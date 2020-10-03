|
|
|LATECH
|BYU
Zach Wilson helps No. 22 BYU rout Louisiana Tech 45-14
PROVO, Utah (AP) Zach Wilson's efficient passing has BYU's offense rolling.
Wilson completed 24 of 26 passes for 325 yards and two touchdowns, ran for three scores and helped the No. 22 Cougars beat Louisiana Tech 45-14 on Friday night.
BYU (3-0) rolled up 513 total yards and averaged 8.0 yards per play on the way to its best start since 2014. It is the third straight game the Cougars have gained more than 500 yards.
''I feel like the whole team was in the zone,'' Wilson said. ''I feel like anything we were trying to do tonight, we could do it.''
Tyler Allgeier added 93 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries, and Gunner Romney led the receivers with 101 yards and a touchdown on seven receptions in his third straight 100-yard game.
Luke Anthony threw for 191 yards, two touchdowns and an interception for the Bulldogs. Louisiana Tech (2-1) had only 313 total yards.
Wilson once again keyed another dominant effort from the Cougars. He has completed 84.5% of his passes through his first three games. The junior combined with stingy defense to help BYU take control before halftime.
Wilson opened the game by completing his first 12 passes, highlighted by a 22-yard touchdown grab between two defenders by freshman tight end Carter Wheat.
''It's pretty much just backyard football out there because you know he's going to put the ball where only you can go get it,'' Romney said.
On the other side, the Cougars forced four first-half punts and a turnover. Troy Warner snagged his first career interception and Tyler Batty came up with two of his career-high three sacks to stop Louisiana Tech's final drive of the half.
''We saw a lot of guys grow up in this game and make some big-time plays,'' BYU coach Kalani Sitake said.
BYU struck first on its opening drive when Wilson threw a 39-yard dart to Dax Milne to set up his own 9-yard scoring run on the next play. Smoke Harris eluded several tacklers and took a screen pass 66 yards to tie it at 7.
The Cougars pulled away in the second quarter, scoring on three consecutive drives. Wheat's touchdown catch in double coverage and a 1-yard dive from Allgeier accounted for the first two. Then Wilson completed four straight passes, culminating in a 22-yard strike to Romney, to march the Cougars 80 yards in 37 seconds and make it 28-7 going into halftime.
''We made things a lot easier than they needed to be from a defensive standpoint,'' Louisiana Tech coach Skip Holtz said. ''I don't think we made the routine play.''
Wilson's final touchdown, a 14-yard keeper, put BYU ahead 45-7 early in the fourth quarter.
Wilson completed 18 of 19 passes in the first half for 236 yards. He had more than 200 passing yards in the first half for a second straight week.
STREAK BUSTED
BYU finished with zero turnovers. The Cougars snapped Louisiana Tech's streak of 19 consecutive games forcing a turnover - the longest active streak in the nation. The Bulldogs have forced a turnover in 33 of their last 35 games.
GOING FOR 100
Romney had his third straight 100-yard game after totaling just 377 receiving yards last season. The junior is the first BYU player to have at least 100 receiving yards in three consecutive games since Cody Hoffman's four 100-yard games to close the season in 2012.
EXTRA STINGY
BYU has allowed 24 points in its first three games. It is the fewest points allowed by the Cougars in the first three games since 1951, when they gave up just 21 points.
The Cougars have totaled 12 sacks in three games after finishing with 17 sacks for the entire season a year ago. BYU has allowed 643 total yards so far this season while totaling 1,757 yards.
''What our defense is doing speaks for itself,'' Warner said. ''We pride ourselves on being a stingy defense. This is ingrained into BYU football for every year I can remember.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Louisiana Tech: The Bulldogs kept BYU corralled for a quarter but could not generate enough offense to have a realistic shot at an upset. Aside from one big first-quarter scoring play, Louisiana Tech struggled to move the ball.
