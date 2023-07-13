Shopping for protein powder, there's a lot of high-quality, even great tasting choices on the market. But judging by our readers' feedback (if Prime Day 2022 sales are an indicator) and current Amazon reviews, Orgain Organic Vegan Protein Powder is a standout.
Good news. Orgain is on sale for Prime Day. Now over 30% off, it's never been easier to get a top-selling plant-based protein powder that actually tastes good. That's right, buyers say this one actually tastes good.
Let's get into the deal.
Orgain Organic Vegan Protein Powder, Creamy Chocolate Fudge (2 lb.), $18 (reduced from $27)$18 at Amazon
How much protein powder should I take?
There are two kinds of protein powder. Whey powders come from milk, while vegan powders generally come from a composite of proteins derived from peas, hemp, brown rice and sometimes soy. Studies show that it's possible to yield the same amount of protein from a vegan or whey protein powder, but some vegan powders aren't considered a complete protein because they don't yield all 20 essential and non-essential amino acids.
Sarah Amelia Wenig, a registered nutritionist who works with professional athletes, gave more insight into the nutritional value of vegan protein powders.
"Many vegan protein powders do a good job of combining amino acids to help you get as much protein as compared to whey," Wenig said. "But even if they don't, eating a variety of plant-based protein sources with all meals will ensure you get the same amount of protein by the end of the day."
When it comes to protein powder intake, the more active you are, the more protein you need. The average athlete should take between "1.2 - 2.0 grams of protein per kilogram body weight (0.5 - 0.9 grams per pound)," says Alex Larson, a registered dietician nutritionist who works with endurance athletes, "while a sedentary adult should take 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram (0.36 grams per pound).
While protein powders are generally considered safe, Larson suggests anyone with kidney-related issues consult a doctor before using any protein powders.
Orgain Organic Vegan Protein Powder
An industry leader and Amazon best-seller, Orgain's Organic Plant Based Protein Powder delivers 21 grams (per serving) of organic, plant-based protein derived from pea, brown rice and chia seeds. Each serving delivers two grams of dietary fiber with zero grams of added sugar and 150 calories per serving. We like that Orgain isn't made with soy and is gluten-free with no sugar added.
USDA organic certified, this powder is also vegan, kosher and lactose free. A 4.5-star rated protein powder, loyal buyers stated this powder "is a great product, deserves 5 stars."
Orgain Organic Vegan Protein Powder, Creamy Chocolate Fudge (2 lb.), $18 (reduced from $27)$18 at Amazon
ON Gold Standard Whey Protein Powder
Taste was a big winner with the 4.6-star rated ON Gold Standard Whey Protein Powder. Delivering 24 grams of pure protein per serving, 5.5 grams of BCAAs and 11 grams of EAAs (Essential Amino Acids), Optimum Nutrition's Gold Standard is an anytime formula good, which can be taken before or after or a workout, or anytime you need extra protein.
One reviewer after the next lauded the taste of this 4.7-star-rated protein powder, including a self-proclaimed picky eater who "LOVED IT!" (All caps in a review? We're listening.) It's also a taste-tested favorite of CBS Sports writer Fox Van Allen, who recommends mixing it with lactose-free 2% milk instead of water for added protein after a workout.
ON Gold Standard Whey Protein Powder, Double Rich Chocolate (2 lb.), $29 with Prime (reduced from $45)$29 at Amazon
Cellucor Whey Sport Protein Powder
Taste also won big here with reviewers stating It both "tastes" and mixes well. This glutlen-free combination powder is formulated with a whey protein concentrate and a whey protein isolate blend.
A well-tested product, Cellulor's whey protein powder is NSF Certified for Sports, "an an independent certification program recognized by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), Major League Baseball, the National Hockey League and the Canadian Football League."
Cellucor Vanilla Whey Sport Protein Powder, Vanilla (1.84 lb.), $24 with Prime (reduced from $30)
