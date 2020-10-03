|
|
|ABIL
|ARMY
Jones accounts for 3 TDs, Army beats Abilene Christian 55-23
WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) - Army quarterback Jemel Jones had 14 carries for a career-high 138 yards rushing and two touchdowns and added a 33-yard TD pass as the Black Knights cruised to a 55-23 win over Abilene Christian on Saturday.
Jones was 4-of-7 passing for 52 yards. Freshman Tyrell Robinson added a season-high 126 yards rushing on seven carries for Army (3-1) and Anthony Adkins ran for 70 yards and two scores.
The Black Knights bounced back after a 24-10 loss at then-No. 14 Cincinnati on Sept. 26 and won their fifth consecutive home game.
Abilene Christian (0-2) was stopped on fourth down on each of its first two drives and went three-and-out on its third before Army recovered an onside kick and Jakobi Buchanan's 3-yard TD run made it 23-0 with 10:15 left in the second quarter.
Sandon McCoy scored on a 1-yard run to open the scoring midway through the first quarter, Landon Salyers made a 43-yard field goal on the first play of the second and, after an ACU punt went out of bounds, a 3-yard TD run by Jones made it 16-0 about two minutes later. On the ensuing kickoff, Salyers onside kick bounced off a Wildcats player and was recovered by Army at its own 42 and then, on a third-and-3 play, Jones ripped off a 41-yard run to the 10 that set up Buchanan's touchdown.
Peyton Mansell threw three second-half touchdown passes for Abilene Christian and finished 23-of-37 passing for 270 yards with no intercetptions. Lionell McConnell had 11 receptions for 101 yards and two carries for 59 yards, and Kobe Clark had four catches for 72 yards, including touchdown receptions of 2 and 45 yards.
Because of COVID-19 concerns, the only fans in attendance were the Army Corps of Cadets.
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|24
|Rushing
|4
|19
|Passing
|15
|1
|Penalty
|0
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|1-10
|3-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|388
|493
|Total Plays
|62
|67
|Avg Gain
|6.3
|7.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|86
|441
|Rush Attempts
|23
|60
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|7.4
|Yards Passing
|302
|52
|Comp. - Att.
|25-39
|4-7
|Yards Per Pass
|7.1
|6.3
|Penalties - Yards
|6-48
|4-27
|Touchdowns
|3
|7
|Rushing TDs
|0
|6
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-31.2
|3-47.0
|Return Yards
|108
|24
|Punts - Returns
|1--3
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|6-111
|1-24
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|302
|PASS YDS
|52
|
|
|86
|RUSH YDS
|441
|
|
|388
|TOTAL YDS
|493
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Mansell 2 QB
|P. Mansell
|23/37
|279
|3
|0
|
S. Earle 16 QB
|S. Earle
|2/2
|23
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. McConnell 1 WR
|L. McConnell
|2
|59
|0
|55
|
T. White 24 RB
|T. White
|6
|18
|0
|10
|
J. Dobbins 21 RB
|J. Dobbins
|2
|8
|0
|8
|
C. Perry 27 RB
|C. Perry
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Brooks-Wess 15 WR
|J. Brooks-Wess
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
P. Mansell 2 QB
|P. Mansell
|6
|-21
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. McConnell 1 WR
|L. McConnell
|14
|11
|101
|0
|20
|
K. Clark 88 WR
|K. Clark
|6
|4
|72
|2
|45
|
B. Hohenstein 18 TE
|B. Hohenstein
|2
|1
|61
|1
|61
|
T. Williams 6 WR
|T. Williams
|4
|3
|42
|0
|20
|
J. Brooks-Wess 15 WR
|J. Brooks-Wess
|6
|2
|14
|0
|9
|
D. Neece 19 WR
|D. Neece
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
T. White 24 RB
|T. White
|3
|2
|4
|0
|2
|
J. Dobbins 21 RB
|J. Dobbins
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Johnson 90 DT
|K. Johnson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
O. Hernandez 85 K
|O. Hernandez
|1/1
|31
|0/0
|3
|
B. Zepeda 37 K
|B. Zepeda
|1/1
|31
|2/3
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Burke 27 P
