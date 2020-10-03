|
|
Pigrome's fourth-quarter pass to Simon sends WKU to 1st win
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) Tyrrell Pigrome threw for two touchdowns and Western Kentucky held on for a 20-17 victory over Middle Tennessee on Saturday for the Hilltoppers' first victory.
Pigrome threw an 11-yard pass to Joshua Simon in the left corner of the end zone for a 10-point lead with six minutes left in the game.
Asher O'Hara threw a 2-yard TD pass to CJ Windham with just over two minutes remaining but an onside kick failed. O'Hara finished 23-of-33 passing for 217 yards and added 98 rushing yards on 25 carries, including a touchdown, for the Blue Raiders (0-4, 0-2 Conference USA).
Pigrome was 21-of-36 passing for 188 yards and led the Hilltoppers (1-2, 1-0) in rushing with 55 yards. He threw a 6-yard score to Xavier Lane with 21 seconds left in the first half for a 10-10 tie. Brayden Narveson gave WKU the lead in the third quarter with a 53-yard field goal, third-longest in program history.
Because of COVID-19 concerns, Middle Tennessee has a 7,000-fan limit for their 30,788 capacity stadium.
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|18
|Rushing
|11
|6
|Passing
|10
|9
|Penalty
|0
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|7-17
|7-16
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|326
|319
|Total Plays
|74
|66
|Avg Gain
|4.4
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|138
|102
|Rush Attempts
|38
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|3.1
|Yards Passing
|188
|217
|Comp. - Att.
|21-36
|23-33
|Yards Per Pass
|4.8
|6.0
|Penalties - Yards
|5-55
|6-47
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-40.3
|5-43.8
|Return Yards
|1
|10
|Punts - Returns
|1-1
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-10
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|188
|PASS YDS
|217
|
|
|138
|RUSH YDS
|102
|
|
|326
|TOTAL YDS
|319
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Pigrome 1 QB
|T. Pigrome
|21/36
|188
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Pigrome 1 QB
|T. Pigrome
|16
|55
|0
|14
|
CJ. Jones 25 RB
|CJ. Jones
|9
|40
|0
|10
|
J. Moses 3 RB
|J. Moses
|5
|36
|0
|10
|
G. Walker 5 RB
|G. Walker
|5
|15
|0
|14
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Lane 9 WR
|X. Lane
|9
|7
|73
|1
|26
|
D. Wade 19 WR
|D. Wade
|10
|7
|66
|0
|19
|
J. Simon 6 TE
|J. Simon
|6
|4
|33
|1
|11
|
M. Tinsley 4 WR
|M. Tinsley
|9
|2
|10
|0
|7
|
D. Smith 17 TE
|D. Smith
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. Traynor 85 WR
|T. Traynor
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Bailey 36 LB
|K. Bailey
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Kincade 31 DB
|A. Kincade
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Brown 32 LB
|E. Brown
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Malone 10 DE
|D. Malone
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
O. Alexander 27 DB
|O. Alexander
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bradshaw 9 DB
|D. Bradshaw
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Key 2 DB
|D. Key
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Cray 24 DB
|R. Cray
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 34 DE
|J. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Darvin 53 DT
|J. Darvin
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
D. Cain 28 DE
|D. Cain
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Meadows 7 DB
|T. Meadows
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ruffin 26 DB
|D. Ruffin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hunter 11 DE
|J. Hunter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Shipp 97 DT
|D. Shipp
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Barber 50 DT
|R. Barber
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
D. Lowe Jr. 52 LB
|D. Lowe Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Baldeck 54 LS
|M. Baldeck
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Narveson 44 K
|B. Narveson
|2/2
|53
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Haggerty 47 P
|J. Haggerty
|4
|40.3
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Wade 19 WR
|D. Wade
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. O'Hara 10 QB
|A. O'Hara
|23/33
|217
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. O'Hara 10 QB
|A. O'Hara
|25
|98
|1
|28
|
C. Mobley 5 RB
|C. Mobley
|6
|10
|0
|5
|
J. McDonald 2 RB
|J. McDonald
|2
|-6
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Pierce 9 WR
|J. Pierce
|12
|9
|65
|0
|29
|
Y. Ali 89 WR
|Y. Ali
|6
|4
|62
|0
|32
|
J. Thompson 86 WR
|J. Thompson
|2
|2
|25
|0
|21
|
C. Windham 81 WR
|C. Windham
|5
|3
|18
|1
|10
|
C. Mobley 5 RB
|C. Mobley
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
J. McDonald 2 RB
|J. McDonald
|2
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
J. Marshall 6 WR
|J. Marshall
|3
|2
|12
|0
|7
|
D. England-Chisolm 7 WR
|D. England-Chisolm
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Blankenship 12 S
|R. Blankenship
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Thomas 20 LB
|D. Thomas
|6-4
|1.5
|0
|
D. Patterson 33 CB
|D. Patterson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Poydras 90 DT
|R. Poydras
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Grate Jr 3 S
|G. Grate Jr
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Riley 4 CB
