No. 17 Oklahoma State rolls to 47-7 victory over Kansas
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy finally got to see what his offense was capable of doing Saturday.
It looked a lot like it has the past decade or so.
After a couple ho-hum performances against Tulsa and West Virginia, the No. 17 Cowboys took advantage of a porous and backpedaling Kansas defense to get back on track. Shane Illingworth threw for 265 yards and three touchdowns, Chuba Hubbard ran for 145 yards and two more scores, and the Cowboys were so far ahead by the third quarter that they were able to rest most of their starters the final 20 minutes of their 47-7 romp at Memorial Stadium.
Tylan Wallace had nine catches for 148 yards and two touchdowns, and Braylon Johnson had four catches for 74 yards and the other passing TD, as the Cowboys (3-0, 2-0 Big 12) built a 31-0 lead by halftime and coasted from there.
''Moving the quarterback around and changing linemen around, we couldn't get in sync,'' Gundy said. ''Today we looked more like who we've been the last 13 or 14 years on offense.''
Oklahoma State finished with 298 yards through the air and 295 on the ground for 593 yards of total offense. But as gaudy as those numbers might be, the Cowboys' defense may have been even more impressive.
The Jayhawks' Jalon Daniels and Miles Kendrick were a combined 14 of 24 for 92 yards and a pick. Their running game generated just 101 yards. They were dominated in time of possession, number of first downs (31 to 12) and they didn't have a play go for more than 10 yards until early in the fourth quarter.
'' didn't feel like we were overwhelmed. I felt like should we continue to go the course we're going, we'll be fine,'' Kansas coach Les Miles said. ''I like our team and I think we'll work together and do the things that this school has done before. They are resilient. They want to win. They're competitive. And I'm going to believe in them and that's my choice.''
Early on, the Jayhawks (0-3, 0-2) actually gave the roughly 10,000 fans allowed into Memorial Stadium for the first time this season a reason to cheer, making an impressive a goal-line stand that forced Oklahoma State to kick a field goal.
By halftime, though, many of those same fans had left.
The Jayhawks, who went three-and-out on their first three possessions, simply collapsed on defense. They couldn't stop the Cowboys on a short field and watched Hubbard crash in from a yard out for his first touchdown. Then, after Kansas punted again, Illingworth found Johnson streaking downfield for a 66-yard scoring strike.
Kendrick replaced Daniels and fared no better under center, and the Jayhawks were forced to punt for the fifth straight possession. Illingworth needed only six more plays to hit Wallace with a 55-yard touchdown pass.
''We threw the ball well, all the receivers did a great job. Just a great job from the offense all around,'' Hubbard said.
Hubbard's second TD gave the Cowboys a 31-0 lead just before halftime. And on a day in which the Jayhawks celebrated the late Gale Sayers during a halftime ceremony, Hubbard did his best impersonation of the ''Kansas Comet.'' He stopped on a dime, reversed field, cut back in the secondary and then bowled into the end zone for the score.
Wallace added a second TD catch of his own to open the second half. And when the Jayhawks failed to convert on fourth-and-1 on their ensuing possession - which perfectly encapsulated their offensively inept afternoon - the Cowboys merely had to coast to the finish for their 11th consecutive win in the series.
''We're in pain,'' Miles said, ''but in my opinion we're going to continue to work. This is going to be a good football team.''
HONORING THE PAST
Kansas unveiled statues of Sayers, who died last week at 77, and fellow All-American John Hadl at halftime in front of the nearby Anderson Family Football Complex. Sayers also had his No. 48 emblazoned on the field at the 25-yard line.
THE TAKEAWAY
Oklahoma State was hardly impressive offensively in its 16-7 win over Tulsa to open the season and a 27-13 win over West Virginia last weekend. But with quarterback Spencer Sanders still out with an injury, Illingworth looked much better in his second straight start and the rest of the offense followed.
Kansas has not allowed fewer than 38 points in any of its first three games, which is a considerable problem when the Jayhawks have yet to score more than 23, either. Things don't get easier with back-to-back road games ahead.
UP NEXT
Both teams are off next week. Oklahoma State heads to Baylor on Oct. 17, the same day Kansas visits West Virginia.
