The Miami Hurricanes got their season off to a fast start with a 31-14 victory over the UAB Blazers last Thursday. The Hurricanes were led by running back Cam'Ron Harris, who carried the ball 17 times for 134 yards and two touchdowns. Transfer quarterback D'Eriq King also had a strong showing in his first game for Miami, throwing for 141 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for 83 yards and an additional score. The Hurricanes will look to start the season 2-0 when they take on the Louisville Cardinals on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The latest Week 3 college football odds from William Hill list Miami as a 2.5-point underdog on the road against Louisville. The Hurricanes clobbered Louisville 52-27 last season, however they're just 1-4 against the spread in their last five games against the Cardinals. Are the Hurricanes poised to pull off the upset on the road, or should you look elsewhere for value on the board when evaluating the Week 3 college football spreads? Before making any Week 3 college football picks on that game or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $3,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a stunning 9-0 on top-rated picks through two weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning almost $800 in profit already. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest college football odds for Week 3 and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head to SportsLine to see every pick.

Top Week 3 college football predictions

One of the top Week 3 college football picks the model is recommending: Syracuse (+21.5) travels to Heinz Field and stays within the spread with ease against Pitt in a noon ET kickoff on Saturday. The Orange failed to stay within the spread as 23.5-point underdogs against North Carolina in Week 1. But the 31-6 final score in that matchup wasn't completely indicative of how that game played out. Syracuse was down just 10-6 heading into the fourth quarter before UNC pulled away late.

The Orange will look to put four quarters together against a Pitt squad that was untested in a 55-0 season-opening win against FCS-level Austin Peay. SportsLine's model is projecting that Syracuse quarterback Tommy Devito accounts for over 200 yards of offense. The Orange defense, meanwhile, keeps Pitt under 30 points as Syracuse keeps it within the spread in well over 70 percent of simulations.

Another one of the top Week 3 college football predictions from the model: Louisiana Tech (+5) stays within the spread on the road against Southern Mississippi. The Golden Eagles suffered an embarrassing loss as double-digit favorites against South Alabama in their opening game. Southern Miss head coach Jay Hopson stepped down after that game.

Louisiana Tech, meanwhile, is set to make its season debut under Skip Holtz, who boasts a 46-33 record as the Bulldogs' head coach. The Bulldogs enter Saturday's matchup having won 10 of their last 12 games. In addition, Louisiana Tech is 6-3 against the spread in its last nine meetings against the Golden Eagles. The model projects that Louisiana Tech covers the spread in nearly 60 percent of simulations, while the under (58) also has plenty of value because that hits over 70 percent of the time.

How to make Week 3 college football picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers every other FBS game in Week 3, and it also says a favorite goes down hard in a shocking upset this week. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 3? And which surprising underdog pulls off a shocking upset? Check out the latest Week 3 college football odds below, and then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $3,500 in profit over the past four seasons, and find out.

Week 3 college football odds (via William Hill)

Syracuse at Pittsburgh (-21.5, 50)

Boston College at Duke (-5.5, 52)

Louisiana at Georgia State (+17, 58.5)

Liberty at Western Kentucky (-14, 52.5)

Navy at Tulane (-7, 48)

Tulsa at Oklahoma State (-23, 66)

Appalachian State at Marshall (+4.5, 59.5)

South Florida at Notre Dame (-25.5,48.5)

UCF at Georgia Tech (+7.5,60)

Troy at MTSU (+3.5, 64.5)

SMU at North Texas (+14, 69)

Miami (FL). at Louisville (-2.5, 64.5)

Texas State at UL-Monroe (+5.5, 62)

Louisiana Tech at Southern Miss (-5, 58)