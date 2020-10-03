|
|
|TXSA
|UAB
Lucero throws 3 TD passes, UAB holds off UTSA 21-13
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) Bryson Lucero threw three touchdown passes to lead UAB to a 21-13 victory over UTSA in its Conference USA opener on Saturday.
It was the 20th straight home win for the Blazers (3-1, 1-0).
Lucero was 18-of-29 passing for 195 yards yet threw three interceptions in his second career start. Spencer Brown had 144 yards rushing on 26 carries for UAB. Gerrit Prince caught two touchdown passes and Myron Mitchell had one.
Sincere McCormick ran for 150 yards and a touchdown to lead UTSA (3-1, 1-1).
Lucero's 21-yard TD pass to Prince stretched the Blazers' lead to 21-6 late in the third quarter. McCormick's 2-yard touchdown run capped the scoring with 10:31 remaining. The Roadrunners' final drive stalled at the UAB 40 when Lowell Narcisse threw an incomplete on fourth-and-17 with 4:40 to play.
Attendance was 12,547 for 72,000-seat Legion Field. Social distancing guidelines were in place and masks were required upon entry.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|21
|Rushing
|7
|9
|Passing
|6
|9
|Penalty
|4
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|2-13
|4-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|280
|409
|Total Plays
|61
|67
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|190
|214
|Rush Attempts
|36
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.3
|5.8
|Yards Passing
|90
|195
|Comp. - Att.
|9-25
|18-30
|Yards Per Pass
|2.8
|6.5
|Penalties - Yards
|10-98
|6-72
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|3
|Punts - Avg
|6-45.0
|3-38.3
|Return Yards
|55
|5
|Punts - Returns
|2--1
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-51
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|3-5
|1-5
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|90
|PASS YDS
|195
|
|
|190
|RUSH YDS
|214
|
|
|280
|TOTAL YDS
|409
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Weeks 15 QB
|J. Weeks
|7/19
|57
|0
|1
|
L. Narcisse 10 QB
|L. Narcisse
|2/5
|33
|0
|0
|
J. Adkins 13 QB
|J. Adkins
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. McCormick 3 RB
|S. McCormick
|22
|150
|1
|27
|
L. Narcisse 10 QB
|L. Narcisse
|7
|42
|0
|25
|
B. Daniels 33 RB
|B. Daniels
|2
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Weeks 15 QB
|J. Weeks
|5
|-5
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Cephus 12 WR
|J. Cephus
|5
|3
|42
|0
|23
|
B. Dingle 6 WR
|B. Dingle
|6
|2
|23
|0
|17
|
S. Jones 2 WR
|S. Jones
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
Z. Franklin 18 WR
|Z. Franklin
|6
|2
|10
|0
|11
|
G. Sharp 87 TE
|G. Sharp
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. McCormick 3 RB
|S. McCormick
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Watson 4 TE
|L. Watson
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Ligon 88 LB
|J. Ligon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mayfield Jr. 26 CB
|C. Mayfield Jr.
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Harmanson 15 LB
|T. Harmanson
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
R. Wisdom 0 S
|R. Wisdom
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Duplessis 48 K
|H. Duplessis
|2/2
|48
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Dingle 6 WR
|B. Dingle
|2
|25.5
|34
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Jones 2 WR
|S. Jones
|2
|-0.5
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Lucero 12 QB
|B. Lucero
|18/29
|195
|3
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Brown 4 RB
|S. Brown
|26
|144
|0
|73
|
J. Brown Jr. 1 RB
|J. Brown Jr.
|5
|38
|0
|30
|
D. McBride 22 RB
|D. McBride
|2
|31
|0
|28
|
B. Lucero 12 QB
|B. Lucero
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Shropshire 15 WR
|T. Shropshire
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Mitchell 5 WR
|M. Mitchell
|8
|6
|65
|1
|18
|
H. Pittman 10 TE
|H. Pittman
|5
|4
|50
|0
|23
|
G. Prince 20 TE
|G. Prince
|3
|2
|36
|2
|21
|
S. Brown 4 RB
|S. Brown
|2
|2
|16
|0
|19
|
T. Shropshire 15 WR
|T. Shropshire
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
A. Watkins Jr. 6 WR
|A. Watkins Jr.