BYU: Once again, the Cougars imposed their will against an overmatched opponent. BYU scored on six consecutive drives from the second to the fourth quarter. Defensively, the Cougars forced six straight punts over the same stretch.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
BYU could climb higher in next week's AP Top 25 Poll after another dominating victory.
UP NEXT
Louisiana Tech hosts UTEP next Saturday.
BYU hosts UTSA next Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
-30-
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|26
|Rushing
|8
|11
|Passing
|9
|14
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|6-10
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|313
|511
|Total Plays
|63
|64
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|8.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|74
|186
|Rush Attempts
|30
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.5
|4.9
|Yards Passing
|239
|325
|Comp. - Att.
|22-33
|24-26
|Yards Per Pass
|6.8
|12.5
|Penalties - Yards
|7-58
|5-50
|Touchdowns
|2
|6
|Rushing TDs
|0
|4
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-35.6
|2-48.0
|Return Yards
|49
|4
|Punts - Returns
|1-4
|1-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-45
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|239
|PASS YDS
|325
|
|
|74
|RUSH YDS
|186
|
|
|313
|TOTAL YDS
|511
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Anthony 9 QB
|L. Anthony
|18/27
|191
|2
|1
|
A. Allen 3 QB
|A. Allen
|4/5
|48
|0
|1
|
A. Hardy 6 WR
|A. Hardy
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Henderson 33 RB
|J. Henderson
|13
|29
|0
|5
|
L. Anthony 9 QB
|L. Anthony
|11
|28
|0
|10
|
I. Tucker 22 RB
|I. Tucker
|6
|17
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Harris 5 WR
|S. Harris
|3
|3
|82
|2
|66
|
K. Maxwell 88 WR
|K. Maxwell
|2
|2
|31
|0
|18
|
W. Toussant 86 WR
|W. Toussant
|3
|3
|30
|0
|15
|
C. Powell 0 WR
|C. Powell
|4
|3
|26
|0
|16
|
I. Graham 13 WR
|I. Graham
|3
|2
|24
|0
|13
|
I. Tucker 22 RB
|I. Tucker
|4
|4
|16
|0
|8
|
J. Henderson 33 RB
|J. Henderson
|3
|3
|16
|0
|8
|
L. Anthony 9 QB
|L. Anthony
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
G. Hebert 80 WR
|G. Hebert
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Johnson 8 WR
|J. Johnson
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Z. Hannibal 2 DB
|Z. Hannibal
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Barnett 46 LB
|E. Barnett
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Baldwin 3 LB
|T. Baldwin
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Williamson 4 DB
|B. Williamson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ladler 1 DB
|K. Ladler
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bell 55 LB
|L. Bell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 97 DL
|M. Williams
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Calhoun 17 DB
|B. Calhoun
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Grubbs 52 LB
|T. Grubbs
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hall 93 DL
|D. Hall
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Woods 30 DB
|C. Woods
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Shaw 91 DL
|S. Shaw
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Walker 54 LB
|A. Walker
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Kendzior 47 DL
|E. Kendzior
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Turner 26 DB
|M. Turner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Clark 56 DL
|M. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Marshall 19 DB
|T. Marshall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Allen 43 DL
|T. Allen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wells 99 DL
|M. Wells
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Rose 94 DL
|K. Rose
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Barnes 35 K
|J. Barnes
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Barnes 35 K
|J. Barnes
|7
|35.6
|0
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Toussant 86 WR
|W. Toussant
|2
|14.5
|18
|0
|
I. Graham 13 WR
|I. Graham
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Harris 5 WR
|S. Harris
|1
|4.0
|14
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Wilson 1 QB
|Z. Wilson
|24/26
|325
