We generally use 65% roster rate as the cut off for waiver wire sections and Darnell Mooney is rostered in 66% of league as of Tuesday evening. It should go without saying that he's a must-add, even if I wouldn't call him a must-start just yet.

For now, I think you should view Mooney as a mid-range No. 3 wide receiver on a weekly basis. Since Justin Fields took off in Week 5, Mooney has performed as WR33. That's partially due to some bad touchdown luck, I think it's reasonable to rank him in the high 20s. But there's a pretty low floor weekly due to the Bears low pass volume and the uncertainty surrounding Chase Claypool's role.

But if there's a hidden downside, there's far more potential upside. Fields has thrown at least 27 passes twice in a game this season, one being last week. In those two games, Mooney has seen 20 combined targets and caught seven passes in both games. With a little touchdown regression, that type of volume could make Mooney a top-15 wide receiver.

Go add Mooney, start him if you don't have three receivers you love, and hope the Bears continue to open up the playbook for Fields. They could have one of the most exciting offenses in the league in the second half.

Here is the rest of the Week 10 WR Preview:

WR Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play in Week 10 at this time. Here's what it means:

Romeo Doubs WR GB Green Bay • #87

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Allen Lazard is the only wide receiver worth starting in Green Bay Josh Reynolds WR DET Detroit • #8

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Kalif Raymond is a deep sleeper in Detroit

WR Preview Numbers to Know

75 -- Combined receiving yards for Michael Pittman in two games with Sam Ehlinger under center.

-- Combined receiving yards for Michael Pittman in two games with Sam Ehlinger under center. 30.3% -- Target share for Rondale Moore in Week 9.



-- Target share for Rondale Moore in Week 9. 26 -- Targets for Christian Kirk over the last three games.



-- Targets for Christian Kirk over the last three games. 55 -- Allen Lazard has at least 55 receiving yards or a receiving touchdown in every game he's played this year.



-- Allen Lazard has at least 55 receiving yards or a receiving touchdown in every game he's played this year. 7 -- Seven straight games for Chris Olave with double-digit PPR Fantasy points.



-- Seven straight games for Chris Olave with double-digit PPR Fantasy points. 325 -- Receiving yards for JuJu Smith-Schuster in the last three games.



-- Receiving yards for JuJu Smith-Schuster in the last three games. 4.2 -- DeVonta Smith has just as many games under 4.2 Fantasy points as he does over 15 Fantasy points. That's an epitome of a boom-bust wide receiver.



WR Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that matter Projections powered by Sportsline Christian Kirk WR JAC Jacksonville • #13

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -9.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 19th PROJ PTS 13 WR RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 43 TAR 70 REYDS 574 TD 5 FPTS/G 14.4 Terry McLaurin WR WAS Washington • #17

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -11 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 6th PROJ PTS 11.1 WR RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 62 REYDS 609 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.5 Darnell Mooney WR CHI Chicago • #11

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET CHI -2.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 25th PROJ PTS 11.1 WR RNK 30th YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 52 REYDS 407 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.8 D.J. Moore WR CAR Carolina • #2

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL ATL -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 13.8 WR RNK 24th YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 71 REYDS 449 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.3

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 10 Adds (WR Preview) Mecole Hardman WR KC Kansas City • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC KC -9.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 26th WR RNK 33rd ROSTERED 56% YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 34 REYDS 297 TD 6 FPTS/G 11.8 What Hardman has done over the past three weeks feels very much like what Clyde Edwards-Helaire was doing at the start of the season. For the most part, the role and the volume do not seem like a Fantasy starter, but the offense is so good that you can ride the hot streak for as long as it lasts. On the optimistic side, Hardman set season-highs in targets, catches, and yards in Week 9. On the other hand, Edwards-Helaire had 20 touches for 94 yards and two scores in Week 4 and has played fewer snaps in every subsequent game. DeAndre Carter WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #1

Age: 29 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -7 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 16th WR RNK 38th ROSTERED 24% YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 34 REYDS 282 TD 1 FPTS/G 7 If Mike Williams and Keenan Allen are both out again this week, Carter will be a No. 3 wide receiver with more upside than he showed in Week 9. Terrace Marshall Jr. WR CAR Carolina • #88

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL ATL -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 32nd WR RNK 39th ROSTERED 26% YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 23 REYDS 201 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.5 Terrace Marshall has earned 15 targets in two games since the Panthers traded away Robbie Anderson and Christian McCaffrey. He's averaged 13.5 PPR Fantasy points in those two games and faces a Falcons defense that has allowed the most FPPG to opposing wide receivers this season.

Stashes (WR Preview) Wan'Dale Robinson WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #17

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU NYG -6.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 3rd WR RNK 42nd ROSTERED 43% YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 16 REYDS 107 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.2 There's little doubt that Robinson is the Giants' most talented pass catcher and it's very common to see rookies get a boost in opportunity after the team's bye. A role worth seven-to-nine targets a week is still possible if everything clicks in the second half with Daniel Jones.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Jaylen Waddle WR MIA Miami • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE MIA -3.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 9th PROJ PTS 16.9 WR RNK 7th YTD Stats REC 47 TAR 70 REYDS 812 TD 6 FPTS/G 18.2 Waddle and Tyreek Hill are both top-six wide receivers for me this week and you'll get a much better price on Waddle quite possibly with a lower roster rate. Just don't mistake that for lower upside. Waddle has twice as many touchdowns from Tua Tagovailoa as Hill does.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Chris Godwin WR TB Tampa Bay • #14

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA TB -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 7th PROJ PTS 14 WR RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 42 TAR 65 REYDS 404 TD 0 FPTS/G 11.8 Unless you think Tom Brady is completely washed, I'm going to bet on two things: 1. Godwin should only get more comfortable post-ACL as the season progresses. 2. At some point the touchdown rate must regress. Hopefully after this week we get to make jokes about how Chris Godwin still doesn't have any touchdowns on this side of the pond.