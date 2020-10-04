|
Arkansas snaps 20-game SEC skid, 21-14 vs. Mississippi St.
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) Two coaches and almost three years since Arkansas last won a Southeastern Conference game, the Razorbacks took down the team that was the talk of college football last week.
Feleipe Franks threw two touchdown passes and Arkansas intercepted K.J. Costello three times as the Razorbacks broke a 20-game SEC losing streak by upsetting No. 16 Mississippi State 21-14 on Saturday night.
''The mood in the locker room was probably everything you might expect,'' first-year Arkansas Sam Pittman said. ''The kids have gone for a long time without having an opportunity to win. And against a team, I mean, that's a ranked football team and for us to come in here their place and win, the guys are ecstatic.''
A week after a record-breaking and stunning upset against LSU, the Bulldogs (1-1) and new coach Mike Leach hardly looked like the same team. Costello was 43 of 59 for 313 yards and one touchdown.
''I didn't think we read the field very well,'' Leach said. ''Most of our problems out there - offense, defense, special teams - were because our eyes just weren't in the right place. We're not experienced enough or talented enough for that.''
Costello and the Air Raid shredded LSU for a Southeastern Conference record 623 yards passing, but the Bulldogs turned the ball over on downs in the red zone twice in the fourth quarter and also lost a fumble against Arkansas. They were 6-of-17 on third down.
''There's so much momentum to be had that we didn't seize, regardless of the coverage,'' Costello said. ''I mean, we completed the ball all over the field, but we've got to finish in critical situations. And I've got to take care of the football, bottom line.''
Kylin Hill, the Bulldogs' leading rusher from a season ago, left the game after taking a hard hit in the first quarter and never returned.
Greg Brooks Jr. returned an interception 69 yards for a touchdown to put Arkansas (1-1) on top early and the Razorbacks led 14-7 at the half.
Arkansas managed only 275 yards of total offense and 24 minutes of possession. That turned out to be enough.
Franks was 20-of-28 for 212 yards.
''It's just a start,'' Franks said. ''It's a great start. We'll celebrate and then next week prepare to get another one. That's the thing about the SEC. It's not a one-week season. We'll enjoy it, but we'll get to work next week and try to get a win.''
Arkansas had not won an SEC game since beating Mississippi Oct. 28, 2017, under Bret Bielema. The past two seasons under Chad Morris the Razorbacks went winless in the SEC and then hired Pittman, a longtime offensive line coach, away from Georgia.
THE TAKEAWAY
Arkansas: Defensive coordinator Barry Odom had gone up against Leach's Air Raid when both were in the Big 12. Unlike LSU, which played lots of man-to-man, Arkansas used plenty of zone defense. The Razorbacks allowed plenty of yards but made Mississippi State settle for small chunks.
Mississippi State: The loud voices of praise Leach will be quiet this week. Bulldogs fans have gone though the full Leach experience in two weeks, puling a stunning upset and tossing out a clunker as a favorite.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Mississippi State could be a one-week wonder.
UP NEXT
Arkansas will travel to face Auburn next Saturday.
Mississippi State will head to Kentucky.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|24
|Rushing
|6
|5
|Passing
|10
|19
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|6-17
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|4-6
|Total Net Yards
|275
|400
|Total Plays
|65
|84
|Avg Gain
|4.2
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|63
|87
|Rush Attempts
|37
|24
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.7
|3.6
|Yards Passing
|212
|313
|Comp. - Att.
