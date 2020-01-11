Fantasy Football Divisional Round Injury Report Update: Mark Ingram, Adam Thielen ready to go?
As you get ready for Divisional round playoff challenges, make sure you're up to date on the latest injury news.
We're one step closer to the Super Bowl now that four teams fell by the wayside in last week's Wild Card round, the health outlook for this weekend's Divisional Round battles is relatively bright. There are some big names on the injury report, but all but one, Will Fuller, are firmly trending toward playing, while Fuller himself is shaping up as a 50/50 proposition. The 49ers are also getting three strong IDP performers back, and the quarterback position sees all eight of this weekend's starters carrying a clean bill of health. Without further ado, let's plug into the latest as of Saturday morning:
Divisional Round Injuries
Injury Report Update
Mark Ingram RB
BAL Baltimore • #21
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Ingram is questionable for Saturday night's Divisional Round matchup versus the Titans after working back to a limited practice Thursday. Early Saturday morning reports indicate Ingram is expected to play against Tennessee, but that he'll be monitored closely for potential reinjury. The weather report for the contest, which includes a 90 percent chance of rain alongside heavy winds, could lead to even more caution with respect to Ingram's use and offer Gus Edwards and Justise Hill a chance to see more complementary carries than usual.
Will Fuller WR
HOU Houston • #15
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Fuller is questionable for Sunday's Divisional Round battle versus the Chiefs after practicing in limited fashion all week. One late-week report indicated Fuller is expected to play, while another indicated that he's still not 100 percent and also relayed that Fuller himself has conceded the final decision will come down to the team's medical and coach staffs. Kenny Stills would be in line to serve as the No. 2 receiver alongside DeAndre Hopkins if Stills can overcome his own knee issue and suit up, with DeAndre Carter and Keke Coutee waiting in the wings to also move up the depth chart if either or both of Fuller and Stills sit.
Adam Thielen WR
MIN Minnesota • #19
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Thielen is questionable for Saturday afternoon's Divisional Round matchup against the 49ers after suffering a cleating in Wednesday's practice that required stitches to treat. Thielen subsequently missed practice Thursday, but early Saturday morning reports indicate he's expected to play against San Francisco. Rookie Bisi Johnson would move up to the No. 2 role alongside Stefon Diggs should Thielen have a setback.
Kenny Stills WR
HOU Houston • #12
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Stills is questionable for Sunday's Divisional Round tilt against the Chiefs after a week of limited practices. Late-week reports indicate Stills' limited sessions may have simply been maintenance-related, as he'd played all but one snap in last week's Wild Card win over the Bills after entering gameday with an injury designation as well. As he did in that game, Stills has a chance to potentially serve as the No. 2 receiver Sunday with Will Fuller still struggling with his groin injury and questionable for the contest.
TEN Tennessee • #10
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Humphries will remain out for Saturday night's Divisional Round matchup versus the Ravens. A.J. Brown and Corey Davis will continue as Tennessee's top two receiving options for Ryan Tannehill.
Travis Kelce TE
KC Kansas City • #87
Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Kelce is questionable for Sunday's Divisional Round battle against the Texans after putting in three limited practices this week. Late-week beat writer reports indicate that Kelce isn't dealing with anything more than a bruise and is fully expected to play, especially coming off a bye week. The little-used Blake Bell is Kelce's backup.
Mark Andrews TE
BAL Baltimore • #89
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Andrews is questionable for Saturday night's Divisional Round tilt versus the Titans after putting in three limited practices this week. Much like the Chiefs' Travis Kelce, Andrews' injury designation doesn't seem to be of much concern with the Ravens coming off a bye week, and he's expected to take the field against the Titans. Hayden Hurst and Nick Boyle are capable backups should Andrews suffer a setback.
Darren Fells TE
HOU Houston • #87
Age: 33 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Fells is questionable for Sunday's Divisional Round matchup against the Chiefs after finishing the week with a limited practice Friday. Because the injury appears to have been suffered during that session, there's a chance it worsens leading up to kickoff, potentially making Fells a true game-time decision. Jordan Akins (hamstring) would be the primary candidate to step up into the top tight end job if Fells were to miss and Akins is able to overcome his own injury, while Jordan Thomas would be set for primary duties at the position if both players succumb to injury.
Jordan Akins TE
HOU Houston • #88
Age: 27 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Akins is questionable for Sunday's Divisional Round matchup versus the Chiefs after three limited practices this week. Jordan Thomas could end up being the lead tight end against Kansas City if both Akins and Darren Fells (hip) sit.
Key Defensive Players
Cornerbacks
- The Chiefs' Morris Claiborne (shoulder) will not play in Sunday's Divisional Round battle against the Texans after missing practice all week.
- The Vikings' Mackensie Alexander (knee) was placed on injured reserve this past week and underwent arthroscopic knee surgery Thursday.
- The Texans' Johnathan Joseph (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's Divisional Round matchup against the Chiefs after a week of limited practices.
Safeties
- The Texans' Jahleel Addae (Achilles) is questionable for Sunday's Divisional Round matchup versus the Chiefs after three limited practices this week.
- The Vikings' Jayson Kearse (toe) will not play in Saturday afternoon's Divisional Round matchup against the 49ers after missing practice all week.
- The 49ers' Jaquiski Tartt (ribs) practiced in full all week and does not carry an injury designation heading into Saturday afternoon's Divisional Round matchup against the Vikings. Tartt last played in Week 13 against the Ravens and is expected to jump back into his starting strong safety role.
Defensive Linemen
- The Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah (neck) is questionable for Sunday's Divisional Round matchup versus the Packers after finishing the week with two missed practices. Teammate Quinton Jefferson (ankle) carries the same designation after finishing the week with a pair of limited practices.
- The 49ers' Dee Ford (hamstring) is questionable for Saturday afternoon's Divisional Round battle against the Vikings after three limited practices this past week. Ford last played in Week 14 against the Saints and logged just four plays in that contest, so he would likely be on a snap count if he does suit up.
- The Packers' Kenny Clark (back) is questionable for Sunday's Divisional Round battle versus the Seahawks after finishing the week with two limited practices.
- The Chiefs' Chris Jones (calf) is questionable for Sunday's Divisional Round tilt against the Texans and finished the week with a missed practice session Friday following limited participation Thursday.
Linebackers
- The Titans' Jayon Brown (shoulder) will not play in Saturday night's Divisional Round contest against the Ravens after missing practice all week.
- The 49ers activated Kwon Alexander (pectoral) off injured reserve this week, and the fifth-year linebacker has been practicing since early in the month. Alexander is fully expected to play in Saturday afternoon's Divisional Round matchup against the Vikings, although a late-week report indicated he isn't likely to have an every-down role.
