|
|
|USM
|NTEXAS
Gore tops 100 yards, Southern Miss beats North Texas 41-31
DENTON, Texas (AP) Frank Gore Jr. ran for 130 yards, Jack Abraham threw for a pair of scores and Southern Mississippi beat North Texas 41-31 on Saturday night.
Gore's 100-yard rushing game was the first for the Golden Eagles' since De'Michael Harris did it on Nov. 16, 2019.
Abram threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Demarcus Jones and Gore ran it in from 11 yards out to give Southern Mississippi a 14-3 lead in the game's first 4 1/2 minutes.
The Mean Green's Tre Siggers capped an 80-yard scoring drive with a 1-yard scoring run with 1:54 before halftime. But Southern Mississippi (1-3, 1-1 Conference USA) drove 46 yards in 70 seconds, and Briggs Bourgeois kicked a 46-yard field goal to put the Golden Eagles up 20-10 at intermission.
Mayberry's 4-yard scoring run early in the fourth quarter stretched Southern Mississippi to its largest lead at 34-17.
Austin Aune threw for 330 yards and two scores for North Texas (1-2, 0-1).
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|27
|Rushing
|11
|8
|Passing
|10
|19
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|8-17
|11-19
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|437
|483
|Total Plays
|76
|85
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|202
|144
|Rush Attempts
|46
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.4
|3.8
|Yards Passing
|235
|339
|Comp. - Att.
|16-30
|28-47
|Yards Per Pass
|7.3
|7.1
|Penalties - Yards
|2-10
|2-20
|Touchdowns
|5
|4
|Rushing TDs
|3
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|3-3
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-43.0
|2-45.5
|Return Yards
|0
|35
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|1--5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-41
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1--1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|235
|PASS YDS
|339
|
|
|202
|RUSH YDS
|144
|
|
|437
|TOTAL YDS
|483
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Abraham 15 QB
|J. Abraham
|16/30
|235
|2
|1
|
T. Whatley 6 QB
|T. Whatley
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
F. Gore Jr. 21 RB
|F. Gore Jr.
|23
|130
|1
|20
|
D. Maberry 7 RB
|D. Maberry
|17
|55
|2
|14
|
D. Baker 23 RB
|D. Baker
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
J. Abraham 15 QB
|J. Abraham
|4
|3
|0
|8
|
T. Whatley 6 QB
|T. Whatley
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Brownlee 17 WR
|J. Brownlee
|8
|4
|110
|1
|68
|
D. Jones 0 WR
|D. Jones
|5
|2
|43
|1
|22
|
B. Hayes 16 RB
|B. Hayes
|5
|4
|41
|0
|17
|
A. Robinson 13 WR
|A. Robinson
|7
|4
|25
|0
|16
|
F. Gore Jr. 21 RB
|F. Gore Jr.
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
G. Gunter 89 TE
|G. Gunter
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
A. Willis 11 WR
|A. Willis
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Driver 38 TE
|N. Driver
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Shorts 9 DB
|M. Shorts
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Barnes 25 DB
|T. Barnes
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Maples 32 LB
|H. Maples
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hemby 19 DB
|K. Hemby
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Habas 46 LB
|A. Habas
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Portlock 56 LB
|Z. Portlock
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Brooks 18 DB
|N. Brooks
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harrell 29 DB
|C. Harrell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cherry 24 DL
|T. Cherry
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Sykes 3 DL
|T. Sykes
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Thomas 37 LB
|D. Thomas
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Kitchen 2 DL
|E. Kitchen
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Scott Jr. 12 DB
|E. Scott Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Perry 8 DB
|J. Perry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Quewon 7 DL
|D. Quewon
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Cole 95 DL
|A. Cole
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Bourgeois 40 K
|B. Bourgeois
|2/3
|46
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. Fleming 49 P
|G. Fleming
|3
|43.0
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Shorts 9 DB
|M. Shorts
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Jones 0 WR
|D. Jones
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Aune 2 QB
|A. Aune
|28/47
|339
