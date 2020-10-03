|
No. 15 Cincinnati rolls past South Florida, 28-7
CINCINNATI (AP) Gerrid Doaks ran for 102 yards and a touchdown, Tre Tucker returned a kickoff 97 yards for a score and No. 15 Cincinnati had five interceptions in a 28-7 victory over South Florida on Saturday.
Doaks had his first 100-yard rushing game since November 2019 when he ran for 123 against UConn.
Tucker returned the kickoff late in the third quarter to put Cincinnati ahead 28-7. It was the first kick return TD by a Bearcats player since Ralph David Abernathy IV in the Liberty Bowl against Vanderbilt in December 2011.
The game started sloppily with four turnovers, two by each team, in the first 11 snaps.
South Florida used four quarterbacks, with sophmore Jordan McCloud going 12 of 21 for 137 yards with two interceptions. Freshman Katravis Marsh got the start, but he threw three interceptions, including two in his first four attempts.
USF tied a school record with the five interceptions.
The Bearcats ran for 189 yards, and managing only 69 last week in a win over Army.
Doaks who had 89 rushing yards in the first half, capped a 13-play, 92-yard drive with a 10-yard TD run to put Cincinnati ahead 7-0 in the first quarter.
Cincinnati (3-0) was denied its second touchdown when safety Chris Townsel wrestled the ball out of Jayshon Jackson's arms for an interception in the end zone.
It was one of six turnovers in the first half, three by each team. Bearcats cornerback Coby Bryant had two interceptions in the half, his first two-interception game since October 2018 against Temple.
With 39 seconds left in the first half, Desmond Ridder found tight end Josh Whyle in the corner of the end zone for a 13-yard touchdown, putting Cincinnati ahead 14-0.
Ridder was 16 for 26 with 143 yards and two touchdowns with a career-high three interceptions.
Bearcats tight end Bruno Labelle caught a 3-yard TD pass from Ridder to make it 21-0 with 4:01 left in the third quarter.
Johnny Ford scored on a 2-yard run late in the third quarter for USF to make the score 21-7, but the Bearcats immediately answered with Tucker's kick return.
USF fell to 1-2 after having last week's game against Florida Atlantic postponed due to issues related to Coronavirus. The Bulls had 12 players unavailable for Saturday's game, including eight on defense.
BIG PICTURE:
Cincinnati tied a school record with its 15th straight win at home, the sixth-longest active streak among FBS schools. The Bearcats last won 15 straight home games from Nov. 8, 1952 to Nov. 13, 1954. Cincinnati is one of seven teams in the FBS to go undefeated at home the last two seasons, joining Ohio State, UAB, Central Florida, Clemson, Oklahoma, and Notre Dame.
UP NEXT:
South Florida hosts East Carolina on Saturday.
Cincinnati plays at Tulsa on Oct. 17.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|22
|Rushing
|5
|12
|Passing
|12
|9
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-13
|10-17
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|291
|332
|Total Plays
|74
|71
|Avg Gain
|3.9
|4.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|83
|189
|Rush Attempts
|33
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.5
|4.2
|Yards Passing
|208
|143
|Comp. - Att.
