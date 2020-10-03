|
|
|MIZZOU
|TENN
No. 21 Tennessee runs streak to 8, beats Missouri 35-12
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) As far as his coach is concerned, the numbers looked good for Jarrett Guarantano.
The fifth-year Tennessee quarterback was productive through the air and clutch on the ground, accounting for three touchdowns to lead the Volunteers to a 35-12 victory over Missouri on Saturday.
''There were three times Jarrett didn't make the right read,'' Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt said. ''That's three out of about 76 (plays). We'll continue to work hard. We put a lot on him.''
The win was Tennessee's eighth in a row, tying the Vols (2-0) with Notre Dame for the most among Power Five teams.
Guarantano was an efficient 14 of 23 for 190 yards and a touchdown and had two short touchdown runs as the Vols leaned on their excellent offensive line to control the game.
Eric Gray and Ty Chandler combine for 195 yards on the ground.
However, it was Tennessee's success rate on third down (6 of 11), fourth down (4 of 4) and in the red zone (5 of 5, all touchdowns) that carried the Vols' offense.
Tennessee was only 1 of 11 on third down in last week's win at South Carolina.
''We continue to work hard, but it's easier to be in third-and-6 inches compared to third-and-16 (yards),'' Pruitt said
Gray ran for 105 yards, with a touchdown rushing and receiving. Chandler rolled up 90 yards and a touchdown.
''(Missouri) really stacked the box,'' Pruitt said. ''We wanted to run the football. We were going to run even against bad looks.''
The Tigers couldn't limit the run, which opened up Tennessee's passing game for some big plays as the Vols led 21-6 at intermission.
''(We) didn't start fast enough on either side of the ball, offensively or defensively,'' said Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz. ''Really struggled in the first half to stop them and their momentum. And offensively, we've got to score touchdowns, we can't be settling for field goals. Thought we were going to mount a comeback right there in the fourth quarter and then the interception kind of took the wind out of our sails.''
Two fourth-and-1 conversions on the opening drive - both runs by Guarantano - were instrumental in Tennessee's 7-0 lead. Chandler capped off the 14-play, 75-yard drive with a 3-yard run.
''Fourth down runs have got to be a mindset,'' Pruitt said. ''In these times (of the pandemic), we're not living in fear. We're not playing in fear or coaching in fear.''
''(Vols offensive coordinator Jim) Chaney has about 50 plays,'' Guarantano said of the quarterback sneaks. ''I've gone through every single one. I'm wearing my Johnny Majors shirt today. I wanted to get a couple yards for him.''
Majors, the former Tennessee great player and coach, died in June at 85.
''Our coaches harp on the short-yardage plays,'' Guarantano said. ''They have trust in us and that gets us excited.'' LONG BOOT
Mevis' 50-yard field goal in the second quarter was the longest for Missouri since Tucker McCain connected from 57 yards in 2018. It was also the longest field goal for a freshman Tigers kicker since Jeff Jacke in 1988.
CONSISTENTLY EFFECTIVE
Gray's 20-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter allowed the sophomore to become the first Volunteer to score rushing TDs in four consecutive games since quarterback Josh Dobbs in 2016.
COVID CHANGES
Several Tennessee gameday traditions were changed because of COVID-19 protocols. There was a Vol Walk through campus before the game, but with limited fans. The band was planted in the south end zone, with no pregame or halftime on-field opportunities.
Neyland Stadium, which can hold 102,455, was limited to just 21,159 (about 2,000 below what would have been considered a sellout) and distanced throughout.
POLL IMPLICATIONS The Vols are hoping to crack the Top 20 this week.
UP NEXT
Missouri: Visits LSU on Saturday.