|L. Burke
|5
|31.2
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Brooks-Wess 15 WR
|J. Brooks-Wess
|6
|18.5
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Brooks-Wess 15 WR
|J. Brooks-Wess
|1
|-3.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Jones 7 QB
|J. Jones
|4/7
|52
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jones 7 QB
|J. Jones
|14
|138
|2
|49
|
T. Robinson 21 RB
|T. Robinson
|7
|126
|0
|50
|
A. Adkins 23 RB
|A. Adkins
|10
|70
|2
|28
|
S. McCoy 3 RB
|S. McCoy
|10
|38
|1
|8
|
J. Buchanan 33 RB
|J. Buchanan
|8
|32
|1
|7
|
A. Hobbs IV 32 RB
|A. Hobbs IV
|3
|11
|0
|12
|
C. Anderson 4 QB
|C. Anderson
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
C. Barnard 40 RB
|C. Barnard
|2
|4
|0
|3
|
C. Parrish 8 QB
|C. Parrish
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Robinson 21 RB
|T. Robinson
|0
|7
|126
|0
|0
|
M. Roberts 14 WR
|M. Roberts
|2
|2
|38
|1
|33
|
B. Walters 11 RB
|B. Walters
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
A. Hobbs IV 32 RB
|A. Hobbs IV
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
R. Donaldson 83 WR
|R. Donaldson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Eckert 87 WR
|S. Eckert
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Henderson 58 LB
|K. Henderson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Cockrill 95 DL
|N. Cockrill
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Cunningham Jr. 22 DB
|C. Cunningham Jr.
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Broughton 20 DB
|M. Broughton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. O'Gara 58 LB
|C. O'Gara
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Salyers 1 K
|L. Salyers
|1/1
|43
|3/4
|6
|
Q. Maretzki 29 K
|Q. Maretzki
|1/1
|40
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Harding 46 P
|Z. Harding
|3
|47.0
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
F. Voyne 38 LB
|F. Voyne
|1
|-6.0
|-6
|0
|
T. Robinson 21 RB
|T. Robinson
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Robinson 21 RB
|T. Robinson
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
ABIL
Wildcats
- Downs (5 plays, 20 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 1-L.Salyers kicks 30 yards from ARM 35 out of bounds at the ACU 35.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 35(15:00 - 1st) 2-P.Mansell complete to 1-L.McConnell. 1-L.McConnell to ACU 48 for 13 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 48(14:26 - 1st) 80-D.Lewis to ARM 47 for 5 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - ABIL 47(13:58 - 1st) 2-P.Mansell incomplete. Intended for 1-L.McConnell.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - ABIL 47(13:51 - 1st) 2-P.Mansell incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Clark.
|Sack
|
4 & 5 - ABIL 47(13:43 - 1st) 2-P.Mansell sacked at ACU 45 for -8 yards (58-K.Henderson).
ARMY
Black Knights
- TD (10 plays, 45 yards, 5:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 45(13:39 - 1st) 3-S.McCoy to ACU 40 for 5 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARMY 40(13:08 - 1st) 33-J.Buchanan to ACU 35 for 5 yards.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 35(12:35 - 1st) 32-A.Hobbs to ACU 23 for 12 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 23(11:59 - 1st) 23-A.Adkins to ACU 14 for 9 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARMY 14(11:19 - 1st) 3-S.McCoy to ACU 12 for 2 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 12(10:47 - 1st) 33-J.Buchanan to ACU 10 for 2 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARMY 10(10:08 - 1st) 4-C.Anderson to ACU 5 for 5 yards.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARMY 5(9:27 - 1st) 33-J.Buchanan to ACU 3 for 2 yards.
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - ARMY 3(8:47 - 1st) 3-S.McCoy to ACU 1 for 2 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - ARMY 1(8:26 - 1st) 3-S.McCoy runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:20 - 1st) 1-L.Salyers extra point is good.