|21-41
|16-26
|Yards Per Pass
|4.5
|5.2
|Penalties - Yards
|3-40
|7-52
|Touchdowns
|1
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|5
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|5
|3
|Punts - Avg
|3-37.0
|4-46.8
|Return Yards
|100
|127
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-95
|2-111
|Int. - Returns
|3-5
|5-9
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|208
|PASS YDS
|143
|
|
|83
|RUSH YDS
|189
|
|
|291
|TOTAL YDS
|332
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. McCloud 3 QB
|J. McCloud
|12/21
|137
|0
|2
|
K. Marsh 12 QB
|K. Marsh
|6/13
|39
|0
|3
|
R. St. Felix 5 WR
|R. St. Felix
|1/1
|18
|0
|0
|
C. Fortin 6 QB
|C. Fortin
|2/6
|14
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Parker 27 DB
|L. Parker
|7
|51
|0
|27
|
K. Joiner 10 RB
|K. Joiner
|12
|36
|0
|7
|
J. Ford 1 RB
|J. Ford
|9
|12
|1
|4
|
K. Marsh 12 QB
|K. Marsh
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. McCloud 3 QB
|J. McCloud
|4
|-18
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Dukes 18 WR
|D. Dukes
|5
|3
|47
|0
|21
|
J. Ford 1 RB
|J. Ford
|5
|5
|43
|0
|28
|
M. Brinkman 89 TE
|M. Brinkman
|8
|3
|36
|0
|15
|
J. McCloud 3 QB
|J. McCloud
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
L. Williams 8 WR
|L. Williams
|5
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
B. Miller 19 WR
|B. Miller
|3
|2
|15
|0
|10
|
O. Dollison 4 WR
|O. Dollison
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
R. St. Felix 5 WR
|R. St. Felix
|3
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
C. Carter 88 TE
|C. Carter
|2
|2
|4
|0
|2
|
K. Joiner 10 RB
|K. Joiner
|2
|2
|3
|0
|4
|
X. Weaver 84 WR
|X. Weaver
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Grier 5 LB
|A. Grier
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
V. Davis 3 DB
|V. Davis
|9-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Grier 5 LB
|A. Grier
|8-1
|1.0
|0
|
B. Norris 29 LB
|B. Norris
|7-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mangum 23 DT
|T. Mangum
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hampton 7 DB
|M. Hampton
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|
N. Roberts 2 DB
|N. Roberts
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Harris 24 S
|M. Harris
|4-3
|0.0
|1
|
R. Yates 91 DL
|R. Yates
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Townsel 8 DB
|C. Townsel
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
D. Bellamy 6 LB
|D. Bellamy
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Helton 26 LB
|K. Helton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Evans 0 DB
|D. Evans
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Green 17 DT
|B. Green
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Grant 45 DL
|D. Grant
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pinkney 96 DL
|K. Pinkney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Sails 9 DB
|K. Sails
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Thaxton 46 DE
|R. Thaxton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Nichols 16 DB
|B. Nichols
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Vaughn 40 DE
|J. Vaughn
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Sackett 28 K
|J. Sackett
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Schneider 39 P
|T. Schneider
|3
|37.0
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Ford 1 RB
|J. Ford
|2
|47.5
|70
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Ridder 9 QB
|D. Ridder
|16/26
|143
|2
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Doaks 23 RB
|G. Doaks
|22
|102
|1
|15
|
C. McClelland 0 RB
|C. McClelland
|8
|33
|0
|9
|
D. Ridder 9 QB
|D. Ridder
|4
|28
|0
|26
|
J. Ford 24 RB
|J. Ford
|9
|25
|0
|10
|
R. Montgomery 22 RB
|R. Montgomery
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jackson 2 WR
|J. Jackson
|6
|3
|47
|0
|35
|
T. Tucker 7 WR
|T. Tucker
|3
|2
|19
|0
|10
|
J. Jones 5 WR
|J. Jones
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
J. Whyle 81 TE
|J. Whyle
|1
|1
|13
|1
|13
|
M. Young Jr. 8 WR
|M. Young Jr.
|4
|2
|12
|0
|7
|
L. Taylor 11 TE
|L. Taylor
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
C. Bryant 7 CB
|C. Bryant
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Ford 24 RB
|J. Ford
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
B. Labelle 87 TE
|B. Labelle
|3
|3
|9
|1
|3
|
G. Doaks 23 RB
|G. Doaks
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Thompson 20 WR
|J. Thompson
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. White 8 LB
|J. White
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Beavers 27 LB
|D. Beavers
|6-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Dublanko 41 LB
|J. Dublanko
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Ingle 10 LB
|B. Ingle
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brooks 92 DT
|C. Brooks
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bryant 7 CB
|C. Bryant
|3-1
|0.0
|2
|
A. Bush 9 CB
|A. Bush
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Ward 15 CB
|T. Ward
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wiggins 1 S
|J. Wiggins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Brown 99 DT
|M. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gardner 12 CB
|A. Gardner
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
B. Cook 6 S
|B. Cook
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hicks 3 S
|J. Hicks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 90 DT
|J. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sanders 21 DE
|M. Sanders
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
E. Tucky 19 DE
|E. Tucky
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Vann 42 DE
|M. Vann
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Manigault 91 DL
|M. Manigault
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Forrest 5 S
|D. Forrest
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Thomas 24 LB
|Ja. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Huber 2 LB
|W. Huber
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Pitts 43 DE
|M. Pitts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Van Fossen 13 LB
|T. Van Fossen
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Jones Jr. 23 LB
|D. Jones Jr.
