Seiya Suzuki RF CHC Chi. Cubs • #27 • Age: 29 Matchups @COL3, @ARI3 Rostered 75% Suzuki is finally performing up to his exit velocities, batting .351 (39 for 11) with eight homers and a 1.112 OPS since the start of August. It has him in a good position to take advantage of a three-game series at Coors Field this week.

Nolan Jones LF COL Colorado • #22 • Age: 25 Matchups CHC3, SF4 Rostered 68% Jones' numbers make him a deserving play regardless of the matchups, but it just so happens that the Rockies' seven home games give them the most favorable matchups of any team this week. And he is slightly better there, batting .295 with a .905 OPS.

Jasson Dominguez CF NYY N.Y. Yankees • #89 • Age: 20 Matchups @BOS4, @PIT3 Rostered 71% Dominguez's big-league career couldn't have gotten off to a better start, and his matchups this week figure to keep it going. The only tough pitcher he's scheduled to face in seven games is Chris Sale, with others including Luis Ortiz, Andre Jackson, Bailey Falter and a collapsing James Paxton.

Ke'Bryan Hayes 3B PIT Pittsburgh • #13 • Age: 26 Matchups WAS4, NYY3 Rostered 69% With eight home runs in his past 26 games, Hayes' latent power is finally beginning to shine through, and he'll be facing three particularly homer-prone pitchers (Josiah Gray, Patrick Corbin and Joan Adon) to kick off this week.

Charlie Blackmon DH COL Colorado • #19 • Age: 37 Matchups CHC3, SF4 Rostered 55% The Rockies' seven home games are of course good for all their hitters, but there may not be a single one who benefits more than Blackmon, who's batting .308 with a .907 at Coors Field vs. .252 and .705 everywhere else.

Wilmer Flores 1B SF San Francisco • #41 • Age: 32 Matchups CLE3, @COL4 Rostered 59% Flores has cooled off a bit over the past couple weeks, but a four-game series at Coors Field could be what sparks him back to life. It helps that he's scheduled to face three lefties this week, against whom he's batting .313 with a .916 OPS.

Sal Frelick RF MIL Milwaukee • #10 • Age: 23 Matchups MIA4, WAS3 Rostered 52% Part of what's held back Frelick in Fantasy is that the Brewers have been reluctant to play him against left-handers, but that shouldn't be an issue this week with only one on the schedule. And some of the righties include Johnny Cueto, Jake Irvin, Trevor Williams and Josiah Gray.

Edouard Julien 2B MIN Minnesota • #47 • Age: 24 Matchups TB3, @CHW4 Rostered 42% Not only do the Twins have the fifth-best hitter matchups this week, thanks in large part to their four-game series at the White Sox, but they're scheduled to face nothing but righties in seven games. That's especially good news for Julien, who sits against lefties but reaches base at a .400 clip with a near-.900 OPS against righties.

Nelson Velazquez RF KC Kansas City • #17 • Age: 24 Matchups @CHW3, HOU3 Rostered 8% Having joined up with the Royals at the trade deadline, Velazquez already has nine homers in 23 games, delivering premium exit velocities while keeping the strikeout rate manageable at around 25 percent. With the way Dylan Cease, Cristian Javier and J.P. France have performed lately, not to mention Touki Toussaint and Mike Clevinger, Velazquez stands to do even more damage this week.