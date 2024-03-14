In recent years, I've tended to emphasize downside risk with my bust picks for the upcoming season, highlighting players who I think have true bottom-out potential.

But there's also a place to discuss ADP inefficiencies, and well, this is it. Quite simply, these players are being drafted earlier than I think they should be.

Naturally, there's some crossover between my bust picks and my overrated picks. So as not to rehash the same material, I'll just rattle off the players I featured in Busts 2.0, and you can read more about them there.

Matt McLain CIN • SS • #9 FantasyPros ADP 62.0 Scott's ranking 68 View Profile

Joe Ryan MIN • SP • #41 FantasyPros ADP 85.2 Scott's ranking 129 View Profile

Salvador Perez KC • C • #13 FantasyPros ADP 134.0 Scott's ranking 178 View Profile

Isaac Paredes TB • 3B • #17 FantasyPros ADP 166.2 Scott's ranking 184 View Profile

Bryce Miller SEA • SP • #50 FantasyPros ADP 177.0 Scott's ranking 243 View Profile

Now, before we get into the new names, I want to stress that these players are all plenty capable, and there's certainly a point when I would draft each and every one. It's just that it's later than the consensus would.

Note that ADP values come from FantasyPros, which brings together data from several different sites. Its default format is standard 5x5 Rotisserie, so I've provided my own Rotisserie rankings as a comparison.