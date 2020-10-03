|
|
|NCST
|PITT
Late TD pass lifts N.C. State past No. 24 Pitt 30-29
PITTSBURGH (AP) North Carolina State head coach Dave Doeren kept waiting for quarterback Devin Leary to take a firm grasp of the starting job. Doeren knew Leary had all the tools necessary to provide some stability at a position where there's been little of it recently for the Wolfpack.
At some point, Doeren figured it would all come together for the charismatic redshirt sophomore with the big arm.
That point arrived in the fourth quarter on Saturday at Heinz Field against No. 24 Pittsburgh. Twice the Wolfpack needed to go the length of the field to reclaim the lead. Twice they did it, the last time coming on a 13-yard strike from Leary to Emeka Emezie with 23 seconds to go to give N.C. State a stunning 30-29 victory over the previously unbeaten Panthers.
Leary, making his first start of the season, drove the Wolfpack 79 yards in 12 plays, the last a perfect back-shoulder throw to Emezie, who made a perfect spinning grab to give N.C. State its first victory over a ranked team since 2017. Leary finished 28 of 44 for 336 yards and four touchdowns as the Wolfpack (2-1, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) bounced back from a dismal loss at Virginia Tech to stop Pitt's bid for the program's first 4-0 start since 2000.
''We've been waiting for him to become `The guy,''' Doeren said of Leary. '' We've always known what his arm was. This team believes in him. You can see it in the locker room. They rally around him.''
They ended up doing it three times. The Wolfpack ripped off 17 straight points in the first half to stagger the nation's top-ranked defense then rolled up 151 yards over the final two drives. The game-winning score came two plays after Leary converted a fourth-and-9 with a dart to Thayer Thomas.
''Fourth down, no timeouts, it's do or die at that point,'' said Leary, who was slowed during camp after being forced to quarantine due to COVID-19 protocols. ''You have to make a play. Honestly, that's one of my favorite things to do, all the eyes are on me, the ball's in my hand, and I have to make a play.''
Pitt's 13th penalty of the day - a defensive holding call - on the next snap moved the ball to the Panther 13 and Leary and Emezie took care of the rest. A week after getting rolled by the Hokies, N.C. State responded with its first win over a ranked opponent since beating Louisville in 2017.
''A lot of people wanted to just throw us in the trash can after last week,'' Doeren said. ''That's the world we're in right now. These kids just hung together. The coaches hung together.''
PICKETT THRIVES AS PITT FALLS
Pitt senior quarterback Kenny Pickett threw for a career-high 411 yards and a touchdown and added two more on the ground, including a go-ahead score with 1:44 to play. Still, it wasn't enough on a day the Panthers again struggled to get into the end zone.
Seven Pitt drives finished in N.C. State territory. They led to two touchdowns, three Alex Kessman field goals a punt and a turnover on downs when the Panthers failed to convert on four shots inside the N.C. State 5.
''We want to play like champions, we want to be champions at the end of the year and we didn't play like that today,'' Pitt center Jimmy Morrissey said.
BIG PICTURE
N.C. State: The season's first two weeks - an escape against Wake Forest and a dismal loss to the Hokies - provided little proof the Wolfpack had turned it around following a disappointing 4-8 mark in 2019. A road win over a team that considers itself an ACC contender should provide one.
Pitt: The defense is likely good enough to keep the Panthers in every game. The offense's inability to get into the end zone regularly, however, will allow opponents to do the same. ''We can point to all kinds of different things,'' head coach Pat Narduzzi said. ''But it starts and ends with me. Got to have them better prepared.''
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Panthers weren't particularly pleased after they dropped from No. 21 to No. 24 last week when teams from the Big Ten were allowed to re-enter the rankings. There won't be much discussion this time around.
UP NEXT
N.C. State: Travels to Virginia next Saturday. The Wolfpack won the previous meeting between the schools 35-21 in 2018.
