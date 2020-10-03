|
|
|TXTECH
|KSTATE
Vaughn, Kansas State hold off Texas Tech for 24-21 win
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) Deuce Vaughn had a rushing touchdown and another receiving, Will Howard threw for 173 yards and a score and Kansas State held off Texas Tech for a 31-21 win Saturday.
Up 24-21 with two minutes left, Howard found Vaughn across the middle on third down for a 70-yard touchdown pass to seal the win.
Henry Colombi threw for 244 yards and two touchdowns, Xavier White added 113 yards rushing and a score on 12 carries for Texas Tech, which lost its ninth game in 10 tries against the Wildcats.
Colombi had one big mistake despite an efficient performance, throwing into double coverage on a drive deep in Wildcat territory which was intercepted by Jahron McPherson late in the fourth quarter.
Both starting quarterbacks spent more time in the locker room than the field after suffering injuries in the first half.
Red Raiders QB Alan Bowman left the game after he took a hit to his right leg midway through the first quarter and didn't return.
Halfway through the second quarter, Kansas State's Skylar Thompson was hit and injured his right arm. He watched the second half from the sideline in a sling after going 5 of 10 for 33 yards and a passing touchdown.
Highly-touted freshman Will Howard, who took over for Thompson, completed 7 of 12 passes and looked poised in first game as a Wildcat.
Kansas State (2-1, 2-0 Big 12) blocked a punt for the third straight game and took advantage two plays later with a 12-yard touchdown pass from Thompson to Briley Moore which opened up the scoring.
It was Moore again in the fourth quarter who eluded two defenders for a 66-yard catch and the Wildcats scored on the next play on a 4-yard TD run by Harry Trotter to regain the lead 24-21.
Texas Tech (1-2, 0-2) kicker Trey Wolff missed 33- and 35-yard field-goal attempts in the first half.
THE TAKEAWAY
Colombi looked capable of carrying the offense for Texas Tech, but they'll welcome Bowman back as soon as he is ready.
Kansas State suffered many injuries, but still battled for their first 2-0 start in Big 12 play since 2014.
UP NEXT
The Red Raiders travel to Iowa State next Saturday. Kansas State heads to TCU.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http:www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|21
|Rushing
|13
|11
|Passing
|13
|7
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|9-18
|6-12
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|471
|404
|Total Plays
|83
|64
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|6.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|204
|198
|Rush Attempts
|34
|42
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.0
|4.7
|Yards Passing
|267
|206
|Comp. - Att.
|34-49
|12-22
|Yards Per Pass
|5.4
|9.2
|Penalties - Yards
|6-71
|4-35
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-48.5
|4-37.5
|Return Yards
|35
|57
|Punts - Returns
|1-5
|1-22
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-30
|2-35
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|267
|PASS YDS
|206
|
|
|204
|RUSH YDS
|198
|
|
|471
|TOTAL YDS
|404
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Colombi 3 QB
|H. Colombi
|30/42
|244
|2
|1
|
A. Bowman 10 QB
|A. Bowman
|4/7
|23
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. White 14 RB
|X. White
|12
|113
|1
|49
|
S. Thompson 4 RB
|S. Thompson
|12
|46
|0
|17
|
H. Colombi 3 QB
|H. Colombi
|8
|40
|0
|9
|
M. Price 18 WR
|M. Price
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Brooks 28 RB
|T. Brooks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Ezukanma 13 WR
|E. Ezukanma
|6
|5
|77
|0
|28
|
K. Carter 82 WR
|K. Carter
|11
|8
|52
|1
|14
|
M. Price 18 WR
|M. Price
|6
|6
|51
|1
|21
|
T. Koontz 15 TE
|T. Koontz
|6
|3
|39
|0
|19
|
T. Vasher 9 WR
|T. Vasher
|4
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
S. Thompson 4 RB
|S. Thompson
|5
|3
|10
|0
|11
|
X. White 14 RB
|X. White
|4
|4
|9
|0
|5
|
L. Fouonji 19 WR
|L. Fouonji
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Holcomb 87 TE
|J. Holcomb
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Polk 12 WR
|J. Polk
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Merriweather 1 LB
|K. Merriweather
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Leggett 16 DB
|T. Leggett
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Eldridge 20 LB
|K. Eldridge
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. McPhearson 8 DB
|Z. McPhearson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Monroe 11 DB
|E. Monroe
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bouyer-Randle 2 LB
|B. Bouyer-Randle
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Jeffers 6 LB
|R. Jeffers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hutchings 95 DL
|J. Hutchings
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morgenstern 41 LB
|J. Morgenstern
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Schooler 17 LB
|C. Schooler
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hogan 27 DB