|Q. Riley
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Shepherd 43 LB
|B. Shepherd
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Starling 49 DE
|J. Starling
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Butler 38 LB
|J. Butler
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Curtis 27 LB
|D. Curtis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Major 21 CB
|K. Major
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 42 LB
|C. Smith
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Nix 92 DT
|T. Nix
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
R. Kinley 85 DE
|R. Kinley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Wood 96 DT
|Z. Wood
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Myers-Glover 30 S
|M. Myers-Glover
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Dunnigan 97 DE
|Q. Dunnigan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ross 19 CB
|T. Ross
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ferguson 91 DE
|J. Ferguson
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Holt 0 K
|C. Holt
|1/2
|44
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Ulbrich 13 P
|K. Ulbrich
|4
|44.0
|1
|56
|
A. O'Hara 10 QB
|A. O'Hara
|1
|43.0
|1
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. England-Chisolm 7 WR
|D. England-Chisolm
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 46-C.Munson kicks 40 yards from WKY 35 to MTS 25 fair catch by 4-Q.Riley.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(15:00 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara sacked at MTS 18 for -7 yards (10-D.Malone).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 17 - MTSU 18(14:34 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 19 for 1 yard (32-E.Brown54-M.Baldeck).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 16 - MTSU 19(13:57 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 9-J.Pierce. 9-J.Pierce pushed ob at MTS 27 for 8 yards (24-R.Cray).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - MTSU 27(13:21 - 1st) 13-K.Ulbrich punts 33 yards from MTS 27 out of bounds at the WKY 40.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- Punt (4 plays, -15 yards, 1:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WKY 40(13:14 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 9-X.Lane. Penalty on WKY 9-X.Lane Pass interference 15 yards enforced at WKY 40. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 25 - WKY 25(13:07 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome to WKY 27 for 2 yards (90-R.Poydras).
|No Gain
|
2 & 23 - WKY 27(12:20 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Tinsley.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 23 - WKY 27(12:18 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 25 for -2 yards (43-B.Shepherd).
|Punt
|
4 & 25 - WKY 25(11:35 - 1st) 47-J.Haggerty punts 30 yards from WKY 25 out of bounds at the MTS 45.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 45(11:29 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 9-J.Pierce. 9-J.Pierce to WKY 49 for 6 yards (36-K.Bailey).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 4 - MTSU 49(11:08 - 1st) 2-J.McDonald to MTS 48 for -3 yards (34-J.Jones).
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - MTSU 48(10:45 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara sacked at MTS 39 for -9 yards (32-E.Brown).
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - MTSU 39(10:08 - 1st) 13-K.Ulbrich punts 56 yards from MTS 39. 19-D.Wade runs ob at WKY 6 for 1 yard.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 2:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 6(9:58 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 5 for -1 yard (90-R.Poydras20-D.Thomas).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 11 - WKY 5(9:20 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon to WKY 13 for 8 yards (43-B.Shepherd).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - WKY 13(8:41 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 15 for 2 yards (42-C.Smith).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - WKY 15(7:58 - 1st) 47-J.Haggerty punts 40 yards from WKY 15 out of bounds at the MTS 45.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Missed FG (9 plays, 30 yards, 3:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 45(7:52 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara to WKY 46 for 9 yards (10-D.Malone).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - MTSU 46(7:28 - 1st) 5-C.Mobley to WKY 41 for 5 yards (32-E.Brown).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 41(7:11 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara to WKY 36 for 5 yards (36-K.Bailey).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - MTSU 36(6:52 - 1st) 5-C.Mobley to WKY 37 for -1 yard (36-K.Bailey).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - MTSU 37(6:10 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 9-J.Pierce. 9-J.Pierce pushed ob at WKY 30 for 7 yards (27-O.Alexander).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 30(5:37 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara scrambles to WKY 29 for 1 yard (34-J.Jones). Penalty on MTS 64-R.Jones Facemask Incidental 15 yards enforced at WKY 30. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 25 - MTSU 45(5:25 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 89-Y.Ali.