|20-28
|43-60
|Yards Per Pass
|7.1
|5.1
|Penalties - Yards
|5-40
|4-25
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|3
|Punts - Avg
|8-42.3
|5-42.6
|Return Yards
|94
|70
|Punts - Returns
|1--1
|3-21
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|2-49
|Int. - Returns
|3-95
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|212
|PASS YDS
|313
|
|
|63
|RUSH YDS
|87
|
|
|275
|TOTAL YDS
|400
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
F. Franks 13 QB
|F. Franks
|20/28
|212
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Smith 22 RB
|T. Smith
|14
|48
|0
|11
|
R. Boyd 5 RB
|R. Boyd
|8
|28
|0
|5
|
F. Franks 13 QB
|F. Franks
|8
|8
|0
|9
|
K. Jefferson 1 QB
|K. Jefferson
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
D. Warren 10 WR
|D. Warren
|2
|-6
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Warren 10 WR
|D. Warren
|6
|4
|100
|1
|52
|
T. Knox 7 WR
|T. Knox
|4
|3
|31
|0
|12
|
M. Woods 8 WR
|M. Woods
|3
|3
|29
|0
|20
|
T. Smith 22 RB
|T. Smith
|8
|5
|22
|0
|10
|
Hu. Henry 82 TE
|Hu. Henry
|5
|4
|20
|1
|12
|
J. Foucha 7 DB
|J. Foucha
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
T. Burks 16 WR
|T. Burks
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Pool 10 LB
|B. Pool
|14-6
|0.0
|0
|
G. Morgan 31 LB
|G. Morgan
|9-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Catalon 1 DB
|J. Catalon
|7-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jacobs 0 DB
|J. Jacobs
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Blair 15 DB
|S. Blair
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Brooks Jr. 9 DB
|G. Brooks Jr.
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
Mo. Brown 21 DB
|Mo. Brown
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gregory 50 DL
|E. Gregory
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
Z. Williams 56 DL
|Z. Williams
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Slusher 2 DB
|M. Slusher
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Clark 17 DB
|H. Clark
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Marshall 42 DL
|J. Marshall
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bishop 24 DB
|L. Bishop
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gardiner 33 WR
|K. Gardiner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ha. Henry 27 LB
|Ha. Henry
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Hu. Henry 82 TE
|Hu. Henry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Oehrlein 53 LS
|J. Oehrlein
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Foucha 7 DB
|J. Foucha
|0-2
|0.0
|2
|
X. Kelly 97 DL
|X. Kelly
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Reed 35 K
|A. Reed
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. Caratan 40 P
|G. Caratan
|7
|42.9
|3
|48
|
R. Bauer 28 P
|R. Bauer
|1
|38.0
|1
|38
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Parodi 14 DB
|N. Parodi
|1
|-1.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Costello 3 QB
|K. Costello
|43/59
|313
|1
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Johnson 23 RB
|D. Johnson
|9
|39
|1
|9
|
J. Marks 21 RB
|J. Marks
|10
|37
|0
|10
|
K. Hill 8 RB
|K. Hill
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
K. Costello 3 QB
|K. Costello
|4
|4
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Mitchell 5 WR
|O. Mitchell
|5
|5
|61
|0
|34
|
J. Walley 31 WR
|J. Walley
|9
|6
|56
|0
|16
|
J. Marks 21 RB
|J. Marks
|11
|10
|50
|0
|13
|
D. Johnson 23 RB
|D. Johnson
|9
|8
|35
|0
|10
|
C. Gardner 18 WR
|C. Gardner
|8
|3
|32
|0
|12
|
M. Heath 4 WR
|M. Heath
|5
|5
|27
|0
|12
|
J. Payton 0 WR
|J. Payton
|4
|2
|23
|1
|17
|
T. Shavers 9 WR
|T. Shavers
|4
|3
|21
|0
|11
|
G. Shrader 6 WR
|G. Shrader
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
K. Hill 8 RB
|K. Hill
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Emerson 1 CB
|M. Emerson
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Thompson 40 LB
|E. Thompson
|8-5
|0.0
|0
|
F. Peters 38 S
|F. Peters
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Furdge 27 CB
|E. Furdge
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Brule 3 LB
|A. Brule
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Murphy 7 S
|M. Murphy
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Spencer 42 DE
|M. Spencer
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 6 LB
|J. Davis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Crumedy 94 DT
|J. Crumedy
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Craft 28 S
|L. Craft
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pickering 22 DT
|N. Pickering
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
S. Preston Jr. 12 S
|S. Preston Jr.
