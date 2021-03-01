The most notable development from the first weekend of spring action didn't come in a game but on the backfields for the Angels, where Shohei Ohtani threw 35 pitches Saturday.

Reports had him hitting 100 mph with his fastball, up from 97 in his last throwing session. Considering only one of his 80 pitches in the majors last year reached 97, it's no surprise manager Joe Maddon says Ohtani looks better now than he did at any point in 2020, when he was still trying to regain a feel for pitching coming off Tommy John surgery.

"Pitching-wise, his arm stroke is much better," Maddon said. "I thought he was pushing the ball last year, but now he's in a better slot."

Of course, velocity wasn't the biggest issue for Ohtani in his comeback attempt last year. He threw only 50 percent of his pitches for strikes, issuing eight walks in 1 2/3 innings. The control issues were evident from as early as spring training, which is why his work in exhibition games will still count for more than anything he does in a side session.

But early reports are encouraging for a player whose rehabilitation could have been handled better during a season in which nothing went according to plan. Though his two-way status gives him Fantasy appeal either way, his greatest potential for impact is on the mound. In 10 starts before the injury, remember, he was living up to his ace profile with a 3.31 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 11.0 K/9.

Some other tidbits from around spring training: