooper incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Russell.
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - FSU 15(0:44 - 4th) 6-Z.Cooper scrambles to FSU 11 for 4 yards. Penalty on FSU 55-D.Lucas Offside 5 yards enforced at FSU 15. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - FSU 10(0:37 - 4th) 6-Z.Cooper incomplete.
|Penalty
|
4 & 3 - FSU 10(0:34 - 4th) 6-Z.Cooper complete to 14-J.Scott. 14-J.Scott runs 10 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on JVS 60-Z.Cangelosi Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at FSU 10. No Play.
|No Gain
|
4 & 8 - FSU 15(0:25 - 4th) 6-Z.Cooper incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Russell.
-
TULSA
11UCF
31
26
4th 2:24 ESP2
-
CAMP
WAKE
14
66
Final ACCN
-
LATECH
22BYU
14
45
Final ESP2
-
NCST
24PITT
30
29
Final ACCN
-
TCU
9TEXAS
33
31
Final FOX
-
SC
3FLA
24
38
Final ESPN
-
BAYLOR
WVU
21
27
Final/2OT ABC
-
ARKST
CSTCAR
23
52
Final ESP2
-
ECU
GAST
29
49
Final ESPU
-
MIZZOU
21TENN
12
35
Final SECN
-
TXSA
UAB
13
21
Final
-
NAL
LIB
7
28
Final ESP3
-
ABIL
ARMY
23
55
Final CBSSN
-
SFLA
15CINCY
7
28
Final ESP+
-
25MEMP
SMU
27
30
Final ESP2
-
17OKLAST
KANSAS
47
7
Final ESPN
-
12UNC
BC
26
22
Final ABC
-
13TXAM
2BAMA
24
52
Final CBS
-
TXTECH
KSTATE
21
31
Final FS1
-
MISS
UK
42
41
Final/OT SECN
-
VATECH
DUKE
38
31
Final ACCN
-
JAXST
FSU
24
41
Final
-
CHARLO
FAU
17
21
Final ESPU
-
WKY
MTSU
20
17
Final ESP3
-
NAVY
AF
7
40
Final CBSSN
-
GAS
LAMON
35
30
Final ESP+
-
USM
NTEXAS
41
31
Final
-
18OKLA
IOWAST
30
37
Final ABC
-
20LSU
VANDY
41
7
Final SECN
-
7AUBURN
4UGA
6
27
Final ESPN
-
ARK
16MISSST
21
14
Final SECN
-
UVA
1CLEM
23
41
Final ACCN
-
RICE
MRSHL
0
0
PPD
-
TROY
SALA
0
0
PPD ESPU