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Smith 17 K
|C. Smith
|0/1
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Ja. Smith 37 P
|Ja. Smith
|4
|46.8
|3
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Montgomery 22 RB
|R. Montgomery
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|
T. Tucker 7 WR
|T. Tucker
|1
|97.0
|97
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Montgomery 22 RB
|R. Montgomery
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
SFLA
Bulls
- Interception (3 plays, 29 yards, 0:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 17-C.Smith kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to USF End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(15:00 - 1st) 12-K.Marsh complete to 1-J.Ford. 1-J.Ford to USF 26 for 1 yard (9-A.Bush).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - SFLA 26(14:36 - 1st) 12-K.Marsh incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Brinkman.
|Int
|
3 & 9 - SFLA 26(14:35 - 1st) 12-K.Marsh incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 7-C.Bryant at USF 46. 7-C.Bryant to USF 46 for no gain.
CINCY
Bearcats
- Interception (4 plays, -17 yards, 1:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 46(14:28 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to USF 45 for 1 yard (46-R.Thaxton).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - CINCY 45(13:55 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to USF 41 for 4 yards (29-B.Norris).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - CINCY 41(13:18 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 8-M.Young. 8-M.Young to USF 36 for 5 yards (9-K.Sails).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 36(12:44 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 24-M.Harris at USF 35. 24-M.Harris to USF 37 for 2 yards (58-D.Harper).
CINCY
Bearcats
- Fumble (2 plays, -4 yards, 0:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 49(12:11 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 11-L.Taylor. 11-L.Taylor to USF 40 for 11 yards (3-V.Davis).
|-15 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 40(11:57 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 45 FUMBLES (17-B.Green). 23-T.Mangum to CIN 45 for no gain.
SFLA
Bulls
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 45(11:33 - 1st) 1-J.Ford to CIN 42 for 3 yards (27-D.Beavers8-J.White).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 7 - SFLA 42(11:17 - 1st) 1-J.Ford to CIN 46 for -4 yards (8-J.White21-M.Sanders).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - SFLA 46(10:43 - 1st) 6-C.Fortin incomplete. Intended for 18-D.Dukes.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - SFLA 46(10:36 - 1st) 39-T.Schneider punts 29 yards from CIN 46 to CIN 17 fair catch by 22-R.Montgomery.
CINCY
Bearcats
- TD (14 plays, 83 yards, 6:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 17(10:31 - 1st) Penalty on CIN 92-C.Brooks Holding 9 yards enforced at CIN 17. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 19 - CINCY 8(10:30 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 10 for 2 yards (5-T.Grier).