Pitt: Hits the road for the first time next weekend when the Panthers play at Boston College. The Eagles are quarterbacked by Pittsburgh native and Notre Dame transfer Phil Jurkovec.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|28
|24
|Rushing
|6
|6
|Passing
|14
|15
|Penalty
|8
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|7-16
|6-16
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|398
|503
|Total Plays
|75
|77
|Avg Gain
|5.3
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|62
|92
|Rush Attempts
|30
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.1
|2.5
|Yards Passing
|336
|411
|Comp. - Att.
|28-45
|22-40
|Yards Per Pass
|7.2
|10.1
|Penalties - Yards
|11-80
|13-125
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|4
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-44.3
|4-46.0
|Return Yards
|35
|57
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-37
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-35
|1-20
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|336
|PASS YDS
|411
|
|
|62
|RUSH YDS
|92
|
|
|398
|TOTAL YDS
|503
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Person Jr. 8 RB
|R. Person Jr.
|14
|39
|0
|11
|
Z. Knight 7 RB
|Z. Knight
|7
|29
|0
|13
|
J. Houston 20 RB
|J. Houston
|2
|3
|0
|2
|
D. Leary 13 QB
|D. Leary
|5
|2
|0
|14
|
T. Thomas 5 WR
|T. Thomas
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Emezie 86 WR
|E. Emezie
|11
|7
|101
|2
|35
|
D. Carter 88 WR
|D. Carter
|5
|3
|72
|0
|34
|
C. Angeline 6 TE
|C. Angeline
|4
|4
|60
|2
|25
|
T. Thomas 5 WR
|T. Thomas
|9
|6
|48
|0
|14
|
P. Rooks 14 WR
|P. Rooks
|4
|3
|23
|0
|8
|
Z. Knight 7 RB
|Z. Knight
|2
|2
|12
|0
|11
|
K. Lesane 15 WR
|K. Lesane
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
D. Parham 28 TE
|D. Parham
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Houston 20 RB
|J. Houston
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Riley 19 WR
|C. Riley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Smith 87 WR
|A. Smith
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Ingle 10 S
|T. Ingle
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Wilson 11 LB
|P. Wilson
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Thomas 32 LB
|D. Thomas
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
I. Moore 1 LB
|I. Moore
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Harris 6 S
|Ja. Harris
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Boykin 12 CB
|D. Boykin
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Powell 4 CB
|C. Powell
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dunlap 24 CB
|M. Dunlap
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Jones 31 LB
|V. Jones
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Palmer 3 CB
|T. Palmer
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. McNeill 29 DT
|A. McNeill
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Battle 25 CB
|S. Battle
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pierre-Louis 19 DB
|J. Pierre-Louis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Joseph 99 DL
|D. Joseph
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
Jo. Harris 55 DT
|Jo. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Kante 28 DE
|I. Kante
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Te. Dawkins 0 DE
|Te. Dawkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dunn 32 K
|C. Dunn
|1/1
|39
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Gill 99 P
|T. Gill
|6
|44.3
|3
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Z. Knight 7 RB
|Z. Knight
|2
|17.5
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Pickett 8 QB
|K. Pickett
|22/39
|411
|1
|0
|
D. Beville 17 QB
|D. Beville
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Pickett 8 QB
|K. Pickett
|15
|40
|2
|9
|
V. Davis 22 RB
|V. Davis
|15
|40
|0
|15
|
T. Sibley Jr. 23 RB
|T. Sibley Jr.
|2
|10
|0
|8
|
I. Abanikanda 2 RB
|I. Abanikanda
|4
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Carter 4 RB
|D. Carter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Turner 9 WR
|D. Turner
|12
|8
|186
|0
|50
|
J. Addison 3 WR
|J. Addison
|5
|2
|77
|1
|75
|
T. Mack 11 WR
|T. Mack
|10
|6
|76
|0
|21
|
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
|S. Jacques-Louis
|5
|2
|42
|0
|45
|
T. Tipton 6 WR
|T. Tipton
|3
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
V. Davis 22 RB
|V. Davis
|4
|3
|10
|0
|10
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Hamlin 3 DB
|D. Hamlin
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pinnock 15 DB
|J. Pinnock
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Ford 12 DB
|P. Ford
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Danielson 95 DL
|D. Danielson
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Dennis 32 LB
|S. Dennis
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
P. Campbell III 24 LB
|P. Campbell III
|3-1
|0.5
|0
|
E. Hallett 31 DB
|E. Hallett
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kancey 8 DL
|C. Kancey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Weaver 17 DL
|R. Weaver
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 14 DB
|M. Williams
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bentley 92 DL
|T. Bentley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Pine 36 LB
|C. Pine
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. George 30 LB
|B. George
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bright 38 LB
|C. Bright
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hill 9 DB
|B. Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Jones II 91 DL
|P. Jones II
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Kessman 97 K
|A. Kessman
|3/3
|42
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Christodoulou 98 P
|K. Christodoulou
|4
|46.0
|1
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
V. Davis 22 RB
|V. Davis
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Turner 9 WR
|D. Turner
|2
|18.5
|25
|0
PITT
Panthers
- TD (2 plays, 75 yards, 0:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 99-T.Gill kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to PIT End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 25(15:00 - 1st) 22-V.Davis to PIT 25 for no gain (32-D.Thomas).
