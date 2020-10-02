|
|
|CAMP
|WAKE
Beal-Smith rushes for 3 TDs, Wake Forest eases past Campbell
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) Christian Beal-Smith ran for three touchdowns and Donavon Greene returned a kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown as Wake Forest won for the first time this season by defeating Campbell 66-14 on Friday night.
Wake Forest (1-2) matched the fourth-most points in program history, aided by collecting four Campbell turnovers.
''I liked the turnovers,'' Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said. ''I liked the pressure we got and the sacks we got.''
Beal-Smith scored from 2 and 10 yards out in the first quarter, giving the redshirt junior his first career two-touchdown game. He tacked on a 5-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
Kenneth Walker III scored on a 12-yard run, Sam Hartman threw a touchdown pass and Zion Keith returned an interception 45 yards for a score as part of Wake Forest's domination. Greene's return marked the Demon Deacons' first kickoff return for a touchdown in 13 years.
''There was like three major blocks I was reading,'' Greene said.
Hartman completed 12 of 16 passes for 166 yards as the Demon Deacons won in their lone nonconference outing of the season.
Campbell (0-4), a Football Championship Subdivision program, completed its abbreviated fall schedule, which consisted of four road games against Football Bowl Subdivision opponents.
''We got through it. A lot of people didn't think so,'' Camels coach Mike Minter said. ''We were able to get through these four weeks. I'm proud of that fact.''
Campbell quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams was 17 for 29 for 187 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Williams and receiver Mason Donaldson each threw and caught a touchdown pass, with Donaldson's pass going to Williams on a 26-yard third-quarter trick play.
Wake Forest, which led 24-7 at halftime, scored three touchdowns in the first nine minutes of the third quarter, beginning with Hartman's 9-yard toss to Taylor Morin.
Since the pandemic, it was the first major-college sporting event with fans permitted, at 7% of stadium capacity, in the state of North Carolina. About 2,200 spectators were on hand.
''It seemed like a loud and obnoxious crowd after the first two games,'' Clawson said.
Campbell botched a chance on a game-opening 12-play drive when Robert Brown missed a 27-yard field goal. On their next two snaps, the Camels lost the ball on turnovers.
The game was moved up one week to accommodate Wake Forest's schedule. The Demon Deacons' scheduled Sept. 26 game with Notre Dame was postponed until December because of Notre Dame's coronavirus concerns. Shifting the Campbell-Wake Forest game prevented the Demon Deacons from having two consecutive weeks without a game.
''The only way to get better as a football team is to play football games,'' Clawson said. ''We just have to make sure we're making the best use of that time (off). . We just have to learn on the fly.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Campbell: The Camels dropped to 0-8 all-time against FBS competition, including the four losses this season. Campbell dropped those games this year by an average of 26.5 points, beginning with a one-point setback at Georgia Southern.
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons have returned two interceptions for touchdowns this season after Keith's runback.
''All I could think about in my head was `Don't drop this ball,' '' Keith said. ''Guys don't only want to create turnovers, but want to score touchdowns.''
PROTECT THE PUNTER
It marked the first time in Wake Forest's recorded history that it didn't attempt a punt in a game. So it was an inactive night for punter Ivan Mora, who was called upon for 10 attempts across the first two games.
''We went the entire game without punting, which is hard to do,'' Clawson said.
UP NEXT
Campbell: This ended the fall season for the Camels, who've indicated they'll pass on playing a potential spring schedule set up by the Big South Conference.
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons are slated for what will become an open week for the second time in three weeks before playing host to Virginia on Oct. 17.