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|31
|12
|Rushing
|20
|6
|Passing
|10
|5
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|9-18
|1-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|593
|193
|Total Plays
|90
|64
|Avg Gain
|6.6
|3.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|295
|101
|Rush Attempts
|60
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.9
|2.5
|Yards Passing
|298
|92
|Comp. - Att.
|20-30
|14-24
|Yards Per Pass
|9.4
|3.0
|Penalties - Yards
|5-35
|3-17
|Touchdowns
|5
|1
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-37.0
|9-39.7
|Return Yards
|7
|160
|Punts - Returns
|2-7
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-9
|8-160
|Int. - Returns
|1--9
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|298
|PASS YDS
|92
|
|
|295
|RUSH YDS
|101
|
|
|593
|TOTAL YDS
|193
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Illingworth 16 QB
|S. Illingworth
|17/23
|265
|3
|0
|
E. Bullock 6 QB
|E. Bullock
|3/7
|33
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Hubbard 30 RB
|C. Hubbard
|20
|145
|2
|28
|
D. Jackson 27 RB
|D. Jackson
|10
|91
|0
|34
|
L. Brown 0 RB
|L. Brown
|8
|37
|0
|15
|
D. Richardson 20 RB
|D. Richardson
|12
|27
|0
|6
|
M. Cooper 26 RB
|M. Cooper
|3
|11
|0
|5
|
S. Illingworth 16 QB
|S. Illingworth
|5
|-9
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Wallace 2 WR
|T. Wallace
|11
|9
|148
|2
|55
|
B. Johnson 8 WR
|B. Johnson
|5
|4
|74
|1
|66
|
L. Brown 0 RB
|L. Brown
|2
|2
|22
|0
|19
|
D. Stoner 17 WR
|D. Stoner
|3
|2
|21
|0
|11
|
R. Owens 10 WR
|R. Owens
|2
|2
|19
|0
|15
|
D. Anderson 11 WR
|D. Anderson
|3
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
T. Martin 4 WR
|T. Martin
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Woods 89 FB
|J. Woods
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Hubbard 30 RB
|C. Hubbard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Harper 16 LB
|D. Harper
|4-0
|1.0
|1
|
A. Ogbongbemiga 7 LB
|A. Ogbongbemiga
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Flanagan 18 S
|S. Flanagan
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Irby 91 DE
|T. Irby
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Sterling 3 S
|T. Sterling
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor II 25 S
|J. Taylor II
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Farrar 44 LB
|K. Farrar
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Dizadare 36 LB
|N. Dizadare
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Holmes 0 CB
|C. Holmes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Rodriguez 20 LB
|M. Rodriguez
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bundage 1 LB
|C. Bundage
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Woods 89 FB
|J. Woods
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Martin 40 DE
|B. Martin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Harvell-Peel 31 S
|K. Harvell-Peel
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Fofana 97 DT
|A. Fofana
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lacy 89 DE
|T. Lacy
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Asi 99 DT
|S. Asi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harper 13 CB
|T. Harper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Metcalf 84 FB
|D. Metcalf
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ford 94 DE
|T. Ford
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
I. Antwine 95 DT
|I. Antwine
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Williams 12 S
|K. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Black 4 CB
|K. Black
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Muhammad 6 CB
|J. Muhammad
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Ross 56 DT
|X. Ross
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Hale 19 K
|A. Hale
|4/4
|27
|5/5
|17
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Hutton 29 P
|T. Hutton
|4
|37.0
|2
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Wolf 1 WR
|L. Wolf
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Stoner 17 WR
|D. Stoner
|2
|3.5
|7
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Kendrick 3 QB
|M. Kendrick
|11/19
|90
|0
|1
|
J. Daniels 17 QB
|J. Daniels
|3/5
|2
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Hishaw Jr. 20 RB
|D. Hishaw Jr.
|5
|51
|0
|15
|
P. Williams Jr. 1 RB
|P. Williams Jr.
|14
|32
|0
|8
|
V. Gardner 0 RB
|V. Gardner
|11
|31
|1
|17
|
J. Daniels 17 QB
|J. Daniels
|4
|4
|0
|6
|
M. Kendrick 3 QB
|M. Kendrick
|6
|-17
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Lassiter II 8 WR
|K. Lassiter II
|6
|4
|43
|0
|30
|
L. Arnold 2 WR
|L. Arnold
|4
|3
|20
|0
|11
|
T. Williams 16 WR
|T. Williams
|7
|3
|16
|0
|7
|
A. Parchment 4 WR
|A. Parchment
|3
|2
|7
|0
|5
|
V. Gardner 0 RB
|V. Gardner
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
B. Miles 29 FB
|B. Miles
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
S. Robinson Jr. 5 WR
|S. Robinson Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Ferguson 7 S
|D. Ferguson
|9-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Channel 41 S
|N. Channel
|8-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Logan Jr. 1 CB
|K. Logan Jr.