ABIL
Wildcats
- Downs (12 plays, 37 yards, 4:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:20 - 1st) 1-L.Salyers kicks 61 yards from ARM 35. 15-J.Brooks-Wess to ACU 28 for 24 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 28(8:11 - 1st) 2-P.Mansell complete to 1-L.McConnell. 1-L.McConnell to ACU 34 for 6 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - ABIL 34(7:39 - 1st) 1-L.McConnell to ACU 38 for 4 yards.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 38(7:11 - 1st) 2-P.Mansell complete to 6-T.Williams. 6-T.Williams to ACU 50 for 12 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 50(6:41 - 1st) Penalty on ACU 68-J.Crisp False start 5 yards enforced at ACU 50. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 15 - ABIL 45(6:28 - 1st) 2-P.Mansell complete to 6-T.Williams. 6-T.Williams to ARM 45 for 10 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - ABIL 45(5:57 - 1st) 24-T.White to ARM 44 for 1 yard.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - ABIL 44(5:15 - 1st) 2-P.Mansell incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Williams.
|+4 YD
|
4 & 4 - ABIL 44(5:09 - 1st) 2-P.Mansell complete to 1-L.McConnell. 1-L.McConnell to ARM 40 for 4 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 40(4:45 - 1st) 2-P.Mansell incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Dobbins.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - ABIL 40(4:38 - 1st) 2-P.Mansell to ARM 35 for 5 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - ABIL 35(3:45 - 1st) 2-P.Mansell incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Hohenstein.
|No Gain
|
4 & 5 - ABIL 35(3:38 - 1st) 2-P.Mansell incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Clark.
ARMY
Black Knights
- FG (9 plays, 39 yards, 2:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 35(3:38 - 1st) Penalty on ACU 88-K.Clark Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at ARM 35. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 50(3:32 - 1st) 3-S.McCoy to ACU 42 for 8 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - ARMY 42(2:56 - 1st) Penalty on ACU 59-J.Thielen Offside 5 yards enforced at ACU 42. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 37(2:34 - 1st) 21-T.Robinson to ACU 29 for 8 yards. Penalty on ACU 0-J.Parker Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ACU 29.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 14(2:11 - 1st) Penalty on ARM 67-D.Powell False start 5 yards enforced at ACU 14. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 15 - ARMY 19(1:58 - 1st) 32-A.Hobbs to ACU 16 for 3 yards. Team penalty on ARM Chop block 15 yards enforced at ACU 19. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 30 - ARMY 34(1:33 - 1st) 4-C.Anderson to ACU 30 for 4 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 26 - ARMY 30(1:09 - 1st) 23-A.Adkins to ACU 30 for no gain.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 26 - ARMY 30(0:41 - 1st) 8-C.Parrish to ACU 26 for 4 yards.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 22 - ARMY 26(15:00 - 2nd) 1-L.Salyers 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
ABIL
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, -12 yards, 1:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:55 - 2nd) 1-L.Salyers kicks 65 yards from ARM 35 to ACU End Zone. touchback.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 25(14:55 - 2nd) 80-D.Lewis to ACU 21 for -4 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 14 - ABIL 21(14:20 - 2nd) 2-P.Mansell complete to 24-T.White. 24-T.White to ACU 23 for 2 yards.
|Sack
|
3 & 12 - ABIL 23(13:42 - 2nd) 2-P.Mansell sacked at ACU 13 for -10 yards (95-N.Cockrill).
|Punt
|
4 & 22 - ABIL 13(13:00 - 2nd) 27-L.Burke punts 3 yards from ACU 13 out of bounds at the ACU 16.
ARMY
Black Knights
- TD (2 plays, 16 yards, 0:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 16(12:53 - 2nd) 21-T.Robinson to ACU 6 for 10 yards. Penalty on ACU 23-K.Stokes Facemasking 3 yards enforced at ACU 6.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - ARMY 3(12:43 - 2nd) 7-J.Jones runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(12:37 - 2nd) 1-L.Salyers extra point is no good.