|+21 YD
|
2 & 25 - MTSU 45(5:21 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 86-J.Thompson. 86-J.Thompson runs ob at WKY 24 for 21 yards.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 4 - MTSU 24(4:53 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 9-J.Pierce. 9-J.Pierce to WKY 25 for -1 yard (31-A.Kincade).
|No Good
|
4 & 5 - MTSU 25(4:17 - 1st) 0-C.Holt 42 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 10-D.Malone. runs ob at WKY 41 for no gain.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- FG (10 plays, 30 yards, 3:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 41(4:11 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome pushed ob at WKY 44 for 3 yards (38-J.Butler).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - WKY 44(3:48 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 9-X.Lane. 9-X.Lane to WKY 49 for 5 yards (21-K.Major).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - WKY 49(3:03 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome to WKY 49 for no gain (97-Q.Dunnigan).
|+9 YD
|
4 & 2 - WKY 49(2:17 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 9-X.Lane. 9-X.Lane to MTS 42 for 9 yards (38-J.Butler).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 42(1:43 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Tinsley.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WKY 42(1:37 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Tinsley.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - WKY 42(1:31 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome scrambles pushed ob at MTS 30 for 12 yards (4-Q.Riley).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 30(0:59 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to MTS 30 for no gain (90-R.Poydras).
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - WKY 30(0:25 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome sacked at MTS 41 for -11 yards (20-D.Thomas91-J.Ferguson).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 21 - WKY 41(15:00 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 19-D.Wade. 19-D.Wade to MTS 29 for 12 yards (20-D.Thomas).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - WKY 29(14:12 - 2nd) 44-B.Narveson 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- TD (18 plays, 91 yards, 6:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:09 - 2nd) 46-C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to MTS End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(14:09 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 31 for 6 yards (31-A.Kincade).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 4 - MTSU 31(13:45 - 2nd) 2-J.McDonald to MTS 28 for -3 yards (27-O.Alexander).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - MTSU 28(13:12 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 9-J.Pierce. 9-J.Pierce to MTS 38 for 10 yards (7-T.Meadows).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 38(12:42 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara scrambles to MTS 40 for 2 yards (36-K.Bailey).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 8 - MTSU 40(12:08 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 5-C.Mobley. 5-C.Mobley to WKY 44 for 16 yards (36-K.Bailey9-D.Bradshaw).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 44(11:41 - 2nd) 5-C.Mobley to WKY 43 for 1 yard (32-E.Brown).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - MTSU 43(11:21 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 86-J.Thompson. 86-J.Thompson pushed ob at WKY 39 for 4 yards (9-D.Bradshaw).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - MTSU 39(10:40 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 6-J.Marshall. 6-J.Marshall runs ob at WKY 32 for 7 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 32(10:20 - 2nd) Penalty on MTS 65-M.Greer False start 5 yards enforced at WKY 32. No Play.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 15 - MTSU 37(9:55 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara scrambles runs ob at WKY 22 for 15 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 22(9:26 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to WKY 19 for 3 yards (11-J.Hunter).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - MTSU 19(8:48 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Marshall. Penalty on WKY 9-D.Bradshaw Pass interference 15 yards enforced at WKY 19. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 4 - MTSU 4(8:44 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 5-C.Mobley. 5-C.Mobley runs 4 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on MTS 81-C.Windham Pass interference 15 yards enforced at WKY 4. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 19 - MTSU 19(8:40 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 81-C.Windham.
|Penalty
|
2 & 19 - MTSU 19(8:35 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 89-Y.Ali. 89-Y.Ali to WKY 6 for 13 yards (2-D.Key). Penalty on WKY 31-A.Kincade Personal Foul 16 yards enforced at WKY 19. No Play.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 19 - MTSU 19(8:35 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 89-Y.Ali. 89-Y.Ali to WKY 6 for 13 yards (2-D.Key).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - MTSU 6(8:10 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 6-J.Marshall. 6-J.Marshall to WKY 1 for 5 yards (26-D.Ruffin).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - MTSU 1(7:54 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:51 - 2nd) 0-C.Holt extra point is good.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- Fumble (5 plays, 44 yards, 2:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:51 - 2nd) 0-C.Holt kicks 40 yards from MTS 35 to WKY 25 fair catch by 19-D.Wade.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - WKY 25(7:51 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome sacked at WKY 21 for -4 yards (92-T.Nix).