Tennessee: Travels to No. 4 Georgia Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|26
|Rushing
|6
|15
|Passing
|9
|9
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-15
|6-13
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|4-4
|Total Net Yards
|344
|422
|Total Plays
|62
|74
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|126
|232
|Rush Attempts
|37
|51
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|4.5
|Yards Passing
|218
|190
|Comp. - Att.
|14-25
|14-23
|Yards Per Pass
|8.6
|7.8
|Penalties - Yards
|6-49
|3-20
|Touchdowns
|1
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|4
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-42.3
|2-45.0
|Return Yards
|16
|36
|Punts - Returns
|1-6
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-10
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-36
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|218
|PASS YDS
|190
|
|
|126
|RUSH YDS
|232
|
|
|344
|TOTAL YDS
|422
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Bazelak 8 QB
|C. Bazelak
|13/21
|218
|0
|1
|
S. Robinson 3 QB
|S. Robinson
|1/4
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Rountree III 34 RB
|L. Rountree III
|18
|84
|1
|28
|
T. Badie 1 RB
|T. Badie
|6
|19
|0
|5
|
J. Knox 9 WR
|J. Knox
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
C. Bazelak 8 QB
|C. Bazelak
|8
|11
|0
|4
|
D. Hazelton 7 WR
|D. Hazelton
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
S. Robinson 3 QB
|S. Robinson
|3
|-4
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Hazelton 7 WR
|D. Hazelton
|7
|4
|66
|0
|21
|
T. Badie 1 RB
|T. Badie
|3
|2
|44
|0
|35
|
L. Christopherson 88 TE
|L. Christopherson
|1
|1
|37
|0
|37
|
J. Knox 9 WR
|J. Knox
|6
|4
|37
|0
|19
|
K. Chism 6 WR
|K. Chism
|3
|1
|28
|0
|28
|
D. Parker Jr. 82 TE
|D. Parker Jr.
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
L. Rountree III 34 RB
|L. Rountree III
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
N. Hea 48 TE
|N. Hea
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Gicinto 14 WR
|D. Gicinto
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Bolton 32 LB
|N. Bolton
|13-4
|0.0
|0
|
M. Manuel 3 S
|M. Manuel
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bledsoe 1 S
|J. Bledsoe
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Gillespie 9 S
|T. Gillespie
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Nicholson 11 LB
|D. Nicholson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wilkins 40 LB
|C. Wilkins
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Utsey 90 DL
|M. Utsey
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Rakestraw Jr. 2 DB
|E. Rakestraw Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Sparks 14 DB
|A. Sparks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 0 LB
|T. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jeffcoat 18 DL
|T. Jeffcoat
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
I. McGuire 99 DL
|I. McGuire
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
C. Turner 39 DL
|C. Turner
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Whiteside 78 DL
|K. Whiteside
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Robinson 6 DL
|D. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 4 S
|J. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Burdine 24 DB
|I. Burdine
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bailey 33 LB
|C. Bailey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Mevis 92 K
|H. Mevis
|2/2
|50
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. McKinniss 19 P
|G. McKinniss
|4
|42.3
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Badie 1 RB
|T. Badie
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Abrams-Draine 15 WR
|K. Abrams-Draine
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Guarantano 2 QB
|J. Guarantano
|14/23
|190
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Gray 3 RB
|E. Gray
|16
|105
|1
|22
|
T. Chandler 8 RB
|T. Chandler
|19
|90
|1
|21
|
J. Small 20 RB
|J. Small
|4
|27
|0
|15
|
J. Guarantano 2 QB
|J. Guarantano
|10
|14
|2
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Palmer 5 WR
|J. Palmer
|6
|4
|71
|0
|33
|
J. Hyatt 11 WR
|J. Hyatt
|4
|2
|54
|0
|36
|
V. Jones Jr. 1 WR
|V. Jones Jr.