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|29
|Rushing
|8
|18
|Passing
|11
|11
|Penalty
|3
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|9-16
|5-7
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|362
|574
|Total Plays
|74
|66
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|8.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|120
|299
|Rush Attempts
|38
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.2
|6.6
|Yards Passing
|242
|275
|Comp. - Att.
|20-36
|16-21
|Yards Per Pass
|6.5
|12.9
|Penalties - Yards
|5-42
|5-40
|Touchdowns
|2
|9
|Rushing TDs
|0
|6
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|2
|Turnovers
|4
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-46.5
|1-0.0
|Return Yards
|76
|197
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-76
|3-147
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-50
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|242
|PASS YDS
|275
|
|
|120
|RUSH YDS
|299
|
|
|362
|TOTAL YDS
|574
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Williams 6 QB
|H. Williams
|17/29
|187
|1
|2
|
W. Hartley 11 QB
|W. Hartley
|2/4
|29
|0
|0
|
M. Donaldson 21 WR
|M. Donaldson
|1/1
|26
|1
|0
|
J. Fiske 17 QB
|J. Fiske
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Barr 4 RB
|B. Barr
|14
|42
|0
|11
|
H. Williams 6 QB
|H. Williams
|10
|37
|0
|11
|
L. McDowell 24 RB
|L. McDowell
|9
|29
|0
|8
|
D. Jackson 26 RB
|D. Jackson
|4
|13
|0
|9
|
J. Fiske 17 QB
|J. Fiske
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Kelsey 5 WR
|J. Kelsey
|12
|6
|62
|0
|24
|
A. Hite 88 WR
|A. Hite
|4
|3
|46
|0
|18
|
B. Barr 4 RB
|B. Barr
|5
|2
|42
|0
|36
|
H. Williams 6 QB
|H. Williams
|1
|1
|26
|1
|26
|
B. Fitez 87 WR
|B. Fitez
|3
|2
|22
|0
|17
|
M. Donaldson 21 WR
|M. Donaldson
|3
|2
|17
|1
|10
|
C. Eason-Riddle 83 WR
|C. Eason-Riddle
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Williams 1 WR
|J. Williams
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
C. Frazier 9 WR
|C. Frazier
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Goco 80 TE
|J. Goco
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Slade 7 DB
|D. Slade
|11-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 4 DB
|J. Jones
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rivens 32 LB
|T. Rivens
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Smith 10 LB
|J. Smith
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|
L. Wiggins 29 DB
|L. Wiggins
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Miller 11 LB
|R. Miller
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Allen 97 DL
|B. Allen
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Moulton 37 DB
|R. Moulton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Cromartie 99 DL
|C. Cromartie
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Holmes 98 DL
|G. Holmes
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Whitmore 90 DL
|J. Whitmore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Grate 6 DB
|M. Grate
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wilkes 12 LB
|J. Wilkes
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Haywood 42 DL
|T. Haywood
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tarver 16 DB
|J. Tarver
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Thompson 33 LB
|K. Thompson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Boykin 95 DL
|R. Boykin
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Taylor 38 K
|M. Taylor
|4
|46.5
|1
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Grate 6 DB
|M. Grate
|2
|12.0
|19
|0
|
L. Wiggins 29 DB
|L. Wiggins
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|
J. Kelsey 5 WR
|J. Kelsey
|1
|29.0
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Hartman 10 QB
|S. Hartman
|12/16
|166
|1
|0
|
M. Kern 15 QB
|M. Kern
|4/5
|109
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Beal-Smith 26 RB
|C. Beal-Smith
|20
|130
|3
|23
|
K. Walker III 9 RB
|K. Walker III
|11
|105
|1
|27
|
J. Ellison 14 RB
|J. Ellison
|5
|27
|1
|16
|
W. Drawdy 34 RB
|W. Drawdy
|2
|13
|1
|8
|
A. Marshall 30 RB
|A. Marshall
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
M. Kern 15 QB
|M. Kern
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
S. Hartman 10 QB
|S. Hartman
|2
|7
|0
|12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Perry 89 WR
|A. Perry
|7
|5
|81
|0
|40
|
J. Kavel 35 WR
|J. Kavel
|1
|1
|48
|0
|48
|
K. Williams 81 WR
|K. Williams
|2
|2
|44
|0
|34
|
D. Greene 7 WR
|D. Greene
|3
|2
|40
|0
|34
|
J. Roberson 5 WR
|J. Roberson
|3
|2
|21
|0
|14
|
T. Morin 83 WR
|T. Morin
|2
|2
|20
|1
|11
|
J. Banks 80 WR
|J. Banks
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
N. Groulx 13 WR
|N. Groulx
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Johns 4 DE
|J. Johns
|6-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 6 DB
|J. Taylor
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Basham Jr. 9 DL
|C. Basham Jr.