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Allgeier 25 RB
|T. Allgeier
|10
|93
|1
|30
|
Z. Wilson 1 QB
|Z. Wilson
|8
|43
|3
|15
|
L. Katoa 4 RB
|L. Katoa
|11
|23
|0
|5
|
M. Davis 82 WR
|M. Davis
|4
|17
|0
|10
|
D. Milne 5 WR
|D. Milne
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
N. Pau'u 2 WR
|N. Pau'u
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
G. Romney 18 WR
|G. Romney
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Romney 18 WR
|G. Romney
|7
|7
|101
|1
|22
|
D. Milne 5 WR
|D. Milne
|9
|7
|89
|0
|39
|
N. Pau'u 2 WR
|N. Pau'u
|4
|4
|61
|0
|23
|
C. Wheat 96 TE
|C. Wheat
|2
|2
|30
|1
|22
|
I. Rex 83 TE
|I. Rex
|2
|2
|18
|0
|10
|
M. Wake 13 TE
|M. Wake
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
K. Epps 0 WR
|K. Epps
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
I. Kaufusi 53 LB
|I. Kaufusi
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Batty 92 DL
|T. Batty
|5-1
|3.0
|0
|
K. Pili 41 LB
|K. Pili
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bywater 33 LB
|B. Bywater
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Wilgar 49 LB
|P. Wilgar
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Warner 4 DB
|T. Warner
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Fonua 34 LB
|K. Fonua
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Harper 5 DB
|M. Harper
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Udo 7 DB
|G. Udo
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Criddle 17 LB
|M. Criddle
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jensen 46 LB
|D. Jensen
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Dawe 99 DL
|Z. Dawe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kapisi 43 DB
|J. Kapisi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Tonga 95 DL
|K. Tonga
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wilcox 32 DB
|C. Wilcox
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tooley 31 LB
|M. Tooley
|1-2
|0.0
|1
|
D. Mandell 0 DB
|D. Mandell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kaufusi 38 LB
|J. Kaufusi
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. El-Bakri 93 DL
|B. El-Bakri
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Latu 21 DL
|H. Latu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Tanuvasa 47 LB
|P. Tanuvasa
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Anderson 23 LB
|Z. Anderson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Oldroyd 39 K
|J. Oldroyd
|1/1
|45
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Rehkow 24 P
|R. Rehkow
|2
|48.0
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Milne 5 WR
|D. Milne
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
LATECH
Bulldogs
- Punt (5 plays, 18 yards, 1:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to LT End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(15:00 - 1st) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Hardy.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 25(14:54 - 1st) 9-L.Anthony complete to 5-S.Harris. 5-S.Harris to LT 37 for 12 yards (4-T.Warner).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 37(14:29 - 1st) 9-L.Anthony complete to 33-J.Henderson. 33-J.Henderson to LT 42 for 5 yards (53-I.Kaufusi).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - LATECH 42(14:04 - 1st) 33-J.Henderson to LT 45 for 3 yards (53-I.Kaufusi95-K.Tonga).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 2 - LATECH 45(13:32 - 1st) 33-J.Henderson to LT 43 for -2 yards (49-P.Wilgar).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - LATECH 43(13:07 - 1st) 35-J.Barnes punts 35 yards from LT 43 to BYU 22 fair catch by 5-D.Milne.
BYU
Cougars
- TD (6 plays, 78 yards, 2:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 22(12:59 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 83-I.Rex. 83-I.Rex to BYU 30 for 8 yards (4-B.Williamson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - BYU 30(12:29 - 1st) 18-G.Romney to BYU 31 for 1 yard (46-E.Barnett).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - BYU 31(11:50 - 1st) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 36 for 5 yards (4-B.Williamson).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 36(11:18 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney to LT 48 for 16 yards (30-C.Woods).