|7-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Feaster 18 LB
|D. Feaster
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Betts 34 S
|N. Betts
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Terry 95 DL
|D. Terry
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Parker 14 LB
|S. Parker
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Jones 4 CB
|E. Jones
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Hatcher 37 LB
|H. Hatcher
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Harris 50 DL
|M. Harris
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harris 2 CB
|C. Harris
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Sampson 98 DL
|C. Sampson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Burt 93 DL
|S. Burt
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mayberry 22 CB
|D. Mayberry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dineen 43 LB
|J. Dineen
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Prunty 9 CB
|K. Prunty
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 15 LB
|K. Johnson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lewis 11 CB
|J. Lewis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Dotson 13 CB
|R. Dotson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Je. Robinson 90 DL
|Je. Robinson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Borcila 83 K
|J. Borcila
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Thompson 80 P
|K. Thompson
|9
|39.7
|4
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Williams Jr. 1 RB
|P. Williams Jr.
|6
|17.5
|31
|0
|
J. Horne 88 WR
|J. Horne
|2
|27.5
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 39-J.McClure kicks 65 yards from OKS 35. 1-P.Williams to KAN 31 for 31 yards (0-L.Brown).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 31(14:54 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels complete to 4-A.Parchment. 4-A.Parchment to KAN 33 for 2 yards (7-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - KANSAS 33(14:28 - 1st) 1-P.Williams to KAN 37 for 4 yards (3-T.Sterling).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - KANSAS 37(14:00 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Robinson.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - KANSAS 37(13:57 - 1st) 80-K.Thompson punts 32 yards from KAN 37 out of bounds at the OKS 31.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- FG (12 plays, 67 yards, 4:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 31(13:50 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 42 for 11 yards (18-D.Feaster1-K.Logan).
|+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 42(13:35 - 1st) 16-S.Illingworth complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to KAN 28 for 30 yards.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 28(13:18 - 1st) 16-S.Illingworth complete to 8-B.Johnson. 8-B.Johnson to KAN 29 for -1 yard (4-E.Jones).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 11 - OKLAST 29(13:01 - 1st) 16-S.Illingworth complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner to KAN 19 for 10 yards (41-N.Channel34-N.Betts).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - OKLAST 19(12:42 - 1st) 16-S.Illingworth to KAN 19 for no gain (93-S.Burt).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - OKLAST 19(12:35 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to KAN 17 for 2 yards (93-S.Burt).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 17(12:15 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to KAN 10 for 7 yards (1-K.Logan).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - OKLAST 10(11:54 - 1st) 16-S.Illingworth incomplete. Intended for 30-C.Hubbard.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - OKLAST 10(11:49 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to KAN 4 for 6 yards (34-N.Betts).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 4 - OKLAST 4(11:24 - 1st) 0-L.Brown to KAN 2 for 2 yards (7-D.Ferguson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - OKLAST 2(11:00 - 1st) 0-L.Brown to KAN 1 for 1 yard (18-D.Feaster).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - OKLAST 1(10:22 - 1st) 0-L.Brown to KAN 2 for -1 yard (41-N.Channel7-D.Ferguson).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - OKLAST 2(9:40 - 1st) 19-A.Hale 19 yards Field Goal is Good.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:36 - 1st) 39-J.McClure kicks 64 yards from OKS 35. 1-P.Williams to KAN 21 for 20 yards (22-D.Jones).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 21(9:30 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels to KAN 27 for 6 yards (84-D.Metcalf).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - KANSAS 27(9:06 - 1st) 0-V.Gardner to KAN 27 for no gain (89-J.Woods92-C.Murray).
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - KANSAS 27(8:27 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels sacked at KAN 23 for -4 yards (1-C.Bundage).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - KANSAS 23(7:49 - 1st) 80-K.Thompson punts 39 yards from KAN 23 to OKS 38 fair catch by 17-D.Stoner.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- Punt (5 plays, 7 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 38(7:43 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 38 for no gain (41-N.Channel).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 38(7:22 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to KAN 46 for 16 yards (7-D.Ferguson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 46(7:08 - 1st) 16-S.Illingworth incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Wallace.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 46(7:02 - 1st) 16-S.Illingworth incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Stoner.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - OKLAST 46(6:58 - 1st) 16-S.Illingworth sacked at OKS 45 for -9 yards (41-N.Channel).