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Rucker 18 DB
|T. Rucker
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Kamara 1 DL
|S. Kamara
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Redd 17 DB
|T. Redd
|3-2
|0.0
|1
|
Z. Keith 28 DB
|Z. Keith
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Hardimon 0 DB
|T. Hardimon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Andersen 45 DB
|N. Andersen
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 30 DL
|J. Davis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Smart 51 DL
|W. Smart
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Williams 22 DB
|A. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Chaney 93 DL
|I. Chaney
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ju. Williams 44 DL
|Ju. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 46 LB
|D. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Monroe 58 LB
|C. Monroe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Fox 11 DL
|M. Fox
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 21 LB
|C. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Marshall 30 RB
|A. Marshall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Smenda Jr. 5 LB
|R. Smenda Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Carson 29 DB
|C. Carson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Roberts 25 DB
|J. Roberts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Winter 92 DL
|A. Winter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bergan Jr. 95 DL
|D. Bergan Jr.
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Greene 7 WR
|D. Greene
|3
|49.0
|96
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
CAMP
Fighting Camels
- Missed FG (14 plays, 66 yards, 6:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 42-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to CAM End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 25(15:00 - 1st) 4-B.Barr to CAM 31 for 6 yards (4-J.Johns).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - CAMP 31(14:22 - 1st) 6-H.Williams complete to 4-B.Barr. 4-B.Barr pushed ob at CAM 37 for 6 yards (8-J.Williams).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 37(13:43 - 1st) 6-H.Williams complete to 5-J.Kelsey. 5-J.Kelsey to CAM 50 for 13 yards (29-C.Carson45-N.Andersen).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 50(13:10 - 1st) 24-L.McDowell to CAM 50 for no gain (1-S.Kamara).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAMP 50(12:24 - 1st) 6-H.Williams to WF 43 for 7 yards (9-C.Basham45-N.Andersen).
|+36 YD
|
3 & 3 - CAMP 43(11:40 - 1st) 6-H.Williams complete to 4-B.Barr. 4-B.Barr to WF 7 for 36 yards (6-J.Taylor).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 7 - CAMP 7(11:17 - 1st) 4-B.Barr to WF 6 for 1 yard (11-M.Fox).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 6 - CAMP 6(10:34 - 1st) 6-H.Williams to WF 10 for -4 yards (17-T.Redd95-D.Bergan).
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - CAMP 10(9:46 - 1st) 6-H.Williams incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Frazier. Penalty on WF 28-Z.Keith Pass interference 8 yards enforced at WF 10. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - CAMP 2(9:41 - 1st) 4-B.Barr to WF 1 for 1 yard (5-R.Smenda).
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - CAMP 1(9:18 - 1st) Penalty on CAM 77-T.McLellan False start 5 yards enforced at WF 1. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - CAMP 6(9:02 - 1st) 26-D.Jackson to WF 4 for 2 yards (4-J.Johns8-J.Williams).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - CAMP 4(8:26 - 1st) 6-H.Williams incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Frazier.
|Penalty
|
4 & 4 - CAMP 4(8:22 - 1st) Team penalty on CAM Delay of game 5 yards enforced at WF 4. No Play.
|No Good
|
4 & 9 - CAMP 9(8:22 - 1st) 39-R.Brown 27 yards Field Goal is No Good.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- TD (10 plays, 80 yards, 3:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 20(8:18 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 29 for 9 yards (32-T.Rivens).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - WAKE 29(8:04 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 32 for 3 yards (7-D.Slade).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 32(7:49 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 41 for 9 yards (4-J.Jones).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - WAKE 41(7:28 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 44 for 3 yards (7-D.Slade).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 44(7:02 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 43 for -1 yard (7-D.Slade).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - WAKE 43(6:44 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 7-D.Greene. 7-D.Greene to WF 49 for 6 yards (6-M.Grate).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - WAKE 49(6:07 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson to CAM 44 for 7 yards (4-J.Jones).
