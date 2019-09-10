Fantasy Football Week 2 Wide Receiver Preview: Projections, waiver wire adds, DFS plays and more

There's nothing more important at running back than touches, and Week 1 gave us a glimpse into some potential problem spots. Miles Sanders and David Montgomery found themselves in three-headed committees which will hamper their breakout potential early in the season. Todd Gurley lost touches (and multiple touchdowns!) to Malcolm Brown, though we hope the latter was just a blip on the radar, because Gurley looked phenomenal. Even Ezekiel Elliott shared a lot more than we're used to.

On the flip side, Matt Breida started camp in a backfield that was way too crowded and now finds himself leading a committee that involves Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson. Giovani Bernard could also see a huge boost if Joe Mixon's ankle injury causes him to miss time.

Does that mean you want to start Bernard or Breida over Gurley? Probably not. But it does mean we've got a lot to catch up on after one week of football.

RB Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 2 at this time. Here's what it means:

Joe Mixon RB CIN Cincinnati • #28

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. YTD Stats RUYDS 10 REC 2 REYDS 7 TD 0 FPTS/G 3 Of all the players we're not ranking, Mixon at least has a chance to play this week. He left Sunday's game with an ankle injury and we just haven't heard much since. If he's out, Bernard is not only a must-add, he's a must-start. Tevin Coleman RB SF San Francisco • #26

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. YTD Stats RUYDS 23 REC 2 REYDS 33 TD 0 FPTS/G 7 Coleman will miss multiple weeks which opens up the door for Breida to be a top-25 running back, if not more. The 49ers will still use a committee and Mostert will have deep flex appeal. Derrius Guice RB WAS Washington • #29

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. YTD Stats RUYDS 18 REC 3 REYDS 20 TD 0 FPTS/G 6 With Guice out for multiple weeks Adrian Peterson will not only be active, he'll be the lead back again. I prefer Peterson to Chris Thompson in non-PPR, but they're both flexes. In PPR the choice is easily Thompson.

RB Preview Numbers to know

RB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Aaron Jones RB GB Green Bay • #33

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Week 2 Matchup vs. MIN For the second straight week Jones has an absolutely awful matchup. The only benefit is this week he's at home. In PPR I don't think you can start Jones as anything more than a desperation flex. Falcons running backs only picked up 50 yards on 14 carries against this defense last week and Jones didn't show much promise against the Bears. Things should get better for him in Week 3 against the Broncos. Sony Michel RB NE New England • #26

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Week 2 Matchup @ MIA Michel was one of the biggest disappointments of Week 1. Rex Burkhead was stealing touches and flat out outplaying him. That being said, I'm still starting Michel in non-PPR because he faces a defense that just allowed 59 points to the Baltimore Ravens. Hopefully he turns things around. Phillip Lindsay RB DEN Denver • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Week 2 Matchup vs. CHI We thought the Raiders were going to be a great matchup for Lindsay. That didn't really come to fruition. Against the Bears we have no such hope. If the Broncos line couldn't manhandle the Raiders front I'm afraid they'll get manhandled in Week 2. Lindsay has big-play upside, so it might work out but this is a full committee against a great defense. The one encouraging thing was Lindsay's usage in the passing game. Four to five targets could make him viable even against a bad matchup.

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 2 Adds Chris Thompson RB WAS Washington • #25

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Ownership 46% If you're in a PPR league the first thing you need to do is see if Thompson is available. He led Washington in targets in Week 1 and he's averaged 12.7 PPR points per game over the past three seasons. There's no No. 1 receiver on this team and Jordan Reed isn't healthy. Add him and start him. Giovani Bernard RB CIN Cincinnati • #25

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Ownership 19% I'm adding Bernard even if Mixon plays this week for all the reasons I gave you last week. In two games without Mixon last year Bernard totaled 180 yards and scored three touchdowns. In 2016 he was a top-12 running back over the last month of the season. Bernard is one of the most valuable handcuffs in Fantasy and the starter is currently hurt. Raheem Mostert RB SF San Francisco • #31

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Ownership 0% Mostert is likely to be a good flex this week but I don't feel great about this one. For one thing, I don't think he's valuable once Coleman returns. Maybe more importantly, I'm not sure he's startable for as long as Breida is healthy. But if something happens to Breida we'll be calling him Raheem Must-Start.

