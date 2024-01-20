We're down to the final four teams in either conference as we kick off Divisional Round Weekend, and the injury report is accordingly beginning to lighten considerably. Quarterbacks are completely spared this week, while the remaining positions are also in relatively good health, especially with the top two seeds coming in off byes. There are still some absences on tap and questionable tags to monitor, so let's dive into the latest as of Saturday morning:

There are no significant QB injuries.

Running Backs Christian McCaffrey San Francisco 49ers RB The 49ers' Christian McCaffrey is off the injury report ahead of Saturday night's game against the Packers after practicing in full all week following a Week 18 absence due to a calf injury. McCaffrey was never thought to be in danger of missing San Francisco's first playoff game, and he should be ready to handle a robust workload versus Green Bay after last having played Week 17. A.J. Dillon Green Bay Packers RB The Packers' AJ Dillon (neck) is questionable for Saturday night's game against the 49ers after only managing a limited Thursday practice this week. If Dillon were to sit out, Emanuel Wilson, who recorded eight carries for 20 yards against the Cowboys in the wild-card victory with the former unavailable, is likely to serve as the primary backup to Aaron Jones once again.

Tight Ends Mark Andrews Baltimore Ravens TE The Ravens' Mark Andrews (ankle) has not been activated from injured reserve and will therefore remain out for Saturday afternoon's game against the Texans despite having finished the week with two full practices. Andrews' ongoing absence signifies that second-year pro Isaiah Likely, who has posted a 21-322-5 line in his teammate's absence thus far, will remain in the top tight end role versus a Houston team that allowed a league-high 107 receptions to the position in the regular season. Sam LaPorta Detroit Lions TE The Lions' Sam LaPorta (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers and wrapped up the week with two limited practices after a full Wednesday session. LaPorta went into Sunday night's wild-card win over the Rams carrying a questionable tag and was able to log 44 snaps while producing a 3-14-1 line just a week after suffering what appeared to be a serious hyperextension and bone bruise. Therefore, it appears likely the star rookie will suit up, but if there were to be a setback, Brock Wright would be in line to serve as the top tight end for Detroit with James Mitchell (hand) having been placed on injured reserve this week. A LaPorta absence would also open up additional targets for Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs. George Kittle San Francisco 49ers TE The 49ers' George Kittle is off the injury report ahead of Saturday night's game against the Packers after practicing in full all week following a Week 18 absence due to a back injury.

Cornerbacks

The Packers' Jaire Alexander (ankle) is questionable for Saturday night's game against the 49ers.

is questionable for Saturday night's game against the 49ers. The Bills' Christian Benford (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

is out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs. The Ravens' Marlon Humphrey (calf) is out for Saturday afternoon's game against the Texans.

is out for Saturday afternoon's game against the Texans. The Bills' Rasul Douglas (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs. The Bills' Taron Johnson (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Safeties

The Bills' Taylor Rapp (calf) is out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Linebackers