|A. Hogan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bradford Jr. 97 DL
|T. Bradford Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Fields 23 DB
|D. Fields
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
LB. Moore 92 DL
|LB. Moore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Frye 7 DB
|A. Frye
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Fouonji 19 WR
|L. Fouonji
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Frasier 47 LB
|E. Frasier
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Blidi 96 DL
|P. Blidi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Wolff 36 K
|T. Wolff
|0/2
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. McNamara 31 K
|A. McNamara
|2
|48.5
|2
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Price 18 WR
|M. Price
|2
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Frye 7 DB
|A. Frye
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Howard 15 QB
|W. Howard
|7/12
|173
|1
|0
|
S. Thompson 10 QB
|S. Thompson
|5/10
|33
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Vaughn 22 RB
|D. Vaughn
|16
|113
|1
|22
|
H. Trotter 2 RB
|H. Trotter
|12
|43
|0
|12
|
S. Thompson 10 QB
|S. Thompson
|3
|21
|0
|13
|
J. Wright 9 RB
|J. Wright
|3
|12
|0
|12
|
W. Howard 15 QB
|W. Howard
|5
|8
|0
|3
|
J. Blumer 43 P
|J. Blumer
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
K. Mozee 6 RB
|K. Mozee
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Vaughn 22 RB
|D. Vaughn
|5
|3
|81
|1
|70
|
B. Moore 0 TE
|B. Moore
|3
|2
|78
|1
|66
|
P. Brooks 88 WR
|P. Brooks
|2
|2
|16
|0
|9
|
C. Taylor 13 WR
|C. Taylor
|3
|2
|16
|0
|9
|
H. Trotter 2 RB
|H. Trotter
|2
|2
|8
|0
|6
|
M. Knowles 4 WR
|M. Knowles
|5
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Dineen 29 FB
|J. Dineen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Weber 12 WR
|L. Weber
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Sullivan 0 LB
|E. Sullivan
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McPherson 31 DB
|J. McPherson
|7-1
|0.0
|1
|
C. Fletcher 55 LB
|C. Fletcher
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hughes 32 LB
|J. Hughes
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Boye-Doe 25 DB
|E. Boye-Doe
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gardner 6 DB
|J. Gardner
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Elder 19 DB
|R. Elder
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Parker 12 DB
|A. Parker
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Duke 29 DE
|K. Duke
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 7 DB
|T. Smith
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Jones 4 DB
|W. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Hubert 56 DE
|W. Hubert
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pickle 93 DT
|J. Pickle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hentz II 15 DT
|R. Hentz II
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Green 22 LB
|D. Green
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Huggins 92 DT
|E. Huggins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gainous 13 DE
|K. Gainous
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Wiley 59 DT
|D. Wiley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Lynch 10 K
|B. Lynch
|1/1
|28
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Blumer 43 P
|J. Blumer
|2
|40.0
|0
|43
|
T. Zentner 8 P
|T. Zentner
|2
|35.0
|0
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Knowles 4 WR
|M. Knowles
|2
|17.5
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Porter 16 WR
|S. Porter
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
KSTATE
Wildcats
- Downs (11 plays, 50 yards, 3:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 36-T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to KST End Zone. touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(15:00 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson complete to 88-P.Brooks. 88-P.Brooks pushed ob at KST 34 for 9 yards (17-C.Schooler).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - KSTATE 34(14:40 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson complete to 22-D.Vaughn. 22-D.Vaughn to KST 37 for 3 yards (6-R.Jeffers).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 37(14:12 - 1st) 2-H.Trotter to KST 43 for 6 yards (11-E.Monroe).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - KSTATE 43(13:41 - 1st) 9-J.Wright to KST 47 for 4 yards (17-C.Schooler).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 47(13:09 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 22-D.Vaughn.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - KSTATE 47(13:03 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson pushed ob at TT 40 for 13 yards.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 40(12:31 - 1st) 9-J.Wright to TT 28 for 12 yards (16-T.Leggett).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 28(12:00 - 1st) to TT 28 FUMBLES. 10-S.Thompson to TT 28 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - KSTATE 28(11:25 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 29-J.Dineen.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - KSTATE 28(11:20 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Knowles.