Stashes Ronald Jones RB TB Tampa Bay • #27

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 46% Jones really showed something in the second half of the Buccaneers loss to the 49ers. He finished the game leading the team in rush attempts, rushing yards and rushing efficiency. The only reason I don't suggest him as someone you add and start is the uncertainty over his role and the offense. If we get word he's the starter I'll be in on him as a top-30 back. Alexander Mattison RB MIN Minnesota • #25

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 56% Mattison was very impressive in tandem with Dalvin Cook on Sunday. He picked up 49 yards on nine carries, averaging 5.4 yards per carry. We all know about Cook's injury history and it's apparent Mike Zimmer would like to be one of the more run-heavy teams in the league. If Cook goes down we're all starting Mattison. Rex Burkhead RB NE New England • #34

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Ownership 5% Burkhead's usage on Sunday was shocking. His eight targets were second only to Julian Edelman and he had eight carries as well. We've seen enough one-week anomalies from Bill Belichick to question this but at the very least it's worth adding Burkhead and seeing what happens against the Dolphins. Malcolm Brown RB LAR L.A. Rams • #34

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Ownership 16% I don't think Brown's red zone role will last but we have to add the guy who just scored two touchdowns for one of the best offenses in football. At the very least he's the clear Gurley handcuff right now, which is valuable in itself.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top Plays Saquon Barkley RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #26

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Week 2 Prices FanDuel $9,200 DraftKings $9,200 Barkley wasn't worth the money in Week 1 because he didn't reach the end zone but don't let that distract you from how awesome he was. He ran for 120 yards on just 11 carries and caught another four passes. Now Sterling Shepard is in the concussion protocol and Barkley could be looking at a 25% target share. Leonard Fournette RB JAC Jacksonville • #27

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Week 2 Prices FanDuel $6,900 DraftKings $6,300 Like Barkley, a lack of scores hurt Fournette, as did an uncharacteristic fumble. But I loved the volume and the fact that he so thoroughly dominated snaps and running back touches. This suspect Texans defense just allowed 216 yards to Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray. Fournette won't match that total, but he won't have to share like they did either.

Contrarian Plays Adrian Peterson RB WAS Washington • #26

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Week 1 Prices FanDuel $4,800 DraftKings $3,400 One weird thing about Week 1 was Barkley averaging better than 10 yards per carry against the Cowboys. It's probably nothing, but it does make me consider a motivated Peterson against them in Week 2. He was a healthy scratch last week and now he might be looking at 15 to 20 touches at a discounted price. I won't touch him in cash but I want some exposure in tournaments. Chris Thompson RB WAS Washington • #25

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Week 2 Prices FanDuel $5,300 DraftKings $3,900 We've talked plenty about Thompson, right? Basically, if Washington keeps this game close I want Peterson exposure. If it turns into a blowout I want Thompson. I'll have some exposure to both in Week 2.

RB Preview Heath's Projections

Non-PPR Rank PPR Rank RB FPTs PPR FPTs 1 1 Christian McCaffrey 20.48 27.11 2 2 Saquon Barkley 20.13 26.33 3 3 Alvin Kamara 18.73 24.30 4 4 Le'Veon Bell 16.66 21.84 6 5 Dalvin Cook 16.19 19.86 10 6 Austin Ekeler 15.32 19.54 9 7 Leonard Fournette 15.52 19.00 8 8 Chris Carson 15.55 18.87 7 9 James Conner 15.92 18.80 5 10 Nick Chubb 16.24 18.63 11 11 Ezekiel Elliott 14.73 17.30 16 12 David Johnson 12.96 16.58 18 13 Damien Williams 12.45 16.40 17 14 Giovani Bernard 12.64 15.54 14 15 Todd Gurley 13.67 15.23 28 16 Chris Thompson 9.88 15.01 13 17 Derrick Henry 13.69 14.96 15 18 Josh Jacobs 13.34 14.84 26 19 Duke Johnson 10.92 14.64 12 20 Mark Ingram 13.80 14.60 22 21 Phillip Lindsay 11.52 14.46 32 22 Tarik Cohen 9.11 14.36 29 23 James White 9.48 14.02 21 24 Kerryon Johnson 11.78 13.56

One of my favorite things about processing Week 1 analysis is the glimpse we get at team target shares and how it differs from what we expected. It's new, real information that can be invaluable if processed correctly. Unfortunately, there's one team left that we still know very little about target share: the loaded Patriots.