|+26 YD
|
2 & 14 - WKY 21(7:09 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 9-X.Lane. 9-X.Lane to WKY 47 for 26 yards (3-G.Grate20-D.Thomas).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 47(6:37 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome scrambles to MTS 50 for 3 yards (49-J.Starling90-R.Poydras).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - WKY 50(5:48 - 2nd) 25-C.Jones to MTS 47 for 3 yards (4-Q.Riley).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 4 - WKY 47(5:10 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to MTS 31 FUMBLES (3-G.Grate). 33-D.Patterson to MTS 31 for no gain.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- FG (9 plays, -11 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 31(5:02 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 42 for 11 yards (10-D.Malone).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 42(4:41 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 45 for 3 yards (32-E.Brown).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MTSU 45(4:14 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Pierce.
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - MTSU 45(4:10 - 2nd) Penalty on MTS 55-J.Ryles False start 5 yards enforced at MTS 45. No Play.
|+29 YD
|
3 & 12 - MTSU 40(4:10 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 9-J.Pierce. 9-J.Pierce to WKY 31 for 29 yards (24-R.Cray).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 31(4:34 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to WKY 27 for 4 yards (36-K.Bailey10-D.Malone).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MTSU 27(3:13 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 81-C.Windham.
|Int
|
3 & 6 - MTSU 27(3:09 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 2-D.Key at WKY End Zone. 2-D.Key touchback.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MTSU 27(3:09 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - MTSU 27(3:01 - 2nd) 0-C.Holt 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- TD (13 plays, 75 yards, 2:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:59 - 2nd) 0-C.Holt kicks 40 yards from MTS 35 to WKY 25 fair catch by 26-D.Ruffin.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 25(2:59 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon to WKY 34 for 9 yards (12-R.Blankenship).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 1 - WKY 34(2:34 - 2nd) 25-C.Jones to WKY 44 for 10 yards (12-R.Blankenship3-G.Grate).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 44(2:25 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 9-X.Lane. 9-X.Lane to MTS 46 for 10 yards (33-D.Patterson).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 46(1:54 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 19-D.Wade. 19-D.Wade to MTS 39 for 7 yards (33-D.Patterson).
|Sack
|
2 & 3 - WKY 39(1:35 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome sacked at MTS 41 for -2 yards FUMBLES (20-D.Thomas). 9-X.Lane to MTS 41 for no gain.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - WKY 41(1:30 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 4-M.Tinsley. 4-M.Tinsley to MTS 34 for 7 yards (21-K.Major).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 34(1:20 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 19-D.Wade.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - WKY 34(1:15 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 19-D.Wade. 19-D.Wade to MTS 25 for 9 yards (33-D.Patterson).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - WKY 25(0:51 - 2nd) 25-C.Jones to MTS 19 for 6 yards (90-R.Poydras).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 19(0:41 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Tinsley.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WKY 19(0:37 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 85-T.Traynor.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 10 - WKY 19(0:32 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome scrambles to MTS 6 for 13 yards (20-D.Thomas42-C.Smith).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - WKY 6(0:25 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 9-X.Lane. 9-X.Lane runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:21 - 2nd) 44-B.Narveson extra point is good.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Halftime (2 plays, 3 yards, 0:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:21 - 2nd) 46-C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to MTS End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(0:21 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 2-J.McDonald.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - MTSU 25(0:18 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 28 for 3 yards (36-K.Bailey).