|+3 YD
|
4 & 10 - KSTATE 28(11:13 - 1st) 43-J.Blumer to TT 25 for 3 yards (95-J.Hutchings).
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- Punt (4 plays, 13 yards, 1:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(11:08 - 1st) 10-A.Bowman complete to 82-K.Carter. 82-K.Carter pushed ob at TT 35 for 10 yards (25-E.Boye-Doe).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 35(10:41 - 1st) 10-A.Bowman incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Polk.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 35(10:35 - 1st) 10-A.Bowman incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Koontz.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 10 - TXTECH 35(10:31 - 1st) 10-A.Bowman complete to 4-S.Thompson. 4-S.Thompson to TT 38 for 3 yards (6-J.Gardner).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - TXTECH 38(10:06 - 1st) punts 0 yards from TT 38 blocked by 16-S.Porter. 24-B.Monty to TT 16 for 4 yards (97-T.Bradford).
KSTATE
Wildcats
- TD (4 plays, 16 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 16(9:49 - 1st) 9-J.Wright to TT 20 for -4 yards (41-J.Morgenstern). Penalty on TT 41-J.Morgenstern Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 13 yards enforced at TT 20.
|Penalty
|
1 & 7 - KSTATE 7(9:26 - 1st) Penalty on KST 63-B.Adler False start 5 yards enforced at TT 7. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 12 - KSTATE 12(9:08 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 0-B.Moore.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 12 - KSTATE 12(9:03 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson complete to 0-B.Moore. 0-B.Moore runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:56 - 1st) 10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- Missed FG (14 plays, 50 yards, 6:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:56 - 1st) 8-T.Zentner kicks 62 yards from KST 35 out of bounds at the TT 3.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 35(8:56 - 1st) 10-A.Bowman complete to 18-M.Price. 18-M.Price to TT 39 for 4 yards (32-J.Hughes).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXTECH 39(8:40 - 1st) 14-X.White to TT 40 for 1 yard (32-J.Hughes).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - TXTECH 40(7:59 - 1st) 10-A.Bowman complete to 13-E.Ezukanma. 13-E.Ezukanma to TT 46 for 6 yards (12-A.Parker).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 46(7:30 - 1st) 10-A.Bowman incomplete. Intended for 4-S.Thompson.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 46(7:26 - 1st) 10-A.Bowman incomplete. Intended for 18-M.Price. Penalty on KST 29-K.Duke Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at TT 46. No Play.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 39(7:21 - 1st) 4-S.Thompson to KST 42 for -3 yards (25-E.Boye-Doe).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 13 - TXTECH 42(7:01 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi scrambles to KST 36 for 6 yards (22-D.Green).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 7 - TXTECH 36(6:39 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi complete to 12-J.Polk. 12-J.Polk to KST 32 for 4 yards (7-T.Smith).
|+8 YD
|
4 & 3 - TXTECH 32(5:55 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi complete to 19-L.Fouonji. 19-L.Fouonji to KST 24 for 8 yards (55-C.Fletcher).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 24(5:40 - 1st) 4-S.Thompson to KST 17 for 7 yards (6-J.Gardner).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - TXTECH 17(4:59 - 1st) 4-S.Thompson to KST 12 for 5 yards (31-J.McPherson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 12(4:22 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 82-K.Carter.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 12(4:17 - 1st) 4-S.Thompson to KST 14 for -2 yards (56-W.Hubert).
