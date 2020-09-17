Watch Now: Big Ben Impresses In Season Debut ( 2:26 )

Injuries to star players will certainly shake up the Week 2 Fantasy football rankings. Colts running back Marlon Mack suffered a torn Achilles in Indianapolis' loss to the Jaguars, which leaves Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines to handle increased workloads. Where will Taylor and Hines land in the Week 2 Fantasy football rankings? Should Steelers running back Benny Snell be among your Fantasy football picks if James Conner (ankle) sits?

A reliable set of Week 2 Fantasy football rankings can help answer those questions and assist in your Week 2 Fantasy football start-sit decisions, trade evaluations or even help you find a gem in the free agent pool the rest of your league missed. Be sure to check out the Week 2 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine before locking in your lineups. It can help you make those tough decisions on which players to start and which players to leave on the bench.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Ridley hauled in nine passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns against the Seahawks. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 2 of the 2020 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Fantasy football picks for Week 2

One player the model is high on this week: Texans running back David Johnson. The veteran was a bright spot for the Texans in their 34-20 loss to the Chiefs last Thursday night. Johnson recorded 11 carries for 77 yards and a touchdown and brought in three of four targets for 32 yards.

Johnson has proven to be one of the most lethal pass-catching backs over the years and ranked second in receptions for Houston behind only Will Fuller in Week 1. Now, Johnson and the Texans face a Ravens team that gave up 138 yards on the ground last week, which bodes well for Johnson's fantasy value in Week 2. The model ranks Johnson as a top-20 running back this week, making him a rock-solid RB2 against the Ravens.

And a massive shocker: Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen, who's recorded over 1,100 yards in each of his last three seasons, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 40 at his position.

Allen has been a consistent Fantasy threat over the years, but the veteran receiver struggled to get involved in the Chargers' offense in their Week 1 victory over the Bengals. In fact, Allen hauled in just four receptions for 37 yards with Tyrod Taylor under center.

Now, Allen and the Chargers will square off against the Kansas City Chiefs, a team that gave up just one receiving touchdown in their Week 1 win against the Houston Texans. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 2 and is squarely out of the WR3 conversation.

How to set your Week 2 Fantasy football lineups

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. You can see who it is here.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 2 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big-time last season.