|+26 YD
|
2 & 17 - CINCY 10(9:56 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder to CIN 36 for 26 yards (8-C.Townsel).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 36(9:29 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 2-J.Jackson. 2-J.Jackson to CIN 44 for 8 yards (2-N.Roberts29-B.Norris).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - CINCY 44(8:56 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Jackson.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 2 - CINCY 44(8:48 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to USF 46 for 10 yards (24-M.Harris2-N.Roberts).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 46(8:16 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to USF 44 for 2 yards (29-B.Norris).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - CINCY 44(7:52 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 2-J.Jackson. 2-J.Jackson to USF 40 for 4 yards (7-M.Hampton).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - CINCY 40(7:14 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to USF 33 for 7 yards (3-V.Davis24-M.Harris).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 33(6:51 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 7-T.Tucker. 7-T.Tucker to USF 24 for 9 yards (3-V.Davis29-B.Norris).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - CINCY 24(6:04 - 1st) 0-C.McClelland to USF 24 for no gain (23-T.Mangum7-M.Hampton).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 1 - CINCY 24(5:27 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to USF 13 for 11 yards (5-T.Grier3-V.Davis).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 13(5:09 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to USF 10 for 3 yards (29-B.Norris).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - CINCY 10(4:34 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:29 - 1st) 17-C.Smith extra point is good.
SFLA
Bulls
- Missed FG (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:29 - 1st) 17-C.Smith kicks 65 yards from CIN 35. 1-J.Ford to CIN 30 for 70 yards (4-J.Harris3-J.Hicks).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 30(4:15 - 1st) 10-K.Joiner to CIN 28 for 2 yards (41-J.Dublanko).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - SFLA 28(3:52 - 1st) 10-K.Joiner to CIN 28 for no gain (10-B.Ingle).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - SFLA 28(3:14 - 1st) 6-C.Fortin incomplete. Intended for 8-L.Williams.
|No Good
|
4 & 8 - SFLA 28(3:05 - 1st) 28-J.Sackett 35 yards Field Goal is No Good.
CINCY
Bearcats
- Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 28(3:05 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Young.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 28(2:58 - 1st) 24-J.Ford to CIN 27 for -1 yard (96-K.Pinkney).
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - CINCY 27(2:19 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder sacked at CIN 20 for -7 yards (5-T.Grier).
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - CINCY 20(1:44 - 1st) 37-J.Smith punts 53 yards from CIN 20 to USF 27 fair catch by 9-K.Sails.
SFLA
Bulls
- Downs (14 plays, 82 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 27(1:30 - 1st) 12-K.Marsh complete to 19-B.Miller. 19-B.Miller to USF 32 for 5 yards (5-D.Forrest).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - SFLA 32(1:21 - 1st) 10-K.Joiner to USF 36 for 4 yards (8-J.White).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - SFLA 36(1:01 - 1st) 10-K.Joiner to USF 39 for 3 yards (92-C.Brooks).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 39(0:44 - 1st) 10-K.Joiner to USF 39 FUMBLES (41-J.Dublanko). 8-J.White to USF 20 for 19 yards (19-B.Miller).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 39(0:44 - 1st) 10-K.Joiner to USF 40 for 1 yard (41-J.Dublanko).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - SFLA 40(0:39 - 1st) 1-J.Ford to USF 44 for 4 yards (10-B.Ingle92-C.Brooks).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - SFLA 44(0:16 - 1st) 12-K.Marsh incomplete. Intended for 8-L.Williams. Penalty on CIN 21-M.Sanders Offside 5 yards enforced at USF 44. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 49(0:16 - 1st) 12-K.Marsh incomplete. Intended for 8-L.Williams.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - SFLA 49(0:11 - 1st) Penalty on USF 1-J.Ford Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at USF 49. No Play.
|+21 YD
|
2 & 25 - SFLA 34(0:11 - 1st) 12-K.Marsh complete to 18-D.Dukes. 18-D.Dukes to CIN 45 for 21 yards (8-J.White5-D.Forrest).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - SFLA 45(15:00 - 2nd) 12-K.Marsh complete to 89-M.Brinkman. 89-M.Brinkman to CIN 39 for 6 yards (1-J.Wiggins).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 39(14:33 - 1st) 12-K.Marsh incomplete. Intended for 18-D.Dukes.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - SFLA 39(14:31 - 2nd) 10-K.Joiner to CIN 36 for 3 yards (8-J.White).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 7 - SFLA 36(14:01 - 2nd) 12-K.Marsh complete to 10-K.Joiner. 10-K.Joiner to CIN 32 for 4 yards (8-J.White).
|No Gain
|
4 & 3 - SFLA 32(13:36 - 2nd) 12-K.Marsh incomplete. Intended for 8-L.Williams.