WKY
Hilltoppers
- Punt (6 plays, 17 yards, 2:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 0-C.Holt kicks 40 yards from MTS 35 to WKY 25 fair catch by 19-D.Wade.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 25(15:00 - 3rd) 25-C.Jones to WKY 31 for 6 yards (12-R.Blankenship).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - WKY 31(14:20 - 3rd) 25-C.Jones to WKY 32 for 1 yard (4-Q.Riley).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - WKY 32(13:36 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon to WKY 37 for 5 yards (20-D.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 37(13:02 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Tinsley.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - WKY 37(12:59 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 9-X.Lane. 9-X.Lane to WKY 42 for 5 yards (49-J.Starling).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - WKY 42(12:21 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 9-X.Lane.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - WKY 42(12:17 - 3rd) 47-J.Haggerty punts 48 yards from WKY 42 to MTS 10 fair catch by 12-R.Blankenship.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Punt (9 plays, 46 yards, 4:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 10(12:10 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 11 for 1 yard (53-J.Darvin).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - MTSU 11(11:44 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 89-Y.Ali. 89-Y.Ali to MTS 20 for 9 yards (36-K.Bailey2-D.Key).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 20(11:26 - 3rd) 5-C.Mobley to MTS 25 for 5 yards (36-K.Bailey2-D.Key).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - MTSU 25(11:03 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 9-J.Pierce. 9-J.Pierce to MTS 25 for no gain (2-D.Key).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - MTSU 25(10:25 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara scrambles to MTS 31 for 6 yards.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 31(9:57 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 2-J.McDonald. 2-J.McDonald pushed ob at MTS 47 for 16 yards (31-A.Kincade).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 47(9:33 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 49 for 2 yards (31-A.Kincade).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - MTSU 49(8:54 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara scrambles to WKY 46 for 5 yards.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - MTSU 46(8:16 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 9-J.Pierce. 9-J.Pierce to WKY 44 for 2 yards (31-A.Kincade).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - MTSU 44(8:06 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara punts 43 yards from WKY 44 to the WKY 1 downed by 5-C.Mobley.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- FG (14 plays, 21 yards, 4:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 1(7:56 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 19-D.Wade. 19-D.Wade to WKY 20 for 19 yards (12-R.Blankenship).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 20(7:26 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome to WKY 24 for 4 yards (27-D.Curtis20-D.Thomas).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - WKY 24(6:52 - 3rd) 25-C.Jones to WKY 31 for 7 yards (3-G.Grate91-J.Ferguson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 31(6:26 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 9-X.Lane.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - WKY 31(6:22 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 9-X.Lane. 9-X.Lane to WKY 43 for 12 yards (27-D.Curtis3-G.Grate).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 43(5:47 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome to WKY 47 for 4 yards (43-B.Shepherd90-R.Poydras).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - WKY 47(5:15 - 3rd) 25-C.Jones to WKY 49 for 2 yards (27-D.Curtis96-Z.Wood).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - WKY 49(4:35 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 19-D.Wade. 19-D.Wade to MTS 42 for 9 yards (4-Q.Riley).
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 42(4:04 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome to MTS 28 FUMBLES (12-R.Blankenship). 12-R.Blankenship to MTS 15 for no gain.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 42(4:04 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome to MTS 28 for 14 yards (12-R.Blankenship).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 28(3:59 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 19-D.Wade.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WKY 28(3:56 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Simon.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 10 - WKY 28(3:53 - 3rd) 25-C.Jones pushed ob at MTS 25 for 3 yards (20-D.Thomas). Penalty on WKY 9-X.Lane Holding 10 yards enforced at MTS 25.
|No Gain
|
3 & 17 - WKY 35(3:35 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Tinsley.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 17 - WKY 35(3:31 - 3rd) 44-B.Narveson 53 yards Field Goal is Good.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Punt (6 plays, 44 yards, 2:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:26 - 3rd) 46-C.Munson kicks 61 yards from WKY 35. 7-D.England-Chisolm to MTS 14 for 10 yards (46-C.Munson). Penalty on MTS 36-D.McClendon Holding 7 yards enforced at MTS 14.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 7(3:18 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 81-C.Windham. 81-C.Windham to MTS 13 for 6 yards (9-D.Bradshaw).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - MTSU 13(2:49 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 14 for 1 yard (10-D.Malone).
|+32 YD
|
3 & 3 - MTSU 14(2:15 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 89-Y.Ali. 89-Y.Ali to MTS 46 for 32 yards (9-D.Bradshaw).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 46(1:47 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to WKY 49 for 5 yards (50-R.Barber).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - MTSU 49(1:04 - 3rd) 5-C.Mobley to WKY 49 for no gain (28-D.Cain).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - MTSU 49(0:40 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 89-Y.Ali.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - MTSU 49(0:37 - 3rd) 13-K.Ulbrich punts 49 yards from WKY 49 to WKY End Zone. touchback.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- Punt (4 plays, 10 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 20(0:25 - 3rd) 25-C.Jones to WKY 22 for 2 yards (49-J.Starling).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - WKY 22(15:00 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 19-D.Wade. 19-D.Wade to WKY 25 for 3 yards (30-M.Myers-Glover38-J.Butler).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - WKY 25(14:24 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 19-D.Wade. 19-D.Wade to WKY 30 for 5 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - WKY 25(14:24 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 19-D.Wade.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - WKY 25(14:21 - 4th) 47-J.Haggerty punts 43 yards from WKY 25 to MTS 32 fair catch by 12-R.Blankenship.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 32(14:16 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 9-J.Pierce. 9-J.Pierce pushed ob at MTS 36 for 4 yards (2-D.Key).