ABIL
Wildcats
- FG (5 plays, 62 yards, 2:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:37 - 2nd) 1-L.Salyers kicks 13 yards from ARM 35. 38-F.Voyne to ARM 42 for -6 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - ABIL 42(12:32 - 2nd) 32-A.Hobbs to ARM 45 for 3 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 45(11:59 - 2nd) 33-J.Buchanan to ARM 49 for 4 yards.
|+41 YD
|
2 & 6 - ABIL 49(11:20 - 2nd) 7-J.Jones to ACU 10 for 41 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 10(10:55 - 2nd) 3-S.McCoy to ACU 3 for 7 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - ABIL 3(10:20 - 2nd) 33-J.Buchanan runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:15 - 2nd) 1-L.Salyers extra point is good.
ARMY
Black Knights
- Punt (4 plays, -3 yards, 1:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:15 - 2nd) 1-L.Salyers kicks 50 yards from ARM 35. 15-J.Brooks-Wess to ACU 24 for 9 yards.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 24(10:07 - 2nd) 2-P.Mansell complete to 88-K.Clark. 88-K.Clark to ACU 36 for 12 yards.
|+55 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 36(9:32 - 2nd) 1-L.McConnell to ARM 9 for 55 yards.
|-5 YD
|
1 & 9 - ARMY 9(8:49 - 2nd) 2-P.Mansell to ARM 16 FUMBLES. 21-J.Dobbins to ARM 14 for 2 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - ARMY 14(8:18 - 2nd) 2-P.Mansell incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Brooks-Wess.
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - ARMY 14(8:10 - 2nd) 2-P.Mansell incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Brooks-Wess.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 14 - ARMY 14(8:04 - 2nd) 37-B.Zepeda 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
ABIL
Wildcats
- Fumble (4 plays, 3 yards, 2:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:04 - 2nd) 37-B.Zepeda kicks 40 yards from ACU 35 to ARM 25 fair catch by 6-A.Howard.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 25(7:59 - 2nd) 23-A.Adkins to ARM 28 for 3 yards.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - ABIL 28(7:28 - 2nd) 7-J.Jones to ARM 27 for -1 yard.
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - ABIL 27(6:43 - 2nd) Penalty on ARM 57-C.Bishop False start 5 yards enforced at ARM 27. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - ABIL 22(6:19 - 2nd) 7-J.Jones incomplete. Intended for 83-R.Donaldson.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - ABIL 22(6:11 - 2nd) 46-Z.Harding punts 43 yards from ARM 22. 15-J.Brooks-Wess to ACU 32 for -3 yards.
ARMY
Black Knights
- Punt (6 plays, 16 yards, 1:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 32(6:00 - 2nd) 2-P.Mansell complete to 1-L.McConnell. 1-L.McConnell to ACU 31 for -1 yard.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - ARMY 31(5:23 - 2nd) 15-J.Brooks-Wess to ACU 34 for 3 yards.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - ARMY 34(4:48 - 2nd) 2-P.Mansell scrambles to ACU 40 for 6 yards.
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - ARMY 40(4:03 - 2nd) Penalty on ACU 72-K.Hendrix False start 5 yards enforced at ACU 40. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - ARMY 35(3:45 - 2nd) 27-L.Burke punts 45 yards from ACU 35. 21-T.Robinson to ARM 20 FUMBLES. 11-B.Walters to ARM 20 for no gain.
ABIL
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 0:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 20(3:35 - 2nd) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 22 for 2 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - ABIL 22(3:05 - 2nd) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 28 for 6 yards.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - ABIL 28(2:44 - 2nd) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 32 for 4 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 32(2:28 - 2nd) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 33 for 1 yard.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 9 - ABIL 33(1:59 - 2nd) 21-T.Robinson to ARM 31 for -2 yards.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 11 - ABIL 31(1:51 - 2nd) 7-J.Jones complete to 32-A.Hobbs. 32-A.Hobbs to ARM 36 for 5 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - ABIL 36(1:46 - 2nd) 46-Z.Harding punts 52 yards from ARM 36 to ACU 12 fair catch by 15-J.Brooks-Wess.