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Odom 17 DE
|A. Odom
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Ko. Jones 52 DE
|Ko. Jones
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
J. Reed 21 CB
|J. Reed
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wheat 2 LB
|T. Wheat
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Ruiz 8 K
|B. Ruiz
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Payton 0 WR
|J. Payton
|2
|24.5
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Walley 31 WR
|J. Walley
|2
|10.5
|20
|0
|
A. Williams 85 WR
|A. Williams
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Murphy 7 S
|M. Murphy
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Interception (7 plays, 71 yards, 3:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 90-V.Calvaruso kicks 64 yards from ARK 35. 0-J.Payton to MSST 27 for 26 yards (1-J.Catalon).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 27(14:52 - 1st) 3-K.Costello complete to 18-C.Gardner. 18-C.Gardner to MSST 39 for 12 yards (0-J.Jacobs).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 39(14:22 - 1st) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 31-J.Walley.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 39(14:15 - 1st) 3-K.Costello complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to ARK 48 for 13 yards (15-S.Blair10-B.Pool).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 48(13:30 - 1st) 8-K.Hill to ARK 41 for 7 yards (15-S.Blair56-Z.Williams).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - MISSST 41(13:05 - 1st) 3-K.Costello complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to ARK 37 for 4 yards (10-B.Pool31-G.Morgan).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 37(12:34 - 1st) 23-D.Johnson to ARK 34 for 3 yards (10-B.Pool).
|Int
|
2 & 7 - MISSST 34(12:00 - 1st) 3-K.Costello incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 9-G.Brooks at ARK 31. 9-G.Brooks runs 69 yards for a touchdown.
ARK
Razorbacks
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:44 - 1st) 35-A.Reed extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(11:44 - 1st) 90-V.Calvaruso kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(11:44 - 1st) 23-D.Johnson to MSST 28 for 3 yards (1-J.Catalon).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARK 28(11:10 - 1st) 3-K.Costello complete to 31-J.Walley. 31-J.Walley to MSST 44 for 16 yards (0-J.Jacobs).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 44(10:42 - 1st) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Shavers.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARK 44(10:35 - 1st) 3-K.Costello complete to 23-D.Johnson. 23-D.Johnson to MSST 48 for 4 yards (31-G.Morgan15-S.Blair).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 6 - ARK 48(9:54 - 1st) 3-K.Costello complete to 31-J.Walley. 31-J.Walley to ARK 49 for 3 yards (15-S.Blair).
|+6 YD
|
4 & 3 - ARK 49(9:08 - 1st) 23-D.Johnson to ARK 43 for 6 yards (2-M.Slusher97-X.Kelly).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 43(8:38 - 1st) 3-K.Costello complete to 9-T.Shavers. 9-T.Shavers to ARK 39 for 4 yards (15-S.Blair27-H.Henry).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARK 39(7:56 - 1st) 3-K.Costello complete to 23-D.Johnson. 23-D.Johnson to ARK 36 for 3 yards (21-M.Brown).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARK 36(7:13 - 1st) 3-K.Costello complete to 4-M.Heath. 4-M.Heath to ARK 35 for 1 yard (27-H.Henry).
|+9 YD
|
4 & 2 - ARK 35(6:46 - 1st) 23-D.Johnson to ARK 26 for 9 yards (2-M.Slusher1-J.Catalon).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 26(6:19 - 1st) 3-K.Costello complete to 31-J.Walley. 31-J.Walley to ARK 23 for 3 yards (10-B.Pool15-S.Blair).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARK 23(5:44 - 1st) 21-J.Marks to ARK 18 for 5 yards (56-Z.Williams).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARK 18(5:09 - 1st) 21-J.Marks to ARK 12 for 6 yards (10-B.Pool).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARK 12(4:36 - 1st) Penalty on MSST 67-C.Cross False start 5 yards enforced at ARK 12. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - ARK 17(4:19 - 1st) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 23-D.Johnson.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 15 - ARK 17(4:10 - 1st) 3-K.Costello complete to 0-J.Payton. 0-J.Payton runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:59 - 1st) 8-B.Ruiz extra point is good.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Punt (5 plays, 35 yards, 2:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:59 - 1st) 8-B.Ruiz kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to ARK End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(3:59 - 1st) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 30 for 5 yards (40-E.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - MISSST 30(3:53 - 1st) 13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Burks.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - MISSST 30(3:47 - 1st) 13-F.Franks to ARK 34 for 4 yards (2-T.Wheat).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - MISSST 34(3:08 - 1st) 40-G.Caratan punts 48 yards from ARK 34. 7-M.Murphy to MSST 18 for no gain (24-L.Bishop).