|Sack
|
3 & 12 - TXTECH 14(3:34 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi sacked at KST 15 for -1 yard (13-K.Gainous).
|No Good
|
4 & 13 - TXTECH 15(2:55 - 1st) 36-T.Wolff 33 yards Field Goal is No Good.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- Punt (5 plays, 11 yards, 2:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 20(2:49 - 1st) 22-D.Vaughn to KST 24 for 4 yards (96-P.Blidi).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - KSTATE 24(2:10 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson complete to 88-P.Brooks. 88-P.Brooks pushed ob at KST 31 for 7 yards (8-Z.McPhearson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 31(1:38 - 1st) 22-D.Vaughn to KST 33 for 2 yards (1-K.Merriweather).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - KSTATE 33(1:05 - 1st) 2-H.Trotter to KST 35 for 2 yards (6-R.Jeffers).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - KSTATE 35(0:28 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson sacked at KST 31 for -4 yards (2-B.Bouyer-Randle).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - KSTATE 31(15:00 - 2nd) 8-T.Zentner punts 37 yards from KST 31 to the TT 32 downed by 4-W.Jones.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- Punt (5 plays, 16 yards, 2:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 32(14:49 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi complete to 18-M.Price. 18-M.Price to TT 36 for 4 yards (19-R.Elder).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXTECH 36(14:19 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi scrambles runs ob at TT 45 for 9 yards.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 45(13:47 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi complete to 4-S.Thompson. 4-S.Thompson to TT 41 for -4 yards (93-J.Pickle).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 14 - TXTECH 41(13:02 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi complete to 87-J.Holcomb. 87-J.Holcomb to TT 48 for 7 yards (25-E.Boye-Doe).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TXTECH 48(12:25 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Holcomb.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - TXTECH 48(12:22 - 2nd) 31-A.McNamara punts 49 yards from TT 48 to KST 3 fair catch by 88-P.Brooks.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- TD (15 plays, 97 yards, 6:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 3(12:14 - 2nd) 2-H.Trotter to KST 2 for -1 yard (97-T.Bradford).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - KSTATE 2(11:36 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 2-H.Trotter. 2-H.Trotter to KST 4 for 2 yards (8-Z.McPhearson).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 9 - KSTATE 4(10:53 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson scrambles to KST 16 for 12 yards (2-B.Bouyer-Randle).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 16(10:18 - 2nd) 2-H.Trotter to KST 21 for 5 yards (8-Z.McPhearson).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - KSTATE 21(9:37 - 2nd) 22-D.Vaughn to KST 29 for 8 yards (8-Z.McPhearson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 29(8:59 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Knowles.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - KSTATE 29(8:51 - 2nd) 22-D.Vaughn pushed ob at KST 43 for 14 yards (27-A.Hogan).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 43(8:24 - 2nd) 6-K.Mozee to KST 46 for 3 yards. Penalty on KST 70-K.Leveston Holding 10 yards enforced at KST 43. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 20 - KSTATE 33(7:52 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 6-K.Mozee. Penalty on TT 6-R.Jeffers Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at KST 33. Penalty on TT 11-E.Monroe Pass interference declined.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 48(7:46 - 2nd) 22-D.Vaughn to TT 44 for 8 yards (11-E.Monroe).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - KSTATE 44(7:09 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard complete to 2-H.Trotter. 2-H.Trotter to TT 38 for 6 yards (1-K.Merriweather).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 38(7:64 - 2nd) 2-H.Trotter to TT 38 for no gain (1-K.Merriweather).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - KSTATE 38(6:12 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Taylor.
|+20 YD
|
3 & 10 - KSTATE 38(6:08 - 2nd) 22-D.Vaughn pushed ob at TT 18 for 20 yards (16-T.Leggett).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 18(5:35 - 2nd) 22-D.Vaughn runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:25 - 2nd) 10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- Missed FG (11 plays, 58 yards, 3:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:25 - 2nd) 10-B.Lynch kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to TT End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(5:25 - 2nd) 4-S.Thompson to TT 31 for 6 yards (29-K.Duke).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXTECH 31(5:08 - 2nd) 4-S.Thompson to TT 30 for -1 yard (56-W.Hubert59-D.Wiley).