|1
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
B. Johnson 7 WR
|B. Johnson
|5
|3
|17
|0
|9
|
E. Gray 3 RB
|E. Gray
|1
|1
|13
|1
|13
|
T. Chandler 8 RB
|T. Chandler
|3
|3
|13
|0
|5
|
R. Keyton 80 WR
|R. Keyton
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
P. Fant 88 TE
|P. Fant
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Flowers 1 DB
|T. Flowers
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. McCollough 22 DB
|J. McCollough
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
H. To'o To'o 11 LB
|H. To'o To'o
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Taylor 2 DB
|A. Taylor
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Crouch 27 LB
|Q. Crouch
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bennett 95 LB
|K. Bennett
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Butler 94 DL
|M. Butler
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 13 LB
|D. Johnson
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
L. Bumphus 88 DL
|L. Bumphus
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. George Jr. 5 DB
|K. George Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Banks 33 LB
|J. Banks
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Thomas 58 DL
|O. Thomas
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Kw. Garland 15 DB
|Kw. Garland
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jackson 26 DB
|T. Jackson
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
B. Thompson 0 DB
|B. Thompson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Solomon 98 DL
|A. Solomon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Simmons 51 DL
|E. Simmons
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Palmer 5 WR
|J. Palmer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Middleton 97 DL
|D. Middleton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Blakely 48 DL
|J. Blakely
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mincey 99 DL
|J. Mincey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Cimaglia 42 K
|B. Cimaglia
|0/1
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Brooks 37 P
|P. Brooks
|2
|45.0
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
V. Jones Jr. 1 WR
|V. Jones Jr.
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
TENN
Volunteers
- TD (15 plays, 75 yards, 4:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 90-S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to TEN End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TENN 25(15:00 - 1st) Penalty on TEN 55-B.Kennedy False start 5 yards enforced at TEN 25. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - TENN 20(15:00 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 7-B.Johnson.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 15 - TENN 20(14:55 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 8-T.Chandler. 8-T.Chandler to TEN 25 for 5 yards (2-E.Rakestraw).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - TENN 25(14:15 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 7-B.Johnson. 7-B.Johnson to TEN 34 for 9 yards (14-A.Sparks).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - TENN 34(13:50 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano to TEN 37 for 3 yards (32-N.Bolton).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 37(13:33 - 1st) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 43 for 6 yards (11-D.Nicholson3-M.Manuel).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - TENN 43(13:10 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 8-T.Chandler. 8-T.Chandler to TEN 48 for 5 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 48(12:40 - 1st) 3-E.Gray to MIZ 48 for 4 yards (3-M.Manuel).
|Sack
|
2 & 6 - TENN 48(12:20 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano sacked at MIZ 49 for -1 yard (18-T.Jeffcoat).
|+36 YD
|
3 & 7 - TENN 49(11:45 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 11-J.Hyatt. 11-J.Hyatt runs ob at MIZ 13 for 36 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 13(11:22 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Palmer.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - TENN 13(11:17 - 1st) 3-E.Gray to MIZ 7 for 6 yards (6-D.Robinson11-D.Nicholson).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - TENN 7(10:48 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 7-B.Johnson. 7-B.Johnson to MIZ 4 for 3 yards (4-J.Williams).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - TENN 4(10:30 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano to MIZ 3 for 1 yard (11-D.Nicholson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - TENN 3(10:05 - 1st) 8-T.Chandler runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:01 - 1st) 42-B.Cimaglia extra point is good.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Punt (6 plays, 17 yards, 3:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:01 - 1st) 37-P.Brooks kicks 63 yards from TEN 35 to MIZ 2 fair catch by 1-T.Badie.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(10:01 - 1st) 3-S.Robinson incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Badie.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(9:55 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 33 for 8 yards (51-E.Simmons1-T.Flowers).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 2 - MIZZOU 33(9:20 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 42 for 9 yards (2-A.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 42(8:45 - 1st) 3-S.Robinson complete to 9-J.Knox. 9-J.Knox to MIZ 42 for no gain (1-T.Flowers).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 42(8:08 - 1st) 3-S.Robinson to MIZ 43 for 1 yard (95-K.Bennett).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 9 - MIZZOU 43(7:28 - 1st) 3-S.Robinson to MIZ 42 for -1 yard (0-B.Thompson).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - MIZZOU 42(6:55 - 1st) 19-G.McKinniss punts 37 yards from MIZ 42 to TEN 21 fair catch by 3-E.Gray.
TENN
Volunteers
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - TENN 21(6:45 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 88-P.Fant. Penalty on MIZ 18-T.Jeffcoat Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at TEN 21. No Play.
TENN
Volunteers
- Missed FG (8 plays, 57 yards, 2:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 21(6:45 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 88-P.Fant.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - TENN 21(6:45 - 1st) 3-E.Gray to TEN 31 for 10 yards (3-M.Manuel18-T.Jeffcoat).