CINCY
Bearcats
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 32(13:24 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 87-B.Labelle. 87-B.Labelle to CIN 35 for 3 yards (7-M.Hampton).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - CINCY 35(12:58 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 37 for 2 yards (29-B.Norris7-M.Hampton).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - CINCY 37(12:39 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 7-T.Tucker.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - CINCY 37(12:21 - 2nd) 37-J.Smith punts 60 yards from CIN 37 Downed at the USF 3.
SFLA
Bulls
- Interception (4 plays, 53 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 3(12:08 - 2nd) 12-K.Marsh scrambles to USF 5 for 2 yards (27-D.Beavers).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - SFLA 5(11:42 - 2nd) 10-K.Joiner to USF 11 for 6 yards (41-J.Dublanko).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - SFLA 11(11:19 - 2nd) 12-K.Marsh complete to 88-C.Carter. 88-C.Carter to USF 13 for 2 yards (12-A.Gardner).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 13(10:51 - 2nd) 12-K.Marsh incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 7-C.Bryant at USF 44. 7-C.Bryant to USF 44 for no gain (18-D.Dukes).
CINCY
Bearcats
- Interception (5 plays, -36 yards, 2:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 44(10:44 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks to USF 29 for 15 yards (2-N.Roberts24-M.Harris).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 29(10:21 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks to USF 21 for 8 yards (29-B.Norris3-V.Davis).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - CINCY 21(9:51 - 2nd) 0-C.McClelland to USF 20 for 1 yard (3-V.Davis).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - CINCY 20(9:11 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks to USF 13 for 7 yards (2-N.Roberts29-B.Norris).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 13(8:40 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 8-C.Townsel at USF End Zone. 8-C.Townsel touchback.
SFLA
Bulls
- Punt (7 plays, 10 yards, 2:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 20(8:29 - 2nd) 6-C.Fortin incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Brinkman.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - SFLA 20(8:25 - 2nd) 1-J.Ford to USF 22 for 2 yards (92-C.Brooks).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - SFLA 22(7:58 - 2nd) 6-C.Fortin sacked at USF 14 for -8 yards. Penalty on CIN 93-E.Ponder Offside 5 yards enforced at USF 22. No Play. (19-E.Tucky).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - SFLA 27(7:53 - 2nd) 1-J.Ford to USF 31 for 4 yards (27-D.Beavers41-J.Dublanko).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 31(7:31 - 2nd) 6-C.Fortin complete to 10-K.Joiner. 10-K.Joiner to USF 30 for -1 yard (9-A.Bush8-J.White).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - SFLA 30(6:58 - 2nd) 10-K.Joiner to USF 30 for no gain (8-J.White).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - SFLA 30(6:14 - 2nd) 1-J.Ford to USF 30 for no gain (19-E.Tucky21-M.Sanders).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - SFLA 30(5:39 - 2nd) 39-T.Schneider punts 35 yards from USF 30 out of bounds at the CIN 35.
CINCY
Bearcats
- TD (11 plays, 65 yards, 4:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 35(5:31 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 45 for 10 yards (3-V.Davis2-N.Roberts).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 45(5:03 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 5-J.Jones. 5-J.Jones to USF 42 for 13 yards (24-M.Harris).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 42(4:41 - 2nd) 24-J.Ford to USF 40 for 2 yards (91-R.Yates).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - CINCY 40(4:08 - 2nd) 24-J.Ford to USF 39 for 1 yard (26-K.Helton91-R.Yates).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - CINCY 39(3:22 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder scrambles to USF 36 for 3 yards (23-T.Mangum).
|+7 YD
|
4 & 4 - CINCY 36(2:41 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 8-M.Young. 8-M.Young to USF 29 for 7 yards (5-T.Grier).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 29(2:11 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks to USF 20 for 9 yards (26-K.Helton2-N.Roberts).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - CINCY 20(1:51 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks to USF 20 for no gain (23-T.Mangum17-B.Green).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - CINCY 20(1:11 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks to USF 17 for 3 yards (8-C.Townsel7-M.Hampton).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 17(0:51 - 2nd) 0-C.McClelland to USF 13 for 4 yards (3-V.Davis).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - CINCY 13(0:40 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 81-J.Whyle. 81-J.Whyle runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:34 - 2nd) 17-C.Smith extra point is good.