|+23 YD
|
3 & 5 - TXTECH 30(4:26 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi complete to 13-E.Ezukanma. 13-E.Ezukanma to KST 47 for 23 yards (25-E.Boye-Doe).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 47(4:07 - 2nd) 28-T.Brooks to KST 47 for no gain (55-C.Fletcher).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 47(3:21 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi complete to 82-K.Carter. 82-K.Carter to KST 33 for 14 yards (19-R.Elder31-J.McPherson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 33(3:08 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi complete to 82-K.Carter. 82-K.Carter to KST 27 for 6 yards (19-R.Elder).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXTECH 27(2:49 - 2nd) 4-S.Thompson to KST 24 for 3 yards (31-J.McPherson).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - TXTECH 24(2:30 - 2nd) 4-S.Thompson to KST 22 for 2 yards (0-E.Sullivan).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 22(2:18 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Vasher.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 22(2:11 - 2nd) 4-S.Thompson to KST 17 for 5 yards (32-J.Hughes).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - TXTECH 17(1:53 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 4-S.Thompson.
|No Good
|
4 & 5 - TXTECH 17(1:49 - 2nd) 36-T.Wolff 35 yards Field Goal is No Good.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 20(1:44 - 2nd) 2-H.Trotter to KST 25 for 5 yards (53-E.Howard).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - KSTATE 25(1:02 - 2nd) 2-H.Trotter to KST 28 for 3 yards (53-E.Howard).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - KSTATE 28(0:18 - 2nd) 2-H.Trotter to KST 29 for 1 yard (97-T.Bradford).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - KSTATE 29(0:13 - 2nd) 43-J.Blumer punts 43 yards from KST 29 to TT 28 fair catch by 7-A.Frye.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- Halftime (1 plays, 17 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 28(0:06 - 2nd) 4-S.Thompson to TT 45 for 17 yards (12-A.Parker).
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- TD (19 plays, 88 yards, 6:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 8-T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to TT End Zone. touchback. Penalty on TT 32-T.Matthews Personal Foul 13 yards enforced at TT 25.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 12(15:00 - 3rd) 4-S.Thompson to TT 16 for 4 yards (29-K.Duke).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - TXTECH 16(14:44 - 3rd) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Koontz.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - TXTECH 16(14:38 - 3rd) 3-H.Colombi scrambles runs ob at TT 23 for 7 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 23(14:01 - 3rd) 3-H.Colombi scrambles to TT 30 for 7 yards (32-J.Hughes).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - TXTECH 30(13:38 - 3rd) 4-S.Thompson to TT 33 for 3 yards (19-R.Elder).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 33(12:58 - 3rd) 18-M.Price to TT 38 for 5 yards (55-C.Fletcher).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TXTECH 38(12:58 - 3rd) 3-H.Colombi scrambles to TT 38 for no gain (15-R.Hentz).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - TXTECH 38(12:04 - 3rd) 3-H.Colombi complete to 9-T.Vasher. 9-T.Vasher to TT 42 for 4 yards (55-C.Fletcher).