Our current expectation is that Antonio Brown suits up for the Patriots in Miami in Week 2 in what instantly becomes one of the most difficult situations to project. It's one of the best offenses in the league with three stud receivers against a team that just allowed Lamar Jackson to throw five touchdown passes. It's really difficult to say you should sit Brown, Julian Edelman or Josh Gordon. It's even harder to find enough targets for all of them.

This is a problem that may plague us for a few weeks, but my initial expectation is that Brown sees a reduced role as he works his way into the offense. Gordon only saw six targets in his first two games of 2018 after the Patriots acquired him midseason. Gordon is no Brown, but I'm still not projecting the latter for more than five targets in Week 2. That leaves Edelman secure as a must-start No. 2 receiver and makes Gordon a boom-or-bust No. 3. I'd only start Brown in the most desperate of situations.

Now let's take a look at everyone else's receivers.

WR Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 1 at this time. Here's what it means:

Tyreek Hill WR KC Kansas City • #10

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. YTD Stats REC 2 TAR 2 REYDS 16 TD 0 FPTS/G 3 Sammy Watkins went bananas without Hill and we know what Travis Kelce will be. The question this week is whether Mecole Hardman or Demarcus Robinson step up. Mike Williams WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #81

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. YTD Stats REC 2 TAR 3 REYDS 29 TD 0 FPTS/G 4 If Williams can't go there would be an increased opportunity for Travis Benjamin but I'd just expect more consolidation between Keenan Allen, Hunter Henry and Austin Ekeler. Sterling Shepard WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #87

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 7 REYDS 42 TD 0 FPTS/G 10 Shepard is in the concussion protocol which would make Cody Latimer the Giants No. 1 receiver. He'd still be the No. 3 target behind Evan Engram and Saquon Barkley. Devin Funchess WR IND Indianapolis • #17

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. YTD Stats REC 3 TAR 5 REYDS 32 TD 0 FPTS/G 6 Funchess is heading to IR with a broken collar bone. This opens up an opportunity for Deon Cain and Parris Campbell but they're only worth speculative adds in deeper leagues. Albert Wilson WR MIA Miami • #15

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. YTD Stats REC 2 TAR 4 REYDS 13 TD 0 FPTS/G 3 With Wilson hurt again there are plenty of targets available in Miami. The question is whether anyone wants to be tied to that offense. Let's see how they look in Week 2 before deciding.

WR Preview Numbers to Know

WR Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Tyrell Williams WR OAK Oakland • #16

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 7 REYDS 105 TD 1 FPTS/G 22 Williams' breakout performance against the Broncos should be enough to raise his ownership above 90% and you shouldn't think twice about starting him. Chris Conley, D.J. Chark and Dede Westbrook all scored against the Chiefs with Conley and Chark both beating the secondary on the types of deep routes Williams' excels at. Davante Adams WR GB Green Bay • #17

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 8 REYDS 36 TD 0 FPTS/G 7 You're not benching Adams, this is more like preemptive counseling. This matchup against Minnesota could very well be another disappointing performance from your No. 1 receiver. Julio Jones only had six catches for 31 yards on 11 targets in Week 1. Hopefully if Adams does struggle he can salvage the week with a score like Jones did. D.J. Moore WR CAR Carolina • #12

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 10 REYDS 76 TD 0 FPTS/G 12 Moore's 26% target share in Week 1 was very encouraging and could lead to a big boom in a Week 2 matchup against Tampa Bay. I don't believe the Buccaneers defense is improved because they shut down the 49ers in Week 1. Cam Newton, Moore and the rest of the Panthers should shine on Thursday night.

