2020 Heisman Trophy odds: Predictions, picks, best bets from top college football expert who's 40-22

The highest individual honor in college football, the Heisman Trophy is awarded annually to the most outstanding player in the game. The early 2020 Heisman Trophy odds are out in advance of the new college football season, and there is plenty of value if you know where to look. One of the top 2020 Heisman Trophy favorites is Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard, who is 22-1 at William Hill to become the first non-quarterback to win the Heisman since former Alabama running back Derrick Henry in 2015.

A Nevada-based handicapper with more than 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry, Nagel specializes in collegiate athletics and was SportsLine's top college football analyst in 2018 and has been in the top three for the past four seasons. He hit nearly 60 percent of his college football picks against the spread last season and finished the year with a 7-1 mark on bowl picks.

He also has a documented record of 40-22 on SportsLine prop-bet specials. Anyone who has consistently followed his college football picks is way up.

Top 2020 Heisman Trophy predictions

One surprise: Nagel loves the value of Florida quarterback Kyle Trask, who is 30-1 to become the fourth Gator quarterback (Steve Spurrier in 1966, Danny Wuerffel in 1996, Tim Tebow in 2007) to win the Heisman Trophy.

Nagel sees Trask as perhaps the best overall value on the board at the moment, even though his odds have dropped from 35-1. Trask replaced the injured Feleipe Franks early in the 2019 season and completed 67 percent of his passes for 2,941 yards, 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Trask and the Gators will have reliable targets downfield in tight end Kyle Pitts and wide receiver Trevon Grimes. And the Gators have high hopes for Miami transfer Lorenzo Lingard, a former five-star prospect, at running back. But most importantly, Trask has Dan Mullen, a former offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Florida who is 21-5 in his first two seasons as head coach in Gainesville.

2020 Heisman Trophy odds

Justin Fields, Ohio State 7-2

Trevor Lawrence, Clemson 4-1

Jamie Newman, Georgia 10-1

Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma 12-1

Sam Ehlinger, Texas 18-1

D'Eriq King, Miami 20-1

Mac Jones, Alabama 22-1

Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State 22-1

Travis Etienne, Clemson 22-1

Ian Book, Notre Dame 28-1

Myles Brennan, LSU 22-1

Bo Nix, Auburn 30-1

Sam Howell, North Carolina 30-1

Kyle Trask, Florida 30-1

Adrian Martinez, Nebraska 35-1

Kellen Mond, Texas A&M 40-1

Kedon Slovis, USC 40-1

Sean Clifford, Penn State 50-1

Charlie Brewer, Baylor 50-1

Najee Harris, Alabama 50-1

Spencer Sanders, Oklahoma State 50-1

Tyler Shough, Oregon 60-1

KJ Costello, Mississippi State 60-1

Master Teague, Ohio State 60-1

Brock Purdy, Iowa State 60-1

Zamir White, Georgia 75-1

CJ Verdell, Oregon 75-1

Dylan McCaffrey, Michigan 75-1