Alejandro Kirk C TOR Toronto • #30 • Age: 23 Rostered 76% 2022 Stats AVG .307 HR 5 OPS .860 AB 140 BB 20 K 14 I've seen enough. Alejandro Kirk is a top-six catcher rest of season. He had a quiet April, as did much of the league, but beginning with his first extra-base hit on May 3, he has been the terror I knew he could be, batting .358 (29 for 81) with five homers and a 1.072 OPS in 25 games. Four of those home runs have come in his past five games. He combines the contact rate of a Luis Arraez with the exit velocities of a Mookie Betts, and he does so at the weakest position in Fantasy Baseball.

Trey Mancini DH BAL Baltimore • #16 • Age: 30 Rostered 69% 2022 Stats AVG .305 HR 5 OPS .814 AB 197 BB 20 K 39 Trey Mancini's lack of strikeouts are also yielding better results as the weather warms up. Since the start of May, a span of 32 games, he's batting .355 with four homers and a .951 OPS. His power is undermined by the new dimensions of his home park, but he did homer there twice last week. Even more encouraging, he seems to have altered his approach to fit his new reality, boasting career-best strikeout and line-drive rates (17.4 and 25.3 percent).

Andres Gimenez 2B CLE Cleveland • Age: 23 Rostered 63% 2022 Stats AVG .307 HR 7 SB 4 OPS .869 AB 137 K 34 Andres Gimenez's breakthrough season continued over the weekend with two home runs, one on Saturday and one on Sunday. He had been a light hitter in the majors the past couple years, but he's only now 23. Judging by his .299 xBA and .515 xSLG, Statcast backs up what he's doing, his metrics having improved across the board. The downside is that the Guardians have been platooning him with Owen Miller, possibly just as a way to keep everyone involved, and given how Miller's production has slowed, it could quickly change. Gimenez has the look of another Jean Segura, possibly more.

Christopher Morel CF CHC Chi. Cubs • #5 • Age: 22 Rostered 47% 2022 Stats AVG .291 HR 2 SB 6 OBP .380 OPS .848 AB 79 The mid-May call-up continues to impress, showing much better plate discipline than he ever did in the minors. He went 5 for 9 with two doubles in a doubleheader against the Cardinals on Saturday and has become firmly entrenched at the top of the Cubs' lineup. His tools have never been in question -- he makes high-quality contact and doesn't shy away from stealing bases -- so if the plate discipline holds, the impact potential is great. And now he's eligible at second base in addition to the outfield, making him that much easier to fit in your lineup.

Alex Kirilloff LF MIN Minnesota • #19 • Age: 24 Rostered 29% 2022 Minors AVG .351 HR 6 OPS 1.050 AB 97 BB 19 K 18 Alex Kirilloff seems to have worked through the wrist injury that was inhibiting his swing earlier in the year. He was hitting mostly singles when the Twins first sent him down to Triple-A in mid-May, only furthering concerns that he may not regain the power he had prior to last year's surgery. But with two home runs Sunday, he now has four in his past three games, and just like that, his Triple-A numbers are looking formidable indeed. The walks are an encouraging development as well. Between first base and the outfield, the Twins should be able to carve out a role for him, and his upside makes him well worth the stash.

Jose Miranda 3B MIN Minnesota • Age: 23 Rostered 25% 2022 Stats AVG .202 HR 4 2B 6 OPS .641 AB 89 K 21 Part of the reason the Twins haven't found an opening for Kirilloff yet is because Jose Miranda has recently begun to live up this potential at the big-league level. He kicked off the weekend with a two-homer game Friday and is now batting .361 (13 for 36) with three homers and four doubles in his past 11 games. It's an exciting development for a player who hit .344 with 30 homers and a .973 OPS in the minors last year -- one who qualifies at third base, no less. Miranda could be the one to put an end to your desperation at that position.

Konnor Pilkington RP CLE Cleveland • #45 • Age: 24 Rostered 15% Wednesday vs. Royals INN 5 H 5 ER 0 BB 2 K 8 I didn't get a chance to highlight Konnor Pilkington after his impressive start last week, but now is just as appropriate of a time seeing as he's in line to start against the Rangers and Athletics this week. He's a risky play even with those favorable matchups, but the left-hander did show legitimate potential in his last start, racking up 17 swinging strikes while picking up a mile per hour on his fastball. The rookie wasn't known for his stuff in the minors but rather his pitchability, which makes the uptick in velocity all the more encouraging.

Bryson Stott SS PHI Philadelphia • #5 • Age: 24 Rostered 15% 2022 Stats AVG .159 HR 2 SB 1 OPS .471 AB 88 K 27 The numbers are terrible. The data underlying them is terrible. Suffice it to say Bryson Stott has been terrible as a rookie so far. But he did hit .333 (12 for 36) with two home runs during a brief return to the minors after hitting .299 with 16 homers and a .876 OPS there last year. The potential is obvious, and now he has a better opportunity to make good on it with Jean Segura sidelined for the next couple months. No more in and out of the lineup. No more bouncing around the infield. Stott responded over the weekend with his first two home runs and is 6 for 18 (.333) over his past five games.

Luis Garcia SS WAS Washington • #2 • Age: 22 Rostered 9% 2022 Minors AVG .314 HR 8 OPS .899 AB 175 BB 16 K 34 Luis Garcia has known only futility so far in the majors, but he was 20 when he first got the call in 2020. At 22, he may be better equipped for this latest opportunity, particularly given the fine work he was doing at Triple-A Rochester (see above). So far in five games as the Nationals shortstop, he's 7 for 19 (.368) with two doubles. No telling yet if he'll stick, but he represents an upside play with eligibility at both second base and shortstop.