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - OKLAST 45(6:16 - 1st) 29-T.Hutton punts 45 yards from OKS 45 to KAN 10 fair catch by 8-K.Lassiter.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Punt (4 plays, -6 yards, 1:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 10(6:09 - 1st) 1-P.Williams to KAN 9 for -1 yard (95-I.Antwine).
|-5 YD
|
2 & 11 - KANSAS 9(5:38 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter to KAN 4 for -5 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
|Penalty
|
3 & 16 - KANSAS 4(5:00 - 1st) Penalty on KAN 61-M.Clark False start 2 yards enforced at KAN 4. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 18 - KANSAS 2(4:50 - 1st) 1-P.Williams to KAN 4 for 2 yards (92-C.Murray).
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - KANSAS 4(4:16 - 1st) 80-K.Thompson punts 32 yards from KAN 4. 17-D.Stoner to KAN 29 for 7 yards (25-G.Flomo).
OKLAST
Cowboys
- TD (9 plays, 29 yards, 3:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 29(4:06 - 1st) 16-S.Illingworth complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to KAN 26 for 3 yards (7-D.Ferguson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - OKLAST 26(3:43 - 1st) 16-S.Illingworth complete to 8-B.Johnson. 8-B.Johnson runs ob at KAN 20 for 6 yards.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - OKLAST 20(3:33 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard pushed ob at KAN 17 for 3 yards (18-D.Feaster).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 17(3:17 - 1st) 16-S.Illingworth complete to 30-C.Hubbard. 30-C.Hubbard to KAN 17 for no gain (14-S.Parker). Penalty on OKS 50-R.Schneider Holding 10 yards enforced at KAN 17. No Play.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 20 - OKLAST 27(2:52 - 1st) 16-S.Illingworth complete to 0-L.Brown. 0-L.Brown pushed ob at KAN 8 for 19 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - OKLAST 8(2:36 - 1st) 0-L.Brown to KAN 7 for 1 yard (7-D.Ferguson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 7 - OKLAST 7(2:07 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to KAN 3 for 4 yards (14-S.Parker7-D.Ferguson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - OKLAST 3(1:40 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to KAN 1 for 2 yards (18-D.Feaster14-S.Parker).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - OKLAST 1(1:05 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:00 - 1st) 19-A.Hale extra point is good.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Punt (5 plays, 12 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:00 - 1st) 19-A.Hale kicks 65 yards from OKS 35. 1-P.Williams to KAN 17 for 17 yards. Penalty on KAN 39-R.Malbrough Holding 8 yards enforced at KAN 17.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 9(0:50 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels complete to 4-A.Parchment. 4-A.Parchment to KAN 14 for 5 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - KANSAS 14(0:30 - 1st) 1-P.Williams to KAN 19 for 5 yards (40-B.Martin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 19(0:14 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Lassiter.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 19(0:10 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels to KAN 23 for 4 yards (7-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 6 - KANSAS 23(15:00 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels to KAN 21 for -2 yards (1-C.Bundage7-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - KANSAS 21(14:24 - 2nd) 80-K.Thompson punts 45 yards from KAN 21 to OKS 34 fair catch by 17-D.Stoner.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Punt (7 plays, 13 yards, 2:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:04 - 2nd) 19-A.Hale kicks 52 yards from OKS 35. 1-P.Williams to KAN 22 for 9 yards (88-J.Schultz).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 22(13:55 - 2nd) 1-P.Williams to KAN 30 for 8 yards (3-T.Sterling).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - KANSAS 30(13:25 - 2nd) 1-P.Williams to KAN 31 for 1 yard (89-J.Woods92-C.Murray).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - KANSAS 31(13:00 - 2nd) 1-P.Williams to KAN 31 for no gain (7-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - KANSAS 31(12:22 - 2nd) 1-P.Williams to KAN 34 for 3 yards (89-T.Lacy).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 34(12:03 - 2nd) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 29-B.Miles. 29-B.Miles to KAN 35 for 1 yard (31-K.Harvell-Peel).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - KANSAS 35(11:31 - 2nd) 3-M.Kendrick incomplete.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - KANSAS 35(11:25 - 2nd) 3-M.Kendrick incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Williams.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - KANSAS 35(11:21 - 2nd) 80-K.Thompson punts 50 yards from KAN 35 to OKS 15 fair catch by 17-D.Stoner.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- TD (6 plays, 85 yards, 1:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 15(11:14 - 2nd) Penalty on OKS 70-H.Woodard False start 5 yards enforced at OKS 15. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 15 - OKLAST 10(11:14 - 2nd) 0-L.Brown to OKS 17 for 7 yards (1-K.Logan).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - OKLAST 17(10:50 - 2nd) 16-S.Illingworth complete to 0-L.Brown. 0-L.Brown to OKS 20 for 3 yards (7-D.Ferguson90-J.Robinson).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 5 - OKLAST 20(10:17 - 2nd) 16-S.Illingworth complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to OKS 30 for 10 yards (4-E.Jones).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 30(9:49 - 2nd) 0-L.Brown to OKS 45 for 15 yards (1-K.Logan).
