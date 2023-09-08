If you need a fill-in for an injury or are simply looking for a spark, Scott White has you covered with 10 sleeper hitters for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. They're not must-starts by any estimation, but they're the best you'll find off the waiver wire.
Seiya Suzuki RF
CHC Chi. Cubs • #27 • Age: 29
Suzuki is finally performing up to his exit velocities, batting .351 (39 for 11) with eight homers and a 1.112 OPS since the start of August. It has him in a good position to take advantage of a three-game series at Coors Field this week.
Nolan Jones LF
COL Colorado • #22 • Age: 25
Jones' numbers make him a deserving play regardless of the matchups, but it just so happens that the Rockies' seven home games give them the most favorable matchups of any team this week. And he is slightly better there, batting .295 with a .905 OPS.
NYY N.Y. Yankees • #89 • Age: 20
Dominguez's big-league career couldn't have gotten off to a better start, and his matchups this week figure to keep it going. The only tough pitcher he's scheduled to face in seven games is Chris Sale, with others including Luis Ortiz, Andre Jackson, Bailey Falter and a collapsing James Paxton.
PIT Pittsburgh • #13 • Age: 26
With eight home runs in his past 26 games, Hayes' latent power is finally beginning to shine through, and he'll be facing three particularly homer-prone pitchers (Josiah Gray, Patrick Corbin and Joan Adon) to kick off this week.
COL Colorado • #19 • Age: 37
The Rockies' seven home games are of course good for all their hitters, but there may not be a single one who benefits more than Blackmon, who's batting .308 with a .907 at Coors Field vs. .252 and .705 everywhere else.
SF San Francisco • #41 • Age: 32
Flores has cooled off a bit over the past couple weeks, but a four-game series at Coors Field could be what sparks him back to life. It helps that he's scheduled to face three lefties this week, against whom he's batting .313 with a .916 OPS.
Sal Frelick RF
MIL Milwaukee • #10 • Age: 23
Part of what's held back Frelick in Fantasy is that the Brewers have been reluctant to play him against left-handers, but that shouldn't be an issue this week with only one on the schedule. And some of the righties include Johnny Cueto, Jake Irvin, Trevor Williams and Josiah Gray.
MIN Minnesota • #47 • Age: 24
Not only do the Twins have the fifth-best hitter matchups this week, thanks in large part to their four-game series at the White Sox, but they're scheduled to face nothing but righties in seven games. That's especially good news for Julien, who sits against lefties but reaches base at a .400 clip with a near-.900 OPS against righties.
KC Kansas City • #17 • Age: 24
Having joined up with the Royals at the trade deadline, Velazquez already has nine homers in 23 games, delivering premium exit velocities while keeping the strikeout rate manageable at around 25 percent. With the way Dylan Cease, Cristian Javier and J.P. France have performed lately, not to mention Touki Toussaint and Mike Clevinger, Velazquez stands to do even more damage this week.
Matt Wallner LF
MIN Minnesota • #38 • Age: 25
Speaking purely in terms of OPS, no Twins hitter performs better against righties than Wallner (.933), and as you may have heard, they're scheduled to face nothing but righties this week. Particularly if home runs are your chief target, he might be the play for you.
Best hitter matchups for Week 25
1. Rockies CHC3, SF4
2. Giants CLE3, @COL4
3. Cubs @COL3, @ARI3
4. Yankees @BOS4, @PIT3
5. Twins TB3, @CHW4
Worst hitter matchups for Week 25
1. Angels @SEA3, DET3
2. Dodgers SD3, @SEA3
3. Athletics @HOU3, SD3
4. Guardians @SF3, TEX3
5. Nationals @PIT4, @MIL3