|+39 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 48(10:49 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne to LT 9 for 39 yards (2-Z.Hannibal).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - BYU 9(10:10 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:02 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- TD (8 plays, 82 yards, 3:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:02 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35. 86-W.Toussant to LT 18 for 18 yards (31-M.Tooley34-K.Fonua).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 18(9:55 - 1st) 33-J.Henderson to LT 21 for 3 yards (41-K.Pili).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - LATECH 21(9:33 - 1st) 33-J.Henderson to LT 20 for -1 yard (41-K.Pili).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - LATECH 20(9:00 - 1st) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 4-T.Warner at LT 44. 4-T.Warner to LT 44 for no gain. Penalty on BYU 99-Z.Dawe Offside 5 yards enforced at LT 20. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - LATECH 25(8:41 - 1st) 9-L.Anthony complete to 0-C.Powell. 0-C.Powell to LT 29 for 4 yards (41-K.Pili).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 29(8:15 - 1st) 9-L.Anthony complete to 22-I.Tucker. 22-I.Tucker to LT 37 for 8 yards (53-I.Kaufusi).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - LATECH 37(7:43 - 1st) 22-I.Tucker to LT 39 for 2 yards (93-B.El-Bakri).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 39(7:15 - 1st) Penalty on LT 77-D.Campbell False start 5 yards enforced at LT 39. No Play.
|+66 YD
|
1 & 15 - LATECH 34(7:06 - 1st) 9-L.Anthony complete to 5-S.Harris. 5-S.Harris runs 66 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:51 - 1st) 35-J.Barnes extra point is good.
BYU
Cougars
- Downs (7 plays, 30 yards, 3:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:51 - 1st) 53-G.Siemieniec kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to BYU End Zone. touchback.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 25(6:51 - 1st) 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 35 for 10 yards (1-K.Ladler47-E.Kendzior).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 35(6:37 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne to BYU 43 for 8 yards (2-Z.Hannibal52-T.Grubbs).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - BYU 43(6:01 - 1st) 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 48 for 5 yards (97-M.Williams).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 48(5:25 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne to BYU 49 for 1 yard (46-E.Barnett).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - BYU 49(4:48 - 1st) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 49 for no gain (93-D.Hall).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 9 - BYU 49(4:05 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 0-K.Epps. 0-K.Epps to LT 43 for 8 yards (2-Z.Hannibal).
|-2 YD
|
4 & 1 - BYU 43(3:42 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson to LT 45 for -2 yards (52-T.Grubbs).
LATECH
Bulldogs
- Interception (3 plays, -24 yards, 0:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 45(3:30 - 1st) 9-L.Anthony complete to 22-I.Tucker. 22-I.Tucker to LT 48 for 3 yards (53-I.Kaufusi).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - LATECH 48(2:50 - 1st) 22-I.Tucker to BYU 45 for 7 yards (32-C.Wilcox).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 45(2:38 - 1st) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 4-T.Warner at BYU 21. 4-T.Warner to BYU 21 for no gain.
BYU
Cougars
- Punt (4 plays, 7 yards, 1:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BYU 21(2:26 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 4-L.Katoa. 4-L.Katoa to BYU 45 for 24 yards (1-K.Ladler). Penalty on BYU 56-C.Barrington Holding 10 yards enforced at BYU 21. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 20 - BYU 11(2:01 - 1st) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 12 for 1 yard (54-A.Walker).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 19 - BYU 12(1:19 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney to BYU 17 for 5 yards (46-E.Barnett).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 14 - BYU 17(0:40 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney to BYU 28 for 11 yards (17-B.Calhoun).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - BYU 28(15:00 - 2nd) 24-R.Rehkow punts 54 yards from BYU 28 to LT 18 fair catch by 5-S.Harris.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- Punt (4 plays, -5 yards, 1:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 18(14:53 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony to LT 18 for no gain (99-Z.Dawe).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 18(14:11 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony incomplete.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - LATECH 18(14:02 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 13-I.Graham. 13-I.Graham to LT 18 for no gain (1-M.Harper).
|Penalty
|
4 & 10 - LATECH 18(14:02 - 2nd) Penalty on LT 9-L.Anthony Illegal Forward Pass 5 yards enforced at LT 18. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - LATECH 13(13:46 - 2nd) 35-J.Barnes punts 49 yards from LT 13. 5-D.Milne to BYU 42 for 4 yards.