|+75 YD
|
2 & 10 - PITT 25(14:41 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 3-J.Addison. 3-J.Addison runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:32 - 1st) 97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
NCST
Wolfpack
- TD (20 plays, 75 yards, 6:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:32 - 1st) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to NCST End Zone. touchback.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 25(14:32 - 1st) 8-R.Person to NCST 36 for 11 yards (17-R.Weaver3-D.Hamlin).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 36(14:12 - 1st) 8-R.Person to NCST 40 for 4 yards (15-J.Pinnock).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - NCST 40(13:53 - 1st) Penalty on PIT 17-R.Weaver Offside 5 yards enforced at NCST 40. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - NCST 45(13:53 - 1st) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 86-E.Emezie.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - NCST 45(13:50 - 1st) 8-R.Person to NCST 49 for 4 yards (24-P.Campbell36-C.Pine).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 49(13:19 - 1st) 13-D.Leary complete to 5-T.Thomas. 5-T.Thomas to PIT 48 for 3 yards (14-M.Williams38-C.Bright).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - NCST 48(12:46 - 1st) 7-Z.Knight to PIT 46 for 2 yards (15-J.Pinnock).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 5 - NCST 46(12:11 - 1st) 13-D.Leary complete to 7-Z.Knight. 7-Z.Knight to PIT 35 for 11 yards (15-J.Pinnock).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 35(11:40 - 1st) 5-T.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Carter.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 35(11:32 - 1st) 13-D.Leary complete to 7-Z.Knight. 7-Z.Knight to PIT 34 for 1 yard (95-D.Danielson). Penalty on NCST 55-T.Riley Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at PIT 34.
|Penalty
|
2 & 19 - NCST 44(11:10 - 1st) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Thomas. Penalty on PIT 3-D.Hamlin Pass interference 15 yards enforced at PIT 44. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 29(11:02 - 1st) 13-D.Leary complete to 28-D.Parham. 28-D.Parham to PIT 24 for 5 yards (12-P.Ford32-S.Dennis).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - NCST 24(10:38 - 1st) Penalty on PIT 8-C.Kancey Offside 5 yards enforced at PIT 24. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 19(10:28 - 1st) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Thomas.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 19(10:22 - 1st) 13-D.Leary scrambles runs ob at PIT 5 for 14 yards. Penalty on NCST 8-R.Person Holding 10 yards enforced at PIT 5.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - NCST 15(9:57 - 1st) 8-R.Person to PIT 10 for 5 yards (15-J.Pinnock).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - NCST 10(9:27 - 1st) 13-D.Leary to PIT 8 for 2 yards (38-C.Bright).
|No Gain
|
1 & 8 - NCST 8(9:00 - 1st) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Thomas.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - NCST 8(8:55 - 1st) 8-R.Person to PIT 6 for 2 yards (24-P.Campbell12-P.Ford).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - NCST 6(8:16 - 1st) 13-D.Leary complete to 6-C.Angeline. 6-C.Angeline runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:11 - 1st) 32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
PITT
Panthers
- Punt (6 plays, 17 yards, 2:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:11 - 1st) 99-T.Gill kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to PIT End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 25(8:11 - 1st) 22-V.Davis to PIT 27 for 2 yards (28-I.Kante11-P.Wilson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - PITT 27(8:00 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett to PIT 33 for 6 yards.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - PITT 33(7:33 - 1st) 22-V.Davis to PIT 35 for 2 yards (1-I.Moore).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 35(7:13 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Mack.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - PITT 35(7:03 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett to PIT 44 for 9 yards (32-D.Thomas).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 1 - PITT 44(6:40 - 1st) 22-V.Davis to PIT 42 for -2 yards (0-T.Dawkins).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - PITT 42(5:47 - 1st) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 40 yards from PIT 42 out of bounds at the NCST 18.
