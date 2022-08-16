One of the strangest things about Fantasy Football is that, while nobody questions that quarterbacks are the most important players in the NFL, they can often be an afterthought in Fantasy. Experts still tell you your best chance to win is to wait to invest at the position, taking advantage of the depth at a position where your standard Fantasy league only sees 12 of the 32 actual starters in lineups in any given week.

Some leagues try to account for that discrepancy between real world and Fantasy value by having you start two quarterbacks or by adjusting scoring to penalize more for mistakes, but the truth is, it's hard to account for the reality of the quarterback position in the NFL -- the best are literally franchise-changing players. The trick as a Fantasy player is trying to find the right balance between a league that places so much importance on the position and a game that largely systematically devalues it.

Of course, it's possible that the systematic devaluation of quarterbacks is a mistake -- I've made that case this offseason. But the truth is, quarterbacks are probably going to be valued less in your Fantasy league than they are in the NFL. Adjusting to that can be hard, but that's what we're here for.

In today's Fantasy Football Today Newsletter, I'm going in-depth on the QB position, with my rankings, my answers to the biggest questions, and my overarching thoughts on the state of the position.

Before you read on, however, you'll want to make sure you check out Heath Cummings' QB preview for the 2022 season. In addition to making the case that Lamar Jackson might be undervalued in drafts this season -- a case I happen to agree with -- he also goes in-depth on his strategy for the position, along with sleeper, breakout, and bust picks, projections, and more to help you get up to speed. If you need more help making sense of things, Dave Richard's QB tiers and strategies are here to help you out.

Tomorrow, we'll have sleeper and breakout picks for QB as well as some bust-case scenarios for the costliest players at the position, and if you have any questions about quarterbacks or anything else leading up to your draft, make sure you send them to Chris.Towers@ViacomCBS.com to get them answered right here later in the week.

For now, here are my thoughts on QB heading into 2022.

State of the QB position

If you follow most Fantasy podcasts, especially Fantasy Football Today, you're probably planning on waiting to take a quarterback. If you follow along with any of our mock drafts at CBSSports.com, you might be inclined to think you can really wait on QB – Josh Allen went 36th in the non-PPR mock draft we did last week, while Justin Herbert went in the fifth round and Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, and Jalen Hurts were all sixth rounders.

But here's the dirty secret about so-called "expert" drafts – they don't reflect reality. Average Draft Position in CBS Fantasy leagues shows six quarterbacks with an ADP inside of the top 50, with another nine going inside of the top-100. That's how real drafts work.

And the thing is … I think the way your typical draft works might just be more reflective of the state of the position these days. Because getting one of the elite options at QB actually gives you a real edge. Or at least, it has over the past two seasons. The bar for Fantasy relevance at the position has never been higher as a slew of young, two-way QBs has taken the league by storm, and the No. 12 QB in 2021 averaged 21.6. That mark was below 20 in each of 2016, 2017, and 2019; 2018 was a relative boon year, with the No. 12 QB averaging 20.6.

Between 2020 and 2021, the top-12 QBs in ADP accounted for 67% of all top-six weekly finishes over the course of the season; Kirk Cousins was the only QB picked outside of the top-13 to have more than three top-six finishes or seven top-12 finishes last season. Between 2016 and 2019, the top 12 QBs in ADP accounted for just 46.6% of all top-six finishes, with more than half of all top-12 finishes coming from QB picked outside of the top 12, too.

I've been trying to hammer this point home all offseason, but you should probably try to be one of the first people in your league to take a QB – for more, check out my piece on why early-round QBs are worth the price from the CBS Sports and Beckett 2022 Fantasy Football Draft Guide, which you can pick up right here.

You've gotta know your league, of course – if you know everyone listens to FFT and waits (and waits) to take their quarterbacks, there's no need to spend a second-round pick on Allen – he'll probably be there in the third. But, if your league is like most, being one of the first three or so to snag a QB isn't a bad idea. It just might be the biggest leg up you can get on the competition. Because 18 points per week from your QB just doesn't cut it anymore.

Biggest questions at QB

Aug 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) drops back to pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mike Dinovo / USA TODAY Sports

How early should I draft a QB?

Well … did you read the part before this? Not everyone agrees with me, of course, and even I'm not necessarily dogmatic about it. I think spending one of your first few picks on Allen, Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, et al is the right play right now for most leagues, and I've made a point to just reach for Allen in my drafts. However, it's easier to do that when everyone you're drafting with isn't looking for an early-round QB.

As always, the best advice is to know your league, read how the draft is going, and adjust. I won't take Allen in the first round, but if he's there in the late second or early third, I'm happy to take him. Mahomes, Jackson, or Herbert in the third or fourth is my ideal as well. If they are there at those points in your draft, jump on them. If not, don't force it.

If I don't draft one early, who should I look for late?

It depends on how you're defining "late." Between 95 and 110 overall in ADP in NFC drafts, you've got Aaron Rodgers, Trey Lance, Derek Carr, and Kirk Cousins going off the board, and I don't mind any of them. Preferably, I'd draft two of them, with Lance being my preferred high-upside gamble alongside any of Rodgers, Carr, and Cousins as the high-floor alternative. I have Rodgers ranked highest of that trio, so if he's available, I'm happy to take him. However, if I waited too long and only one (or even none) of those guys are available, here's how I'd prioritize the options with an ADP outside of the top 10 rounds in NFC ADP:

Ideally, you're looking for someone with some rushing upside, which each of Fields, Jones, and Mariota have plenty of. Winston and Tagovailoa don't have a ton of rushing upside, necessarily, but each of them could realistically rush for, say, 350 yards and a handful of touchdowns. While that isn't difference-making production, it matters – 350 yards and five touchdowns come out to about 4.0 Fantasy points per game. When 21-ish points is the minimum you're looking for from your starting QB, that matters.

How does a two-QB league change my approach?

You might think that, because I'm the early-round QB guy, that I think you should expend multiple early-round picks on QBs in a Superflex league, but that isn't necessarily the case. You shouldn't wait too long to get a QB, but you also shouldn't completely ignore your other positions and get two QBs in your first two rounds. This is where the depth of the position works to your benefit. Because, while the No. 12 QB last season averaged 22.5 points per game – 2.1 more than No. 13 – the gap between No. 13 and No. 20 was the same.

Which is to say, while 18-20 points per game isn't enough from your starting QB in a one-QB league, it's still not hard to find QBs who score that much most weeks. So, unless you can lock up two of the first 10 or so – maybe stretch it to 14 if you believe the likes of Cousins and Carr can get you 22 points per game – getting one high-end option and waiting for your QB2 is probably your best option.

Someone like Ryan Tannehill makes a lot of sense as your second quarterback. The loss of A.J. Brown hurts, but he's managed to put up 22.3, 24.5, and 20.0 points per game over the past three seasons and will probably still be there in the fifth or sixth round in two-QB leagues – Tannehill had a 70.2 ADP in 250 Scott Fish Bowl Drafts.

The point is, when I'm talking about drafting quarterbacks early in one-QB drafts, it's because I want one of the handful of legitimate difference makers. When you expand the pool of starters to 24 or more, I'm a lot more likely to wait for that second QB, because the pool of "good, not great" guys is a lot deeper.

Are the second-year guys primed for a breakout?

Honestly, it's kind of hard to project that for any of them except Lance. Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Lance, Justin Fields, and Mac Jones all went in the first round last season, while Davis Mills enters this season as the starter for the Texans as well, and of those six, Lance might be the only one who enters the season in a legitimately good spot – and you'll have to draft him as a top-12 QB if you want to take a chance on his upside.

Lawrence's Jaguars made a point of spending a lot of money to improve the team around him, and replacing Urban Meyer with Doug Pederson could be a significant upgrade in itself. However, even with big expenditures in free agency, I'm not sure a receiving corps headlined by Christian Kirk, Marvin Jones, Zay Jones, Leviska Shenault, and Evan Engram is one even in the top half of the league.

Justin Fields, of course, might have the worst receiving corps in the league to throw to, with a pretty bad offensive line to go with it. Wilson will be coming off preseason knee surgery, so while I like his weapons and line, he's got the odds stacked against him coming off a pretty rough season. Mills is one a team that is probably year or two away (at least) from really trying to compete, and it's not even clear if the Texans view him as a potential piece for whatever the next competitive Texans team is.

That leaves Mac Jones, arguably the best of the bunch last season. He was better than many expected as a rookie, but still looks like a high-floor, low-ceiling prospect thanks to his limited physical tools. The Patriots offense also looks like it could be kind of a mess, with nearly all training camp reports indicating that the installation of a new offense has been kind of a mess. Jones doesn't have a particularly intriguing skill set for Fantasy, and his weapons probably rank in the bottom half of the league, too. There just doesn't seem to be much to get excited about here.

The 2021 QB class was supposed to reset the position, but entering Year Two, things look kind of bleak for those guys. There's talent here, but I certainly wouldn't be pinning my Fantasy hopes to this group.