ARMY
Black Knights
- Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 0:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 12(1:39 - 2nd) 24-T.White to ACU 13 for 1 yard.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARMY 13(1:09 - 2nd) 2-P.Mansell complete to 80-D.Lewis. 80-D.Lewis to ACU 10 for -3 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - ARMY 10(1:04 - 2nd) 2-P.Mansell incomplete. Intended for 1-L.McConnell.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - ARMY 10(0:57 - 2nd) 27-L.Burke punts 35 yards from ACU 10 to ACU 45 fair catch by 21-T.Robinson.
ABIL
Wildcats
- Halftime (1 plays, -3 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 45(0:50 - 2nd) 7-J.Jones to ACU 42 for 3 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - ABIL 42(0:35 - 2nd) 7-J.Jones complete to 14-M.Roberts. 14-M.Roberts to ACU 37 for 5 yards.
|Sack
|
3 & 2 - ABIL 37(0:31 - 2nd) 7-J.Jones sacked at ACU 45 for -8 yards (90-K.Johnson).
|+9 YD
|
4 & 10 - ABIL 45(0:24 - 2nd) 7-J.Jones complete to 11-B.Walters. 11-B.Walters to ACU 36 for 9 yards.
ARMY
Black Knights
- TD (3 plays, 75 yards, 1:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 36(0:18 - 2nd) 2-P.Mansell kneels at ACU 33 for -3 yards.
ABIL
Wildcats
- Punt (7 plays, 30 yards, 2:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 37-B.Zepeda kicks 40 yards from ACU 35 to ARM 25 fair catch by 21-T.Robinson.
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 25(15:00 - 3rd) 21-T.Robinson to ACU 40 for 35 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 40(14:18 - 3rd) 7-J.Jones to ACU 33 for 7 yards.
|+33 YD
|
2 & 3 - ABIL 33(13:36 - 3rd) 7-J.Jones complete to 14-M.Roberts. 14-M.Roberts runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(13:27 - 3rd) 32-A.Hobbs to ACU End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
ARMY
Black Knights
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:27 - 3rd) 1-L.Salyers kicks 40 yards from ARM 35 to ACU 25 fair catch by 15-J.Brooks-Wess.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 25(13:27 - 3rd) 2-P.Mansell complete to 24-T.White. 24-T.White to ACU 27 for 2 yards.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARMY 27(12:54 - 3rd) 2-P.Mansell complete to 1-L.McConnell. 1-L.McConnell to ACU 38 FUMBLES (20-M.Broughton). 19-D.Neece to ACU 44 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 44(12:24 - 3rd) 2-P.Mansell incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Brooks-Wess.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARMY 44(12:16 - 3rd) 2-P.Mansell complete to 19-D.Neece. 19-D.Neece to ARM 45 for 11 yards.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 45(11:54 - 3rd) 2-P.Mansell sacked at ACU 48 for -7 yards (22-C.Cunningham).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 17 - ARMY 48(11:08 - 3rd) 27-C.Perry to ARM 45 for 7 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - ARMY 45(10:35 - 3rd) 2-P.Mansell incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Dobbins.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - ARMY 45(10:30 - 3rd) 27-L.Burke punts 36 yards from ARM 45 to ARM 9 fair catch by 21-T.Robinson.
ABIL
Wildcats
- TD (9 plays, 61 yards, 4:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 9(10:22 - 3rd) 7-J.Jones to ARM 11 for 2 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - ABIL 11(9:43 - 3rd) 40-C.Barnard to ARM 12 for 1 yard.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - ABIL 12(9:04 - 3rd) 40-C.Barnard to ARM 15 for 3 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - ABIL 15(8:33 - 3rd) 46-Z.Harding punts 46 yards from ARM 15 to ACU 39 fair catch by 15-J.Brooks-Wess.