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 31(6:24 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 5-J.Palmer. 5-J.Palmer to MIZ 36 for 33 yards (2-E.Rakestraw).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 36(6:00 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 80-R.Keyton.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - TENN 36(5:50 - 1st) 3-E.Gray to MIZ 25 for 11 yards (18-T.Jeffcoat).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 25(5:33 - 1st) 3-E.Gray to MIZ 25 for no gain (40-C.Wilkins99-I.McGuire).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TENN 25(5:00 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Hyatt.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 10 - TENN 25(4:55 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 8-T.Chandler. 8-T.Chandler pushed ob at MIZ 22 for 3 yards (32-N.Bolton).
|No Good
|
4 & 7 - TENN 22(4:20 - 1st) 42-B.Cimaglia 39 yards Field Goal is No Good.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 22(4:15 - 1st) 3-S.Robinson incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Hazelton.
|-4 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 22(4:10 - 1st) 3-S.Robinson to MIZ 18 for -4 yards (11-H.To'o To'o).
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - MIZZOU 18(3:30 - 1st) 3-S.Robinson incomplete. Intended for 48-N.Hea.
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - MIZZOU 18(3:24 - 1st) 19-G.McKinniss punts 47 yards from MIZ 18 to TEN 35 fair catch by 3-E.Gray.
TENN
Volunteers
- TD (10 plays, 65 yards, 2:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 35(3:17 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 5-J.Palmer. 5-J.Palmer to TEN 44 for 9 yards (2-E.Rakestraw).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - TENN 44(2:50 - 1st) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 44 for no gain (32-N.Bolton).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 1 - TENN 44(2:20 - 1st) 3-E.Gray to TEN 49 FUMBLES (1-J.Bledsoe). 1-V.Jones runs ob at MIZ 47 for no gain.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 47(1:56 - 1st) 8-T.Chandler to MIZ 44 for 3 yards (3-M.Manuel).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - TENN 44(1:42 - 1st) 8-T.Chandler to MIZ 39 for 5 yards (3-M.Manuel).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - TENN 39(1:10 - 1st) 8-T.Chandler to MIZ 38 for 1 yard (32-N.Bolton).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - TENN 38(0:27 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano to MIZ 35 for 3 yards (32-N.Bolton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 35(15:00 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 7-B.Johnson.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - TENN 35(14:54 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Gray. Penalty on MIZ 3-M.Manuel Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MIZ 35. No Play.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 20(14:50 - 2nd) 3-E.Gray runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:44 - 2nd) 42-B.Cimaglia extra point is good.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- FG (10 plays, 65 yards, 4:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:44 - 2nd) 37-P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(14:44 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 27 for 2 yards (58-O.Thomas1-T.Flowers).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIZZOU 27(14:15 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 30 for 3 yards (26-T.Jackson). Penalty on MIZ 7-D.Hazelton Holding 10 yards enforced at MIZ 30.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 15 - MIZZOU 20(13:50 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 82-D.Parker. 82-D.Parker to MIZ 25 for 5 yards (1-T.Flowers26-T.Jackson).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(13:23 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 9-J.Knox. 9-J.Knox runs ob at MIZ 39 for 14 yards.
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 39(12:52 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree pushed ob at TEN 33 for 28 yards (1-T.Flowers).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 33(12:30 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to TEN 35 for -2 yards (58-O.Thomas).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 12 - MIZZOU 35(12:00 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 7-D.Hazelton. 7-D.Hazelton to TEN 14 for 21 yards (22-J.McCollough).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 14(11:40 - 2nd) 1-T.Badie to TEN 11 for 3 yards (27-Q.Crouch).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 11(11:13 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to TEN 10 for 1 yard (88-L.Bumphus).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MIZZOU 10(10:26 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Knox.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - MIZZOU 10(10:22 - 2nd) 92-H.Mevis 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
TENN
Volunteers
- Punt (4 plays, 21 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:17 - 2nd) 90-S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to TEN End Zone. touchback.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 25(10:17 - 2nd) 20-J.Small to TEN 40 for 15 yards (24-I.Burdine).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 40(9:55 - 2nd) 20-J.Small to TEN 44 for 4 yards (32-N.Bolton39-C.Turner).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - TENN 44(9:55 - 2nd) 20-J.Small to TEN 46 for 2 yards (11-D.Nicholson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TENN 46(8:55 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 80-R.Keyton.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - TENN 46(8:51 - 2nd) 37-P.Brooks punts 38 yards from TEN 46 to MIZ 16 fair catch by 15-K.Abrams-Draine.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- FG (9 plays, 51 yards, 4:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 16(8:44 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Gicinto.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 16(8:38 - 2nd) 9-J.Knox runs ob at MIZ 29 for 13 yards.