|+40 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 44(5:53 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 89-A.Perry. 89-A.Perry runs ob at CAM 4 for 40 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 4 - WAKE 4(5:33 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to CAM 2 for 2 yards (1-J.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - WAKE 2(4:56 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:51 - 1st) 4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
CAMP
Fighting Camels
- Interception (1 plays, 54 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:51 - 1st) 42-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to CAM End Zone. touchback.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 25(4:51 - 1st) 6-H.Williams incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Barr INTERCEPTED by 17-T.Redd at CAM 26. 17-T.Redd to CAM 21 for 5 yards (4-B.Barr).
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Missed FG (5 plays, 11 yards, 1:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 21(4:44 - 1st) 9-K.Walker to CAM 9 for 12 yards (7-D.Slade95-R.Boykin).
|Penalty
|
1 & 9 - WAKE 9(4:27 - 1st) 9-K.Walker to CAM 3 for 6 yards (32-T.Rivens95-R.Boykin). Penalty on WF 59-L.Ngassam Nya Holding 10 yards enforced at CAM 9. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 19 - WAKE 19(4:12 - 1st) 9-K.Walker to CAM 19 for no gain (32-T.Rivens6-M.Grate).
|No Gain
|
2 & 19 - WAKE 19(3:46 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Perry.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 19 - WAKE 19(3:41 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 89-A.Perry. 89-A.Perry to CAM 10 for 9 yards (8-C.Smith).
|No Good
|
4 & 10 - WAKE 10(3:11 - 1st) 4-N.Sciba 28 yards Field Goal is No Good.
CAMP
Fighting Camels
- Fumble (1 plays, 2 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 20(3:06 - 1st) 4-B.Barr to CAM 22 FUMBLES (17-T.Redd). 28-Z.Keith to CAM 22 for no gain.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- TD (3 plays, 22 yards, 1:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 22(2:56 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to CAM 17 for 5 yards (10-J.Smith29-L.Wiggins).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - WAKE 17(2:31 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to CAM 10 for 7 yards (10-J.Smith).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 10(1:56 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:49 - 1st) 4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
CAMP
Fighting Camels
- TD (16 plays, 75 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:49 - 1st) 42-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to CAM End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 25(1:49 - 1st) 6-H.Williams pushed ob at CAM 26 for 1 yard (9-C.Basham).
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - CAMP 26(1:09 - 1st) 6-H.Williams sacked at CAM 23 for -3 yards (9-C.Basham).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 12 - CAMP 23(0:24 - 1st) 6-H.Williams complete to 88-A.Hite. 88-A.Hite to CAM 35 for 12 yards (28-Z.Keith17-T.Redd).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 35(15:00 - 2nd) 6-H.Williams complete to 5-J.Kelsey. 5-J.Kelsey pushed ob at CAM 43 for 8 yards (6-J.Taylor).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 2 - CAMP 43(14:36 - 2nd) 4-B.Barr pushed ob at WF 50 for 7 yards (22-A.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 50(14:21 - 2nd) 6-H.Williams incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Kelsey.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAMP 50(14:15 - 2nd) 6-H.Williams complete to 88-A.Hite. 88-A.Hite to WF 34 for 16 yards (28-Z.Keith).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 34(13:41 - 2nd) 6-H.Williams complete to 5-J.Kelsey. 5-J.Kelsey to WF 30 for 4 yards (28-Z.Keith).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - CAMP 30(12:55 - 2nd) 24-L.McDowell to WF 27 for 3 yards (1-S.Kamara17-T.Redd).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - CAMP 27(12:14 - 2nd) 6-H.Williams to WF 22 for 5 yards (18-T.Rucker1-S.Kamara).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 22(11:34 - 2nd) 6-H.Williams to WF 24 for -2 yards (4-J.Johns).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 12 - CAMP 24(10:57 - 2nd) 6-H.Williams to WF 18 for 6 yards (9-C.Basham).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - CAMP 18(10:08 - 2nd) 6-H.Williams complete to 9-C.Frazier. 9-C.Frazier to WF 14 for 4 yards.