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Torrey 3 RB
|D. Torrey
|15
|82
|1
|34
|
T. Siggers 15 RB
|T. Siggers
|13
|54
|1
|18
|
N. Smith 21 RB
|N. Smith
|6
|8
|0
|4
|
A. Aune 2 QB
|A. Aune
|4
|0
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Simpson 9 WR
|D. Simpson
|6
|5
|113
|1
|37
|
J. Darden 1 WR
|J. Darden
|20
|13
|104
|1
|17
|
G. White 14 WR
|G. White
|10
|4
|67
|0
|36
|
J. Pirtle 88 TE
|J. Pirtle
|3
|3
|24
|0
|9
|
A. Ogunmakin 18 WR
|A. Ogunmakin
|5
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
A. Alberding 89 TE
|A. Alberding
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
R. Burns 24 WR
|R. Burns
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Davis 23 LB
|K. Davis
|10-4
|1.0
|0
|
U. Stout 18 DB
|U. Stout
|9-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 8 DB
|J. Davis
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thornton 25 LB
|C. Thornton
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Whitlock 24 DB
|Q. Whitlock
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sanders 10 S
|M. Sanders
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. McCrae 2 DL
|D. McCrae
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Novil 97 DL
|D. Novil
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
Ca. Johnson 11 DB
|Ca. Johnson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Colvin 93 DL
|C. Colvin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gaddie 17 DB
|D. Gaddie
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 90 DL
|T. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gibbs 31 S
|J. Gibbs
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Frow 54 DL
|A. Frow
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ca. Johnson 96 DL
|Ca. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. LeBlanc 91 DL
|D. LeBlanc
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Rucker 4 DB
|J. Rucker
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Mooney 0 K
|E. Mooney
|1/1
|49
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Rodriguez 32 P
|B. Rodriguez
|2
|45.5
|2
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Torrey 3 RB
|D. Torrey
|1
|41.0
|41
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Chapple 20 WR
|D. Chapple
|1
|-5.0
|-5
|0
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- FG (9 plays, 24 yards, 2:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 40-B.Bourgeois kicks 62 yards from USM 35. 3-D.Torrey to NTX 44 for 41 yards (19-K.Hemby).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 44(14:52 - 1st) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 47 for 3 yards (56-Z.Portlock).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - NTEXAS 47(14:31 - 1st) 15-T.Siggers to USM 47 for 6 yards (25-T.Barnes).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - NTEXAS 47(14:12 - 1st) 15-T.Siggers to USM 44 for 3 yards (25-T.Barnes).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 44(13:52 - 1st) 2-A.Aune incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Darden.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 44(13:44 - 1st) 2-A.Aune complete to 88-J.Pirtle. 88-J.Pirtle to USM 37 for 7 yards (9-M.Shorts).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - NTEXAS 37(13:28 - 1st) 3-D.Torrey to USM 31 for 6 yards (12-E.Scott19-K.Hemby).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 31(13:13 - 1st) 3-D.Torrey to USM 32 for -1 yard (3-T.Sykes).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - NTEXAS 32(12:55 - 1st) 2-A.Aune incomplete. Intended for 14-G.White.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - NTEXAS 32(12:49 - 1st) 2-A.Aune incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Darden.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - NTEXAS 32(12:42 - 1st) 0-E.Mooney 49 yards Field Goal is Good.
USM
Golden Eagles
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 1:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:36 - 1st) 0-E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to USM End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - USM 25(12:36 - 1st) Penalty on NTX 97-D.Novil Offside 5 yards enforced at USM 25. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 5 - USM 30(12:36 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Brownlee. Penalty on NTX 8-J.Davis Pass interference 15 yards enforced at USM 30. No Play.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 45(12:28 - 1st) 21-F.Gore to NTX 41 for 14 yards (8-J.Davis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 41(11:59 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Brownlee.