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 29(8:10 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 6-K.Chism. 6-K.Chism to TEN 43 for 28 yards (22-J.McCollough).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 43(7:50 - 2nd) 1-T.Badie to TEN 38 for 5 yards (94-M.Butler).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIZZOU 38(7:20 - 2nd) 1-T.Badie to TEN 34 for 4 yards (5-K.George22-J.McCollough).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIZZOU 34(6:48 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to TEN 32 for 2 yards (33-J.Banks11-H.To'o To'o).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 32(6:14 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak scrambles runs ob at TEN 28 for 4 yards.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIZZOU 28(5:45 - 2nd) 1-T.Badie pushed ob at TEN 30 for -2 yards (97-D.Middleton).
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - MIZZOU 30(5:05 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak sacked at TEN 33 for -3 yards (13-D.Johnson).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - MIZZOU 33(4:22 - 2nd) 92-H.Mevis 50 yards Field Goal is Good.
TENN
Volunteers
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 3:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:17 - 2nd) 90-S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to TEN End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 25(4:17 - 2nd) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 25 for no gain (0-T.Williams).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - TENN 25(3:48 - 2nd) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 38 for 13 yards (32-N.Bolton).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 38(3:34 - 2nd) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 42 for 4 yards (0-T.Williams).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 6 - TENN 42(3:08 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 11-J.Hyatt. 11-J.Hyatt pushed ob at MIZ 40 for 18 yards (9-T.Gillespie).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 40(2:40 - 2nd) 8-T.Chandler to MIZ 19 for 21 yards (9-T.Gillespie3-M.Manuel).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 19(2:05 - 2nd) 8-T.Chandler to MIZ 16 for 3 yards (90-M.Utsey).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - TENN 16(1:30 - 2nd) 8-T.Chandler to MIZ 13 for 3 yards (32-N.Bolton).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 4 - TENN 13(0:50 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 3-E.Gray. 3-E.Gray runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:44 - 2nd) 42-B.Cimaglia extra point is good.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Halftime (4 plays, 0 yards, 0:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:44 - 2nd) 37-P.Brooks kicks 62 yards from TEN 35 out of bounds at the MIZ 3.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 35(0:44 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak scrambles runs ob at MIZ 36 for 1 yard.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIZZOU 36(0:39 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 9-J.Knox. 9-J.Knox to MIZ 40 for 4 yards (2-A.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - MIZZOU 40(0:15 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Hazelton.
|Penalty
|
4 & 5 - MIZZOU 40(0:08 - 2nd) Penalty on MIZ 11-B.Banister False start 5 yards enforced at MIZ 40. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - MIZZOU 35(0:08 - 2nd) 19-G.McKinniss punts 40 yards from MIZ 35 to TEN 25 fair catch by 3-E.Gray.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Punt (4 plays, 41 yards, 1:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 37-P.Brooks kicks 63 yards from TEN 35. 1-T.Badie to MIZ 12 for 10 yards (5-K.George). Penalty on MIZ 29-J.Pettway Illegal block in the back 6 yards enforced at MIZ 12.
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 6(14:53 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 1-T.Badie. 1-T.Badie to MIZ 41 for 35 yards (22-J.McCollough).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 41(14:25 - 3rd) 7-D.Hazelton to MIZ 44 for 3 yards (1-T.Flowers).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 44(13:50 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 47 for 3 yards (27-Q.Crouch22-J.McCollough).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MIZZOU 47(13:08 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Knox.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - MIZZOU 47(13:03 - 3rd) 19-G.McKinniss punts 45 yards from MIZ 47 to TEN 8 fair catch by 3-E.Gray.