|+19 YD
|
4 & 1 - TXTECH 42(11:25 - 3rd) 3-H.Colombi complete to 15-T.Koontz. 15-T.Koontz to KST 39 for 19 yards (31-J.McPherson55-C.Fletcher).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 39(11:02 - 3rd) 3-H.Colombi complete to 4-S.Thompson. 4-S.Thompson to KST 28 for 11 yards (0-E.Sullivan).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 28(10:46 - 3rd) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 13-E.Ezukanma. Penalty on KST 32-J.Hughes Offside 5 yards enforced at KST 28. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - TXTECH 23(10:36 - 3rd) 3-H.Colombi complete to 18-M.Price. 18-M.Price to KST 19 for 4 yards (0-E.Sullivan).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - TXTECH 19(10:22 - 3rd) 14-X.White to KST 15 for 4 yards (31-J.McPherson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 15(9:59 - 3rd) 3-H.Colombi complete to 15-T.Koontz. 15-T.Koontz to KST 10 for 5 yards (19-R.Elder).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TXTECH 10(9:23 - 3rd) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 82-K.Carter.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - TXTECH 10(9:17 - 3rd) 14-X.White to KST 4 for 6 yards (29-K.Duke).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 4 - TXTECH 4(8:46 - 3rd) 14-X.White to KST 3 for 1 yard (0-E.Sullivan).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - TXTECH 3(8:16 - 3rd) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 13-E.Ezukanma.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - TXTECH 3(8:11 - 3rd) 3-H.Colombi complete to 82-K.Carter. 82-K.Carter runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:05 - 3rd) 36-T.Wolff extra point is good.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- FG (10 plays, 55 yards, 4:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:05 - 3rd) 36-T.Wolff kicks 47 yards from TT 35. 4-M.Knowles to KST 35 for 17 yards (0-S.Collins).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 35(8:00 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard complete to 4-M.Knowles. 4-M.Knowles to KST 42 for 7 yards.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 3 - KSTATE 42(7:28 - 3rd) 2-H.Trotter to TT 46 for 12 yards (16-T.Leggett).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 46(7:01 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Knowles.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - KSTATE 46(6:55 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard to TT 44 for 2 yards.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 8 - KSTATE 44(6:11 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard complete to 22-D.Vaughn. 22-D.Vaughn to TT 36 for 8 yards (1-K.Merriweather).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 36(5:40 - 3rd) 22-D.Vaughn to TT 35 for 1 yard (20-K.Eldridge).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 9 - KSTATE 35(5:13 - 3rd) 22-D.Vaughn to TT 13 for 22 yards (95-J.Hutchings).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 13(4:55 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard to TT 13 for no gain (53-E.Howard).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - KSTATE 13(4:19 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard scrambles to TT 10 for 3 yards (20-K.Eldridge53-E.Howard).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - KSTATE 10(3:44 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Knowles.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - KSTATE 10(3:39 - 3rd) 10-B.Lynch 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- TD (4 plays, 84 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:34 - 3rd) 8-T.Zentner kicks 64 yards from KST 35. 18-M.Price to TT 16 for 15 yards (24-B.Monty).
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 16(3:28 - 3rd) 3-H.Colombi complete to 13-E.Ezukanma. 13-E.Ezukanma to TT 44 for 28 yards (4-W.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 44(3:13 - 3rd) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 82-K.Carter.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 44(3:08 - 3rd) 3-H.Colombi complete to 82-K.Carter. 82-K.Carter to KST 49 for 7 yards (0-E.Sullivan).
|+49 YD
|
3 & 3 - TXTECH 49(2:22 - 3rd) 14-X.White runs 49 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:14 - 3rd) 36-T.Wolff extra point is good.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- Punt (6 plays, 18 yards, 1:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:14 - 3rd) 36-T.Wolff kicks 55 yards from TT 35. 4-M.Knowles pushed ob at KST 28 for 18 yards (0-S.Collins).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 28(2:09 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard complete to 13-C.Taylor. 13-C.Taylor to KST 37 for 9 yards (7-A.Frye).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - KSTATE 37(1:37 - 3rd) 22-D.Vaughn to KST 36 for -1 yard (1-K.Merriweather).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - KSTATE 36(0:56 - 3rd) 22-D.Vaughn to KST 40 for 4 yards (11-E.Monroe).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 40(0:24 - 3rd) 2-H.Trotter to KST 42 for 2 yards (2-B.Bouyer-Randle).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - KSTATE 42(15:00 - 4th) 22-D.Vaughn to KST 46 for 4 yards (20-K.Eldridge).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - KSTATE 46(14:19 - 4th) 15-W.Howard scrambles to KST 46 for no gain (20-K.Eldridge).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - KSTATE 46(13:44 - 4th) 8-T.Zentner punts 33 yards from KST 46. 7-A.Frye to TT 26 for 5 yards (29-K.Duke).
