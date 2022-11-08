We generally use 65% roster rate as the cut off for waiver wire sections and Darnell Mooney is rostered in 66% of league as of Tuesday evening. It should go without saying that he's a must-add, even if I wouldn't call him a must-start just yet.
For now, I think you should view Mooney as a mid-range No. 3 wide receiver on a weekly basis. Since Justin Fields took off in Week 5, Mooney has performed as WR33. That's partially due to some bad touchdown luck, I think it's reasonable to rank him in the high 20s. But there's a pretty low floor weekly due to the Bears low pass volume and the uncertainty surrounding Chase Claypool's role.
But if there's a hidden downside, there's far more potential upside. Fields has thrown at least 27 passes twice in a game this season, one being last week. In those two games, Mooney has seen 20 combined targets and caught seven passes in both games. With a little touchdown regression, that type of volume could make Mooney a top-15 wide receiver.
Go add Mooney, start him if you don't have three receivers you love, and hope the Bears continue to open up the playbook for Fields. They could have one of the most exciting offenses in the league in the second half.
Here is the rest of the Week 10 WR Preview:
Week 10 WR Preview
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play in Week 10 at this time. Here's what it means:
Romeo Doubs WR
GB Green Bay • #87
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Allen Lazard is the only wide receiver worth starting in Green Bay
DET Detroit • #8
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Kalif Raymond is a deep sleeper in Detroit
Numbers to Know
- 75 -- Combined receiving yards for Michael Pittman in two games with Sam Ehlinger under center.
- 30.3% -- Target share for Rondale Moore in Week 9.
- 26 -- Targets for Christian Kirk over the last three games.
- 55 -- Allen Lazard has at least 55 receiving yards or a receiving touchdown in every game he's played this year.
- 7 -- Seven straight games for Chris Olave with double-digit PPR Fantasy points.
- 325 -- Receiving yards for JuJu Smith-Schuster in the last three games.
- 4.2 -- DeVonta Smith has just as many games under 4.2 Fantasy points as he does over 15 Fantasy points. That's an epitome of a boom-bust wide receiver.
Matchups that matter
JAC Jacksonville • #13
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
WAS Washington • #17
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
CHI Chicago • #11
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
D.J. Moore WR
CAR Carolina • #2
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
KC Kansas City • #17
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
What Hardman has done over the past three weeks feels very much like what Clyde Edwards-Helaire was doing at the start of the season. For the most part, the role and the volume do not seem like a Fantasy starter, but the offense is so good that you can ride the hot streak for as long as it lasts. On the optimistic side, Hardman set season-highs in targets, catches, and yards in Week 9. On the other hand, Edwards-Helaire had 20 touches for 94 yards and two scores in Week 4 and has played fewer snaps in every subsequent game.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #1
Age: 29 • Experience: 5 yrs.
If Mike Williams and Keenan Allen are both out again this week, Carter will be a No. 3 wide receiver with more upside than he showed in Week 9.
CAR Carolina • #88
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Terrace Marshall has earned 15 targets in two games since the Panthers traded away Robbie Anderson and Christian McCaffrey. He's averaged 13.5 PPR Fantasy points in those two games and faces a Falcons defense that has allowed the most FPPG to opposing wide receivers this season.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #17
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
There's little doubt that Robinson is the Giants' most talented pass catcher and it's very common to see rookies get a boost in opportunity after the team's bye. A role worth seven-to-nine targets a week is still possible if everything clicks in the second half with Daniel Jones.
DFS Plays
MIA Miami • #17
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Waddle and Tyreek Hill are both top-six wide receivers for me this week and you'll get a much better price on Waddle quite possibly with a lower roster rate. Just don't mistake that for lower upside. Waddle has twice as many touchdowns from Tua Tagovailoa as Hill does.
Chris Godwin WR
TB Tampa Bay • #14
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Unless you think Tom Brady is completely washed, I'm going to bet on two things: 1. Godwin should only get more comfortable post-ACL as the season progresses. 2. At some point the touchdown rate must regress. Hopefully after this week we get to make jokes about how Chris Godwin still doesn't have any touchdowns on this side of the pond.