TENN
Volunteers
- TD (16 plays, 92 yards, 6:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 8(12:56 - 3rd) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 8 for no gain (1-J.Bledsoe32-N.Bolton).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - TENN 8(12:25 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 5-J.Palmer. 5-J.Palmer to TEN 20 for 12 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 20(11:55 - 3rd) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 20 for no gain (32-N.Bolton99-I.McGuire).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TENN 20(11:15 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Palmer.
|+17 YD
|
3 & 10 - TENN 20(11:12 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 5-J.Palmer. 5-J.Palmer runs ob at TEN 37 for 17 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 37(10:53 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Hyatt.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - TENN 37(10:48 - 3rd) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 45 for 8 yards (39-C.Turner32-N.Bolton).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - TENN 45(10:10 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 7-B.Johnson. 7-B.Johnson to TEN 50 for 5 yards (1-J.Bledsoe).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 50(9:52 - 3rd) 8-T.Chandler to MIZ 46 for 4 yards (32-N.Bolton).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - TENN 46(9:28 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano scrambles to MIZ 40 for 6 yards (3-M.Manuel).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 40(8:59 - 3rd) 3-E.Gray to MIZ 40 for no gain (11-D.Nicholson32-N.Bolton).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - TENN 40(8:25 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano scrambles to MIZ 31 for 9 yards (9-T.Gillespie).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - TENN 31(8:02 - 3rd) 3-E.Gray to MIZ 28 for 3 yards (40-C.Wilkins).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 28(7:25 - 3rd) 3-E.Gray to MIZ 24 for 4 yards (3-M.Manuel).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 6 - TENN 24(6:50 - 3rd) 3-E.Gray pushed ob at MIZ 2 for 22 yards (9-T.Gillespie).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - TENN 2(6:34 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:27 - 3rd) 42-B.Cimaglia extra point is good.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 4:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:27 - 3rd) 37-P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(6:27 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree runs ob at MIZ 28 for 3 yards.
|+19 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 28(5:50 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 9-J.Knox. 9-J.Knox to MIZ 47 for 19 yards (22-J.McCollough).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 47(5:25 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to TEN 47 for 6 yards (15-K.Garland).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIZZOU 47(4:58 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to TEN 45 for 2 yards (15-K.Garland27-Q.Crouch).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - MIZZOU 45(4:25 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to TEN 44 for 1 yard (88-L.Bumphus99-J.Mincey).
|+37 YD
|
4 & 1 - MIZZOU 44(3:53 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 88-L.Christopherson. 88-L.Christopherson to TEN 7 for 37 yards (27-Q.Crouch).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 7 - MIZZOU 7(35:33 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to TEN 5 for 2 yards (11-H.To'o To'o97-D.Middleton).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIZZOU 5(3:05 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak to TEN 2 for 3 yards (95-K.Bennett88-L.Bumphus).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - MIZZOU 2(2:27 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to TEN 1 for 1 yard (11-H.To'o To'o).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - MIZZOU 1(2:13 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(2:06 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete.
TENN
Volunteers
- Punt (5 plays, -16 yards, 1:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:06 - 3rd) 90-S.Koetting kicks 31 yards from MIZ 35 to the TEN 34 downed by 33-J.Banks to TEN 34 for no gain.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 34(2:06 - 3rd) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 39 for 5 yards (90-M.Utsey32-N.Bolton).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - TENN 39(1:30 - 3rd) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 43 for 4 yards (3-M.Manuel).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - TENN 43(0:59 - 3rd) Penalty on TEN 68-C.Mays False start 5 yards enforced at TEN 43. No Play.
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - TENN 38(0:45 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano scrambles to TEN 43 for 5 yards (14-A.Sparks). Penalty on TEN 72-D.Wright Holding 10 yards enforced at TEN 38. No Play.
|Sack
|
3 & 16 - TENN 28(0:20 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano sacked at TEN 18 for -10 yards (99-I.McGuire).
|Punt
|
4 & 26 - TENN 18(15:00 - 4th) 37-P.Brooks punts 52 yards from TEN 18. 15-K.Abrams-Draine to MIZ 36 for 6 yards (52-M.Salansky26-T.Jackson).