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 1 Adds John Brown WR BUF Buffalo • #15

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. YTD Stats Ownership 61% You guys are making my job too easy letting me leave my top waiver wire add in place from last week. There is no reason Brown should be available in even 10% of leagues. On Sunday he earned 27% of the team's targets, ran a variety of routes, and averaged 12.3 yards per target. He was everything we spent this summer telling you he'd be and then some. Brown is the No.1 option if you don't have any positional needs. Jamison Crowder WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #82

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Ownership 48% Unlike Brown, I don't really want to be excited about Crowder but he just took the Jarvis Landry role and perfected it. Somehow he earned 17 targets, caught 14 of them, and only accumulated 99 yards. He was the first receiver in NFL history with that many catches and fewer than 100 yards. I don't see much upside here but if you need a receiver or flex in PPR he looks like he'll be start worthy. Marquise Brown WR BAL Baltimore • #15

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie YTD Stats Ownership 31% Let's get back to the exciting players. Marquise Brown only ran eight routes on Sunday and still topped 100 yards and scored two touchdowns. Will it always be this easy? Of course not. But he's a first round pick who did exactly this at Oklahoma. He looks fully healthy, his quarterback looks awesome and his offense looks exciting. Brown is still just a flex for me this week but we might be talking about top-12 upside with another big splash. Cody Latimer WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #12

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Ownership 1% For deep leagues only: Latimer earned eight targets in Week 1 with Sterling Shepard on the field. Now Shepard is in the concussion protocol, which could leave Latimer as the team's No. 1 receiver. Even with Saquon Barkley and Evan Engram dominating targets there's room for Latimer to put up No. 3 receiver numbers. John Ross WR CIN Cincinnati • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Ownership 6% I'm very conflicted on Ross. I don't believe he's a good longterm play because A.J. Green is coming back and I'm nervous about trusting one game over two years. That being said, Ross has the pedigree and the speed and he made some very good plays in Week 1. At the very least, he needs to be rostered in 50% of leagues.

Stashes D.K. Metcalf WR SEA Seattle • #14

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie YTD Stats Ownership 59% If you have a lot of Lockett you probably didn't like what Metcalf did in Week 1. He earned six targets to Lockett's two and turned those six into 89 yards. I'm very skeptical he'll continue to out-target Lockett but we need to add him just in case. Terry McLaurin WR WAS Washington • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 4% Unlike Metcalf, McLaurin doesn't face much competition for establishing himself as the No. 1 receiver in Washington. He popped on Sunday with five catches for 125 yards and a score and had his man beat for another long pass that Case Keenum missed. It will take at least one more week before I'll feel comfortable starting him, but I love the idea of stashing him in a deeper league. DeVante Parker WR MIA Miami • #11

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Ownership 19% Yuck. Let's be real, the Dolphins can't really be that bad all year, right? Parker was one of the few bright spots on Sunday with a circus catch for the Dolphins biggest gain. He is the No. 1 receiver on this team and they'll have to be pass-happy as much as they'll be trailing.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top Plays Tyler Boyd WR CIN Cincinnati • #83

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Week 2 Prices FanDuel $6,300 DraftKings $6,500 So, let's talk about Boyd's price. After one week he's now cheaper than John Ross on FanDuel. What did Boyd do wrong? He only had 11 targets and caught eight of them for 60 yards. Yes, Ross was much better but there should be no question who you play this week. Tyler Boyd is still the No. 1 receiver in Cincinnati until A.J. Green returns. Tyrell Williams WR OAK Oakland • #16

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Week 2 Prices FanDuel $5,900 DraftKings $4,400 While Boyd's value is a result of an overreaction, Williams' is a result of him balling out on Monday night, after pricing was released. He is a No. 1 receiver with a fantastic matchup and a solidified role. He should probably be $1,500 more than he is.

Contrarian Plays JuJu Smith-Schuster WR PIT Pittsburgh • #19

Age: 22 • Experience: 3 yrs. Week 2 Prices FanDuel $8,100 DraftKings $7,500 I'm hopeful people are worried about Smith-Schuster's "poor performance" in Week 1 against the Patriots. He's one of the cheaper elite receivers and plays the team that just allowed John Ross to look like an All-Pro receiver. I wouldn't be surprised if he's the No. 1 receiver this week. If his ownership projection has him below 10% he'll be in all of my tournament lineups. Dede Westbrook WR JAC Jacksonville • #12

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Week 2 Prices FanDuel $5,900 DraftKings $5,400 Westbrook was a bit of a disappointment as chalk last week, but he did receive the most targets from Garnder Minshew. His price stayed low on both sites, he has another good matchup, and I'm hoping his ownership will drop because of the lack of downfield looks. I'm not as excited about Westbrook as I was, but I still expect him to be the best Jaguars receiver.

WR Preview Heath's Projections