ARMY
Black Knights
- TD (3 plays, 68 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 39(8:22 - 3rd) 24-T.White to ACU 44 for 5 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - ARMY 44(7:51 - 3rd) 2-P.Mansell incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Brooks-Wess.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - ARMY 44(7:43 - 3rd) 2-P.Mansell complete to 15-J.Brooks-Wess. 15-J.Brooks-Wess to ACU 49 for 5 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 49(7:18 - 3rd) 2-P.Mansell complete to 15-J.Brooks-Wess. 15-J.Brooks-Wess to ARM 42 for 9 yards.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARMY 42(6:38 - 3rd) 80-D.Lewis to ARM 33 for 9 yards.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 33(5:57 - 3rd) 2-P.Mansell complete to 88-K.Clark. 88-K.Clark to ARM 20 for 13 yards.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 20(5:20 - 3rd) 24-T.White to ARM 10 for 10 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 10(4:51 - 3rd) 21-J.Dobbins to ARM 2 for 8 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - ARMY 2(4:22 - 3rd) 2-P.Mansell complete to 88-K.Clark. 88-K.Clark runs 2 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on ARM Offside declined.
|Penalty
|(4:22 - 3rd) 37-B.Zepeda extra point is no good. Team penalty on ARM Running into kicker 1 yards enforced at ARM 2. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(4:22 - 3rd) 37-B.Zepeda extra point is good. Penalty on ARM 2-T.Tyler Offside declined.
ABIL
Wildcats
- Punt (5 plays, 15 yards, 2:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:18 - 3rd) 37-B.Zepeda kicks 57 yards from ACU 35. 21-T.Robinson to ARM 32 for 24 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 32(4:11 - 3rd) 7-J.Jones to ARM 34 for 2 yards.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 8 - ABIL 34(3:39 - 3rd) 7-J.Jones to ACU 49 for 17 yards.
|+49 YD
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 49(3:08 - 3rd) 7-J.Jones runs 49 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:56 - 3rd) 1-L.Salyers extra point is good.
ARMY
Black Knights
- FG (10 plays, 55 yards, 0:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:56 - 3rd) 1-L.Salyers kicks 56 yards from ARM 35. 15-J.Brooks-Wess to ACU 26 for 17 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 26(2:49 - 3rd) 2-P.Mansell incomplete. Intended for 1-L.McConnell.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARMY 26(2:43 - 3rd) 2-P.Mansell complete to 1-L.McConnell. 1-L.McConnell to ACU 38 for 12 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 38(2:04 - 3rd) 80-D.Lewis to ACU 43 for 5 yards.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARMY 43(1:29 - 3rd) 21-J.Dobbins to ACU 41 for -2 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - ARMY 41(0:50 - 3rd) 2-P.Mansell incomplete. Intended for 24-T.White.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - ARMY 41(0:44 - 3rd) 27-L.Burke punts 37 yards from ACU 41 to ARM 22 fair catch by 21-T.Robinson.
ABIL
Wildcats
- TD (5 plays, 80 yards, 2:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 22(0:37 - 3rd) 33-J.Buchanan to ARM 27 for 5 yards.
|+19 YD
|
2 & 5 - ABIL 27(0:04 - 3rd) 21-T.Robinson to ARM 46 for 19 yards. Team penalty on ACU Offside declined.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 46(15:00 - 4th) 21-T.Robinson to ACU 48 for 6 yards.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - ABIL 48(14:22 - 4th) 7-J.Jones to ACU 41 for 7 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 41(13:45 - 4th) 7-J.Jones incomplete. Intended for 87-S.Eckert.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - ABIL 41(13:38 - 4th) 7-J.Jones to ACU 31 for 10 yards.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 31(13:03 - 4th) 23-A.Adkins to ACU 21 for 10 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 21(12:27 - 4th) 23-A.Adkins to ACU 19 for 2 yards.
