Seiya Suzuki RF CHC Chi. Cubs • #27 • Age: 29 Matchups @COL3, @ARI3 Rostered 75% Suzuki is finally performing up to his exit velocities, batting .347 (42 for 121) with eight homers since the start of August. It has him in a good position to take advantage of a three-game series at Coors Field this week.

Nolan Jones LF COL Colorado • #22 • Age: 25 Matchups CHC3, SF4 Rostered 68% Jones' numbers make him a deserving play regardless of the matchups, but it just so happens that the Rockies' seven home games give them the most favorable matchups of any team this week. And he is slightly better there, batting .295 with a .905 OPS.

Ke'Bryan Hayes 3B PIT Pittsburgh • #13 • Age: 26 Matchups WAS4, NYY3 Rostered 69% With eight home runs in his past 29 games, Hayes' latent power is finally beginning to shine through, and he'll be facing a couple of particularly homer-prone pitchers (Patrick Corbin and Joan Adon) to kick off this week.

Charlie Blackmon DH COL Colorado • #19 • Age: 37 Matchups CHC3, SF4 Rostered 55% The Rockies' seven home games are of course good for all their hitters, but there may not be a single one who benefits more than Blackmon, who's batting .308 with a .907 at Coors Field vs. .254 and .703 everywhere else.

Davis Schneider 2B TOR Toronto • #36 • Age: 24 Matchups TEX4, BOS3 Rostered 57% Schneider has become a fixture in the Blue Jays lineup and continues to reach base at a ridiculous clip. Considering he's startable at both corner and middle infield, there isn't much justification to sit him with seven games coming up.

Wilmer Flores 1B SF San Francisco • #41 • Age: 32 Matchups CLE3, @COL4 Rostered 59% Flores had gone quiet for a couple weeks, but the bat woke up over the weekend, particularly with a 3-for-4 performance Friday. A four-game series at Coors Field to begin Week 25 should be enough to keep him going.

Edouard Julien 2B MIN Minnesota • #47 • Age: 24 Matchups TB3, @CHW4 Rostered 42% Not only do the Twins have the fifth-best hitter matchups this week, thanks in large part to their four-game series at the White Sox, but they're scheduled to face nothing but righties in seven games. That's especially good news for Julien, who sits against lefties but reaches base at a near-.400 clip with a near-.900 OPS against righties.

Nelson Velazquez RF KC Kansas City • #17 • Age: 24 Matchups @CHW3, HOU3 Rostered 8% Having joined up with the Royals at the trade deadline, Velazquez already has nine homers in 26 games, delivering premium exit velocities while keeping the strikeout rate under 30 percent. With the way Dylan Cease, Cristian Javier and J.P. France have performed lately, not to mention Touki Toussaint and Mike Clevinger, Velazquez stands to do even more damage this week.

Matt Wallner LF MIN Minnesota • #38 • Age: 25 Matchups TB3, @CHW4 Rostered 16% Speaking purely in terms of OPS, no Twins hitter performs better against righties than Wallner (.923), and as you may have heard, they're scheduled to face nothing but righties this week. Particularly if home runs are your chief target, he might be the play for you.