|+55 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 45(9:30 - 2nd) 16-S.Illingworth complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace runs 55 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:22 - 2nd) 19-A.Hale extra point is good.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:22 - 2nd) 19-A.Hale kicks 56 yards from OKS 35. 1-P.Williams to KAN 22 for 13 yards (50-R.Sherman).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 22(9:16 - 2nd) 3-M.Kendrick incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Parchment.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 22(9:10 - 2nd) 1-P.Williams to KAN 23 for 1 yard (97-A.Fofana95-I.Antwine).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 9 - KANSAS 23(8:34 - 2nd) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 16-T.Williams. 16-T.Williams to KAN 30 for 7 yards (25-J.Taylor).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - KANSAS 30(7:45 - 2nd) 80-K.Thompson punts 52 yards from KAN 30 to OKS 18 fair catch by 17-D.Stoner.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 18(7:38 - 2nd) 16-S.Illingworth incomplete. Intended for 89-J.Woods.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 18(7:32 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 23 for 5 yards (50-M.Harris1-K.Logan).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - OKLAST 23(7:02 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 25 for 2 yards (14-S.Parker).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - OKLAST 25(6:20 - 2nd) 29-T.Hutton punts 33 yards from OKS 25 to KAN 42 fair catch by 8-K.Lassiter.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 42(6:12 - 2nd) 1-P.Williams to KAN 45 for 3 yards (31-K.Harvell-Peel).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - KANSAS 45(5:45 - 2nd) 1-P.Williams to KAN 46 for 1 yard (7-A.Ogbongbemiga89-T.Lacy).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - KANSAS 46(5:00 - 2nd) 3-M.Kendrick incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Williams.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - KANSAS 46(4:56 - 2nd) 80-K.Thompson punts 42 yards from KAN 46 to OKS 12 fair catch by 17-D.Stoner.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- TD (11 plays, 88 yards, 2:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 12(4:48 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 15 for 3 yards (15-K.Johnson).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - OKLAST 15(4:17 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 26 for 11 yards (1-K.Logan).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 26(4:05 - 2nd) 16-S.Illingworth to OKS 30 for 4 yards.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - OKLAST 30(3:41 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 42 for 12 yards (34-N.Betts1-K.Logan).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 42(3:26 - 2nd) 16-S.Illingworth complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to KAN 44 for 14 yards (2-C.Harris).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 44(3:08 - 2nd) 16-S.Illingworth complete to 8-B.Johnson. 8-B.Johnson to KAN 41 for 3 yards (22-D.Mayberry).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - OKLAST 41(3:03 - 2nd) 0-L.Brown to KAN 33 for 8 yards (7-D.Ferguson).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 33(2:51 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to KAN 21 for 12 yards (11-J.Lewis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 21(2:23 - 2nd) 16-S.Illingworth incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Wallace.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 21(2:18 - 2nd) 16-S.Illingworth complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace pushed ob at KAN 12 for 9 yards (43-J.Dineen).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 1 - OKLAST 12(2:06 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:58 - 2nd) 19-A.Hale extra point is good.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Interception (6 plays, -11 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:58 - 2nd) 19-A.Hale kicks 52 yards from OKS 35. 1-P.Williams to KAN 28 for 15 yards (22-D.Jones).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 28(1:52 - 2nd) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter to KAN 36 for 8 yards (16-D.Harper).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - KANSAS 36(1:34 - 2nd) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 16-T.Williams. 16-T.Williams to KAN 41 for 5 yards (0-C.Holmes).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 41(1:18 - 2nd) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 16-T.Williams. 16-T.Williams to KAN 45 for 4 yards (3-T.Sterling).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - KANSAS 45(0:51 - 2nd) 3-M.Kendrick incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Parchment. Penalty on OKS 0-C.Holmes Holding 10 yards enforced at KAN 45. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 45(0:45 - 2nd) 3-M.Kendrick scrambles runs ob at OKS 43 for 2 yards.