SFLA
Bulls
- Halftime (4 plays, 27 yards, 0:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:39 - 2nd) 17-C.Smith kicks 40 yards from CIN 35 to USF 25 fair catch by 88-C.Carter.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(0:39 - 2nd) 10-K.Joiner to USF 32 for 7 yards (9-A.Bush7-C.Bryant).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - SFLA 32(0:17 - 2nd) 10-K.Joiner to USF 37 for 5 yards (99-M.Brown).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 37(0:13 - 2nd) 6-C.Fortin complete to 89-M.Brinkman. 89-M.Brinkman to CIN 48 for 15 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SFLA 37(0:04 - 2nd) 6-C.Fortin incomplete. Intended for 84-X.Weaver.
CINCY
Bearcats
- Missed FG (8 plays, 41 yards, 3:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 25-K.Scribner kicks 40 yards from USF 35. 22-R.Montgomery to CIN 39 for 14 yards (4-O.Dollison15-J.Curry).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 39(14:54 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 7-T.Tucker. 7-T.Tucker to CIN 49 for 10 yards (23-T.Mangum).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 49(14:24 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Jackson.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 49(14:23 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to USF 48 for 3 yards (29-B.Norris7-M.Hampton).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - CINCY 48(13:37 - 3rd) 0-C.McClelland to USF 39 for 9 yards (2-N.Roberts3-V.Davis).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 39(13:02 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Young. Penalty on USF 8-C.Townsel Pass interference 15 yards enforced at USF 39. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 24(12:55 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to USF 21 for 3 yards (5-T.Grier).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - CINCY 21(12:13 - 3rd) 24-J.Ford to USF 20 for 1 yard (16-B.Nichols8-C.Townsel).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - CINCY 20(11:30 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 23-G.Doaks.
|No Good
|
4 & 6 - CINCY 20(11:26 - 3rd) 17-C.Smith 37 yards Field Goal is No Good.
SFLA
Bulls
- Downs (10 plays, 47 yards, 2:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 20(11:26 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Brinkman.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - SFLA 20(11:18 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 8-L.Williams. 8-L.Williams to USF 36 for 16 yards (7-C.Bryant).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 36(10:55 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Brinkman. Penalty on USF 67-D.Jacobs Holding 10 yards enforced at USF 36. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 20 - SFLA 26(10:48 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 1-J.Ford. 1-J.Ford to USF 29 for 3 yards (92-C.Brooks).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 17 - SFLA 29(10:18 - 3rd) 1-J.Ford to USF 30 for 1 yard (27-D.Beavers). Penalty on CIN 27-D.Beavers Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at USF 30.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 45(10:08 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 18-D.Dukes. 18-D.Dukes to CIN 42 for 13 yards (8-J.White).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 42(9:40 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud sacked at CIN 50 for -8 yards (21-M.Sanders).
|No Gain
|
2 & 18 - SFLA 50(9:05 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Brinkman.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 18 - SFLA 50(8:58 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 89-M.Brinkman. 89-M.Brinkman to CIN 35 for 15 yards (8-J.White).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 3 - SFLA 35(8:49 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 88-C.Carter. 88-C.Carter to CIN 33 for 2 yards (1-J.Wiggins).
CINCY
Bearcats
- TD (8 plays, 67 yards, 4:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 33(8:11 - 3rd) 0-C.McClelland to CIN 42 for 9 yards (7-M.Hampton).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - CINCY 42(7:32 - 3rd) 0-C.McClelland to CIN 43 for 1 yard (5-T.Grier24-M.Harris).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 43(7:01 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder to CIN 49 for 6 yards (5-T.Grier).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - CINCY 49(6:26 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 23-G.Doaks. 23-G.Doaks to USF 45 for 6 yards (5-T.Grier7-M.Hampton).