|+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - USM 41(11:52 - 1st) 23-D.Baker to NTX 22 for 19 yards (8-J.Davis).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 22(11:36 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 26-D.Jones. 26-D.Jones runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:30 - 1st) 40-B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- Fumble (3 plays, 55 yards, 0:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:30 - 1st) 98-A.Stein kicks 41 yards from USM 35 to the NTX 24 downed by 9-M.Shorts.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 24(11:27 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 16-B.Hayes. 16-B.Hayes to NTX 7 for 17 yards (11-C.Johnson).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 7 - NTEXAS 7(11:07 - 1st) 21-F.Gore to NTX 11 for -4 yards (97-D.Novil).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 11 - NTEXAS 11(10:32 - 1st) 21-F.Gore runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:32 - 1st) 40-B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
USM
Golden Eagles
- FG (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:26 - 1st) 98-A.Stein kicks 40 yards from USM 35 to NTX 25 fair catch by 86-C.McCrary.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 25(10:26 - 1st) 2-A.Aune incomplete. Intended for 14-G.White.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - USM 25(10:21 - 1st) 2-A.Aune incomplete. Intended for 14-G.White.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - USM 25(10:14 - 1st) 2-A.Aune sacked at NTX 20 for -5 yards FUMBLES (7-D.Quewon). 35-T.Newsome to NTX 20 for no gain.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- Downs (14 plays, 66 yards, 5:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 20(10:08 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 13-A.Robinson.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 20(10:04 - 1st) 21-F.Gore to NTX 16 for 4 yards (24-Q.Whitlock).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - NTEXAS 16(9:25 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 13-A.Robinson. 13-A.Robinson to NTX 14 for 2 yards (10-M.Sanders38-C.Thornton).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - NTEXAS 14(8:47 - 1st) 40-B.Bourgeois 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
USM
Golden Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 2:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:42 - 1st) 98-A.Stein kicks 37 yards from USM 35 to NTX 28 fair catch by 87-J.Roberts.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 28(8:42 - 1st) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 32 for 4 yards (37-D.Thomas).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - USM 32(8:22 - 1st) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 34 for 2 yards (56-Z.Portlock2-E.Kitchen).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - USM 34(7:50 - 1st) 2-A.Aune scrambles runs ob at NTX 39 for 5 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 39(7:25 - 1st) 3-D.Torrey to NTX 43 for 4 yards (46-A.Habas3-T.Sykes).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - USM 43(6:55 - 1st) 3-D.Torrey to NTX 46 for 3 yards (32-H.Maples).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - USM 46(6:34 - 1st) 2-A.Aune complete to 24-R.Burns. 24-R.Burns to USM 50 for 4 yards (19-K.Hemby).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 50(6:10 - 1st) 2-A.Aune complete to 9-D.Simpson. 9-D.Simpson runs ob at USM 25 for 25 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 25(5:41 - 1st) 3-D.Torrey to USM 23 for 2 yards (32-H.Maples).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - USM 23(5:20 - 1st) 3-D.Torrey to USM 24 for -1 yard (25-T.Barnes32-H.Maples).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 9 - USM 24(4:59 - 1st) 2-A.Aune complete to 88-J.Pirtle. 88-J.Pirtle to USM 15 for 9 yards (9-M.Shorts).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 15(4:39 - 1st) 3-D.Torrey to USM 11 for 4 yards (3-T.Sykes).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - USM 11(4:24 - 1st) 3-D.Torrey to USM 7 for 4 yards (15-J.Perry9-M.Shorts).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - USM 7(4:06 - 1st) 3-D.Torrey to USM 6 for 1 yard (32-H.Maples56-Z.Portlock).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - USM 6(3:37 - 1st) 15-T.Siggers to USM 6 for no gain (9-M.Shorts7-D.Quewon).
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 6(3:26 - 1st) 21-F.Gore to USM 11 for 5 yards (17-D.Gaddie18-U.Stout).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - NTEXAS 11(2:47 - 1st) 7-D.Maberry to USM 12 for 1 yard (38-C.Thornton).
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - NTEXAS 12(2:05 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham sacked at USM 10 for -2 yards (23-K.Davis).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - NTEXAS 10(1:18 - 1st) 49-G.Fleming punts 46 yards from USM 10 to NTX 44 fair catch by 1-J.Darden.
USM
Golden Eagles
- Punt (9 plays, 37 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 44(1:11 - 1st) 2-A.Aune complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden to NTX 46 for 2 yards (46-A.Habas).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - USM 46(0:49 - 1st) 2-A.Aune complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden to NTX 48 for 2 yards (29-C.Harrell).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - USM 48(0:15 - 1st) 2-A.Aune incomplete. Intended for 18-A.Ogunmakin.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - USM 48(0:09 - 1st) 32-B.Rodriguez punts 34 yards from NTX 48 to USM 18 fair catch by 18-N.Brooks.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- Fumble (7 plays, 33 yards, 1:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 18(0:01 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 16-B.Hayes.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 18(15:00 - 2nd) 21-F.Gore to USM 26 for 8 yards (18-U.Stout).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 2 - NTEXAS 26(14:22 - 2nd) 21-F.Gore to USM 34 for 8 yards (38-C.Thornton11-C.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 34(13:48 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Brownlee.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 34(13:43 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Brownlee.
|+21 YD
|
3 & 10 - NTEXAS 34(13:38 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 26-D.Jones. 26-D.Jones to NTX 45 for 21 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 45(12:57 - 2nd) 21-F.Gore to NTX 45 for no gain (23-K.Davis2-D.McCrae).
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 45(12:17 - 2nd) 6-T.Whatley sacked at NTX 50 for -5 yards (2-D.McCrae).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 15 - NTEXAS 50(11:36 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 17-J.Brownlee. 17-J.Brownlee to NTX 45 for 5 yards (18-U.Stout).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - NTEXAS 45(10:53 - 2nd) 49-G.Fleming punts 43 yards from NTX 45 to the NTX 2 downed by 29-C.Harrell.
USM
Golden Eagles
- Missed FG (4 plays, 18 yards, 2:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 2(10:41 - 2nd) 2-A.Aune complete to 9-D.Simpson. 9-D.Simpson to NTX 16 for 14 yards (18-N.Brooks).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 16(10:22 - 2nd) 21-N.Smith to NTX 19 for 3 yards (25-T.Barnes37-D.Thomas).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - USM 19(10:00 - 2nd) 2-A.Aune to NTX 21 for 2 yards (2-E.Kitchen).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - USM 21(9:32 - 2nd) 2-A.Aune complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden pushed ob at NTX 29 for 8 yards (25-T.Barnes).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 29(9:08 - 2nd) 2-A.Aune complete to 88-J.Pirtle. 88-J.Pirtle to NTX 37 for 8 yards (37-D.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - USM 37(8:50 - 2nd) 2-A.Aune incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Darden.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 2 - USM 37(8:46 - 2nd) 21-N.Smith to NTX 35 FUMBLES. 95-A.Cole to NTX 35 for no gain.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- TD (14 plays, 80 yards, 4:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 35(8:39 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 16-B.Hayes. 16-B.Hayes to NTX 25 for 10 yards (17-D.Gaddie23-K.Davis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(8:07 - 2nd) 21-F.Gore to NTX 25 for no gain (2-D.McCrae).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(7:35 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 89-G.Gunter. 89-G.Gunter pushed ob at NTX 17 for 8 yards (31-J.Gibbs).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - NTEXAS 17(7:09 - 2nd) 21-F.Gore to NTX 17 for no gain (23-K.Davis).
|No Good
|
4 & 2 - NTEXAS 17(6:29 - 2nd) 40-B.Bourgeois 34 yards Field Goal is No Good.
USM
Golden Eagles
- FG (9 plays, 46 yards, 1:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 20(6:24 - 2nd) 3-D.Torrey to NTX 26 for 6 yards (19-K.Hemby).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - USM 26(6:09 - 2nd) 3-D.Torrey to NTX 33 for 7 yards (46-A.Habas).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 33(5:46 - 2nd) 2-A.Aune complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden to NTX 40 for 7 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - USM 40(5:24 - 2nd) 3-D.Torrey to NTX 46 for 6 yards (32-H.Maples).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 46(5:03 - 2nd) 3-D.Torrey to USM 49 for 5 yards (9-M.Shorts32-H.Maples).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - USM 49(4:56 - 2nd) 21-N.Smith to USM 47 for 2 yards (9-M.Shorts).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - USM 47(4:30 - 2nd) 21-N.Smith to USM 43 for 4 yards (95-A.Cole).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 43(4:18 - 2nd) 2-A.Aune incomplete. Intended for 18-A.Ogunmakin.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - USM 43(4:07 - 2nd) 2-A.Aune complete to 89-A.Alberding. 89-A.Alberding to USM 31 for 12 yards (25-T.Barnes24-T.Cherry).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 31(3:48 - 2nd) 21-N.Smith to USM 30 for 1 yard (2-E.Kitchen).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - USM 30(3:16 - 2nd) 2-A.Aune complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden to USM 27 for 3 yards (25-T.Barnes).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 6 - USM 27(2:34 - 2nd) 15-T.Siggers to USM 9 for 18 yards (32-H.Maples).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 9 - USM 9(2:16 - 2nd) 15-T.Siggers to USM 1 for 8 yards (9-M.Shorts).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - USM 1(1:58 - 2nd) 15-T.Siggers runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:54 - 2nd) 0-E.Mooney extra point is good.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- Halftime (5 plays, 45 yards, 0:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:54 - 2nd) 0-E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to USM End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(1:54 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham runs ob at USM 33 for 8 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - NTEXAS 33(1:48 - 2nd) 21-F.Gore to USM 34 for 1 yard (90-T.Johnson23-K.Davis).
|+25 YD
|
3 & 1 - NTEXAS 34(1:20 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 17-J.Brownlee. 17-J.Brownlee pushed ob at NTX 41 for 25 yards (18-U.Stout).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 41(1:13 - 2nd) Penalty on USM 60-C.Wright False start 5 yards enforced at NTX 41. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - NTEXAS 46(1:13 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 38-N.Driver.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 15 - NTEXAS 46(1:09 - 2nd) 21-F.Gore to NTX 29 for 17 yards (18-U.Stout).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 29(1:03 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 13-A.Robinson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 29(0:59 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Brownlee.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NTEXAS 29(0:54 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 26-D.Jones.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - NTEXAS 29(0:49 - 2nd) 40-B.Bourgeois 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
USM
Golden Eagles
- TD (3 plays, 75 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:44 - 2nd) 98-A.Stein kicks 33 yards from USM 35 to NTX 32 fair catch by 87-J.Roberts.
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 32(0:44 - 2nd) 2-A.Aune complete to 9-D.Simpson. 9-D.Simpson runs ob at USM 42 for 26 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 42(0:35 - 2nd) 2-A.Aune complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden to USM 37 for 5 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - USM 37(0:22 - 2nd) 2-A.Aune spikes the ball at USM 37 for no gain.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 5 - USM 37(0:18 - 2nd) 2-A.Aune complete to 14-G.White. 14-G.White pushed ob at USM 23 for 14 yards (29-C.Harrell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 23(0:11 - 2nd) 2-A.Aune incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Darden.
|
2 & 10 - USM 23(0:06 - 2nd) 40 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 19-K.Hemby. 29-C.Harrell to USM 33 for 5 yards (86-C.McCrary).
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- TD (12 plays, 70 yards, 4:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 0-E.Mooney kicks 40 yards from NTX 35 to USM 25 fair catch by 29-C.Harrell.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(15:00 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 13-A.Robinson. 13-A.Robinson to USM 32 for 7 yards (24-Q.Whitlock).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - NTEXAS 32(14:25 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 13-A.Robinson. 13-A.Robinson to USM 32 for no gain (23-K.Davis17-D.Gaddie).
|+68 YD
|
3 & 3 - NTEXAS 32(13:50 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 17-J.Brownlee. 17-J.Brownlee runs 68 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:37 - 3rd) 40-B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
USM
Golden Eagles
- Interception (5 plays, 16 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:37 - 3rd) 98-A.Stein kicks 35 yards from USM 35 to NTX 30 fair catch by 88-J.Pirtle.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 30(13:37 - 3rd) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 35 for 5 yards (19-K.Hemby32-H.Maples).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - USM 35(13:15 - 3rd) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 36 for 1 yard (24-T.Cherry).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - USM 36(12:55 - 3rd) 2-A.Aune complete to 14-G.White. 14-G.White to NTX 42 for 6 yards (18-N.Brooks).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 42(12:35 - 3rd) 2-A.Aune complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden to NTX 42 for no gain (19-K.Hemby).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - USM 42(12:06 - 3rd) 2-A.Aune complete to 14-G.White. 14-G.White pushed ob at USM 47 for 11 yards (18-N.Brooks).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 47(11:40 - 3rd) 15-T.Siggers to USM 46 for 1 yard (32-H.Maples).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - USM 46(11:18 - 3rd) 15-T.Siggers to USM 44 for 2 yards (46-A.Habas).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - USM 44(10:47 - 3rd) 2-A.Aune incomplete. Intended for 18-A.Ogunmakin.
|+14 YD
|
4 & 7 - USM 44(10:40 - 3rd) 2-A.Aune complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden runs ob at USM 30 for 14 yards.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 30(10:18 - 3rd) 2-A.Aune complete to 9-D.Simpson. 9-D.Simpson to USM 19 for 11 yards (29-C.Harrell).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 19(9:52 - 3rd) 3-D.Torrey to USM 17 for 2 yards (56-Z.Portlock32-H.Maples).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 8 - USM 17(9:28 - 3rd) 2-A.Aune complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:23 - 3rd) 0-E.Mooney extra point is good.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:23 - 3rd) 0-E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to USM End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(9:23 - 3rd) 21-F.Gore to USM 28 for 3 yards (93-C.Colvin23-K.Davis).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 7 - NTEXAS 28(8:47 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 13-A.Robinson. 13-A.Robinson pushed ob at USM 44 for 16 yards (24-Q.Whitlock).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 44(8:06 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 0-D.Jones.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 44(7:59 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 13-A.Robinson.
|Int
|
3 & 10 - NTEXAS 44(7:55 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Willis INTERCEPTED by 10-M.Sanders at NTX 42. 10-M.Sanders to NTX 41 for -1 yard.
USM
Golden Eagles
- Fumble (9 plays, 31 yards, 4:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 41(7:47 - 3rd) 2-A.Aune incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Darden.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - USM 41(7:42 - 3rd) 21-N.Smith to NTX 41 for no gain (24-T.Cherry3-T.Sykes).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - USM 41(7:16 - 3rd) 2-A.Aune incomplete. Intended for 14-G.White.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - USM 41(7:06 - 3rd) 32-B.Rodriguez punts 57 yards from NTX 41. 0-D.Jones to USM 2 for no gain.
USM
Golden Eagles
- TD (4 plays, 22 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 2(6:56 - 3rd) 21-F.Gore to USM 7 for 5 yards (23-K.Davis).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - USM 7(6:29 - 3rd) 21-F.Gore to USM 17 for 10 yards (8-J.Davis17-D.Gaddie).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 17(5:47 - 3rd) 21-F.Gore to USM 20 for 3 yards (38-C.Thornton).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - USM 20(5:03 - 3rd) Penalty on USM 70-K.Washington False start 5 yards enforced at USM 20. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 12 - USM 15(4:45 - 3rd) 7-D.Maberry pushed ob at USM 19 for 4 yards (24-Q.Whitlock).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - USM 19(4:06 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 16-B.Hayes. 16-B.Hayes to USM 28 for 9 yards (24-Q.Whitlock).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 28(3:32 - 3rd) 7-D.Maberry to USM 30 for 2 yards (90-T.Johnson91-D.LeBlanc).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - USM 30(2:50 - 3rd) 7-D.Maberry to USM 33 for 3 yards (10-M.Sanders).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - USM 33(2:15 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Willis.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - USM 33(2:05 - 3rd) 49-G.Fleming punts 45 yards from USM 33. 1-J.Darden to NTX 22 FUMBLES. 37-D.Thomas to NTX 22 for no gain.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- TD (8 plays, 74 yards, 1:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 22(1:53 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 21-F.Gore. 21-F.Gore to NTX 14 for 8 yards (11-C.Johnson).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 2 - NTEXAS 14(1:06 - 3rd) 21-F.Gore to NTX 5 for 9 yards (23-K.Davis).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 5 - NTEXAS 5(0:23 - 3rd) 7-D.Maberry to NTX 4 for 1 yard (23-K.Davis18-U.Stout).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - NTEXAS 4(15:00 - 4th) 7-D.Maberry runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:54 - 4th) 40-B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
USM
Golden Eagles
- TD (12 plays, 75 yards, 6:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:54 - 4th) 98-A.Stein kicks 39 yards from USM 35 to NTX 26 fair catch by 87-J.Roberts.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 26(14:54 - 4th) 2-A.Aune incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Simpson.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - USM 26(14:48 - 4th) 2-A.Aune complete to 18-A.Ogunmakin. 18-A.Ogunmakin to NTX 41 for 15 yards (18-N.Brooks).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 41(14:24 - 4th) 2-A.Aune complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden pushed ob at USM 48 for 11 yards (9-M.Shorts).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 48(14:00 - 4th) 2-A.Aune incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Darden.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - USM 48(13:54 - 4th) 2-A.Aune incomplete. Intended for 14-G.White.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 10 - USM 48(13:50 - 4th) 2-A.Aune complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden to USM 34 for 14 yards (9-M.Shorts).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 34(13:29 - 4th) 2-A.Aune incomplete. Intended for 14-G.White.
|+34 YD
|
2 & 10 - USM 34(13:20 - 4th) 3-D.Torrey runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:11 - 4th) 0-E.Mooney extra point is good.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- TD (3 plays, 71 yards, 1:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:11 - 4th) 0-E.Mooney kicks 40 yards from NTX 35 to USM 25 fair catch by 29-C.Harrell.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(13:11 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham complete to 17-J.Brownlee. 17-J.Brownlee to USM 37 for 12 yards (18-U.Stout).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 37(12:27 - 4th) 21-F.Gore to USM 38 for 1 yard (18-U.Stout38-C.Thornton).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 9 - NTEXAS 38(11:50 - 4th) 21-F.Gore to NTX 42 for 20 yards (23-K.Davis).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 42(11:04 - 4th) 21-F.Gore to NTX 39 for 3 yards (93-C.Colvin).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - NTEXAS 39(10:19 - 4th) 21-F.Gore to NTX 36 for 3 yards (97-D.Novil).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - NTEXAS 36(9:58 - 4th) 7-D.Maberry to NTX 33 for 3 yards (23-K.Davis).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - NTEXAS 33(9:09 - 4th) 7-D.Maberry to NTX 32 for 1 yard (18-U.Stout).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 32(8:36 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 0-D.Jones.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 32(8:31 - 4th) 7-D.Maberry to NTX 28 for 4 yards (54-A.Frow).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - NTEXAS 28(7:48 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham scrambles to NTX 22 for 6 yards (38-C.Thornton23-K.Davis).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 22(7:06 - 4th) 7-D.Maberry to NTX 14 for 8 yards (10-M.Sanders).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 2 - NTEXAS 14(6:22 - 4th) 7-D.Maberry runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:16 - 4th) 40-B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
USM
Golden Eagles
- Downs (10 plays, -9 yards, 4:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:16 - 4th) 98-A.Stein kicks 36 yards from USM 35 to NTX 29 fair catch by 87-J.Roberts.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 29(6:16 - 4th) 2-A.Aune scrambles runs ob at NTX 27 for -2 yards.
|+36 YD
|
2 & 12 - USM 27(5:48 - 4th) 2-A.Aune complete to 14-G.White. 14-G.White to USM 37 for 36 yards.
|+37 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 37(5:25 - 4th) 2-A.Aune complete to 9-D.Simpson. 9-D.Simpson runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:16 - 4th) 0-E.Mooney extra point is good.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:16 - 4th) 0-E.Mooney kicks 18 yards from NTX 35 out of bounds at the USM 47.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 47(5:16 - 4th) 7-D.Maberry to NTX 49 for 4 yards (18-U.Stout).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - NTEXAS 49(5:08 - 4th) 7-D.Maberry to NTX 48 for 1 yard (8-J.Davis97-D.Novil).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - NTEXAS 48(5:04 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham complete to 16-B.Hayes. 16-B.Hayes runs ob at NTX 43 for 5 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 43(4:22 - 4th) 21-F.Gore to NTX 35 for 8 yards (8-J.Davis).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - NTEXAS 35(3:36 - 4th) 21-F.Gore to NTX 34 for 1 yard (38-C.Thornton97-D.Novil).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - NTEXAS 34(2:51 - 4th) 7-D.Maberry to NTX 32 for 2 yards (18-U.Stout).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 32(2:12 - 4th) 7-D.Maberry to NTX 29 for 3 yards (2-D.McCrae).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - NTEXAS 29(1:27 - 4th) 7-D.Maberry to NTX 28 for 1 yard (8-J.Davis).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 6 - NTEXAS 28(0:42 - 4th) 21-F.Gore to NTX 29 for -1 yard (23-K.Davis4-J.Rucker).
|Sack
|
4 & 7 - NTEXAS 29(0:37 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham sacked at NTX 38 for -9 yards (91-D.LeBlanc).
NTEXAS
Mean Green
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 38(0:32 - 4th) 2-A.Aune complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden runs ob at NTX 50 for 12 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 50(0:25 - 4th) 2-A.Aune incomplete. Intended for 18-A.Ogunmakin.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 50(0:19 - 4th) 2-A.Aune incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Darden.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - NTEXAS 50(0:12 - 4th) 2-A.Aune complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden to USM 41 for 9 yards (56-Z.Portlock).