ARK
Razorbacks
- Fumble (12 plays, 87 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 18(2:58 - 1st) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Gardner.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARK 18(2:49 - 1st) 3-K.Costello complete to 5-O.Mitchell. 5-O.Mitchell to MSST 21 for 3 yards (29-C.Morgan).
|+34 YD
|
3 & 7 - ARK 21(2:49 - 1st) 3-K.Costello complete to 5-O.Mitchell. 5-O.Mitchell to ARK 45 for 34 yards (1-J.Catalon).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 45(2:49 - 1st) 21-J.Marks to ARK 40 for 5 yards (56-Z.Williams31-G.Morgan).
|
2 & 5 - ARK(2:12 - 1st) 3-K.Costello sacked at MSST 49 for -11 yards (50-E.Gregory).
|Sack
|
2 & 5 - ARK 40(0:59 - 1st) 3-K.Costello sacked at MSST 49 for -11 yards. Penalty on MSST 3-K.Costello Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at MSST 49. (50-E.Gregory).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 16 - ARK 49(0:59 - 1st) 3-K.Costello to ARK 44 for 7 yards (10-B.Pool).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - ARK 44(0:38 - 1st) 37-T.Day punts 38 yards from ARK 44 Downed at the ARK 6.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Punt (4 plays, 17 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 6(0:15 - 1st) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 11 for 5 yards (3-A.Brule22-N.Pickering).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - MISSST 11(15:00 - 2nd) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 15 for 4 yards (42-M.Spencer).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - MISSST 15(15:00 - 2nd) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 16 for 1 yard (3-A.Brule).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 16(14:24 - 2nd) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 19 for 3 yards (40-E.Thompson).
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - MISSST 19(14:00 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks sacked at ARK 16 for -3 yards (3-A.Brule).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 10 - MISSST 16(13:48 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks to ARK 26 for 10 yards (38-F.Peters).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 26(13:26 - 2nd) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 30 for 4 yards (3-A.Brule7-M.Murphy).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - MISSST 30(13:14 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks to ARK 39 for 9 yards (38-F.Peters).
|+52 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 39(12:28 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks complete to 10-D.Warren. 10-D.Warren to MSST 9 for 52 yards (1-M.Emerson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 9 - MISSST 9(12:30 - 2nd) 5-R.Boyd to MSST 6 for 3 yards (38-F.Peters12-S.Preston).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - MISSST 6(12:12 - 2nd) 5-R.Boyd to MSST 3 for 3 yards (6-J.Davis21-J.Reed).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - MISSST 3(11:42 - 2nd) 1-K.Jefferson to MSST 2 for 1 yard (28-L.Craft).
|-1 YD
|
4 & 2 - MISSST 2(11:10 - 2nd) 1-K.Jefferson to MSST 3 FUMBLES (42-M.Spencer). 28-L.Craft to MSST 3 for no gain.
ARK
Razorbacks
- TD (8 plays, 74 yards, 2:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 3(10:25 - 2nd) 21-J.Marks to MSST 6 for 3 yards (31-G.Morgan1-J.Catalon).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARK 6(10:25 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello complete to 9-T.Shavers. 9-T.Shavers to MSST 17 for 11 yards (21-M.Brown).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 17(9:56 - 2nd) 21-J.Marks to MSST 17 for no gain (31-G.Morgan56-Z.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARK 17(9:35 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 31-J.Walley.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - ARK 17(9:01 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello complete to 9-T.Shavers. 9-T.Shavers to MSST 23 for 6 yards (1-J.Catalon).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - ARK 23(8:54 - 2nd) 37-T.Day punts 45 yards from MSST 23. 14-N.Parodi to ARK 31 for -1 yard (0-J.Payton).