BYU
Cougars
- TD (6 plays, 58 yards, 3:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 42(13:37 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne to BYU 46 for 4 yards (46-E.Barnett).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - BYU 46(12:57 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson to BYU 50 for 4 yards (93-D.Hall). Penalty on LT 93-D.Hall Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 15 yards enforced at BYU 50.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 35(12:45 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson scrambles to LT 33 for 2 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - BYU 33(12:00 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier to LT 28 for 5 yards (97-M.Williams94-K.Rose).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - BYU 28(11:15 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier to LT 22 for 6 yards (47-E.Kendzior).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 22(10:41 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 96-C.Wheat. 96-C.Wheat runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:34 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:34 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to LT End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(10:34 - 2nd) 33-J.Henderson to LT 29 for 4 yards (41-K.Pili).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - LATECH 29(10:05 - 2nd) 33-J.Henderson to LT 28 for -1 yard (4-T.Warner7-G.Udo).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - LATECH 28(9:22 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 33-J.Henderson. 33-J.Henderson to LT 31 for 3 yards (53-I.Kaufusi).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - LATECH 31(8:41 - 2nd) 35-J.Barnes punts 27 yards from LT 31 out of bounds at the BYU 42.
BYU
Cougars
- TD (10 plays, 79 yards, 3:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 42(8:37 - 2nd) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 41 for -1 yard (52-T.Grubbs).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - BYU 41(7:59 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney to BYU 45 for 4 yards (4-B.Williamson).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - BYU 45(7:25 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 96-C.Wheat. 96-C.Wheat to LT 47 for 8 yards (52-T.Grubbs).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 47(6:50 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Milne.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - BYU 47(6:37 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier to LT 42 for 5 yards (54-A.Walker).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 5 - BYU 42(6:19 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 2-N.Pau'u. 2-N.Pau'u to LT 27 for 15 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 27(6:05 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier to LT 23 for 4 yards (91-S.Shaw).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 6 - BYU 23(5:20 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
|+22 YD
|
2 & 6 - BYU 23(5:20 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney to LT 1 for 22 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - BYU 1(5:12 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:07 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- Punt (9 plays, 37 yards, 3:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:07 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to LT End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(5:07 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 22-I.Tucker. 22-I.Tucker to LT 25 for no gain (49-P.Wilgar).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 25(4:33 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 88-K.Maxwell. 88-K.Maxwell to LT 38 for 13 yards (53-I.Kaufusi23-Z.Anderson).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 38(4:10 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 80-G.Hebert. 80-G.Hebert to LT 45 for 7 yards (49-P.Wilgar).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - LATECH 45(3:35 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony scrambles to BYU 49 for 6 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 49(2:53 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Penalty on BYU 49-P.Wilgar Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at BYU 49. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 34(2:45 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 0-C.Powell. 0-C.Powell to BYU 28 for 6 yards (41-K.Pili).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - LATECH 28(2:03 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 0-C.Powell.
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - LATECH 28(1:56 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 13-I.Graham. 13-I.Graham to BYU 23 for 5 yards. Penalty on LT 65-K.Russey Holding 10 yards enforced at BYU 28. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - LATECH 38(1:49 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Harris.
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - LATECH 38(1:43 - 2nd) 35-J.Barnes punts 38 yards from BYU 38 to BYU End Zone. touchback.
BYU
Cougars
- TD (5 plays, 80 yards, 0:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 20(1:36 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson to BYU 35 for 15 yards (4-B.Williamson).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 35(1:28 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 2-N.Pau'u. 2-N.Pau'u to BYU 46 for 11 yards (1-K.Ladler).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 46(1:19 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne to LT 41 for 13 yards (2-Z.Hannibal).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 41(1:13 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne to LT 22 for 19 yards.
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 22(1:05 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:59 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- Halftime (8 plays, 25 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:59 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to LT End Zone. touchback.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(0:59 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 13-I.Graham. 13-I.Graham to LT 36 for 11 yards (49-P.Wilgar).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 36(0:48 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Harris.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 36(0:44 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Hardy.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - LATECH 36(0:39 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony scrambles runs ob at LT 45 for 9 yards.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 10 - LATECH 36(0:39 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony scrambles runs ob at LT 46 for 10 yards.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 46(0:31 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony sacked at LT 38 for -8 yards (92-T.Batty).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 18 - LATECH 38(0:25 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony scrambles to LT 46 for 8 yards (1-M.Harper41-K.Pili).
