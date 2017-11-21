Fantasy Football Week 12 Waiver Wire: Devontae Booker emerges as potential difference-maker for the stretch run

Orleans Darkwa. Samaje Perine. Jamaal Williams. Latavius Murray.

Oh yeah, these were the running backs you knew you'd count on for some late-season Fantasy success.

The waiver wire hasn't delivered a stud running back yet this year, but guys like those -- along with another contender or two available this week -- could end up being sweet rags-to-riches stories to help us take home some Fantasy crowns.

They're examples of why playing the waiver wire is so vital to Fantasy success. Even if you're just adding and stashing guys (at any position) to "see what happens," you're fullfilling one of the secrets to winning at Fantasy. Keep at it, because you never know who will end up being great.

We'd like to think we have a bead on who's worth taking a shot on, so let's get down to it. Here's the rundown at each position of who you should consider for your Fantasy roster.

Quarterbacks

Injuries of note: Jay Cutler (concussion), Jameis Winston (shoulder) and Drew Stanton (knee)

Add if available in shallow leagues: Andy Dalton (67 percent)

Priority List

Priority List 57% Tyrod Taylor Buffalo Bills QB This is obviously under the assumption that Taylor will start for the Bills moving forward. He certainly should after accumulating two scores and passing for 158 yards in one half without Kelvin Benjamin. Kansas City's defense isn't a pushover, but it's clear Taylor has motivation to play well to woo a new suitor this offseason. I'd spend 3-5 percent of your original FAAB budget on him depending on how desperate you are for a quarterback. 52% Case Keenum Minnesota Vikings QB Keenum has played well over his past three games, hitting 19-plus Fantasy points in each. The short week road matchup does not do him or the Vikings any favors, but the Lions' Fantasy stats against quarterbacks is skewed given the lack of capable passers they've faced. The Vikings have been held to 16 or fewer points in each of their last three against the Lions, all losses, with one passing score in 12 quarters. That includes Keenum's scoreless effort back in Week 4. Detroit poses a legit challenge for the hot Minnesota passing game. Keenum's worth no more than a 3 percent FAAB bid. 42% Ryan Fitzpatrick Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Fitzpatrick is among the fallback quarterbacks to look into if you can't get Taylor or Keenum. The Falcons pass defense is better this year than last, so take it with a grain of salt that the Bucs' passing game was so good against Atlanta last year (Jameis Winston had seven passing touchdowns in two meetings). Fitzpatrick didn't make a fool of himself last week at Miami but is on the road for the second week in a row in a tougher spot. Don't spend more than 1 percent of your FAAB budget on him. 45% Jacoby Brissett Indianapolis Colts QB The best thing to say about Brissett's matchup is that the Titans have given up 18 or more Fantasy points in each of their last three games. The worst is that Brissett played at Tennessee earlier this year and had just 15 Fantasy points. He's played noticeably better over the past few weeks and should benefit from coming off the bye week against a Titans defense on the road for a second straight week. Brissett also has 18-plus Fantasy points in each of his last three. He's worth a 1 percent FAAB bid but you might be able to sneak him with a zero bid. 48% Aaron Rodgers Green Bay Packers QB If your squad is playoff-bound, find a bench spot to stash Rodgers. At the very least you'll keep someone else from starting him in Week 15 on. At the very most you'll have one of the best quarterbacks at your disposal. There's no guarantee he'll be back, nor will he have an easy schedule upon his return, but Rodgers is matchup-proof and a potential champion-maker in every Fantasy league.

Drop List

Blake Bortles (79 percent): It looks like he was the most popular streaming option in Week 11. That didn't go well. With a road game at Arizona on the horizon, kick him back to the curb.



Jay Cutler (49 percent): He missed the second half of Sunday's game with a concussion, but he might have been benched if he hadn't gotten hurt after tossing three interceptions.



Nathan Peterman (12 percent): LOL, that didn't go well.



Running backs

Injuries of note: Devonta Freeman (concussion), Chris Thompson (leg), Aaron Jones (knee), Ty Montgomery (knee), D'Onta Foreman (Achilles), Matt Forte (knee)

Add if available in shallow leagues (in this order): Samaje Perine (79 percent), Latavius Murray (81 percent), Alex Collins (79 percent), Duke Johnson (81 percent), Rex Burkhead (73 percent), Danny Woodhead (71 percent), Jamaal Williams (71 percent) and Tarik Cohen (69 percent)