NCST
Wolfpack
- FG (11 plays, 60 yards, 4:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 18(5:38 - 1st) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 87-A.Smith.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 18(5:31 - 1st) 13-D.Leary complete to 14-P.Rooks. 14-P.Rooks runs ob at NCST 26 for 8 yards.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - NCST 26(4:57 - 1st) 13-D.Leary complete to 6-C.Angeline. 6-C.Angeline to NCST 33 for 7 yards (3-D.Hamlin36-C.Pine).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 33(4:29 - 1st) 7-Z.Knight to NCST 34 for 1 yard (8-C.Kancey). Penalty on PIT 8-C.Kancey Facemasking 15 yards enforced at NCST 34.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 49(4:17 - 1st) 13-D.Leary complete to 20-J.Houston. 20-J.Houston to PIT 48 for 3 yards (3-D.Hamlin38-C.Bright).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - NCST 48(3:53 - 1st) Penalty on PIT 8-C.Kancey Offside 5 yards enforced at PIT 48. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - NCST 43(3:43 - 1st) 20-J.Houston to PIT 41 for 2 yards (17-R.Weaver).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NCST 41(3:30 - 1st) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Riley. Penalty on PIT 14-M.Williams Pass interference 15 yards enforced at PIT 41. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 26(3:23 - 1st) 8-R.Person to PIT 24 for 2 yards (95-D.Danielson30-B.George).
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - NCST 24(2:41 - 1st) 13-D.Leary sacked at PIT 32 for -8 yards (24-P.Campbell91-P.Jones).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 16 - NCST 32(1:50 - 1st) 7-Z.Knight to PIT 22 for 10 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - NCST 22(1:24 - 1st) 32-C.Dunn 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
PITT
Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:20 - 1st) 99-T.Gill kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to PIT End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 25(1:20 - 1st) 2-I.Abanikanda to PIT 26 for 1 yard (10-T.Ingle99-D.Joseph).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - PITT 26(0:42 - 1st) 2-I.Abanikanda to PIT 26 for no gain (24-M.Dunlap).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - PITT 26(0:10 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Addison.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - PITT 26(0:05 - 1st) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 43 yards from PIT 26 to NCST 31 fair catch by 5-T.Thomas.
NCST
Wolfpack
- TD (6 plays, 69 yards, 2:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 31(15:00 - 2nd) 8-R.Person to NCST 31 for no gain (12-P.Ford).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 31(14:30 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary complete to 86-E.Emezie. 86-E.Emezie to NCST 35 for 4 yards (3-D.Hamlin32-S.Dennis).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - NCST 35(14:07 - 2nd) Penalty on PIT 32-S.Dennis Offside 5 yards enforced at NCST 35. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 1 - NCST 40(13:51 - 2nd) 8-R.Person pushed ob at NCST 49 for 9 yards (14-M.Williams).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 49(13:20 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary complete to 88-D.Carter. 88-D.Carter to PIT 35 for 16 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 35(13:04 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary complete to 86-E.Emezie. 86-E.Emezie runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:56 - 2nd) 32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
PITT
Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:56 - 2nd) 99-T.Gill kicks 40 yards from NCST 35 to PIT 25 fair catch by 3-J.Addison.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 25(12:56 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett scrambles to PIT 30 for 5 yards (19-J.Pierre-Louis99-D.Joseph).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - PITT 30(12:30 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett scrambles runs ob at PIT 34 for 4 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - PITT 34(11:53 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Mack.
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - PITT 34(11:48 - 2nd) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 45 yards from PIT 34 to the NCST 21 downed by 18-S.Jacques-Louis.
NCST
Wolfpack
- Punt (10 plays, 38 yards, 3:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 21(11:37 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Riley.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 21(11:31 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary complete to 14-P.Rooks. 14-P.Rooks to NCST 28 for 7 yards.