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 0:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 31(8:00 - 2nd) Penalty on ARK 62-B.Latham False start 5 yards enforced at ARK 31. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 15 - MISSST 26(8:00 - 2nd) 22-T.Smith to ARK 29 for 3 yards (21-J.Reed).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 12 - MISSST 29(8:00 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks complete to 8-M.Woods. 8-M.Woods to ARK 39 for 10 yards (38-F.Peters7-M.Murphy). Penalty on MSST 7-M.Murphy Facemasking 15 yards enforced at ARK 39.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 46(7:39 - 2nd) 22-T.Smith to MSST 41 for 5 yards (7-M.Murphy).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - MISSST 41(6:56 - 2nd) 22-T.Smith to MSST 39 for 2 yards (94-J.Crumedy40-E.Thompson).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - MISSST 39(6:30 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks to MSST 35 for 4 yards (42-M.Spencer).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 35(6:10 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks complete to 22-T.Smith. 22-T.Smith to MSST 31 for 4 yards (7-M.Murphy).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - MISSST 31(5:50 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks complete to 7-J.Foucha. 7-J.Foucha to MSST 19 for 12 yards (27-E.Furdge).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 19(5:35 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks complete to 10-D.Warren. 10-D.Warren runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
ARK
Razorbacks
- Punt (4 plays, 16 yards, 1:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:27 - 2nd) 35-A.Reed extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(5:27 - 2nd) 90-V.Calvaruso kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(5:27 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Gardner.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARK 25(5:27 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello complete to 23-D.Johnson. 23-D.Johnson to MSST 22 for -3 yards (21-M.Brown).
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - ARK 22(5:19 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 0-J.Payton.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - ARK 22(4:59 - 2nd) 37-T.Day punts 30 yards from MSST 22 out of bounds at the ARK 48.
MISSST
Bulldogs
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 48(4:52 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks complete to 10-D.Warren. 10-D.Warren to MSST 34 for 18 yards (1-M.Emerson).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 34(4:46 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks complete to 82-H.Henry. 82-H.Henry to MSST 35 for -1 yard (12-S.Preston).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - MISSST 35(4:30 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 82-H.Henry.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 11 - MISSST 35(4:10 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks complete to 8-M.Woods. 8-M.Woods to MSST 36 for -1 yard (1-M.Emerson).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - MISSST 36(3:10 - 2nd) 40-G.Caratan punts 31 yards from MSST 36 Downed at the MSST 5. Team penalty on ARK Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at MSST 36. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - MISSST 36(3:10 - 2nd) 40-G.Caratan punts 31 yards from MSST 36 Downed at the MSST 5. Team penalty on ARK Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at MSST 36. No Play.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - MISSST 41(3:10 - 2nd) 40-G.Caratan punts 41 yards from MSST 41 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 20(3:10 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to MSST 21 for 1 yard (9-G.Brooks).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MISSST 21(2:51 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 31-J.Walley.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 9 - MISSST 21(2:30 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello complete to 23-D.Johnson. 23-D.Johnson to MSST 31 for 10 yards (17-H.Clark10-B.Pool).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 31(2:25 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello complete to 4-M.Heath. 4-M.Heath to MSST 43 for 12 yards (0-J.Jacobs).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 43(1:51 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to MSST 46 for 3 yards (82-H.Henry).
|Int
|
2 & 7 - MISSST 46(1:28 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 7-J.Foucha at ARK 36. 7-J.Foucha to ARK 36 for no gain. Penalty on MSST 56-D.Parker Holding declined.
ARK
Razorbacks
- Halftime (1 plays, -4 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 36(1:28 - 2nd) 22-T.Smith to ARK 47 for 11 yards (27-E.Furdge).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 47(1:18 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 22-T.Smith.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARK 47(1:07 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 22-T.Smith.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - ARK 47(1:07 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks sacked at ARK 39 for -8 yards (52-K.Jones2-T.Wheat).
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - ARK 39(0:49 - 2nd) 40-G.Caratan punts 43 yards from ARK 39 Downed at the MSST 18.
ARK
Razorbacks
- TD (12 plays, 75 yards, 3:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 18(0:49 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to MSST 19 for 1 yard (33-K.Gardiner).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARK 19(0:39 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello complete to 5-O.Mitchell. 5-O.Mitchell to MSST 24 for 5 yards (9-G.Brooks).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - ARK 24(0:20 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Gardner.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - ARK 24(0:13 - 2nd) 37-T.Day punts 49 yards from MSST 24 to ARK 27 fair catch by 14-N.Parodi.