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - CAMP 14(9:32 - 2nd) 4-B.Barr to WF 16 for -2 yards (11-M.Fox21-C.Jones). Team penalty on WF Offside 5 yards enforced at WF 14. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 9 - CAMP 9(9:06 - 2nd) 6-H.Williams complete to 80-J.Goco. 80-J.Goco pushed ob at WF 7 for 2 yards (18-T.Rucker6-J.Taylor).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - CAMP 7(8:48 - 2nd) 6-H.Williams complete to 21-M.Donaldson. 21-M.Donaldson runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:42 - 2nd) 41-I.Riffle extra point is good.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- TD (7 plays, 71 yards, 2:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:42 - 2nd) 41-I.Riffle kicks 65 yards from CAM 35. 7-D.Greene to WF 29 for 29 yards (16-J.Tarver).
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 29(8:36 - 2nd) 9-K.Walker pushed ob at CAM 44 for 27 yards (29-L.Wiggins).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 44(8:12 - 2nd) 9-K.Walker to CAM 35 for 9 yards (1-J.Johnson33-K.Thompson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - WAKE 35(7:54 - 2nd) 9-K.Walker to CAM 34 for 1 yard (37-R.Moulton33-K.Thompson).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 34(7:32 - 2nd) 9-K.Walker to CAM 27 for 7 yards (1-J.Johnson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - WAKE 27(7:14 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 13-N.Groulx. 13-N.Groulx to CAM 23 for 4 yards (4-J.Jones).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 23(7:01 - 2nd) 9-K.Walker to CAM 12 for 11 yards (7-D.Slade98-G.Holmes).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 12(6:35 - 2nd) 9-K.Walker runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:29 - 2nd) 4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
CAMP
Fighting Camels
- Punt (8 plays, 27 yards, 3:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:29 - 2nd) 42-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WF 35. 6-M.Grate pushed ob at CAM 5 for 5 yards (45-N.Andersen).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 5(6:23 - 2nd) 6-H.Williams incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Kelsey.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAMP 5(6:18 - 2nd) 4-B.Barr to CAM 16 for 11 yards (17-T.Redd18-T.Rucker).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 16(5:44 - 2nd) 6-H.Williams complete to 1-J.Williams. 1-J.Williams pushed ob at CAM 25 for 9 yards (6-J.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - CAMP 25(5:05 - 2nd) 6-H.Williams incomplete. Intended for 88-A.Hite.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 1 - CAMP 25(5:01 - 2nd) 24-L.McDowell to CAM 33 for 8 yards (18-T.Rucker).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 33(4:26 - 2nd) 24-L.McDowell to CAM 35 for 2 yards (44-J.Williams4-J.Johns).
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - CAMP 35(3:50 - 2nd) 6-H.Williams sacked at CAM 32 for -3 yards (4-J.Johns).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - CAMP 32(3:05 - 2nd) 6-H.Williams incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Kelsey.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - CAMP 32(2:57 - 2nd) 38-M.Taylor punts 46 yards from CAM 32 to WF 22 fair catch by 83-T.Morin.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- FG (8 plays, 55 yards, 1:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 22(2:50 - 2nd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 25 for 3 yards (99-C.Cromartie97-B.Allen).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - WAKE 25(2:32 - 2nd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 31 for 6 yards (97-B.Allen).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 1 - WAKE 31(2:07 - 2nd) 26-C.Beal-Smith pushed ob at CAM 47 for 22 yards (7-D.Slade).
|+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 47(1:52 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 7-D.Greene. 7-D.Greene pushed ob at CAM 13 for 34 yards (7-D.Slade).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 13(1:46 - 2nd) Penalty on WF 55-M.Jurgens False start 5 yards enforced at CAM 13. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - WAKE 18(1:46 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Greene.