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- TD (7 plays, 74 yards, 2:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 26(13:32 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi complete to 13-E.Ezukanma. 13-E.Ezukanma to TT 40 for 14 yards (7-T.Smith).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 40(13:17 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi complete to 18-M.Price. 18-M.Price to KST 39 for 21 yards (55-C.Fletcher).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 39(13:01 - 4th) 14-X.White to KST 33 for 6 yards (31-J.McPherson).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXTECH 33(12:43 - 4th) 14-X.White to KST 34 for -1 yard (92-E.Huggins).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 5 - TXTECH 34(12:07 - 4th) 14-X.White to KST 15 for 19 yards (31-J.McPherson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 15(11:59 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi complete to 14-X.White. 14-X.White to KST 13 for 2 yards (0-E.Sullivan15-R.Hentz).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 8 - TXTECH 13(11:15 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi complete to 18-M.Price. 18-M.Price runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:11 - 4th) 36-T.Wolff extra point is good.
KSTATE
Wildcats
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:11 - 4th) 36-T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to KST End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(11:11 - 4th) 22-D.Vaughn pushed ob at KST 30 for 5 yards (16-T.Leggett).
|+66 YD
|
2 & 5 - KSTATE 30(10:45 - 4th) 15-W.Howard complete to 0-B.Moore. 0-B.Moore pushed ob at TT 4 for 66 yards (23-D.Fields).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - KSTATE 4(10:05 - 4th) 2-H.Trotter runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:00 - 4th) 10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 35(10:00 - 4th) Penalty on TT 1-K.Merriweather Facemasking 15 yards enforced at KST 35. No Play.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- Interception (12 plays, 16 yards, 3:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:00 - 4th) 10-B.Lynch kicks 25 yards from KST 50 to TT 25 fair catch by 89-C.Leggett.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(10:00 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi complete to 82-K.Carter. 82-K.Carter to TT 31 for 6 yards (12-A.Parker).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - TXTECH 31(9:39 - 4th) Penalty on TT 70-W.Wright False start 5 yards enforced at TT 31. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - TXTECH 26(9:19 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi complete to 13-E.Ezukanma. 13-E.Ezukanma pushed ob at TT 32 for 6 yards (31-J.McPherson).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - TXTECH 32(8:46 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi complete to 9-T.Vasher. 9-T.Vasher to TT 38 for 6 yards (6-J.Gardner). Penalty on KST 0-E.Sullivan Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TT 38.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - TXTECH 32(8:46 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi complete to 9-T.Vasher. 9-T.Vasher to TT 38 for 6 yards (6-J.Gardner).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 38(8:31 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi complete to 14-X.White. 14-X.White to TT 42 for 4 yards (6-J.Gardner0-E.Sullivan).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXTECH 42(8:06 - 4th) 14-X.White to KST 48 for 10 yards (7-T.Smith).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 48(7:46 - 4th) 14-X.White to KST 41 for 7 yards.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 3 - TXTECH 41(7:21 - 4th) 14-X.White to KST 33 for 8 yards (6-J.Gardner).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 33(6:54 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi complete to 18-M.Price. 18-M.Price to KST 28 for 5 yards (12-A.Parker).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TXTECH 28(6:34 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Koontz.
|Int
|
3 & 5 - TXTECH 28(6:28 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 31-J.McPherson at KST End Zone. 31-J.McPherson touchback.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 20(6:22 - 4th) 22-D.Vaughn to KST 20 for no gain (19-L.Fouonji).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - KSTATE 20(5:49 - 4th) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 12-L.Weber.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - KSTATE 20(5:45 - 4th) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 22-D.Vaughn.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - KSTATE 20(5:38 - 4th) 43-J.Blumer punts 37 yards from KST 20 Downed at the TT 43.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- Punt (2 plays, 3 yards, 1:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 43(5:32 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Vasher.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 43(5:24 - 4th) 14-X.White to TT 46 for 3 yards (0-E.Sullivan).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 7 - TXTECH 46(3:52 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi complete to 82-K.Carter. 82-K.Carter to TT 50 for 4 yards (25-E.Boye-Doe7-T.Smith).