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
K. Moll 6 LB
|K. Moll
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|
R. Johnson 7 WR
|R. Johnson
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
R. Johnson-Sanders 3 WR
|R. Johnson-Sanders
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Turner 10 DL
|T. Turner
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Smith 22 LB
|J. Smith
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
F. McWilliams 99 DL
|F. McWilliams
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Wright 16 LB
|A. Wright
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Fairbanks II 93 LB
|M. Fairbanks II
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Quinn 19 K
|M. Quinn
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Greenwell 98 P
|K. Greenwell
|3
|38.3
|0
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
TXSA
Roadrunners
- FG (12 plays, 49 yards, 5:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 97-W.Beaverstock kicks 62 yards from UAB 35. 6-B.Dingle to UTSA 20 for 17 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 20(15:00 - 1st) 15-J.Weeks incomplete. Intended for 3-S.McCormick.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSA 20(14:46 - 1st) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 30 for 10 yards.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 30(14:00 - 1st) 15-J.Weeks complete to 6-B.Dingle. 6-B.Dingle to UTSA 47 for 17 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 47(13:30 - 1st) 15-J.Weeks incomplete. Penalty on UAB 8-T.Marshall Pass interference 11 yards enforced at UTSA 47. No Play.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 42(13:14 - 1st) 15-J.Weeks sacked at UAB 50 for -8 yards (22-J.Smith).
|No Gain
|
2 & 18 - TXSA 50(12:45 - 1st) 15-J.Weeks incomplete. Intended for 6-B.Dingle.
|Penalty
|
3 & 18 - TXSA 50(12:10 - 1st) 15-J.Weeks complete to 12-J.Cephus. 12-J.Cephus to UAB 39 for 11 yards. Penalty on UTSA 4-L.Watson Holding 10 yards enforced at UAB 50. No Play.
|+18 YD
|
3 & 28 - TXSA 40(11:42 - 1st) 3-S.McCormick to UAB 42 for 18 yards.
|+16 YD
|
4 & 10 - TXSA 42(11:21 - 1st) 15-J.Weeks complete to 2-S.Jones. 2-S.Jones to UAB 26 for 16 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 26(10:50 - 1st) 3-S.McCormick to UAB 26 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TXSA 26(10:20 - 1st) 33-B.Daniels to UAB 26 for no gain.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - TXSA 26(10:25 - 1st) 15-J.Weeks sacked at UAB 31 for -5 yards (16-A.Wright).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 15 - TXSA 31(9:40 - 1st) 48-H.Duplessis 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
UAB
Blazers
- Interception (6 plays, -10 yards, 2:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:40 - 1st) 48-H.Duplessis kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to UAB End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UAB 25(9:40 - 1st) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Watkins.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - UAB 25(9:32 - 1st) 12-B.Lucero complete to 15-T.Shropshire. 15-T.Shropshire to UAB 37 for 12 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 37(8:59 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to UAB 38 for 1 yard.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 9 - UAB 38(8:23 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to UAB 50 for 12 yards.
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 50(7:46 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to UAB 45 for -5 yards.
|Int
|
2 & 15 - UAB 45(7:11 - 1st) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 0-R.Wisdom at UTSA 16. 0-R.Wisdom to UTSA 15 for -1 yard.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Punt (5 plays, 23 yards, 1:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 15(7:06 - 1st) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 34 for 19 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 34(6:22 - 1st) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 34 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TXSA 34(5:59 - 1st) 15-J.Weeks incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Cephus.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - TXSA 34(5:54 - 1st) 15-J.Weeks scrambles to UTSA 43 for 9 yards.
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - TXSA 43(5:14 - 1st) Penalty on UTSA 35-L.Dean Delay of game 5 yards enforced at UTSA 43. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - TXSA 38(5:22 - 1st) 35-L.Dean punts 50 yards from UTSA 38 to UAB 12 fair catch by 5-M.Mitchell.
UAB
Blazers
- TD (4 plays, 88 yards, 1:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+73 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 12(5:22 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to UTSA 15 for 73 yards.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 15(4:44 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to UTSA 18 for -3 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - UAB 18(4:14 - 1st) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 10-H.Pittman.
|+18 YD
|
3 & 13 - UAB 18(4:09 - 1st) 12-B.Lucero complete to 5-M.Mitchell. 5-M.Mitchell runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:34 - 1st) 19-M.Quinn extra point is good.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Punt (4 plays, 18 yards, 1:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:34 - 1st) 97-W.Beaverstock kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to UTSA End Zone. touchback.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(3:34 - 1st) 15-J.Weeks complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin to UTSA 36 for 11 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 36(3:10 - 1st) 15-J.Weeks incomplete. Intended for 18-Z.Franklin.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSA 36(3:04 - 1st) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 35 for -1 yard.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 11 - TXSA 35(2:49 - 1st) 15-J.Weeks scrambles to UTSA 43 for 8 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - TXSA 43(1:55 - 1st) 35-L.Dean punts 52 yards from UTSA 43 Downed at the UAB 5.
UAB
Blazers
- Fumble (5 plays, 28 yards, 1:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 5(1:50 - 1st) 1-J.Brown to UAB 35 for 30 yards.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 35(1:25 - 1st) 1-J.Brown to UAB 34 for -1 yard.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 11 - UAB 34(0:55 - 1st) 12-B.Lucero complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins to UAB 46 for 12 yards. Penalty on UAB 7-R.Johnson Holding 15 yards enforced at UAB 46.
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - UAB 31(0:48 - 1st) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 20-G.Prince.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 14 - UAB 31(0:39 - 1st) 12-B.Lucero complete to 7-R.Johnson. 7-R.Johnson to UAB 33 for 2 yards. Penalty on UAB 7-R.Johnson Pass interference declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - UAB 33(15:00 - 2nd) 98-K.Greenwell punts 36 yards from UAB 33. 2-S.Jones to UTSA 31 FUMBLES. 2-S.Jones to UTSA 31 for no gain.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Interception (3 plays, 39 yards, 0:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 31(14:53 - 2nd) 15-J.Weeks incomplete. Intended for 87-G.Sharp.
|+27 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSA 31(14:46 - 2nd) 3-S.McCormick to UAB 42 for 27 yards.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 42(14:30 - 2nd) 15-J.Weeks incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 93-M.Fairbanks at UTSA 35. 93-M.Fairbanks to UTSA 30 for 5 yards.
UAB
Blazers
- TD (5 plays, 30 yards, 2:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 30(14:28 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to UTSA 24 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - UAB 24(14:15 - 2nd) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Mitchell.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - UAB 24(14:07 - 2nd) 12-B.Lucero complete to 10-H.Pittman. 10-H.Pittman to UTSA 15 for 9 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UAB 15(13:35 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to UTSA 15 for no gain.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - UAB 15(12:10 - 2nd) 12-B.Lucero complete to 20-G.Prince. 20-G.Prince runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:10 - 2nd) 19-M.Quinn extra point is good.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Punt (4 plays, 4 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:10 - 2nd) 97-W.Beaverstock kicks 59 yards from UAB 35. 6-B.Dingle to UTSA 40 for 34 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 40(12:03 - 2nd) 33-B.Daniels to UTSA 43 for 3 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXSA 43(11:40 - 2nd) 15-J.Weeks complete to 6-B.Dingle. 6-B.Dingle to UTSA 49 for 6 yards.
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - TXSA 49(11:20 - 2nd) 33-B.Daniels to UAB 49 for 2 yards. Team penalty on UTSA False start 5 yards enforced at UTSA 49. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - TXSA 44(10:45 - 2nd) 15-J.Weeks incomplete. Intended for 18-Z.Franklin.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - TXSA 44(10:40 - 2nd) 35-L.Dean punts 55 yards from UTSA 44 Downed at the UAB 1.
UAB
Blazers
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UAB 1(10:36 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 1 for no gain.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - UAB 1(10:04 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 5 for 4 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - UAB 5(9:45 - 2nd) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 3-R.Johnson-Sanders.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - UAB 5(9:10 - 2nd) 98-K.Greenwell punts 36 yards from UAB 5. 2-S.Jones to UAB 42 for -1 yard.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- FG (9 plays, 25 yards, 2:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 42(9:00 - 2nd) Team penalty on UTSA False start 5 yards enforced at UAB 42. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - TXSA 47(9:00 - 2nd) 3-S.McCormick to UAB 47 for no gain.
|Penalty
|
2 & 15 - TXSA 47(8:23 - 2nd) 15-J.Weeks incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Cephus. Penalty on UAB 8-T.Marshall Holding 9 yards enforced at UAB 47. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 38(8:16 - 2nd) 15-J.Weeks incomplete. Intended for 87-G.Sharp.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSA 38(8:05 - 2nd) 3-S.McCormick to UAB 34 for 4 yards.
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - TXSA 34(7:34 - 2nd) 15-J.Weeks incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Cephus. Penalty on UAB 8-T.Marshall Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UAB 34. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 19(7:38 - 2nd) 15-J.Weeks incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Cephus.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSA 19(7:34 - 2nd) 3-S.McCormick to UAB 17 for 2 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - TXSA 17(7:03 - 2nd) 15-J.Weeks incomplete. Intended for 87-G.Sharp.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - TXSA 17(6:55 - 2nd) 48-H.Duplessis 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
UAB
Blazers
- Fumble (1 plays, 2 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:49 - 2nd) 48-H.Duplessis kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to UAB End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 25(6:49 - 2nd) 12-B.Lucero complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins to UAB 27 FUMBLES (15-T.Harmanson). 88-J.Ligon to UAB 27 for no gain.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Downs (5 plays, 24 yards, 1:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 27(6:38 - 2nd) 3-S.McCormick to UAB 2 for 25 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - TXSA 2(6:04 - 2nd) 3-S.McCormick to UAB 1 for 1 yard.
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - TXSA 1(5:22 - 2nd) 10-L.Narcisse incomplete. Intended for 18-Z.Franklin.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - TXSA 1(5:00 - 2nd) 10-L.Narcisse scrambles to UAB 1 for no gain.
|-2 YD
|
4 & 1 - TXSA 1(4:58 - 2nd) 10-L.Narcisse to UAB 3 for -2 yards.
UAB
Blazers
- Interception (4 plays, 45 yards, 1:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UAB 3(4:56 - 2nd) Penalty on UTSA 94-K.Nelson Offside 5 yards enforced at UAB 3. No Play.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 5 - UAB 8(4:56 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 25 for 17 yards.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 25(4:21 - 2nd) 12-B.Lucero complete to 5-M.Mitchell. 5-M.Mitchell to UAB 43 for 18 yards.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - UAB 43(3:50 - 2nd) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 26-C.Mayfield at UTSA 42. 26-C.Mayfield to UTSA 48 for 6 yards.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 1:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 48(3:36 - 2nd) 3-S.McCormick to UAB 48 for 4 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - TXSA 48(3:10 - 2nd) 15-J.Weeks incomplete. Intended for 6-B.Dingle.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - TXSA 48(2:55 - 2nd) 15-J.Weeks sacked at UTSA 43 for -9 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - TXSA 43(2:30 - 2nd) 35-L.Dean punts 36 yards from UTSA 43 Downed at the UAB 21.
UAB
Blazers
- Halftime (8 plays, 61 yards, 2:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 21(2:21 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 26 for 5 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - UAB 26(2:00 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 26 for no gain.
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - UAB 26(1:30 - 2nd) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Watkins. Penalty on UTSA 26-C.Mayfield Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UAB 26. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 41(1:22 - 2nd) 12-B.Lucero complete to 5-M.Mitchell. 5-M.Mitchell to UTSA 49 for 10 yards.
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 49(0:55 - 2nd) 12-B.Lucero complete to 10-H.Pittman. 10-H.Pittman to UTSA 26 for 23 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UAB 26(0:43 - 2nd) 12-B.Lucero spikes the ball at UTSA 26 for no gain.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - UAB 26(0:42 - 2nd) 12-B.Lucero complete to 5-M.Mitchell. 5-M.Mitchell to UTSA 18 for 8 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - UAB 18(0:24 - 2nd) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Shropshire.
|No Good
|
4 & 2 - UAB 18(0:05 - 2nd) 19-M.Quinn 36 yards Field Goal is No Good.
UAB
Blazers
- Downs (10 plays, 38 yards, 5:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 48-H.Duplessis kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to UAB End Zone. touchback.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 25(15:00 - 3rd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 22 for -3 yards.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 13 - UAB 22(14:30 - 3rd) 12-B.Lucero complete to 10-H.Pittman. 10-H.Pittman to UAB 34 for 12 yards.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - UAB 34(13:54 - 3rd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 35 for 1 yard.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 35(13:25 - 3rd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 37 for 2 yards.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 8 - UAB 37(12:54 - 3rd) 12-B.Lucero complete to 4-S.Brown. 4-S.Brown to UAB 34 for -3 yards.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 11 - UAB 34(12:20 - 3rd) 12-B.Lucero complete to 5-M.Mitchell. 5-M.Mitchell to UAB 42 for 8 yards. Penalty on UTSA 0-R.Wisdom Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UAB 42.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 43(11:48 - 3rd) 1-J.Brown to UTSA 34 for 9 yards.
|-6 YD
|
2 & 1 - UAB 34(11:12 - 3rd) 1-J.Brown to UTSA 40 for -6 yards.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - UAB 40(10:05 - 3rd) 12-B.Lucero complete to 5-M.Mitchell. 5-M.Mitchell to UTSA 37 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
4 & 4 - UAB 37(9:36 - 3rd) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Mitchell.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Punt (5 plays, 11 yards, 2:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 37(9:30 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 41 for 4 yards.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXSA 41(9:04 - 3rd) 15-J.Weeks complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin to UTSA 40 for -1 yard.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - TXSA 40(8:37 - 3rd) 15-J.Weeks complete to 12-J.Cephus. 12-J.Cephus to UTSA 49 for 9 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 49(8:02 - 3rd) 15-J.Weeks incomplete. Intended for 6-B.Dingle.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSA 49(7:55 - 3rd) 15-J.Weeks complete to 4-L.Watson. 4-L.Watson to UTSA 48 for -1 yard.
|Punt
|
3 & 11 - TXSA 48(7:22 - 3rd) 35-L.Dean punts 42 yards from UTSA 48 Downed at the UAB 10.
UAB
Blazers
- TD (10 plays, 90 yards, 5:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 10(7:10 - 3rd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 19 for 9 yards.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - UAB 19(6:34 - 3rd) 12-B.Lucero scrambles to UAB 26 for 7 yards.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 26(5:52 - 3rd) 12-B.Lucero complete to 15-T.Shropshire. 15-T.Shropshire to UAB 24 for -2 yards.
|+19 YD
|
2 & 12 - UAB 24(5:04 - 3rd) 12-B.Lucero complete to 4-S.Brown. 4-S.Brown to UAB 43 for 19 yards.
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 43(4:29 - 3rd) 22-D.McBride to UTSA 29 for 28 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 29(3:52 - 3rd) 22-D.McBride to UTSA 26 for 3 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - UAB 26(3:14 - 3rd) 12-B.Lucero complete to 10-H.Pittman. 10-H.Pittman to UTSA 20 for 6 yards.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - UAB 20(2:49 - 3rd) 4-S.Brown to UTSA 18 for 2 yards.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 18(2:06 - 3rd) 4-S.Brown to UTSA 21 for -3 yards.
|+21 YD
|
2 & 13 - UAB 21(1:42 - 3rd) 12-B.Lucero complete to 20-G.Prince. 20-G.Prince runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:32 - 3rd) 19-M.Quinn extra point is good.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Punt (7 plays, 29 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:32 - 3rd) 44-C.Neenan kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to UTSA End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(1:32 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 29 for 4 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXSA 29(1:04 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 30 for 1 yard.
|+25 YD
|
3 & 5 - TXSA 30(0:34 - 3rd) 10-L.Narcisse to UAB 45 for 25 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 45(0:05 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick to UAB 45 for no gain.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSA 45(15:00 - 4th) 10-L.Narcisse to UAB 40 for 5 yards.
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - TXSA 40(14:22 - 4th) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 33-B.Daniels. 33-B.Daniels to UAB 12 for 28 yards. Team penalty on UTSA Holding 10 yards enforced at UAB 40. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 15 - TXSA 50(13:50 - 4th) 10-L.Narcisse to UAB 46 for 4 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - TXSA 46(13:23 - 4th) 35-L.Dean punts 35 yards from UAB 46 Downed at the UAB 11.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- TD (3 plays, 34 yards, 1:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 34(11:19 - 4th) 3-S.McCormick to UAB 9 for 25 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 9 - TXSA 9(10:42 - 4th) 10-L.Narcisse incomplete. Intended for 18-Z.Franklin. Penalty on UAB 8-T.Marshall Pass interference 7 yards enforced at UAB 9. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - TXSA 2(10:21 - 4th) 3-S.McCormick runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:16 - 4th) 48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.
UAB
Blazers
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:31 - 4th) 48-H.Duplessis kicks 40 yards from UTSA 35 to UAB 25 fair catch by 5-M.Mitchell.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 25(10:31 - 4th) 4-S.Brown to UAB 28 for 3 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - UAB 28(9:55 - 4th) 4-S.Brown to UAB 32 for 4 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - UAB 32(9:28 - 4th) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Johnson.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - UAB 32(9:20 - 4th) 98-K.Greenwell punts 43 yards from UAB 32 to UTSA 25 fair catch by 2-S.Jones. Team penalty on UTSA Personal Foul 13 yards enforced at UTSA 25.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Downs (9 plays, 48 yards, 3:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 12(8:48 - 4th) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 15 for 3 yards.
|+23 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXSA 15(8:14 - 4th) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 12-J.Cephus. 12-J.Cephus to UTSA 38 for 23 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 38(7:48 - 4th) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 41 for 3 yards.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXSA 41(7:23 - 4th) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 12-J.Cephus. 12-J.Cephus to UAB 49 for 10 yards.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 49(6:58 - 4th) 10-L.Narcisse to UAB 33 for 16 yards.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 33(6:34 - 4th) 3-S.McCormick to UAB 34 for -1 yard.
|Sack
|
2 & 11 - TXSA 34(5:58 - 4th) 10-L.Narcisse sacked at UAB 40 for -6 yards (10-T.Turner).
|No Gain
|
3 & 17 - TXSA 40(5:29 - 4th) 10-L.Narcisse incomplete.
|No Gain
|
4 & 17 - TXSA 40(4:51 - 4th) 10-L.Narcisse incomplete. Intended for 6-B.Dingle.
UAB
Blazers
- Punt (6 plays, 6 yards, 2:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 40(4:40 - 4th) 4-S.Brown to UAB 45 for 5 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - UAB 45(4:25 - 4th) 4-S.Brown to UAB 50 for 5 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 50(3:11 - 4th) 4-S.Brown to UTSA 45 for 5 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - UAB 45(2:39 - 4th) 4-S.Brown to UTSA 45 for no gain.
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - UAB 45(2:23 - 4th) 4-S.Brown to UTSA 39 for 6 yards. Penalty on UAB 66-G.Fecanin Illegal block in the back 15 yards enforced at UTSA 45. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 20 - UAB 40(2:16 - 4th) 4-S.Brown to UAB 46 for 6 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - UAB 46(1:48 - 4th) 98-K.Greenwell punts 27 yards from UAB 46 Downed at the UTSA 27. Penalty on UTSA 8-S.Wise Roughing the kicker 15 yards enforced at UAB 46. No Play.