ARK
Razorbacks
- Punt (4 plays, 15 yards, 1:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 8-B.Ruiz kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to ARK End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(15:00 - 3rd) 10-D.Warren to ARK 28 for 3 yards (1-M.Emerson42-M.Spencer).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARK 28(14:47 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks complete to 22-T.Smith. 22-T.Smith to ARK 30 for 2 yards (40-E.Thompson).
|+20 YD
|
3 & 5 - ARK 30(14:26 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks complete to 8-M.Woods. 8-M.Woods to MSST 50 for 20 yards (1-M.Emerson42-M.Spencer).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 50(14:10 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks complete to 82-H.Henry. 82-H.Henry to MSST 41 for 9 yards (40-E.Thompson12-S.Preston).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARK 41(13:58 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks to MSST 37 for 4 yards (40-E.Thompson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 37(13:15 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks complete to 7-T.Knox. 7-T.Knox to MSST 28 for 9 yards (1-M.Emerson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - ARK 28(12:51 - 3rd) Penalty on ARK 73-N.Gatlin False start 5 yards enforced at MSST 28. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARK 33(12:29 - 3rd) 22-T.Smith to MSST 23 for 10 yards (28-L.Craft).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 23(12:15 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 7-T.Knox.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARK 23(12:07 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks complete to 22-T.Smith. 22-T.Smith to MSST 13 for 10 yards (27-E.Furdge40-E.Thompson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 13(11:53 - 3rd) 22-T.Smith to MSST 12 for 1 yard (1-M.Emerson).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARK 12(11:38 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks complete to 82-H.Henry. 82-H.Henry runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:21 - 3rd) 35-A.Reed extra point is good.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Interception (6 plays, 24 yards, 1:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:21 - 3rd) 35-A.Reed kicks 64 yards from ARK 35. 0-J.Payton to MSST 24 for 23 yards (1-J.Catalon).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 24(11:11 - 3rd) 3-K.Costello complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to MSST 27 for 3 yards (50-E.Gregory10-B.Pool).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - MISSST 27(10:47 - 3rd) 3-K.Costello complete to 6-G.Shrader. 6-G.Shrader to MSST 35 for 8 yards (10-B.Pool9-G.Brooks).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 35(10:20 - 3rd) 3-K.Costello complete to 31-J.Walley. 31-J.Walley to MSST 45 for 10 yards (17-H.Clark).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 45(9:53 - 3rd) 21-J.Marks to MSST 48 for 3 yards (31-G.Morgan).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - MISSST 48(9:16 - 3rd) 21-J.Marks to ARK 48 for 4 yards (42-J.Marshall).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 3 - MISSST 48(8:48 - 3rd) 3-K.Costello complete to 4-M.Heath. 4-M.Heath to ARK 40 for 8 yards (9-G.Brooks).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 40(8:01 - 3rd) 23-D.Johnson to ARK 31 for 9 yards (10-B.Pool1-J.Catalon).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - MISSST 31(7:48 - 3rd) 3-K.Costello complete to 23-D.Johnson. 23-D.Johnson to ARK 25 for 6 yards (24-L.Bishop97-X.Kelly).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(7:20 - 3rd) 3-K.Costello complete to 8-K.Hill. 8-K.Hill to ARK 25 for no gain (56-Z.Williams).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 25(6:40 - 3rd) 3-K.Costello complete to 31-J.Walley. 31-J.Walley to ARK 15 for 10 yards (1-J.Catalon).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 15(6:05 - 3rd) 3-K.Costello complete to 4-M.Heath. 4-M.Heath to ARK 11 for 4 yards (10-B.Pool31-G.Morgan).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - MISSST 11(0:05 - 3rd) 3-K.Costello complete to 23-D.Johnson. 23-D.Johnson to ARK 9 for 2 yards (10-B.Pool).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - MISSST 9(4:40 - 3rd) 3-K.Costello to ARK 6 for 3 yards (31-G.Morgan).
|+6 YD
|
4 & 1 - MISSST 6(3:55 - 3rd) 23-D.Johnson runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:50 - 3rd) 8-B.Ruiz extra point is good.