|Int
|
2 & 8 - KANSAS 43(0:39 - 2nd) 3-M.Kendrick incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Williams INTERCEPTED by 16-D.Harper at OKS 26. 16-D.Harper to OKS 17 for -9 yards (1-P.Williams).
OKLAST
Cowboys
- TD (7 plays, 68 yards, 1:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 46-L.Jones kicks 42 yards from KAN 35. 1-L.Wolf to OKS 32 for 9 yards (22-D.Mayberry85-H.Kaufman).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 32(14:56 - 3rd) 16-S.Illingworth complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to OKS 35 for 3 yards (1-K.Logan).
|+28 YD
|
2 & 7 - OKLAST 35(14:36 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to KAN 37 for 28 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 37(14:20 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to KAN 35 for 2 yards (18-D.Feaster).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - OKLAST 35(14:00 - 3rd) 16-S.Illingworth complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner to KAN 24 for 11 yards (7-D.Ferguson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 24(13:48 - 3rd) 16-S.Illingworth to KAN 20 for 4 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - OKLAST 20(13:29 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to KAN 14 for 6 yards (1-K.Logan).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 14(13:20 - 3rd) 16-S.Illingworth complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:14 - 3rd) 19-A.Hale extra point is good.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:14 - 3rd) 19-A.Hale kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to KAN End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(13:14 - 3rd) 1-P.Williams to KAN 27 for 2 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - KANSAS 27(12:45 - 3rd) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 2-L.Arnold. 2-L.Arnold to KAN 32 for 5 yards.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - KANSAS 32(12:26 - 3rd) 3-M.Kendrick to KAN 34 for 2 yards.
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - KANSAS 34(11:42 - 3rd) 1-P.Williams to KAN 34 for no gain (16-D.Harper).
OKLAST
Cowboys
- FG (7 plays, 29 yards, 3:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 34(11:35 - 3rd) 16-S.Illingworth incomplete. Intended for 8-B.Johnson.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 34(11:31 - 3rd) 16-S.Illingworth complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to KAN 24 for 10 yards (4-E.Jones15-K.Johnson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 24(11:06 - 3rd) 0-L.Brown to KAN 20 for 4 yards (95-D.Terry15-K.Johnson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - OKLAST 20(10:34 - 3rd) 27-D.Jackson to KAN 13 for 7 yards (9-K.Prunty).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 13(10:05 - 3rd) 27-D.Jackson to KAN 9 for 4 yards (41-N.Channel).
|Sack
|
2 & 6 - OKLAST 9(9:40 - 3rd) 16-S.Illingworth sacked at KAN 17 for -8 yards (95-D.Terry).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 14 - OKLAST 17(9:00 - 3rd) 27-D.Jackson to KAN 5 for 12 yards (9-K.Prunty1-K.Logan).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - OKLAST 5(8:18 - 3rd) 19-A.Hale 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Punt (3 plays, -10 yards, 1:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:12 - 3rd) 19-A.Hale kicks 65 yards from OKS 35. 88-J.Horne to KAN 30 for 30 yards (50-R.Sherman).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 30(8:05 - 3rd) 1-P.Williams to KAN 33 for 3 yards (0-C.Holmes1-C.Bundage).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 7 - KANSAS 33(7:38 - 3rd) 3-M.Kendrick to KAN 31 for -2 yards (99-S.Asi).
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - KANSAS 31(7:04 - 3rd) 3-M.Kendrick sacked at KAN 20 for -11 yards (94-T.Ford).
|Punt
|
4 & 20 - KANSAS 20(6:29 - 3rd) 80-K.Thompson punts 33 yards from KAN 20. 17-D.Stoner to OKS 47 for no gain (2-C.Harris).