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 45(5:49 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 2-J.Jackson. 2-J.Jackson to USF 10 for 35 yards (7-M.Hampton).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 10(5:21 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to USF 6 for 4 yards (3-V.Davis17-B.Green).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - CINCY 6(4:46 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to USF 3 for 3 yards (45-D.Grant40-J.Vaughn).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - CINCY 3(4:10 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 87-B.Labelle. 87-B.Labelle runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:01 - 3rd) 17-C.Smith extra point is good.
SFLA
Bulls
- TD (10 plays, 65 yards, 3:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:01 - 3rd) 17-C.Smith kicks 55 yards from CIN 35. 1-J.Ford to USF 35 for 25 yards (13-T.Van Fossen).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 35(3:55 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 5-R.St. Felix. 5-R.St. Felix to USF 46 for 11 yards (7-C.Bryant).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 46(3:38 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 8-L.Williams.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - SFLA 46(3:33 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 19-B.Miller. 19-B.Miller to CIN 44 for 10 yards (3-J.Hicks).
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 44(3:09 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 1-J.Ford. 1-J.Ford to CIN 16 for 28 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 16(2:47 - 3rd) 10-K.Joiner to CIN 15 for 1 yard (90-J.Taylor10-B.Ingle).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - SFLA 15(2:27 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 5-R.St. Felix.
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - SFLA 15(2:18 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud sacked at CIN 20 for -5 yards FUMBLES (42-M.Vann). 52-M.Wiggs to CIN 20 for no gain.
|+18 YD
|
4 & 14 - SFLA 20(1:31 - 3rd) 5-R.St. Felix complete to 3-J.McCloud. 3-J.McCloud to CIN 2 for 18 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 2 - SFLA 2(1:08 - 3rd) 1-J.Ford to CIN 2 for no gain (99-M.Brown8-J.White).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - SFLA 2(0:56 - 3rd) 1-J.Ford runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:50 - 3rd) 28-J.Sackett extra point is good.
CINCY
Bearcats
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:50 - 3rd) 25-K.Scribner kicks 62 yards from USF 35. 7-T.Tucker runs 97 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:36 - 3rd) 17-C.Smith extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(0:36 - 3rd) 17-C.Smith kicks 40 yards from CIN 35 to USF 25 fair catch by 88-C.Carter.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(0:36 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 19-B.Miller.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 25(0:29 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 18-D.Dukes. 18-D.Dukes to USF 38 for 13 yards (12-A.Gardner).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 38(0:03 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 4-O.Dollison. 4-O.Dollison to CIN 47 for 15 yards (15-T.Ward).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 47(15:00 - 4th) 3-J.McCloud complete to 1-J.Ford. 1-J.Ford to CIN 49 for -2 yards (7-C.Bryant).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 12 - CINCY 49(14:50 - 4th) 3-J.McCloud complete to 1-J.Ford. 1-J.Ford to CIN 36 for 13 yards (27-D.Beavers).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 36(14:15 - 4th) 3-J.McCloud scrambles to CIN 35 for 1 yard (27-D.Beavers).
|Int
|
2 & 9 - CINCY 35(13:43 - 4th) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 9-A.Bush at CIN 5. 9-A.Bush to CIN 5 for no gain (19-B.Miller).
