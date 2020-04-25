2020 NFL Draft: Rankings, analysis for every running back's Fantasy prospects from Round 1 through 7

We've been writing up every Fantasy-relevant running back taken through the first two days, and this rookie class really could make an impact for Fantasy from day one. But those early-round picks aren't the only prospects Fantasy players need to know about.

There are late-round players to know about, some of them just won't have a strong path to playing time. We'll break down the Fantasy landing spots of all of them right here as a tracker for which teams added depth to the position.

And find out about the rest of the prospects drafted below:

Pick No. 93: Darrynton Evans to the Titans

Evans is a small-school guy out of Appalachian State who ran an impressive 4.41 40-yard dash at the combine. At 5-10, 203 pounds, he's a change of pace from clear starter Derrick Henry, and will fill the role vacated by Dion Lewis this offseason.

Evans caught just 39 balls over three years, but he was a big play machine at Appalachian State, and he profiles as a passing downs back at the next level. I don't expect Derrick Henry to suddenly add a bunch of receiving work to his resume, given he's never caught more than 20 balls in a season, so that work would presumably fall to Evans.

But that role didn't make Lewis particularly interesting for Fantasy, and it's unlikely to do it for Evans either. This is a run-first, play-action type of offense that is taking shots down the field when they do throw. Evans will have value more as a handcuff than a receiving back, and with Henry's massive workload last season that might matter. But otherwise, his role will be limited.

Pick No. 112: Joshua Kelley to the Chargers

The Chargers added a depth back who will compete with Justin Jackson behind Austin Ekeler, selecting Joshua Kelley from UCLA early in the fourth round. Kelley ran a 4.49 at 5-11, 212 pounds, and tested alright overall, but he wasn't a particularly efficient back with the Bruins. He does catch the ball alright out oft the backfield, and is one of those types of backs who can do everything you'd need but won't do any of it at a special level.

Ekeler has to be considered one of the biggest winners of this draft because Kelley looks like competition for Jackson and a depth piece, and Ekeler should be locked into the lead back role for Los Angeles.

Pick No. 120: Lamical Perine to the Jets

Lamical Perine shouldn't be confused with Le'Veon Bell, but he does have a few traits in common. Both are terrific pass catchers, both are solid blockers and both are physical. But Perine just doesn't have the same kind of explosiveness. He was productive last year at Florida, scoring six times on the ground and five more through the air.

At his absolute best, Perine could fill in on some passing downs for Bell. You might have a hard time seeing him become a good Fantasy running back and the depth he'd provide your roster would be low-ceiling. Don't mak e any plans to take Perine in rookie-only drafts.

Pick No. 124: Anthony McFarland to the Steelers

The Steelers may have pulled off the steal of Round 4. McFarland is an electric one-cut running back with good bulk given his height (5-foot-9, 208 pounds). He has very good speed to the edges of the field and can break away from defenses when in the open field with good speed (just not elite speed). One of his very best assets is his vision, knowing when to cut back and when to press defenders to gain every yard. Another great asset: defenders slide off of him. He reminds me of Alvin Kamara because defenders can't wrap him up consistently because of his low center of gravity and his ability to keep his feet moving. He can catch the ball like Kamara, too. He's even a willing pass blocker -- there's evidence of him holding up Chase Young more than once.

So why did he slide to the fourth round? He's not a very physical runner and is especially problematic between the tackles. He may never develop the wallop to be a hard-charging back like James Conner and definitely needs a strong offensive line to help him hit the second level. The good news is he has that in Pittsburgh.

One more issue that put him in Day 3: McFarland does have a history of injuries. He had a high-ankle sprain last year and didn't play his senior year of high school because of a broken leg. There are concerns about how he'll hold up in the pros.

But the upside this guy has is basically a poor man's Kamara. With James Conner's contract ending in 2020, there's a real chance McFarland could be part of the Steelers run game for the next three or more seasons. I think he's worth taking a chance on in Round 2 of rookie-only drafts, and I'd be down for giving him a roster spot in my seasonal and long-term leagues with a late choice.

Pick No. 144: DeeJay Dallas to Seattle

Seattle was rumored to be in the running back market but didn't wind up with any of the bigger names on Day 1 or Day 2. Instead, it's Miami's DeeJay Dallas with a fourth-round compensatory pick.

Dallas is a short and stocky type at 5-10, 217 pounds, and he didn't test particularly well with a 4.58 40-yard dash and subpar jump and agility numbers. He also wasn't particularly productive in college, never reaching 700 rushing yards in a season and catching just 28 passes across three years.

But it's the Seahawks, so you won't be surprised to learn that Dallas is praised for his tackle breaking ability and willingness to take on contact. Dallas also started out as a wide receiver at Miami before switching positions his freshman year, so he presumably has more receiving ability than his numbers indicate.

But with a late pick in the fourth round, we're not likely talking about someone who can challenge a healthy Chris Carson or Rashaad Penny. It's more likely that Dallas is competing with Travis Homer for the No. 3 spot, but of course both Carson and Penny are rehabbing from lower-body surgeries, so it wouldn't be crazy to see Dallas get an opportunity as soon as 2020.