|Sack
|
2 & 15 - WAKE 18(1:43 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman sacked at CAM 23 for -5 yards (1-J.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 20 - WAKE 23(1:01 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Perry.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 20 - WAKE 23(0:56 - 2nd) 4-N.Sciba 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
CAMP
Fighting Camels
- Halftime (4 plays, 6 yards, 0:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:51 - 2nd) 42-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to CAM End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 25(0:51 - 2nd) Penalty on CAM 12-J.Wilkes Personal Foul 12 yards enforced at CAM 25. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 13(0:51 - 2nd) 4-B.Barr to CAM 24 for 11 yards (45-N.Andersen).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 24(0:38 - 2nd) 4-B.Barr to CAM 25 for 1 yard (17-T.Redd).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - CAMP 25(0:05 - 2nd) 4-B.Barr to CAM 31 for 6 yards (4-J.Johns).
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- TD (8 plays, 78 yards, 2:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 41-I.Riffle kicks 65 yards from CAM 35. 7-D.Greene to WF 22 for 22 yards (44-X.Kane).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 22(14:55 - 3rd) 9-K.Walker to WF 20 for -2 yards (1-J.Johnson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 12 - WAKE 20(14:39 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 89-A.Perry. 89-A.Perry runs ob at WF 27 for 7 yards.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 5 - WAKE 27(14:22 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 83-T.Morin. 83-T.Morin to WF 38 for 11 yards (37-R.Moulton).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 38(14:02 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 89-A.Perry. 89-A.Perry to WF 47 for 9 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - WAKE 47(13:40 - 3rd) 9-K.Walker to CAM 47 for 6 yards (29-L.Wiggins).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 47(13:20 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 89-A.Perry. 89-A.Perry pushed ob at CAM 31 for 16 yards (4-J.Jones).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 31(12:58 - 3rd) 9-K.Walker pushed ob at CAM 9 for 22 yards (7-D.Slade).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - WAKE 9(12:30 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 83-T.Morin. 83-T.Morin runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:25 - 3rd) 4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
CAMP
Fighting Camels
- Interception (3 plays, 68 yards, 0:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:25 - 3rd) 42-J.Crane kicks 64 yards from WF 35. 5-J.Kelsey to CAM 30 for 29 yards (45-N.Andersen8-J.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 30(12:16 - 3rd) 4-B.Barr to CAM 30 for no gain (1-S.Kamara).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CAMP 30(11:42 - 3rd) 6-H.Williams incomplete. Intended for 80-J.Goco.
|Int
|
3 & 10 - CAMP 30(11:38 - 3rd) 6-H.Williams incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 28-Z.Keith at CAM 45. 28-Z.Keith runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- TD (10 plays, 76 yards, 4:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:26 - 3rd) 4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(11:26 - 3rd) 42-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to CAM End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(11:26 - 3rd) 6-H.Williams incomplete. Intended for 21-M.Donaldson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 25(11:22 - 3rd) 6-H.Williams incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Barr.
|-4 YD
|
3 & 10 - WAKE 25(11:18 - 3rd) 4-B.Barr to CAM 21 for -4 yards (4-J.Johns).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - WAKE 21(10:41 - 3rd) 38-M.Taylor punts 55 yards from CAM 21 to the WF 24 downed by 32-T.Rivens.
CAMP
Fighting Camels
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 1:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 24(10:29 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Roberson.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAMP 24(10:24 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman to WF 36 for 12 yards (4-J.Jones).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 36(10:01 - 3rd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 46 for 10 yards (32-T.Rivens).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 46(9:38 - 3rd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 49 for 3 yards (10-J.Smith95-R.Boykin).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 7 - CAMP 49(9:08 - 3rd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to CAM 28 for 23 yards (32-T.Rivens).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 28(8:43 - 3rd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to CAM 26 for 2 yards (4-J.Jones).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 8 - CAMP 26(8:10 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson to CAM 12 for 14 yards (32-T.Rivens).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 12(7:42 - 3rd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to CAM 7 for 5 yards (10-J.Smith).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - CAMP 7(7:06 - 3rd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to CAM 5 for 2 yards (1-J.Johnson7-D.Slade).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - CAMP 5(6:36 - 3rd) 26-C.Beal-Smith runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:28 - 3rd) 4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
CAMP
Fighting Camels
- Fumble (12 plays, 84 yards, 3:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:28 - 3rd) 42-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to CAM End Zone. touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 25(6:28 - 3rd) 6-H.Williams complete to 5-J.Kelsey. 5-J.Kelsey pushed ob at CAM 32 for 7 yards (0-T.Hardimon).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - CAMP 32(6:24 - 3rd) 24-L.McDowell to CAM 34 for 2 yards (93-I.Chaney).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - CAMP 34(5:41 - 3rd) 26-D.Jackson to CAM 38 for 4 yards (22-A.Williams).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 38(5:12 - 3rd) 6-H.Williams complete to 5-J.Kelsey. 5-J.Kelsey runs ob at WF 38 for 24 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 38(4:45 - 3rd) 6-H.Williams incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Kelsey.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - CAMP 38(4:39 - 3rd) 6-H.Williams incomplete. Intended for 88-A.Hite. Penalty on WF 29-C.Carson Pass interference 12 yards enforced at WF 38. No Play.
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 26(4:35 - 3rd) 21-M.Donaldson complete to 6-H.Williams. 6-H.Williams runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:35 - 3rd) 41-I.Riffle extra point is good.
CAMP
Fighting Camels
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:26 - 3rd) 41-I.Riffle kicks 61 yards from CAM 35. 7-D.Greene runs 96 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:12 - 3rd) 42-J.Crane extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(4:12 - 3rd) 42-J.Crane kicks 61 yards from WF 35. 6-M.Grate to CAM 23 for 19 yards (10-K.Dicks).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 23(4:06 - 3rd) 6-H.Williams scrambles to CAM 32 for 9 yards.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 1 - CAMP 32(3:37 - 3rd) 4-B.Barr to CAM 30 for -2 yards (44-J.Williams95-D.Bergan).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 3 - CAMP 30(2:59 - 3rd) 6-H.Williams complete to 21-M.Donaldson. 21-M.Donaldson to CAM 40 for 10 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 40(2:31 - 3rd) 24-L.McDowell to CAM 43 for 3 yards (58-C.Monroe30-J.Davis).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - CAMP 43(1:58 - 3rd) 6-H.Williams complete to 87-B.Fitez. 87-B.Fitez to CAM 48 for 5 yards (93-I.Chaney45-N.Andersen).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - CAMP 48(1:20 - 3rd) 24-L.McDowell to WF 48 for 4 yards (8-J.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 48(0:42 - 3rd) 6-H.Williams incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Kelsey.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CAMP 48(0:37 - 3rd) 26-D.Jackson to WF 48 for no gain (30-J.Davis).
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - CAMP 48(15:00 - 4th) Penalty on CAM 88-A.Hite False start 5 yards enforced at WF 48. No Play.
|+18 YD
|
3 & 15 - CAMP 47(15:00 - 4th) 6-H.Williams complete to 88-A.Hite. 88-A.Hite to WF 35 for 18 yards (6-J.Taylor).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 35(14:28 - 4th) 6-H.Williams complete to 5-J.Kelsey. 5-J.Kelsey runs ob at WF 29 for 6 yards.
|+21 YD
|
2 & 4 - CAMP 29(14:07 - 4th) 6-H.Williams to WF 8 FUMBLES (8-J.Williams). 45-N.Andersen to WF 8 for no gain. Penalty on CAM 6-H.Williams Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at WF 8.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- TD (6 plays, 80 yards, 3:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 23(13:55 - 4th) 14-J.Ellison to WF 26 for 3 yards (11-R.Miller).