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - LATECH 46(0:17 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony sacked at LT 41 for -5 yards (92-T.Batty).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - LATECH 41(0:09 - 2nd) 35-J.Barnes punts 29 yards from LT 41 to the BYU 30 downed by 26-M.Turner.
BYU
Cougars
- TD (7 plays, 94 yards, 3:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 53-G.Siemieniec kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to BYU End Zone. touchback.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 25(15:00 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 13-M.Wake. 13-M.Wake to BYU 43 for 18 yards (30-C.Woods).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 43(14:15 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 2-N.Pau'u. 2-N.Pau'u to LT 34 for 23 yards (2-Z.Hannibal).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 34(13:48 - 3rd) 4-L.Katoa to LT 13 for 21 yards (46-E.Barnett). Penalty on BYU 76-H.LaChance Holding 10 yards enforced at LT 32.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 18 - BYU 42(13:27 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 83-I.Rex. 83-I.Rex to LT 32 for 10 yards (1-K.Ladler).
|+30 YD
|
2 & 8 - BYU 32(12:57 - 3rd) 25-T.Allgeier to LT 2 for 30 yards (3-T.Baldwin).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - BYU 2(12:22 - 3rd) 4-L.Katoa to LT 1 for 1 yard (3-T.Baldwin97-M.Williams).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - BYU 1(11:41 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:35 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- Punt (4 plays, 8 yards, 2:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:35 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 64 yards from BYU 35. 86-W.Toussant to LT 12 for 11 yards (10-M.Pyper).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 12(11:28 - 3rd) 33-J.Henderson to LT 14 for 2 yards (34-K.Fonua).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - LATECH 14(10:56 - 3rd) 33-J.Henderson to LT 19 for 5 yards (99-Z.Dawe). Penalty on LT 64-J.Mote Holding 7 yards enforced at LT 14. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 15 - LATECH 7(10:31 - 3rd) 33-J.Henderson to LT 12 for 5 yards (1-M.Harper).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - LATECH 12(9:54 - 3rd) 9-L.Anthony scrambles to LT 20 for 8 yards (34-K.Fonua).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - LATECH 20(9:08 - 3rd) 35-J.Barnes punts 34 yards from LT 20 to BYU 46 fair catch by 5-D.Milne.
BYU
Cougars
- FG (5 plays, 32 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 46(9:00 - 3rd) 25-T.Allgeier to LT 31 for 23 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 31(8:51 - 3rd) 2-N.Pau'u to LT 26 for 5 yards (3-T.Baldwin).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - BYU 26(8:12 - 3rd) 4-L.Katoa to LT 17 for 9 yards (2-Z.Hannibal30-C.Woods). Penalty on BYU 67-B.Christensen Holding 10 yards enforced at LT 23.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 12 - BYU 33(8:00 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne to LT 28 for 5 yards (91-S.Shaw).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - BYU 28(7:31 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Milne.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - BYU 28(7:23 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd 45 yards Field Goal is Good. Penalty on LT 2-Z.Hannibal Offside declined.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- Punt (6 plays, 18 yards, 3:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:19 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 64 yards from BYU 35. 13-I.Graham to LT 17 for 16 yards (47-P.Tanuvasa).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 17(7:13 - 3rd) 33-J.Henderson to LT 18 for 1 yard (33-B.Bywater).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - LATECH 18(6:35 - 3rd) 3-A.Allen complete to 8-J.Johnson. 8-J.Johnson to LT 25 for 7 yards (7-G.Udo).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - LATECH 25(5:48 - 3rd) 33-J.Henderson to LT 27 for 2 yards (4-T.Warner).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 27(5:36 - 3rd) 33-J.Henderson to LT 31 for 4 yards (33-B.Bywater31-M.Tooley).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - LATECH 31(4:52 - 3rd) 22-I.Tucker to LT 34 for 3 yards (95-K.Tonga47-P.Tanuvasa).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - LATECH 34(4:10 - 3rd) 22-I.Tucker to LT 35 for 1 yard (31-M.Tooley92-T.Batty).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - LATECH 35(3:34 - 3rd) 35-J.Barnes punts 36 yards from LT 35 to BYU 29 fair catch by 5-D.Milne.