ARK
Razorbacks
- Punt (4 plays, -4 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:50 - 3rd) 8-B.Ruiz kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to ARK End Zone. touchback.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(3:50 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks complete to 7-T.Knox. 7-T.Knox to ARK 35 for 10 yards (27-E.Furdge).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 35(3:38 - 3rd) 22-T.Smith to ARK 40 for 5 yards (40-E.Thompson17-A.Odom).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARK 40(3:15 - 3rd) 22-T.Smith to ARK 42 for 2 yards (22-N.Pickering40-E.Thompson).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARK 42(2:54 - 3rd) 22-T.Smith to ARK 40 for -2 yards (17-A.Odom).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - ARK 40(2:12 - 3rd) 40-G.Caratan punts 37 yards from ARK 40 to MSST 23 fair catch by 85-A.Williams.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 23(2:03 - 3rd) 3-K.Costello complete to 31-J.Walley. 31-J.Walley to MSST 37 for 14 yards (2-M.Slusher).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 37(2:03 - 3rd) 23-D.Johnson to MSST 39 for 2 yards (10-B.Pool56-Z.Williams).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - MISSST 39(0:56 - 3rd) 3-K.Costello complete to 5-O.Mitchell. 5-O.Mitchell to MSST 40 for 1 yard (10-B.Pool).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 7 - MISSST 40(0:18 - 3rd) 3-K.Costello complete to 5-O.Mitchell. 5-O.Mitchell to ARK 42 for 18 yards (1-J.Catalon).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 42(15:00 - 4th) 21-J.Marks to ARK 32 for 10 yards (1-J.Catalon).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 32(14:31 - 4th) 3-K.Costello incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 7-J.Foucha at ARK 21. 7-J.Foucha to ARK 47 for 26 yards (31-J.Walley).
ARK
Razorbacks
- Fumble (2 plays, -9 yards, 0:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARK 47(14:20 - 4th) 41-T.Hammonds to ARK 42 for -5 yards (7-M.Murphy). Penalty on ARK 19-T.Morris Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at ARK 47. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 20 - ARK 37(14:09 - 4th) 13-F.Franks complete to 22-T.Smith. 22-T.Smith to ARK 41 for 4 yards (27-E.Furdge40-E.Thompson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 16 - ARK 41(13:48 - 4th) 13-F.Franks complete to 22-T.Smith. 22-T.Smith to ARK 43 for 2 yards (38-F.Peters).
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - ARK 43(13:17 - 4th) 13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Warren.
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - ARK 43(13:00 - 4th) 40-G.Caratan punts 48 yards from ARK 43 to MSST 9 fair catch by 31-J.Walley.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Downs (4 plays, 8 yards, 1:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 9(12:58 - 4th) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Marks.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 9(12:58 - 4th) 3-K.Costello complete to 23-D.Johnson. 23-D.Johnson to MSST 15 for 6 yards (1-J.Catalon).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - MISSST 15(12:06 - 4th) 3-K.Costello complete to 4-M.Heath. 4-M.Heath to MSST 17 for 2 yards (9-G.Brooks31-G.Morgan).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - MISSST 17(11:26 - 4th) 97-R.Bowman punts 51 yards from MSST 17 Downed at the ARK 32.
ARK
Razorbacks
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - ARK 32(11:13 - 4th) 13-F.Franks sacked at ARK 30 for -2 yards (22-N.Pickering).
|-7 YD
|
2 & 12 - ARK 30(10:48 - 4th) 10-D.Warren to ARK 23 FUMBLES (3-A.Brule). 3-A.Brule to ARK 21 for 2 yards.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Downs (8 plays, 21 yards, 3:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 21(10:41 - 4th) 23-D.Johnson to ARK 20 for 1 yard (42-J.Marshall10-B.Pool).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - MISSST 20(10:10 - 4th) 3-K.Costello complete to 23-D.Johnson. 23-D.Johnson to ARK 13 for 7 yards (10-B.Pool31-G.Morgan).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - MISSST 13(9:34 - 4th) 23-D.Johnson to ARK 13 for no gain (50-E.Gregory7-J.Foucha).
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - MISSST 13(8:57 - 4th) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Gardner.