Priority List 23% Devontae Booker Denver Broncos RB C.J. Anderson scored a short-yardage touchdown versus the Bengals, but that's the only edge the veteran had over Booker. On Sunday, the second-year rusher led the way in snaps (48), carries (14), catches (five) and total yards (44 rushing, 54 receiving). He also didn't fumble -- Anderson did, and it cost the Broncos big-time. Denver made a change at offensive coordinator after the game, so we could see another reshuffling of work amongst the running backs, but Booker could come out of it as the lead guy thanks to his versatility and speed. A gorgeous matchup against the Raiders awaits in Week 12 with another dandy at Miami in Week 13. Every other running back we'll talk about doesn't have the same kind of potential as Booker, so if you're bidding on him, grab him with something commensurate with what other priority-add running backs have gone for. It could be as much as 20 percent of your original FAAB. 14% J.D. McKissic Seattle Seahawks RB Trusting Seattle running backs in Fantasy is risky business but McKissic seems to be the safest of the bunch. McKissic wound up replacing an injured Mike Davis and led all backs with 30 yards on seven carries. But the former receiver also added 23 yards on five receptions and has been a steady pass-catching contributor. He's not a strong-bodied player like Eddie Lacy or Thomas Rawls, so short-yardage scores are going to be elusive, but the Seahawks really don't have any other options as fast or as versatile as McKissic. So, assume he'll get a bunch of touches moving forward. He's a dandy of an add in PPR leagues for obvious reasons. He's worth 3 percent of your FAAB. 55% Austin Ekeler Los Angeles Chargers RB It's hard to ignore a running back who's produced at least nine Fantasy points in three of his last four games -- as a backup. Ekeler won't unseat Melvin Gordon for the main gig with the Chargers anytime soon, but it's worth noticing that he's totaled 11, 3, 15 and 8 touches over his last four games. Typically on the field for about 20 snaps per game, Ekeler is a good running back to have for depth and exactly the kind of "lottery ticket" you want stashed away in case something happens to Gordon. Expect him to cost you 2 to 3 percent of your FAAB budget this week. 11% Corey Clement Philadelphia Eagles RB Clement will get a lot of attention since he's scored four touchdowns in his last two games. He's also played 50 snaps in those matchups, both with Jay Ajayi on the Philadelphia roster. Strangely, he plays a lot of long-distance situations and third downs as well as the two-minute offense but has just three catches on the season. Clearly, it's explosive plays that they use Clement for -- he's averaged 5.2 yards per carry in his last four. With 57 touches in eight games, Clement is only worth stashing just in case the Eagles begin giving him more work over LeGarrette Blount or Ajayi (one seems more likely than the other). Don't spend more than 2 percent of your FAAB budget, but don't assume you'll get him for zero, either.

Drop List

Frank Gore (88 percent): He's decent depth in leagues with 12-plus teams, but don't expect big points from him unless he scores, which is rare. Plus, Marlon Mack could begin taking more playing time from him.



James White (80 percent): As Rex Burkhead continued to see a lot of playing time, White has seen a decline. He didn't even catch one pass last week. He could matter again late in the season but for now you can drop him, especially in non-PPR leagues.



Javorius Allen (64 percent): Danny Woodhead made his return in Week 11 and Allen played 10 offensive snaps. You now know what his role is.



Thomas Rawls (60 percent): He was inactive on Monday.



Aaron Jones (51 percent): Not only is he hurt for at least another couple of weeks, but a marijuana charge is hanging over his head. A suspension is forthcoming.



Wide receivers

Injuries of note: Sterling Shepard (migraines), Robert Woods (shoulder), Kelvin Benjamin (knee), Will Fuller (ribs), Chris Hogan (shoulder), Travis Benjamin (abdomen) and Allen Hurns (ankle)

Add if available in shallow leagues (in this order): Mohamed Sanu (82 percent), Jeremy Maclin (82 percent), Rishard Matthews (70 percent)

* - Add these players in this order -- they are owned in 65 percent of leagues or less on CBS Sports.