BYU
Cougars
- TD (10 plays, 71 yards, 2:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 29(3:26 - 3rd) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 34 for 5 yards (97-M.Williams).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - BYU 34(2:56 - 3rd) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 38 for 4 yards (17-B.Calhoun52-T.Grubbs).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - BYU 38(2:20 - 3rd) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 41 for 3 yards (3-T.Baldwin).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 41(1:44 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 2-N.Pau'u. 2-N.Pau'u to LT 47 for 12 yards (2-Z.Hannibal).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 47(1:09 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney to LT 26 for 21 yards (2-Z.Hannibal).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 26(0:33 - 3rd) 5-D.Milne to LT 18 for 8 yards (43-T.Allen).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - BYU 18(15:00 - 4th) 25-T.Allgeier to LT 14 for 4 yards (17-B.Calhoun99-M.Wells).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 14(14:37 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson scrambles to LT 14 for no gain (56-M.Clark).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BYU 14(14:12 - 4th) 4-L.Katoa to LT 14 for no gain (3-T.Baldwin).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 10 - BYU 14(13:33 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:25 - 4th) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good. Team penalty on LT Offside declined.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- TD (17 plays, 75 yards, 8:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:25 - 4th) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to LT End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(13:25 - 4th) 9-L.Anthony complete to 22-I.Tucker. 22-I.Tucker to LT 30 for 5 yards (46-D.Jensen31-M.Tooley).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - LATECH 30(12:51 - 4th) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Hardy.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 5 - LATECH 30(12:51 - 4th) 9-L.Anthony complete to 13-I.Graham. 13-I.Graham to LT 43 for 13 yards (17-M.Criddle46-D.Jensen).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 43(12:05 - 4th) 22-I.Tucker to LT 47 for 4 yards (33-B.Bywater).
|Sack
|
2 & 6 - LATECH 47(11:23 - 4th) 9-L.Anthony sacked at LT 44 for -3 yards (92-T.Batty).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 9 - LATECH 44(10:45 - 4th) 9-L.Anthony scrambles to BYU 48 for 8 yards (33-B.Bywater).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - LATECH 48(10:11 - 4th) 33-J.Henderson to BYU 44 for 4 yards (92-T.Batty).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 44(9:43 - 4th) 9-L.Anthony complete to 33-J.Henderson. 33-J.Henderson to BYU 36 for 8 yards (46-D.Jensen).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - LATECH 36(9:07 - 4th) 33-J.Henderson to BYU 31 for 5 yards (21-H.Latu).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 31(8:31 - 4th) 6-A.Hardy incomplete. Intended for 13-I.Graham.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 31(8:23 - 4th) 22-I.Tucker to BYU 31 for no gain (0-D.Mandell).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - LATECH 31(7:50 - 4th) 9-L.Anthony complete to 86-W.Toussant. 86-W.Toussant to BYU 23 for 8 yards (7-G.Udo46-D.Jensen).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 2 - LATECH 23(7:20 - 4th) 9-L.Anthony scrambles runs ob at BYU 20 for 3 yards.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 20(6:46 - 4th) 9-L.Anthony complete to 86-W.Toussant. 86-W.Toussant to BYU 5 for 15 yards (43-J.Kapisi).
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - LATECH 5(6:01 - 4th) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Harris.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - LATECH 5(5:53 - 4th) 9-L.Anthony to BYU 4 for 1 yard (92-T.Batty).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - LATECH 4(5:05 - 4th) 9-L.Anthony complete to 5-S.Harris. 5-S.Harris runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:58 - 4th) 35-J.Barnes extra point is good.