SFLA
Bulls
- Interception (2 plays, 6 yards, 0:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 5(13:36 - 4th) 24-J.Ford to CIN 6 for 1 yard (23-T.Mangum).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - SFLA 6(12:53 - 4th) Penalty on CIN 11-L.Taylor False start 3 yards enforced at CIN 6. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 12 - SFLA 3(12:37 - 4th) 24-J.Ford to CIN 12 for 9 yards (24-M.Harris45-D.Grant).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 3 - SFLA 12(11:55 - 4th) 24-J.Ford to CIN 22 for 10 yards (3-V.Davis29-B.Norris).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 22(11:15 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Jackson.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - SFLA 22(11:08 - 4th) 0-C.McClelland to CIN 29 for 7 yards (0-D.Evans).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - SFLA 29(10:24 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder complete to 87-B.Labelle. 87-B.Labelle to CIN 31 for 2 yards (3-V.Davis).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - SFLA 29(9:53 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder complete to 87-B.Labelle. 87-B.Labelle to CIN 32 for 3 yards (3-V.Davis).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 32(8:56 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder complete to 20-J.Thompson. 20-J.Thompson to CIN 35 for 3 yards (29-B.Norris).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - SFLA 35(8:17 - 4th) 24-J.Ford to CIN 39 for 4 yards (23-T.Mangum16-B.Nichols).
|Int
|
3 & 3 - SFLA 39(8:17 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 11-L.Taylor INTERCEPTED by 16-B.Nichols at USF 46. 16-B.Nichols to USF 49 for 3 yards (11-L.Taylor).
SFLA
Bulls
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 45(7:45 - 4th) 0-C.McClelland to USF 30 for 15 yards (16-B.Nichols). Penalty on CIN 81-J.Whyle Holding 10 yards enforced at USF 45. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 20 - SFLA 45(7:03 - 4th) 0-C.McClelland to CIN 47 for 2 yards (24-M.Harris5-T.Grier).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 18 - SFLA 47(6:35 - 4th) 24-J.Ford to CIN 45 for -2 yards (91-R.Yates17-B.Green).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 20 - SFLA 45(6:04 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder complete to 24-J.Ford. 24-J.Ford to USF 45 for 10 yards (6-D.Bellamy).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - SFLA 45(6:04 - 4th) 37-J.Smith punts 38 yards from USF 45 Downed at the USF 7.
CINCY
Bearcats
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 7(5:09 - 4th) 3-J.McCloud sacked at USF 1 for -6 yards. Penalty on USF 67-D.Jacobs Holding declined. (13-T.Van Fossen).
|No Gain
|
2 & 16 - CINCY 1(4:58 - 4th) 27-L.Parker to USF 1 for no gain (10-B.Ingle).
|No Gain
|
3 & 16 - CINCY 1(4:50 - 4th) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 5-R.St. Felix.
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - CINCY 1(4:50 - 4th) 39-T.Schneider punts 47 yards from USF 1. 22-R.Montgomery to USF 41 for 7 yards (0-D.Evans).
SFLA
Bulls
- End of Game (6 plays, 51 yards, 2:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 41(4:12 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Young.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - SFLA 41(3:28 - 4th) 22-R.Montgomery to USF 39 for 2 yards (91-R.Yates).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 8 - SFLA 39(3:28 - 4th) 22-R.Montgomery to USF 40 for -1 yard (6-D.Bellamy).
|Penalty
|
4 & 9 - SFLA 40(3:01 - 4th) Team penalty on CIN Delay of game 5 yards enforced at USF 40. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - SFLA 45(3:01 - 4th) 37-J.Smith punts 36 yards from USF 45 Downed at the USF 9.
CINCY
Bearcats
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 9(2:15 - 4th) 27-L.Parker to USF 12 for 3 yards (10-B.Ingle).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - CINCY 12(1:38 - 4th) 27-L.Parker to USF 16 for 4 yards (6-B.Cook).
|+27 YD
|
3 & 3 - CINCY 16(0:59 - 4th) 27-L.Parker to USF 43 for 27 yards (3-J.Hicks).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 43(0:51 - 4th) 27-L.Parker to USF 49 for 6 yards (24-J.Thomas23-D.Jones).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - CINCY 49(0:20 - 4th) 27-L.Parker to CIN 42 for 9 yards (15-T.Ward).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 42(0:09 - 4th) 27-L.Parker to CIN 40 for 2 yards (7-C.Bryant23-D.Jones).
