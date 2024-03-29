Wait, didn't Week 1 just start? How are we talking about Week 2 already?

It's because the season begins on a Thursday, which makes for an awkward half-week that can be treated as its own week or combined with the first full week for an 11-day scoring period. You can set up your own league however you want (and have hopefully committed to either one or the other by now), but the CBS standard is to treat it as its own week. And that's what informs the numbering scheme for this weekly sleepers series the rest of the way.

Week 2: Two-start pitchers | Sleeper hitters

So if your league has opted for the 11-day scoring period (no judgment here!), you can sit out the sleeper pitchers and hitters this time around. Your lineup is already locked, after all. Just understand that when the Week 3 picks come out next week, they're actually for your Week 2. And so on, and so forth.

Here are my recommended pitchers to stream for the scoring period that spans April 1-7, whatever you want to call it. I've limited my selections to those rostered in less than 75 percent of CBS Sports leagues, so if your pitching is strong, you shouldn't feel like you have to use any of them.

Check back Sunday for the latest updates.