BYU
Cougars
- Punt (4 plays, 17 yards, 2:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:58 - 4th) 53-G.Siemieniec kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to BYU End Zone. touchback.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 25(4:58 - 4th) 19-M.Davis to BYU 35 for 10 yards (55-L.Bell).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 35(4:33 - 4th) 19-M.Davis to BYU 43 for 8 yards (26-M.Turner).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - BYU 43(3:55 - 4th) 19-M.Davis to BYU 44 for 1 yard (55-L.Bell).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 1 - BYU 44(3:11 - 4th) 19-M.Davis to BYU 42 for -2 yards (55-L.Bell).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - BYU 42(2:29 - 4th) 24-R.Rehkow punts 42 yards from BYU 42. 5-S.Harris to LT 39 for 23 yards (87-B.Hogan). Penalty on LT 99-M.Wells Holding 10 yards enforced at LT 30.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- Interception (5 plays, 14 yards, 1:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 20(2:15 - 4th) 3-A.Allen complete to 88-K.Maxwell. 88-K.Maxwell to LT 38 for 18 yards (17-M.Criddle38-J.Kaufusi).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 38(1:46 - 4th) 3-A.Allen complete to 0-C.Powell. 0-C.Powell to BYU 46 for 16 yards (33-B.Bywater).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 46(1:29 - 4th) Penalty on LT 8-J.Johnson False start 5 yards enforced at BYU 46. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 15 - LATECH 49(1:12 - 4th) 3-A.Allen complete to 86-W.Toussant. 86-W.Toussant to BYU 44 for 7 yards (38-J.Kaufusi).
|Int
|
2 & 8 - LATECH 44(1:04 - 4th) 3-A.Allen incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 31-M.Tooley at BYU 34. 31-M.Tooley to BYU 34 for no gain.
-
CAMP
WAKE
14
66
Final ACCN
-
LATECH
22BYU
14
45
Final ESP2
-
TCU
9TEXAS
0
062.5 O/U
-11.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
BAYLOR
WVU
0
053.5 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
SC
3FLA
0
057.5 O/U
-18
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
NCST
24PITT
0
046.5 O/U
-14
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
ARKST
CSTCAR
0
064.5 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
ECU
GAST
0
069 O/U
-1
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
MIZZOU
21TENN
0
048.5 O/U
-11.5
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
TXSA
UAB
0
054.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 12:30pm
-
NAL
LIB
0
0
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
ABIL
ARMY
0
050.5 O/U
-30
Sat 1:30pm CBSSN
-
SFLA
15CINCY
0
046 O/U
-22
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
25MEMP
SMU
0
074.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
17OKLAST
KANSAS
0
054 O/U
+21.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
13TXAM
2BAMA
0
051.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
12UNC
BC
0
054 O/U
+13.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
TXTECH
KSTATE
0
064 O/U
-2.5
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
MISS
UK
0
061.5 O/U
-6
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
VATECH
DUKE
0
054 O/U
+10.5
Sat 4:00pm ACCN
-
CHARLO
FAU
0
062.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
JAXST
FSU
0
0
Sat 4:00pm
-
WKY
MTSU
0
054 O/U
+7
Sat 5:00pm ESP3
-
NAVY
AF
0
046.5 O/U
+7
Sat 6:00pm CBSSN
-
GAS
LAMON
0
049.5 O/U
+20
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
USM
NTEXAS
0
071.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 7:30pm
-
18OKLA
IOWAST
0
062.5 O/U
+7
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
TULSA
11UCF
0
072 O/U
-21.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
20LSU
VANDY
0
049.5 O/U
+20.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
ARK
16MISSST
0
069 O/U
-17.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
7AUBURN
4UGA
0
045 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPN
-
UVA
1CLEM
0
055 O/U
-28
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
RICE
MRSHL
0
0
PPD
-
TROY
SALA
0
0
PPD ESPU