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Interception (6 plays, 17 yards, 2:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 36(14:48 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak scrambles to MIZ 36 for no gain.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 36(14:18 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 7-D.Hazelton. 7-D.Hazelton to TEN 47 for 17 yards (2-A.Taylor).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 47(13:50 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 1-T.Badie. 1-T.Badie to TEN 38 for 9 yards (2-A.Taylor11-H.To'o To'o).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - MIZZOU 38(13:10 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 6-K.Chism.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIZZOU 38(13:06 - 4th) 34-L.Rountree to TEN 27 for 11 yards (1-T.Flowers).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 27(12:30 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 82-D.Parker INTERCEPTED by 26-T.Jackson at TEN 17. 26-T.Jackson to MIZ 47 for 36 yards (6-K.Chism).
TENN
Volunteers
- TD (9 plays, 47 yards, 4:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 47(12:14 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 1-V.Jones. 1-V.Jones to MIZ 25 for 22 yards (14-A.Sparks).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 25(11:49 - 4th) 3-E.Gray to MIZ 22 for 3 yards (32-N.Bolton3-M.Manuel).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - TENN 22(11:15 - 4th) 3-E.Gray to MIZ 11 for 11 yards (32-N.Bolton).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 11(10:37 - 4th) 3-E.Gray to MIZ 10 for 1 yard (1-J.Bledsoe).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - TENN 10(9:50 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Palmer. Penalty on MIZ 2-E.Rakestraw Pass interference 8 yards enforced at MIZ 10. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 2 - TENN 2(9:46 - 4th) 3-E.Gray to MIZ 2 for no gain (40-C.Wilkins9-T.Gillespie).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - TENN 2(9:06 - 4th) 3-E.Gray to MIZ 1 for 1 yard (78-K.Whiteside).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - TENN 1(8:28 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano to MIZ 1 for no gain (32-N.Bolton33-C.Bailey).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - TENN 1(7:46 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:44 - 4th) 42-B.Cimaglia extra point is good.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Downs (12 plays, 42 yards, 5:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:44 - 4th) 37-P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(7:44 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 7-D.Hazelton. 7-D.Hazelton runs ob at MIZ 46 for 21 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 46(7:20 - 4th) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 49 for 3 yards (98-A.Solomon33-J.Banks).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 49(6:45 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak scrambles to TEN 48 for 3 yards (33-J.Banks).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - MIZZOU 48(5:55 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 7-D.Hazelton. 7-D.Hazelton to TEN 41 for 7 yards (1-T.Flowers48-J.Blakely).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 41(5:25 - 4th) 1-T.Badie to TEN 36 for 5 yards (5-K.George).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIZZOU 36(4:45 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak scrambles pushed ob at TEN 33 for 3 yards (94-M.Butler).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - MIZZOU 33(4:15 - 4th) 1-T.Badie to TEN 29 for 4 yards (11-H.To'o To'o94-M.Butler).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 29(3:45 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak scrambles to TEN 29 for no gain (95-K.Bennett).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 29(3:17 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 6-K.Chism.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 10 - MIZZOU 29(3:13 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 34-L.Rountree. 34-L.Rountree to TEN 28 for 1 yard (13-D.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
4 & 9 - MIZZOU 28(2:41 - 4th) Penalty on MIZ 64-B.Lawrence False start 5 yards enforced at TEN 28. No Play.
|No Gain
|
4 & 14 - MIZZOU 33(2:35 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Hazelton.
TENN
Volunteers
- End of Game (4 plays, 11 yards, 1:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 33(2:25 - 4th) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 40 for 7 yards (1-J.Bledsoe).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - TENN 40(1:40 - 4th) 20-J.Small to TEN 46 for 6 yards (90-M.Utsey).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 46(1:00 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano kneels at TEN 45 for -1 yard.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 11 - TENN 45(0:30 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano kneels at TEN 44 for -1 yard.