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - NCST 28(11:08 - 2nd) Penalty on PIT 6-J.Morgan Offside 5 yards enforced at NCST 28. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 33(10:59 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary complete to 15-K.Lesane. 15-K.Lesane to NCST 45 for 12 yards (3-D.Hamlin14-M.Williams).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NCST 45(10:40 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 15-K.Lesane. Penalty on PIT 14-M.Williams Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NCST 45. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 40(10:34 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 87-A.Smith.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - NCST 40(10:28 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary complete to 14-P.Rooks. 14-P.Rooks to PIT 40 for no gain (32-S.Dennis). Penalty on NCST 84-J.Provillon Holding 10 yards enforced at PIT 40. No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 20 - NCST 50(10:02 - 2nd) Penalty on NCST 15-K.Lesane False start 5 yards enforced at PIT 50. No Play.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 25 - NCST 45(9:43 - 2nd) 7-Z.Knight to PIT 42 for 13 yards (12-P.Ford).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 12 - NCST 42(9:06 - 2nd) 7-Z.Knight to PIT 41 for 1 yard (30-B.George91-P.Jones).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - NCST 41(8:24 - 2nd) 99-T.Gill punts 27 yards from PIT 41 to PIT 14 fair catch by 3-J.Addison.
PITT
Panthers
- FG (10 plays, 77 yards, 3:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+45 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 14(8:16 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 18-S.Jacques-Louis. 18-S.Jacques-Louis to NCST 41 for 45 yards (25-S.Battle).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 41(7:50 - 2nd) 2-I.Abanikanda to NCST 39 for 2 yards (11-P.Wilson).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 8 - PITT 39(7:23 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 6-T.Tipton. 6-T.Tipton runs ob at NCST 19 for 20 yards.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 19(6:59 - 2nd) 2-I.Abanikanda to NCST 20 for -1 yard (32-D.Thomas29-A.McNeill).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - PITT 20(6:26 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 3-J.Addison. 3-J.Addison to NCST 18 for 2 yards (19-J.Pierre-Louis).
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - PITT 18(5:50 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Addison INTERCEPTED by 6-J.Harris at NCST 18. 6-J.Harris runs 82 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on NCST 19-J.Pierre-Louis Roughing the passer 9 yards enforced at NCST 18. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 9 - PITT 9(5:34 - 2nd) Penalty on PIT 53-J.Kradel False start 5 yards enforced at NCST 9. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 14 - PITT 14(5:34 - 2nd) 17-D.Beville incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Addison.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 14 - PITT 14(5:30 - 2nd) 22-V.Davis to NCST 9 for 5 yards (24-M.Dunlap).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - PITT 9(5:01 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Addison.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - PITT 9(4:55 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
NCST
Wolfpack
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:50 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to NCST End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 25(4:50 - 2nd) 20-J.Houston to NCST 26 for 1 yard (32-S.Dennis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - NCST 26(4:12 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 20-J.Houston.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - NCST 26(4:09 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 86-E.Emezie.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - NCST 26(4:03 - 2nd) 99-T.Gill punts 40 yards from NCST 26. 7-D.Turner pushed ob at NCST 41 for 25 yards (34-D.Mimms).
PITT
Panthers
- FG (10 plays, 30 yards, 3:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 41(3:52 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Jacques-Louis.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - PITT 41(3:45 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 7-D.Turner. 7-D.Turner runs ob at NCST 32 for 9 yards.
|-3 YD
|
3 & 1 - PITT 32(3:19 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett to NCST 35 for -3 yards (29-A.McNeill).
|+7 YD
|
4 & 4 - PITT 35(2:40 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 7-D.Turner. 7-D.Turner pushed ob at NCST 28 for 7 yards (10-T.Ingle).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 28(2:17 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett to NCST 19 for 9 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - PITT 19(1:47 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Turner.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - PITT 19(1:42 - 2nd) 22-V.Davis to NCST 14 for 5 yards (31-V.Jones).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 14(1:18 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 18-S.Jacques-Louis. 18-S.Jacques-Louis to NCST 17 for -3 yards (12-D.Boykin).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 13 - PITT 17(0:45 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 11-T.Mack. 11-T.Mack pushed ob at NCST 7 for 10 yards (4-C.Powell).