Priority List 30% Corey Coleman Cleveland Browns WR It speaks volumes that Coleman had the second-most receiving yards for any Browns receiver (80) in his first game back from a broken hand on Sunday against the Jaguars. It was also the second-most yards any receiver has had against the Jaguars all season. Assume that the Browns will target Coleman heavily for the rest of the season, enough to make any week one where he'll pay off as at least a nice No. 3 receiver. If you're using FAAB to add free agents, expect to splurge at least 10 percent of your budget on Coleman. 60% Kenny Stills Miami Dolphins WR If you're looking for a potential big-play receiver, Stills has a shot to be that guy. However, it's dependent on who he's catching passes from in Miami. With Matt Moore, Stills has connected for six touchdowns and 430 yards on just 25 catches (42 targets) over roughly six games the past two seasons. That includes an outrageous 160 yards in Week 11 versus the Buccaneers. The two have chemistry and the Dolphins have a fairly decent schedule for much of the rest of the season. Besides, it's not like they'll be able to run the ball effectively. While DeVante Parker continues to slump, Stills should provide bench depth and potential use as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver. Best of all, he shouldn't cost any more than 5 percent of your FAAB. 58% Jamison Crowder Washington Redskins WR The safest receiver to add, particularly in PPR formats, is Crowder. All he's done in his last three games is catch 20 of 32 targets for 271 yards with a number of red-zone looks from Kirk Cousins. He's re-established himself as the most reliable option in the Washington offense, and with Chris Thompson on the shelf for the rest of the season, it's not out of the question for Crowder to see a bunch of targets every week regardless of the matchup. He might not be quite as valuable in standard leagues but in PPR he should deliver a minimum of 11 points per week moving forward. He's done that each of the last three weeks. Crowder won't go for more than 5 perfect of a FAAB in standard but will fetch at least 8 percent in PPR leagues. 37% Mike Wallace Baltimore Ravens WR Wallace has scored in his last two games, but it's what we're expecting in Week 12 that should make him attractive. A home matchup against a Texans pass defense that's struggled mightily against the pass should put Baltimore's most effective deep-ball receiver in position to have another big game. Far from the top priority pick-up this week, Wallace is a sneaky grab-and-start receiver for Fantasy owners thin on the position. Because he's not a great long-term lineup solution, don't spend more than a few percentage points of your FAAB on him. 5% Bruce Ellington Houston Texans WR Ellington isn't flashy, but he is the healthiest second-best option in the Texans pass game. And even when Will Fuller comes back, Ellington could continue to rack up catches since he'll consistently draw single coverage and run short routes. PPR league owners should be interested in Ellington as a quality reserve with 10-point potential week in and week out. Toss a buck or two his way to earn his services in FAAB formats.

Drop list

Robert Woods (92 percent): Rams coach Sean McVay said Woods would miss at least a couple of weeks with a shoulder injury. If you're thin on bench spots or in need of winning now, dropping Woods makes sense. He's only worth hanging on to in deeper PPR leagues.



Will Fuller (65 percent): He missed another week with a rib injury and doesn't carry a lot of upside now that Tom Savage is the Texans quarterback. You'll never comfortably start him ... and you might want your opponents to.



Randall Cobb (65 percent): With Brett Hundley as his quarterback, when will you ever feel good putting Cobb in your Fantasy lineup?



Jermaine Kearse (57 percent): We need to talk if you held on to Kearse through the bye. You could have dumped him to speculate on someone else. Guess what? It's not too late!



John Brown (38 percent): Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said Brown would miss some time with a case of turf toe. His season could be over. The only Cardinals receiver worth owning at this point is Larry Fitzgerald. Duh.



Tight ends

Injuries of note: Jordan Reed (hamstring)

Add if available in shallow leagues (in this order): Greg Olsen (80 percent), Vernon Davis (77 percent), Jack Doyle (75 percent), Tyler Kroft (71 percent), Austin Hooper (80 percent)

* - Add these players in this order -- they are owned in 65 percent of leagues or less on CBS Sports.

Priority List 44% Charles Clay Buffalo Bills TE If Tyrod's back under center, then Clay's in the mix as at least a streaming starting tight end. Clay would have cemented himself as Taylor's BFF had he held on to a touchdown pass last week. Regardless, he's the one Taylor has the most chemistry with, and if Kelvin Benjamin misses paying time then Taylor will likely revert back to leaning on the tight end. He's worth rolling the dice on but not worth more than 2 or 3 percent of your FAAB. 1% Adam Shaheen Chicago Bears TE So ... yeah. There's not much out on waivers at tight end. Shaheen scored last week for Chicago, putting his huge 6-foot-6, 275-pound body to work. In two games since the Bears' bye he's averaged 40 snaps per game with nearly 15 routes run. It's a step in the right direction for a touchdown-or-bust tight end who probably won't be popular in Week 12 against Philadelphia but could be a gem in Week 13 against the Niners. His Week 16 matchup versus the Browns isn't so bad, either.

Drop list

Marcedes Lewis (42 percent), Julius Thomas (32 percent), Jermaine Gresham (11 percent): Week 11's streamers are Week 12's waiver heapers. I don't know what a waiver heaper is, either.



DST streamers

Bengals (69 percent) vs. CLE



Panthers (67 percent) at NYJ



Chargers (51 percent) at DAL