OKLAST
Cowboys
- FG (10 plays, 44 yards, 3:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 47(6:18 - 3rd) 27-D.Jackson to KAN 35 for 18 yards (34-N.Betts).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 35(6:05 - 3rd) 27-D.Jackson to KAN 34 for 1 yard (1-K.Logan).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 9 - OKLAST 34(5:38 - 3rd) 6-E.Bullock complete to 11-D.Anderson. 11-D.Anderson to KAN 20 for 14 yards (22-D.Mayberry43-J.Dineen).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 20(5:17 - 3rd) 27-D.Jackson to KAN 18 for 2 yards (41-N.Channel).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - OKLAST 18(4:55 - 3rd) 27-D.Jackson to KAN 12 for 6 yards (41-N.Channel).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - OKLAST 12(4:29 - 3rd) 27-D.Jackson to KAN 9 for 3 yards (41-N.Channel).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 9 - OKLAST 9(4:09 - 3rd) 20-D.Richardson to KAN 10 for -1 yard (37-H.Hatcher).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 10(3:42 - 3rd) 20-D.Richardson to KAN 4 for 6 yards (43-J.Dineen).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - OKLAST 4(3:23 - 3rd) 6-E.Bullock incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Martin.
|Penalty
|
4 & 4 - OKLAST 4(3:18 - 3rd) Team penalty on OKS Delay of game 5 yards enforced at KAN 4. No Play.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - OKLAST 9(3:18 - 3rd) 19-A.Hale 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Punt (7 plays, 24 yards, 3:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:14 - 3rd) 39-J.McClure kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to KAN End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(3:14 - 3rd) 3-M.Kendrick incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Williams.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 25(3:10 - 3rd) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter to KAN 35 for 10 yards (91-T.Irby).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 35(2:40 - 3rd) 0-V.Gardner to KAN 44 for 9 yards (18-S.Flanagan12-K.Williams).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - KANSAS 44(2:00 - 3rd) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 0-V.Gardner. 0-V.Gardner to KAN 49 for 5 yards (16-D.Harper).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 49(1:30 - 3rd) 0-V.Gardner to KAN 48 for -1 yard (18-S.Flanagan).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - KANSAS 48(0:58 - 3rd) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 2-L.Arnold. 2-L.Arnold to OKS 48 for 4 yards (6-J.Muhammad).
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - KANSAS 48(0:25 - 3rd) 3-M.Kendrick sacked at KAN 49 for -3 yards (16-D.Harper).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - KANSAS 49(0:01 - 3rd) 80-K.Thompson punts 32 yards from KAN 49 to OKS 19 fair catch by 80-B.Presley.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 0:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 19(15:00 - 4th) to OKS 14 FUMBLES. to OKS 14 for no gain.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 15 - OKLAST 14(14:30 - 4th) 20-D.Richardson to OKS 15 for 1 yard (98-C.Sampson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - OKLAST 15(14:08 - 4th) 6-E.Bullock incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Martin.
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - OKLAST 15(14:02 - 4th) 29-T.Hutton punts 37 yards from OKS 15 to KAN 48 fair catch by 8-K.Lassiter.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- TD (5 plays, 52 yards, 1:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 48(13:58 - 4th) 0-V.Gardner to KAN 48 for no gain (36-N.Dizadare56-X.Ross).
|+30 YD
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 48(13:21 - 4th) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter to OKS 22 for 30 yards (13-T.Harper).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 22(13:04 - 4th) 0-V.Gardner to OKS 18 for 4 yards (12-K.Williams).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 6 - KANSAS 18(12:27 - 4th) 0-V.Gardner to OKS 1 for 17 yards (44-K.Farrar).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - KANSAS 1(12:09 - 4th) 0-V.Gardner runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:04 - 4th) 83-J.Borcila extra point is good.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- Punt (5 plays, 40 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:04 - 4th) 46-L.Jones kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to OKS End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(12:04 - 4th) 27-D.Jackson to OKS 29 for 4 yards (37-H.Hatcher).