|-4 YD
|
3 & 3 - PITT 7(0:39 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett to NCST 11 for -4 yards (10-T.Ingle31-V.Jones).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - PITT 11(0:08 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
NCST
Wolfpack
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 2:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to NCST End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 25(15:00 - 3rd) 8-R.Person to NCST 27 for 2 yards (3-D.Hamlin31-E.Hallett).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - NCST 27(14:23 - 3rd) 8-R.Person pushed ob at NCST 32 for 5 yards (12-P.Ford).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - NCST 32(13:48 - 3rd) 8-R.Person to NCST 33 for 1 yard (32-S.Dennis).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - NCST 33(13:00 - 3rd) 99-T.Gill punts 60 yards from NCST 33. 7-D.Turner to PIT 19 for 12 yards (4-C.Powell).
PITT
Panthers
- Downs (11 plays, 78 yards, 5:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 19(13:51 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Jacques-Louis.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - PITT 19(12:45 - 3rd) 22-V.Davis to PIT 17 for -2 yards (4-C.Powell).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 12 - PITT 17(12:18 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 11-T.Mack. 11-T.Mack to PIT 29 for 12 yards (4-C.Powell).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 29(12:00 - 3rd) 22-V.Davis to PIT 33 for 4 yards (32-D.Thomas10-T.Ingle).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - PITT 33(11:52 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 11-T.Mack. 11-T.Mack to PIT 40 for 7 yards (10-T.Ingle).
|+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 40(11:20 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 7-D.Turner. 7-D.Turner to NCST 28 for 32 yards (25-S.Battle).
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 28(10:40 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 7-D.Turner. 7-D.Turner to NCST 1 for 27 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - PITT 1(10:11 - 3rd) 22-V.Davis to NCST 1 for no gain (10-T.Ingle11-P.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - PITT 1(9:40 - 3rd) 4-D.Carter to NCST 1 for no gain (1-I.Moore).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - PITT 1(9:00 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete.
|-2 YD
|
4 & 1 - PITT 1(8:50 - 3rd) 22-V.Davis to NCST 3 for -2 yards (55-J.Harris).
NCST
Wolfpack
- Punt (7 plays, 53 yards, 2:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NCST 3(8:45 - 3rd) Penalty on NCST 84-J.Provillon False start 1 yards enforced at NCST 3. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 11 - NCST 2(8:45 - 3rd) 8-R.Person to NCST 1 for -1 yard (36-C.Pine).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 12 - NCST 1(8:10 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary complete to 86-E.Emezie. 86-E.Emezie to NCST 23 for 22 yards (31-E.Hallett).
|+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 23(7:39 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary complete to 88-D.Carter. 88-D.Carter pushed ob at PIT 43 for 34 yards (31-E.Hallett).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 43(7:12 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary complete to 86-E.Emezie. 86-E.Emezie to PIT 37 for 6 yards (31-E.Hallett).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - NCST 37(6:50 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 86-E.Emezie.
|-7 YD
|
3 & 4 - NCST 37(6:45 - 3rd) 8-R.Person to PIT 44 for -7 yards (32-S.Dennis).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - NCST 44(6:00 - 3rd) 99-T.Gill punts 44 yards from PIT 44 to PIT End Zone. touchback.
PITT
Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 0:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 20(5:53 - 3rd) 22-V.Davis to PIT 17 for -3 yards (1-I.Moore).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - PITT 17(5:26 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Turner.
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - PITT 17(5:21 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Mack.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - PITT 17(5:15 - 3rd) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 56 yards from PIT 17 to the NCST 27 downed by 18-S.Jacques-Louis.
NCST
Wolfpack
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 27(5:02 - 3rd) 7-Z.Knight to NCST 28 for 1 yard (92-T.Bentley).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - NCST 28(4:28 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary incomplete.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - NCST 28(4:24 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 86-E.Emezie.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - NCST 28(4:18 - 3rd) 99-T.Gill punts 45 yards from NCST 28 to PIT 27 fair catch by 7-D.Turner.
