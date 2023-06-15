Walker went 1-for-3 with two walks and a three-run home run in Wednesday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to Philadelphia.

Walker, who entered the night with just one home run over the previous 22 games, came up clutch in the eighth inning with a game-tying homer. Along with the power outage, Walker hadn't been knocking in many runs -- he entered with just five RBI over the previous 19 games -- so Wednesday's impact was a hopeful sign. He leads Arizona with 42 RBI.