Among all positions in Fantasy Football, quarterback is the closest you get to "set it and forget it" when it comes to rankings. The training camp battles between Geno Smith and Drew Lock or Kenny Pickett and Mitchell Trubisky might matter to the Seahawks and Steelers, but for Fantasy purposes, none of those guys are likely to be much more than waiver-wire fodder or low-end starters in two-QB leagues. They aren't shaking up the rankings.

Oh, sure, Matthew Stafford's weird elbow injury is something to talk about, but until it starts to cost him games or limits his ability to throw the ball consistently, it just isn't much of a concern. Move him down a spot in the rankings if you want, but Stafford is already being drafted lower than he actually finished a year ago, so it's hard to be too concerned about it. He's still got elite weapons and an absurdly Fantasy-friendly offense, so if anything, dropping him down in your rankings might just make him a better value.

The QB rankings remain pretty constant two weeks out from the start of the season. I'm a believer in taking one of them early or taking two of them late, but you shouldn't have trouble finding a starter you trust no matter what.

*End of a tier