PITT
Panthers
- TD (12 plays, 95 yards, 2:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 27(4:10 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Tipton.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - PITT 27(4:02 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett sacked at PIT 21 for -6 yards (32-D.Thomas).
|Penalty
|
3 & 16 - PITT 21(3:40 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Tipton. Penalty on NCST 4-C.Powell Holding 10 yards enforced at PIT 21. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 31(3:28 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett scrambles to PIT 38 for 7 yards (10-T.Ingle).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - PITT 38(3:04 - 3rd) 22-V.Davis to PIT 42 for 4 yards (3-T.Palmer).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 42(2:45 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 11-T.Mack. 11-T.Mack to NCST 37 for 21 yards (11-P.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 37(2:25 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett pushed ob at NCST 37 for no gain (99-D.Joseph).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PITT 37(1:50 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Turner.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 10 - PITT 37(1:42 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 11-T.Mack. 11-T.Mack to NCST 24 for 13 yards (10-T.Ingle).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 24(1:30 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 7-D.Turner. 7-D.Turner runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 24(1:30 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 7-D.Turner. 7-D.Turner runs ob at NCST 1 for 23 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - PITT 1(1:15 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett runs 1 yard for a touchdown. Penalty on NCST 99-D.Joseph Offside declined.
|PAT Good
|(1:11 - 3rd) 97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
NCST
Wolfpack
- Punt (8 plays, 11 yards, 0:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:11 - 3rd) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to NCST End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 25(1:11 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 14-P.Rooks.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 25(1:05 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary complete to 14-P.Rooks. 14-P.Rooks runs ob at NCST 33 for 8 yards.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - NCST 33(0:29 - 3rd) 7-Z.Knight to NCST 34 for 1 yard (95-D.Danielson32-S.Dennis).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - NCST 34(15:00 - 4th) 8-R.Person to NCST 36 for 2 yards (24-P.Campbell).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - NCST 36(14:34 - 4th) 13-D.Leary sacked at NCST 30 for -6 yards (95-D.Danielson).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 16 - NCST 30(13:59 - 4th) 13-D.Leary complete to 86-E.Emezie. 86-E.Emezie to NCST 41 for 11 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - NCST 41(13:19 - 4th) 13-D.Leary incomplete.
|Penalty
|
4 & 5 - NCST 41(13:14 - 4th) Team penalty on NCST Delay of game 5 yards enforced at NCST 41. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - NCST 36(13:14 - 4th) 99-T.Gill punts 50 yards from NCST 36 to PIT 14 fair catch by 7-D.Turner.
PITT
Panthers
- FG (7 plays, 62 yards, 2:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 14(13:07 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Tipton.
|+50 YD
|
2 & 10 - PITT 14(13:00 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett complete to 7-D.Turner. 7-D.Turner to NCST 36 for 50 yards (31-V.Jones6-J.Harris).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 36(12:25 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett complete to 22-V.Davis. 22-V.Davis to NCST 26 for 10 yards (6-J.Harris).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PITT 26(11:59 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Mack. Penalty on PIT 77-C.Warren Holding 10 yards enforced at NCST 26. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 20 - PITT 36(11:54 - 4th) 22-V.Davis to NCST 33 for 3 yards.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 17 - PITT 33(11:23 - 4th) 22-V.Davis to NCST 24 for 9 yards (11-P.Wilson12-D.Boykin).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - PITT 24(11:01 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Mack.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - PITT 24(10:57 - 4th) 97-A.Kessman 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
NCST
Wolfpack
- TD (8 plays, 72 yards, 2:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:52 - 4th) 97-A.Kessman kicks 56 yards from PIT 35. 7-Z.Knight to NCST 28 for 19 yards (9-B.Hill).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 28(10:46 - 4th) 13-D.Leary complete to 88-D.Carter. 88-D.Carter to NCST 50 for 22 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 50(10:26 - 4th) 13-D.Leary complete to 5-T.Thomas. 5-T.Thomas to PIT 40 for 10 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 40(10:07 - 4th) 13-D.Leary complete to 5-T.Thomas. 5-T.Thomas runs ob at PIT 34 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - NCST 34(9:59 - 4th) 13-D.Leary scrambles to PIT 34 for no gain (8-C.Kancey).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - NCST 34(9:15 - 4th) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Thomas. Penalty on PIT 32-S.Dennis Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at PIT 34. No Play.
|-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 19(9:09 - 4th) 5-T.Thomas to PIT 25 for -6 yards (12-P.Ford).
|No Gain
|
2 & 16 - NCST 25(8:27 - 4th) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 28-D.Parham.
