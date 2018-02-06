2018 National Signing Day: College football recruiting schedule, crystal ball predictions
Here's everything you need to know from the top prospects ahead of National Signing Day 2018
The first-ever Early Signing Period in December changed the schedule for the 2018 recruiting cycle, but National Signing Day is here and there appears to be just as much uncertainty as we've come to know and expect from early February in college football.
Most Power Five teams have already signed -- and in some cases, enrolled -- a majority of their 2018 recruiting classes and will only be adding a handful of players. Others, particularly those programs in the midst of coaching changes, have more riding on Wednesday's announcements. The day will be filled with press conferences from high schools across the country, plenty of hats and an eye on the battle for the No. 1 recruiting class in the country between Ohio State, Georgia and Alabama.
In total, more than a dozen top-100 players and about a quarter of the four-star and five-star prospects from the 2018 class have yet to sign. We've got the full breakdown of announcement information and the latest predictions, via 247Sports' Crystal Ball, below (all times ET).
Five-star CB Patrick Surtain, Jr. (Plantation, FL)
Time: 10 a.m. hour | TV: ESPNU
247Sports Composite: No. 6 overall, No. 1 CB
Finalists: Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Miami
Five-star CB Tyson Campbell (Plantation, FL)
Time: 10 a.m. hour | TV: ESPNU
247Sports Composite: No. 12 overall, No. 2 CB
Finalists: Alabama, Georgia, Miami
What big-time recruits are headed to your favorite school? Visit 247Sports.com to see how your team's future will be changed forever. Their recruiting analysts are on the ground right now for National Signing Day. Plus, use the code SIGN2018 to get 30 days completely free on any plan they offer!
Five-star OT Nicholas Pettit-Frere (Tampa, FL)
Time: 10 a.m. hour | TV: ESPNU
247Sports Composite: No. 7 overall, No. 1 OT
Finalists: Alabama, Florida, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State
Five-star CB Olaijah Griffin (Mission Viejo, CA)
Time: 1 p.m. hour | TV: ESPN2
247Sports Composite: No. 28 overall, No. 3 CB
Finalists: Alabama, Oregon, USC, Tennessee
Four-star CB Issac Taylor-Stuart (San Diego, CA)
Time: TBD | TV: TBD
247Sports Composite: No. 32 overall, No. 4 CB
Finalists: Alabama, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC
Four-star WR Jaylen Waddle (Bellaire, TX)
Time: TBD | TV: TBD
247Sports Composite: No. 39 overall, No. 5 WR
Finalists: Alabama, Texas A&M, Oregon
Four-star WR Justyn Ross (Phenix City, AL)
Time: 1 p.m. hour | TV: ESPN2
247Sports Composite: No. 45 overall, No. 7 WR
Finalists: Alabama, Auburn, Clemson
Four-star QB Tanner McKee (Corona, CA)
Time: 11 a.m. | TV: ESPNU
247Sports Composite: No. 46 overall, No. 3 pro-style QB
Finalists: Alabama, Stanford, Texas, Texas A&M, Washington
Four-star OT William Barnes (Apopka, FL)
Time: TBD | TV: TBD
247Sports Composite: No. 53 overall, No. 5 OT
Finalists: Florida, North Carolina
Four-star OG Penei Sewell (Saint George, UT)
Time: TBD | TV: TBD
247Sports Composite: No. 57 overall, No. 2 OG
Finalists: Alabama, Oregon, USC
Four-star OT Rasheed Walker (Waldorf, MD)
Time: 10:30 a.m. | TV: TBD
247Sports Composite: No. 65 overall, No. 6 OT
Finalists: Ohio State, Penn State
Four-star WR Jacob Copeland (Pensacola, FL)
Time: 2 p.m. hour | TV: ESPN2
247Sports Composite: No. 69 overall, No. 12 WR
Finalists: Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Tennessee, Texas A&M
Four-star DT Michael Thompson (Saint Louis, MO)
Time: TBD | TV: TBD
247Sports Composite: No. 72 overall, No. 4 DT
Finalists: Missouri, Oklahoma
Four-star WR JaMarr Chase (Metairie, LA)
Time: TBD | TV: TBD
247Sports Composite: No. 84 overall, No. 15 WR
Finalists: Auburn, LSU, Michigan, TCU
For more 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions, check out the latest expert calls here.
-
Predictions for National Signing Day
Nick Saban may be unseated for the first time this decade by his former assistant
-
New NSD structure favors stable programs
It's a rich man's world, and National Signing Day in 2018 is proof of that
-
Michigan State hires interim AD
Bill Beekman has now served in two key interim roles over the past few weeks
-
Wazzu praises DL for court-ordered work
Cougars linebacker Logan Tago won a community service award, but the school failed to say...
-
NCAA response to MSU is 'lip service'
Kathy Redmond is incensed at the characterization of her meeting with the NCAA president in...
-
Super bowl rosters by college team
Stanford produces apps and Super Bowl participants
Add a Comment