|+34 YD
|
2 & 6 - OKLAST 29(11:36 - 4th) 27-D.Jackson to KAN 37 for 34 yards (2-C.Harris).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 37(11:14 - 4th) 20-D.Richardson to KAN 35 for 2 yards (37-H.Hatcher).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - OKLAST 35(10:48 - 4th) 6-E.Bullock incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Anderson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - OKLAST 35(10:41 - 4th) 6-E.Bullock incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Anderson.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - OKLAST 35(10:34 - 4th) 29-T.Hutton punts 33 yards from KAN 35 to the KAN 2 downed by 1-L.Wolf.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Downs (10 plays, 56 yards, 4:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 2(10:26 - 4th) 20-D.Hishaw to KAN 14 for 12 yards (36-N.Dizadare).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 14(9:59 - 4th) 20-D.Hishaw to KAN 24 for 10 yards (44-K.Farrar).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 24(9:35 - 4th) 20-D.Hishaw to KAN 39 for 15 yards (18-S.Flanagan44-K.Farrar).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 39(9:26 - 4th) 20-D.Hishaw to KAN 46 for 7 yards (25-J.Taylor).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - KANSAS 46(8:57 - 4th) 0-V.Gardner to KAN 45 for -1 yard (91-T.Irby).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 4 - KANSAS 45(8:19 - 4th) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 2-L.Arnold. 2-L.Arnold to OKS 44 for 11 yards (4-K.Black).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 44(8:05 - 4th) 0-V.Gardner to OKS 40 for 4 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - KANSAS 40(7:45 - 4th) 0-V.Gardner to OKS 38 for 2 yards (25-J.Taylor).
|-4 YD
|
3 & 4 - KANSAS 38(7:08 - 4th) 0-V.Gardner to OKS 42 for -4 yards (40-B.Martin97-A.Fofana).
|No Gain
|
4 & 8 - KANSAS 42(6:23 - 4th) 3-M.Kendrick incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Arnold.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- FG (15 plays, 51 yards, 5:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 42(6:17 - 4th) 20-D.Richardson to OKS 43 for 1 yard (98-C.Sampson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - OKLAST 43(5:50 - 4th) 20-D.Richardson to OKS 48 for 5 yards (34-N.Betts).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 4 - OKLAST 48(5:19 - 4th) 6-E.Bullock complete to 10-R.Owens. 10-R.Owens to KAN 37 for 15 yards (13-R.Dotson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 37(4:52 - 4th) 26-M.Cooper to KAN 33 for 4 yards (95-D.Terry).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - OKLAST 33(4:26 - 4th) 26-M.Cooper to KAN 31 for 2 yards (95-D.Terry).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - OKLAST 31(4:05 - 4th) 26-M.Cooper to KAN 26 for 5 yards (34-N.Betts).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 26(3:53 - 4th) 6-E.Bullock complete to 10-R.Owens. 10-R.Owens to KAN 22 for 4 yards (7-D.Ferguson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - OKLAST 22(3:36 - 4th) 20-D.Richardson to KAN 20 for 2 yards (50-M.Harris).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - OKLAST 20(3:14 - 4th) 20-D.Richardson to KAN 14 for 6 yards (14-S.Parker).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 14(2:59 - 4th) 20-D.Richardson to KAN 9 for 5 yards (50-M.Harris18-D.Feaster).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - OKLAST 9(2:35 - 4th) 6-E.Bullock incomplete. Intended for 10-R.Owens. Penalty on KAN 22-D.Mayberry Pass interference 7 yards enforced at KAN 9. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 2 - OKLAST 2(2:28 - 4th) 20-D.Richardson to KAN 3 for -1 yard (7-D.Ferguson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - OKLAST 3(2:08 - 4th) 20-D.Richardson to KAN 1 for 2 yards (2-C.Harris).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - OKLAST 1(1:49 - 4th) 20-D.Richardson to KAN 2 for -1 yard (18-D.Feaster).
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - OKLAST 2(1:00 - 4th) Team penalty on OKS Delay of game 5 yards enforced at KAN 2. No Play.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - OKLAST 7(1:02 - 4th) 59-B.Pohl 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- End of Game (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:02 - 4th) 39-J.McClure kicks 57 yards from OKS 35. 88-J.Horne to KAN 33 for 25 yards (50-R.Sherman).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 33(0:52 - 4th) 3-M.Kendrick incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Lassiter.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 33(0:48 - 4th) 3-M.Kendrick sacked at KAN 28 for -5 yards FUMBLES (91-T.Irby). 68-E.Bostick to KAN 28 for no gain.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 15 - KANSAS 28(0:09 - 4th) 20-D.Hishaw to KAN 35 for 7 yards (44-K.Farrar).