|+25 YD
|
3 & 16 - NCST 25(8:21 - 4th) 13-D.Leary complete to 6-C.Angeline. 6-C.Angeline runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:16 - 4th) 32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
PITT
Panthers
- TD (16 plays, 75 yards, 6:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:16 - 4th) 99-T.Gill kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to PIT End Zone. touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 25(8:16 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett to PIT 34 for 9 yards (12-D.Boykin28-I.Kante).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 1 - PITT 34(7:51 - 4th) 22-V.Davis to PIT 49 for 15 yards (6-J.Harris11-P.Wilson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PITT 49(7:15 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Tipton. Penalty on NCST 3-T.Palmer Holding 10 yards enforced at PIT 49. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 41(7:05 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 22-V.Davis.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - PITT 41(7:02 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett complete to 22-V.Davis. 22-V.Davis to NCST 42 for -1 yard (6-J.Harris).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 11 - PITT 42(6:31 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett complete to 7-D.Turner. 7-D.Turner pushed ob at NCST 32 for 10 yards (3-T.Palmer).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - PITT 32(5:51 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett to NCST 30 for 2 yards (1-I.Moore).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 30(5:34 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett complete to 22-V.Davis. 22-V.Davis to NCST 29 for 1 yard (11-P.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - PITT 29(4:58 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Turner.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 9 - PITT 29(4:51 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett complete to 11-T.Mack. 11-T.Mack to NCST 16 for 13 yards (12-D.Boykin4-C.Powell).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PITT 16(4:31 - 4th) 22-V.Davis to NCST 13 for 3 yards. Team penalty on NCST 12 men in the huddle 5 yards enforced at NCST 16. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 5 - PITT 11(4:09 - 4th) 23-T.Sibley to NCST 3 for 8 yards (11-P.Wilson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - PITT 3(3:33 - 4th) 23-T.Sibley to NCST 1 for 2 yards (11-P.Wilson99-D.Joseph).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - PITT 1(2:45 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett to NCST 1 for no gain (29-A.McNeill).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - PITT 1(1:54 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 2(1:44 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Mack.
NCST
Wolfpack
- TD (11 plays, 79 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:44 - 4th) 97-A.Kessman kicks 60 yards from PIT 35. 7-Z.Knight to NCST 21 for 16 yards (27-B.Mack).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 21(1:41 - 4th) 13-D.Leary complete to 86-E.Emezie. 86-E.Emezie runs ob at NCST 31 for 10 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 31(1:35 - 4th) 13-D.Leary complete to 5-T.Thomas. 5-T.Thomas to NCST 40 for 9 yards.
|+22 YD
|
2 & 1 - NCST 40(1:17 - 4th) 13-D.Leary complete to 6-C.Angeline. 6-C.Angeline to PIT 38 for 22 yards (9-B.Hill).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 38(1:02 - 4th) 13-D.Leary complete to 5-T.Thomas. 5-T.Thomas runs ob at PIT 32 for 6 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - NCST 32(0:54 - 4th) Penalty on NCST 86-E.Emezie False start 5 yards enforced at PIT 32. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - NCST 37(0:54 - 4th) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Carter.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - NCST 37(0:48 - 4th) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Thomas.
|+14 YD
|
4 & 9 - NCST 37(0:43 - 4th) 13-D.Leary complete to 5-T.Thomas. 5-T.Thomas pushed ob at PIT 23 for 14 yards (15-J.Pinnock).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NCST 23(0:39 - 4th) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Angeline. Penalty on PIT 9-B.Hill Holding 10 yards enforced at PIT 23. No Play.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 13(0:29 - 4th) 13-D.Leary complete to 86-E.Emezie. 86-E.Emezie runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 2(0:23 - 4th) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 86-E.Emezie.
PITT
Panthers
- End of Game (2 plays, 28 yards, 0:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:23 - 4th) 99-T.Gill kicks 59 yards from NCST 35. 22-V.Davis to PIT 26 for 20 yards (25-S.Battle26-T.Pennix).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 26(0:15 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Jacques-Louis.
|+28 YD
|
2 & 10 - PITT 26(0:08 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett complete to 7-D.Turner. 7-D.Turner to NCST 46 for 28 yards (10-T.Ingle).