|Sack
|
2 & 6 - MTSU 36(13:48 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara sacked at MTS 30 for -6 yards (50-R.Barber53-J.Darvin).
|Penalty
|
3 & 12 - MTSU 30(13:12 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 6-J.Marshall. 6-J.Marshall to WKY 29 for 41 yards (24-R.Cray). Penalty on MTS 6-J.Marshall Pass touched by receiver who went OOB 0 yards enforced at MTS 30. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - MTSU 30(12:46 - 4th) 13-K.Ulbrich punts 38 yards from MTS 30 to WKY 32 fair catch by 19-D.Wade.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- TD (13 plays, 68 yards, 6:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 32(12:43 - 4th) 3-J.Moses to WKY 39 for 7 yards (20-D.Thomas).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - WKY 39(12:09 - 4th) 3-J.Moses to WKY 46 for 7 yards (3-G.Grate).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 46(11:31 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Simon.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - WKY 46(11:26 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 19-D.Wade. 19-D.Wade pushed ob at MTS 47 for 7 yards (33-D.Patterson).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - WKY 47(10:51 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 4-M.Tinsley. 4-M.Tinsley to MTS 44 for 3 yards (19-T.Ross).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 44(10:21 - 4th) 3-J.Moses to MTS 34 for 10 yards (33-D.Patterson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 34(9:32 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Tinsley.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - WKY 34(9:26 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome to MTS 33 for 1 yard (85-R.Kinley).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 9 - WKY 33(8:43 - 4th) 3-J.Moses to MTS 25 for 8 yards (12-R.Blankenship92-T.Nix).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - WKY 25(8:08 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome to MTS 21 for 4 yards (96-Z.Wood).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 21(7:29 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 17-D.Smith. 17-D.Smith pushed ob at MTS 15 for 6 yards (42-C.Smith).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - WKY 15(6:45 - 4th) 3-J.Moses to MTS 11 for 4 yards.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 11(6:09 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:04 - 4th) 44-B.Narveson extra point is good.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- TD (14 plays, 75 yards, 3:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:04 - 4th) 46-C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to MTS End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(6:04 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Pierce.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - MTSU 25(5:58 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 89-Y.Ali. 89-Y.Ali to MTS 33 for 8 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - MTSU 33(5:12 - 4th) 5-C.Mobley to MTS 33 for no gain (52-D.Lowe).
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - MTSU 33(4:28 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Pierce. Penalty on WKY 31-A.Kincade Pass interference 3 yards enforced at MTS 33. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 36(4:25 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Marshall.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - MTSU 36(4:19 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 7-D.England-Chisolm. 7-D.England-Chisolm to MTS 39 for 3 yards (34-J.Jones).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - MTSU 39(3:50 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara scrambles to MTS 45 for 6 yards.
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - MTSU 45(3:23 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 47 for 2 yards (27-O.Alexander36-K.Bailey).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 47(3:03 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 81-C.Windham. 81-C.Windham to WKY 43 for 10 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 43(2:43 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara to WKY 42 for 1 yard (97-D.Shipp).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MTSU 42(2:39 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Pierce.
|+28 YD
|
3 & 9 - MTSU 42(2:34 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara to WKY 14 for 28 yards (31-A.Kincade).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 14(2:13 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Marshall. Penalty on WKY 26-D.Ruffin Pass interference 12 yards enforced at WKY 14. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - MTSU 2(2:10 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 81-C.Windham. 81-C.Windham runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:07 - 4th) 0-C.Holt extra point is good.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- End of Game (5 plays, 4 yards, 1:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:07 - 4th) 44-S.Payne kicks 9 yards from MTS 35. 48-S.Witchoskey to MTS 44 for no gain.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 44(2:05 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome to MTS 40 for 4 yards (38-J.Butler3-G.Grate).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - WKY 40(2:01 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome to MTS 32 for 8 yards (90-R.Poydras).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 32(1:57 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome kneels at MTS 36 for -4 yards.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 14 - WKY 36(1:09 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome kneels at MTS 38 for -2 yards.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 16 - WKY 38(0:24 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome kneels at MTS 40 for -2 yards.