|-4 YD
|
2 & 8 - ABIL 19(11:46 - 4th) 32-A.Hobbs to ACU 23 for -4 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - ABIL 23(11:26 - 4th) 7-J.Jones incomplete. Intended for 83-R.Donaldson.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - ABIL 23(11:17 - 4th) 29-Q.Maretzki 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
ARMY
Black Knights
- TD (8 plays, 76 yards, 4:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:12 - 4th) 1-L.Salyers kicks 65 yards from ARM 35. 15-J.Brooks-Wess to ACU 20 for 20 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 20(11:04 - 4th) 2-P.Mansell complete to 1-L.McConnell. 1-L.McConnell to ACU 24 for 4 yards.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARMY 24(10:30 - 4th) 2-P.Mansell complete to 1-L.McConnell. 1-L.McConnell to ACU 34 for 10 yards.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 34(10:00 - 4th) 2-P.Mansell complete to 1-L.McConnell. 1-L.McConnell to ARM 46 for 20 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 46(9:18 - 4th) 24-T.White to ARM 45 for 1 yard.
|+45 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARMY 45(8:36 - 4th) 2-P.Mansell complete to 88-K.Clark. 88-K.Clark runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:29 - 4th) 37-B.Zepeda extra point is good.
ABIL
Wildcats
- TD (3 plays, 74 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:29 - 4th) 37-B.Zepeda kicks 41 yards from ACU 35. 21-T.Robinson to ARM 24 for no gain.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 24(8:27 - 4th) 33-J.Buchanan to ARM 31 for 7 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - ABIL 31(7:52 - 4th) 33-J.Buchanan to ARM 35 for 4 yards.
|+50 YD
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 35(7:17 - 4th) 21-T.Robinson to ACU 15 for 50 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 15(6:43 - 4th) 23-A.Adkins to ACU 11 for 4 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - ABIL 11(6:12 - 4th) 7-J.Jones to ACU 5 for 6 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 5 - ABIL 5(5:40 - 4th) 23-A.Adkins to ACU 3 for 2 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - ABIL 3(5:10 - 4th) 7-J.Jones to ACU 3 for no gain.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - ABIL 3(4:33 - 4th) 23-A.Adkins runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:29 - 4th) 29-Q.Maretzki extra point is good.
ARMY
Black Knights
- TD (5 plays, 46 yards, 2:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:29 - 4th) 29-Q.Maretzki kicks 56 yards from ARM 35. 15-J.Brooks-Wess to ACU 26 for 17 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 26(4:24 - 4th) 24-T.White to ACU 26 for no gain.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARMY 26(3:49 - 4th) 2-P.Mansell complete to 1-L.McConnell. 1-L.McConnell to ACU 38 for 12 yards.
|+62 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 38(3:13 - 4th) 2-P.Mansell complete to 18-B.Hohenstein. 18-B.Hohenstein runs 62 yards for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(3:01 - 4th) 37-B.Zepeda extra point is no good.
ABIL
Wildcats
- End of Game (2 plays, 23 yards, 0:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:01 - 4th) 37-B.Zepeda kicks 11 yards from ACU 35 out of bounds at the ACU 46.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 46(3:01 - 4th) 38-R.Tyson to ACU 43 for 3 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - ABIL 43(2:18 - 4th) 38-R.Tyson to ACU 38 for 5 yards.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - ABIL 38(2:02 - 4th) 38-R.Tyson to ACU 37 for 1 yard.
|+9 YD
|
4 & 1 - ABIL 37(1:15 - 4th) 23-A.Adkins to ACU 28 for 9 yards.
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 28(0:46 - 4th) 23-A.Adkins runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:37 - 4th) 29-Q.Maretzki extra point is good.
ARMY
Black Knights
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:37 - 4th) 29-Q.Maretzki kicks 59 yards from ARM 35. 15-J.Brooks-Wess to ACU 30 for 24 yards.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 30(0:30 - 4th) 16-S.Earle complete to 6-T.Williams. 6-T.Williams to ARM 50 for 20 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 50(0:16 - 4th) 16-S.Earle complete to 1-L.McConnell. 1-L.McConnell to ARM 47 for 3 yards.