|Penalty
|
4 & 3 - TXTECH 50(3:52 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi scrambles to KST 45 for 5 yards. Team penalty on TT Holding 10 yards enforced at KST 50. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - TXTECH 40(3:52 - 4th) 31-A.McNamara punts 48 yards from TT 40 to KST 12 fair catch by 88-P.Brooks.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- TD (5 plays, 81 yards, 1:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 12(3:52 - 4th) 22-D.Vaughn to KST 15 for 3 yards (1-K.Merriweather).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - KSTATE 15(3:52 - 4th) 15-W.Howard to KST 18 for 3 yards (47-E.Frasier).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - KSTATE 18(2:58 - 4th) 15-W.Howard complete to 13-C.Taylor. 13-C.Taylor to KST 25 for 7 yards (27-A.Hogan).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(2:28 - 4th) 2-H.Trotter to KST 29 for 4 yards (41-J.Morgenstern1-K.Merriweather).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - KSTATE 29(2:22 - 4th) 22-D.Vaughn to KST 30 for 1 yard (16-T.Leggett).
|+70 YD
|
3 & 5 - KSTATE 30(2:18 - 4th) 15-W.Howard complete to 22-D.Vaughn. 22-D.Vaughn runs 70 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:07 - 4th) 10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- Downs (7 plays, 32 yards, 1:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:07 - 4th) 8-T.Zentner kicks 59 yards from KST 35. 18-M.Price to TT 21 for 15 yards (24-B.Monty).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 21(2:00 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi complete to 14-X.White. 14-X.White to TT 26 for 5 yards (0-E.Sullivan).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - TXTECH 26(1:42 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi to TT 33 for 7 yards.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 33(1:30 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi complete to 15-T.Koontz. 15-T.Koontz to TT 48 for 15 yards (32-J.Hughes).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 48(1:18 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi pushed ob at KST 47 for 5 yards (0-E.Sullivan).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - TXTECH 47(1:11 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi complete to 14-X.White. 14-X.White to KST 45 for 2 yards (55-C.Fletcher).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 3 - TXTECH 45(0:47 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi complete to 14-X.White. 14-X.White to KST 47 for -2 yards (4-W.Jones).
|No Gain
|
4 & 5 - TXTECH 47(0:26 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 19-L.Fouonji.
-
WKY
MTSU
19
10
4th 6:09 ESP3
-
NAVY
AF
7
16
2nd 0:00 CBSSN
-
GAS
LAMON
7
3
2nd 14:53 ESP+
-
7AUBURN
4UGA
0
0
1st 14:01 ESPN
-
USM
NTEXAS
0
3
1st 12:42
-
TULSA
11UCF
0
0
1st 12:09 ESP2
-
20LSU
VANDY
0
0
1st 12:59 SECN
-
18OKLA
IOWAST
0
0
1st 15:00 ABC
-
ARK
16MISSST
0
0
1st 13:30 SECN
-
CAMP
WAKE
14
66
Final ACCN
-
LATECH
22BYU
14
45
Final ESP2
-
ECU
GAST
29
49
Final ESPU
-
TCU
9TEXAS
33
31
Final FOX
-
BAYLOR
WVU
21
27
Final/2OT ABC
-
NCST
24PITT
30
29
Final ACCN
-
SC
3FLA
24
38
Final ESPN
-
ARKST
CSTCAR
23
52
Final ESP2
-
MIZZOU
21TENN
12
35
Final SECN
-
TXSA
UAB
13
21
Final
-
NAL
LIB
7
28
Final ESP3
-
ABIL
ARMY
23
55
Final CBSSN
-
17OKLAST
KANSAS
47
7
Final ESPN
-
12UNC
BC
26
22
Final ABC
-
TXTECH
KSTATE
21
31
Final FS1
-
13TXAM
2BAMA
24
52
Final CBS
-
SFLA
15CINCY
7
28
Final ESP+
-
25MEMP
SMU
27
30
Final ESP2
-
VATECH
DUKE
38
31
Final ACCN
-
JAXST
FSU
24
41
Final
-
CHARLO
FAU
17
21
Final ESPU
-
MISS
UK
42
41
Final/OT SECN
-
UVA
1CLEM
0
055 O/U
-28
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
RICE
MRSHL
0
0
PPD
-
TROY
SALA
0
0
PPD ESPU