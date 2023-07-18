We should first establish what I mean by "innings limit" because the term, while widely accepted, has become overbroad.

The hard stop, wherein a team hits the brakes on a pitcher's season and puts him on ice until next year, has largely fallen out of favor across the league. It still happens sometimes, usually for teams well out of the playoff picture, but of course, the playoff picture is bigger than ever now. And so teams have come up with more creative ways to curtail their youngsters' innings that are less painful for everyone involved (us included).

We're already seeing it play out for the Marlins and Eury Perez. Even though the 20-year-old was sporting a 2.36 ERA, they've sent him down to the minors for an undetermined number of weeks, stalling his accumulation of innings so they can bring him back for the stretch run and, hopefully, the playoffs.

Generally, a team will permit an increase of 40-50 innings from one season to the next. Any more than that is thought to compromise the pitcher's long-term health, but it's an inexact science and, thus, more of a guideline than a rule.

Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Presuming a five-man rotation, most pitchers have 14 turns left. At five innings a start, that's 70 innings still to be added to their season total. Using that criteria, I've identified 15 pitchers who might come into conflict with that 40-to-50-inning increase. It doesn't mean they'll be shut down, of course. Maybe they're skipped for a turn or two. Maybe their starts become shorter. The bottom line, though, is they're at risk of disruption to their usual workload. And as they enter uncharted territory for that workload, their performance may suffer as well.

For each of these 15, I offer my concern level as well as a description for how things could possibly play out. It's up to you to make a judgment call from there.

Note: Innings counts include minor-league and postseason totals. This year's are up to date through Monday, July 17.