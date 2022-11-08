Miami Dolphins v Baltimore Ravens
We generally use 65% roster rate as the cut off for waiver wire sections and Darnell Mooney is rostered in 66% of league as of Tuesday evening. It should go without saying that he's a must-add, even if I wouldn't call him a must-start just yet.

For now, I think you should view Mooney as a mid-range No. 3 wide receiver on a weekly basis. Since Justin Fields took off in Week 5, Mooney has performed as WR33. That's partially due to some bad touchdown luck, I think it's reasonable to rank him in the high 20s. But there's a pretty low floor weekly due to the Bears low pass volume and the uncertainty surrounding Chase Claypool's role.

But if there's a hidden downside, there's far more potential upside. Fields has thrown at least 27 passes twice in a game this season, one being last week. In those two games, Mooney has seen 20 combined targets and caught seven passes in both games. With a little touchdown regression, that type of volume could make Mooney a top-15 wide receiver. 

Go add Mooney, start him if you don't have three receivers you love, and hope the Bears continue to open up the playbook for Fields. They could have one of the most exciting offenses in the league in the second half.

Here is the rest of the Week 10 WR Preview:

Week 10 WR Preview
Who's Out
Numbers to Know
Matchups That Matter
Waiver Wire Targets
DFS Plays
Projections
WR Preview
Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play in Week 10 at this time. Here's what it means:

headshot-image
Romeo Doubs WR
GB Green Bay • #87
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Allen Lazard is the only wide receiver worth starting in Green Bay
headshot-image
Josh Reynolds WR
DET Detroit • #8
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Kalif Raymond is a deep sleeper in Detroit
WR Preview
Numbers to Know
  • 75 -- Combined receiving yards for Michael Pittman in two games with Sam Ehlinger under center.
  • 30.3% -- Target share for Rondale Moore in Week 9. 
  • 26 -- Targets for Christian Kirk over the last three games.
  • 55 -- Allen Lazard has at least 55 receiving yards or a receiving touchdown in every game he's played this year. 
  • 7 -- Seven straight games for Chris Olave with double-digit PPR Fantasy points. 
  • 325 -- Receiving yards for JuJu Smith-Schuster in the last three games.
  • 4.2 -- DeVonta Smith has just as many games under 4.2 Fantasy points as he does over 15 Fantasy points. That's an epitome of a boom-bust wide receiver. 
WR Preview
Matchups that matter
Matchups that matter
headshot-image
Christian Kirk WR
JAC Jacksonville • #13
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ KC KC -9.5 O/U 50.5
OPP VS WR
19th
PROJ PTS
13
WR RNK
12th
YTD Stats
REC
43
TAR
70
REYDS
574
TD
5
FPTS/G
14.4
headshot-image
Terry McLaurin WR
WAS Washington • #17
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ PHI PHI -11 O/U 44.5
OPP VS WR
6th
PROJ PTS
11.1
WR RNK
22nd
YTD Stats
REC
38
TAR
62
REYDS
609
TD
2
FPTS/G
12.5
headshot-image
Darnell Mooney WR
CHI Chicago • #11
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DET CHI -2.5 O/U 48.5
OPP VS WR
25th
PROJ PTS
11.1
WR RNK
30th
YTD Stats
REC
32
TAR
52
REYDS
407
TD
1
FPTS/G
8.8
headshot-image
D.J. Moore WR
CAR Carolina • #2
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ATL ATL -3 O/U 43.5
OPP VS WR
32nd
PROJ PTS
13.8
WR RNK
24th
YTD Stats
REC
35
TAR
71
REYDS
449
TD
3
FPTS/G
11.3
WR Preview
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 10 Adds (WR Preview)
headshot-image
Mecole Hardman WR
KC Kansas City • #17
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs JAC KC -9.5 O/U 50.5
OPP VS WR
26th
WR RNK
33rd
ROSTERED
56%
YTD Stats
REC
25
TAR
34
REYDS
297
TD
6
FPTS/G
11.8
What Hardman has done over the past three weeks feels very much like what Clyde Edwards-Helaire was doing at the start of the season. For the most part, the role and the volume do not seem like a Fantasy starter, but the offense is so good that you can ride the hot streak for as long as it lasts. On the optimistic side, Hardman set season-highs in targets, catches, and yards in Week 9. On the other hand, Edwards-Helaire had 20 touches for 94 yards and two scores in Week 4 and has played fewer snaps in every subsequent game.
headshot-image
DeAndre Carter WR
LAC L.A. Chargers • #1
Age: 29 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SF SF -7 O/U 45.5
OPP VS WR
16th
WR RNK
38th
ROSTERED
24%
YTD Stats
REC
24
TAR
34
REYDS
282
TD
1
FPTS/G
7
If Mike Williams and Keenan Allen are both out again this week, Carter will be a No. 3 wide receiver with more upside than he showed in Week 9.
headshot-image
Terrace Marshall Jr. WR
CAR Carolina • #88
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ATL ATL -3 O/U 43.5
OPP VS WR
32nd
WR RNK
39th
ROSTERED
26%
YTD Stats
REC
13
TAR
23
REYDS
201
TD
1
FPTS/G
6.5
Terrace Marshall has earned 15 targets in two games since the Panthers traded away Robbie Anderson and Christian McCaffrey. He's averaged 13.5 PPR Fantasy points in those two games and faces a Falcons defense that has allowed the most FPPG to opposing wide receivers this season.
Stashes (WR Preview)
headshot-image
Wan'Dale Robinson WR
NYG N.Y. Giants • #17
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs HOU NYG -6.5 O/U 40.5
OPP VS WR
3rd
WR RNK
42nd
ROSTERED
43%
YTD Stats
REC
12
TAR
16
REYDS
107
TD
1
FPTS/G
7.2
There's little doubt that Robinson is the Giants' most talented pass catcher and it's very common to see rookies get a boost in opportunity after the team's bye. A role worth seven-to-nine targets a week is still possible if everything clicks in the second half with Daniel Jones.
WR Preview
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play
headshot-image
Jaylen Waddle WR
MIA Miami • #17
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CLE MIA -3.5 O/U 48.5
OPP VS WR
9th
PROJ PTS
16.9
WR RNK
7th
YTD Stats
REC
47
TAR
70
REYDS
812
TD
6
FPTS/G
18.2
Waddle and Tyreek Hill are both top-six wide receivers for me this week and you'll get a much better price on Waddle quite possibly with a lower roster rate. Just don't mistake that for lower upside. Waddle has twice as many touchdowns from Tua Tagovailoa as Hill does.
Contrarian DFS Play
headshot-image
Chris Godwin WR
TB Tampa Bay • #14
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs SEA TB -2.5 O/U 44.5
OPP VS WR
7th
PROJ PTS
14
WR RNK
20th
YTD Stats
REC
42
TAR
65
REYDS
404
TD
0
FPTS/G
11.8
Unless you think Tom Brady is completely washed, I'm going to bet on two things: 1. Godwin should only get more comfortable post-ACL as the season progresses. 2. At some point the touchdown rate must regress. Hopefully after this week we get to make jokes about how Chris Godwin still doesn't have any touchdowns on this side of the pond.
WR Preview
Heath's Projections