ARK
Razorbacks
- Fumble (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 13(8:52 - 4th) 22-T.Smith to ARK 13 for no gain (6-J.Davis22-N.Pickering).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARK 13(8:11 - 4th) 13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Warren.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - ARK 13(8:03 - 4th) 13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 22-T.Smith.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - ARK 13(7:52 - 4th) 40-G.Caratan punts 37 yards from ARK 13. 31-J.Walley to ARK 30 for 20 yards (42-J.Marshall).
ARK
Razorbacks
- Punt (7 plays, -13 yards, 2:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARK 30(7:52 - 4th) Team penalty on MSST 12 players 5 yards enforced at ARK 30. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 15 - ARK 35(7:52 - 4th) 3-K.Costello complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to ARK 28 for 7 yards (31-G.Morgan1-J.Catalon).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARK 28(7:00 - 4th) 3-K.Costello complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to ARK 25 for 3 yards (31-G.Morgan10-B.Pool).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 5 - ARK 25(6:27 - 4th) 3-K.Costello complete to 18-C.Gardner. 18-C.Gardner to ARK 15 for 10 yards (10-B.Pool).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 15(6:03 - 4th) 21-J.Marks to ARK 12 for 3 yards (53-J.Oehrlein10-B.Pool).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - ARK 12(5:33 - 4th) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 0-J.Payton.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - ARK 12(5:26 - 4th) 3-K.Costello to ARK 7 for 5 yards (10-B.Pool).
|-2 YD
|
4 & 2 - ARK 7(4:43 - 4th) 21-J.Marks to ARK 9 for -2 yards (31-G.Morgan7-J.Foucha).
MISSST
Bulldogs
- End of Game (5 plays, 31 yards, 0:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 9(4:39 - 4th) 22-T.Smith to ARK 15 for 6 yards (40-E.Thompson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - MISSST 15(4:09 - 4th) 22-T.Smith to ARK 18 for 3 yards (7-M.Murphy40-E.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - MISSST 18(3:33 - 4th) 22-T.Smith to ARK 18 for no gain (52-K.Jones94-J.Crumedy).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - MISSST 18(2:45 - 4th) 40-G.Caratan punts 46 yards from ARK 18. 31-J.Walley to MSST 36 FUMBLES. 32-D.Edwards to MSST 37 for no gain.
MISSST
Bulldogs
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 37(2:35 - 4th) 13-F.Franks complete to 82-H.Henry. 82-H.Henry to MSST 37 for no gain (1-M.Emerson3-A.Brule).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 37(1:50 - 4th) 22-T.Smith to MSST 35 for 2 yards (94-J.Crumedy52-K.Jones).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 8 - MISSST 35(1:44 - 4th) 13-F.Franks complete to 10-D.Warren. 10-D.Warren to MSST 24 for 11 yards (38-F.Peters).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 24(1:37 - 4th) 13-F.Franks kneels at MSST 27 for -3 yards.
|-8 YD
|
2 & 13 - MISSST 27(1:34 - 4th) 13-F.Franks kneels at MSST 35 for -8 yards.
|Penalty
|
3 & 21 - MISSST 35(1:21 - 4th) Penalty on ARK 8-M.Woods Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MSST 35. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 36 - MISSST 50(1:21 - 4th) 13-F.Franks to MSST 50 for no gain (40-E.Thompson).
|Punt
|
4 & 36 - MISSST 50(0:32 - 4th) 28-R.Bauer punts 38 yards from MSST 50 to MSST 12 fair catch by 85-A.Williams.
MISSST
Bulldogs
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 12(0:25 - 4th) 3-K.Costello complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to MSST 20 for 8 yards (31-G.Morgan).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - MISSST 20(0:16 - 4th) 3-K.Costello incomplete.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - MISSST 20(0:14 - 4th) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Gardner.
|+7 YD
|
4 & 2 - MISSST 20(0:08 - 4th) 3-K.Costello complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to MSST 27 for 7 yards (0-J.Jacobs).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 27(0:04 - 4th) 3-K.Costello complete to 18-C.Gardner. 18-C.Gardner 0-J.Payton to MSST 43 for 6 yards (24-L.Bishop).