|+34 YD
|
2 & 7 - WAKE 26(13:05 - 4th) 15-M.Kern complete to 81-K.Williams. 81-K.Williams to CAM 40 for 34 yards (7-D.Slade).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 40(12:45 - 4th) 14-J.Ellison to CAM 38 for 2 yards (11-R.Miller97-B.Allen).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - WAKE 38(12:20 - 4th) 15-M.Kern complete to 81-K.Williams. 81-K.Williams to CAM 28 for 10 yards (97-B.Allen).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 28(11:58 - 4th) 15-M.Kern to CAM 23 for 5 yards (98-G.Holmes99-C.Cromartie).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 5 - WAKE 23(11:18 - 4th) 14-J.Ellison to CAM 7 for 16 yards (7-D.Slade).
|No Gain
|
1 & 7 - WAKE 7(11:13 - 4th) 15-M.Kern incomplete. Intended for 13-N.Groulx.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - WAKE 7(11:13 - 4th) 14-J.Ellison runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:06 - 4th) 42-J.Crane extra point is good.
CAMP
Fighting Camels
- Punt (6 plays, 13 yards, 2:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:06 - 4th) 42-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to CAM End Zone. touchback.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 25(10:36 - 4th) 11-W.Hartley complete to 87-B.Fitez. 87-B.Fitez pushed ob at CAM 42 for 17 yards (45-N.Andersen).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 42(9:56 - 4th) 4-B.Barr to CAM 44 for 2 yards (46-D.Taylor92-A.Winter).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - CAMP 44(9:22 - 4th) 11-W.Hartley complete to 83-C.Eason-Riddle. 83-C.Eason-Riddle to WF 44 for 12 yards (0-T.Hardimon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 44(9:16 - 4th) 11-W.Hartley incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Eason-Riddle.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CAMP 44(8:36 - 4th) 4-B.Barr pushed ob at WF 44 for no gain (30-J.Davis).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - CAMP 44(8:29 - 4th) 11-W.Hartley incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Barr.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - CAMP 44(8:29 - 4th) 38-M.Taylor punts 44 yards from WF 44 to WF End Zone. touchback.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 20(8:21 - 4th) 15-M.Kern complete to 80-J.Banks. 80-J.Banks to WF 37 for 17 yards (16-J.Tarver).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 37(8:00 - 4th) 34-W.Drawdy pushed ob at WF 42 for 5 yards (7-D.Slade).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - WAKE 42(7:27 - 4th) 14-J.Ellison to WF 41 for -1 yard (90-J.Whitmore).
|+48 YD
|
3 & 6 - WAKE 41(6:47 - 4th) 15-M.Kern complete to 35-J.Kavel. 35-J.Kavel to CAM 11 for 48 yards (29-L.Wiggins).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 11(6:00 - 4th) 15-M.Kern to CAM 8 for 3 yards (32-T.Rivens).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - WAKE 8(5:18 - 4th) 34-W.Drawdy runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:09 - 4th) 42-J.Crane extra point is good.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:09 - 4th) 98-C.Lischke kicks 57 yards from WF 35. 29-L.Wiggins to CAM 31 for 23 yards (38-P.Woulard).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 31(5:01 - 4th) 17-J.Fiske incomplete. Intended for 87-B.Fitez.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 31(4:57 - 4th) 26-D.Jackson to CAM 38 FUMBLES (25-J.Roberts). 56-C.Tarpey to CAM 38 for no gain.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - WAKE 38(4:16 - 4th) 24-L.McDowell to CAM 44 for 6 yards (30-A.Marshall).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 44(3:48 - 4th) 17-J.Fiske incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Kelsey.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 44(3:40 - 4th) 24-L.McDowell to CAM 45 for 1 yard (51-W.Smart).
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - WAKE 45(3:04 - 4th) 17-J.Fiske sacked at CAM 44 for -1 yard (51-W.Smart).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - WAKE 44(2:21 - 4th) 38-M.Taylor punts 41 yards from CAM 44 out of bounds at the WF 15.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 15(2:12 - 4th) 30-A.Marshall to WF 19 for 4 yards (12-J.Wilkes).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - WAKE 19(1:25 - 4th) 30-A.Marshall to WF 25 for 6 yards (42-T.Haywood12-J.Wilkes).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(0:38 - 4th) 15-M.Kern kneels at WF 24 for -1 yard.
