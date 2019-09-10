Fantasy Football Week 2 Wide Receiver Preview: Projections, waiver wire adds, DFS plays and more
Week 1 WR Preview
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play Week 1 at this time. Here's what it means:
Tyreek Hill WR
KC Kansas City • #10
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Sammy Watkins went bananas without Hill and we know what Travis Kelce will be. The question this week is whether Mecole Hardman or Demarcus Robinson step up.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #81
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
If Williams can't go there would be an increased opportunity for Travis Benjamin but I'd just expect more consolidation between Keenan Allen, Hunter Henry and Austin Ekeler.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #87
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Shepard is in the concussion protocol which would make Cody Latimer the Giants No. 1 receiver. He'd still be the No. 3 target behind Evan Engram and Saquon Barkley.
IND Indianapolis • #17
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Funchess is heading to IR with a broken collar bone. This opens up an opportunity for Deon Cain and Parris Campbell but they're only worth speculative adds in deeper leagues.
MIA Miami • #15
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
With Wilson hurt again there are plenty of targets available in Miami. The question is whether anyone wants to be tied to that offense. Let's see how they look in Week 2 before deciding.
Numbers to Know
- 3 - Targets for Adam Thielen, Mike Williams, Will Fuller and Marquise Goodwin. I had volume concerns about all four of these receivers coming into Week 1 and those are only growing.
- 2 - Targets for Tyler Lockett in Week 1. I'm glad he caught the 44-yard touchdown but this was very concerning. D.K. Metcalf was treated like the No. 1 receiver in Seattle.
- 46.8 - PPR Fantasy points for Sammy Watkins in his first game without Tyreek Hill. You shouldn't expect that moving forward, but you should consider Watkins a top-12 receiver until Hill returns.
- 14 - Snaps for Marquise Brown on Sunday. There are two ways to look at this. Either you're impressed with what Brown did on so few snaps or you're concerned he didn't play more. I'm somewhere in the middle but mostly the former.
- 210 - Career receiving yards for John Ross before Sunday's 158-yard performance.
- 1.1 - Dede Westbrook's average targeted air yards in Week 1. I'm hoping for more downfield looks in Week 2.
- 60.6% - Tyrell Williams' share of the Raiders air yards in Week 1. That was the best mark in the league.
- 78.9% - Share of Panthers targets that went to D.J. Moore, Christian McCaffrey and Greg Olsen. That's a problem for Curtis Samuel if it continues.
- 14.1 - Larry Fitzgerald's yards per reception against Detroit. He hasn't averaged better than 12.4 since 2011.
Matchups that matter
Williams' breakout performance against the Broncos should be enough to raise his ownership above 90% and you shouldn't think twice about starting him. Chris Conley, D.J. Chark and Dede Westbrook all scored against the Chiefs with Conley and Chark both beating the secondary on the types of deep routes Williams' excels at.
GB Green Bay • #17
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
You're not benching Adams, this is more like preemptive counseling. This matchup against Minnesota could very well be another disappointing performance from your No. 1 receiver. Julio Jones only had six catches for 31 yards on 11 targets in Week 1. Hopefully if Adams does struggle he can salvage the week with a score like Jones did.
D.J. Moore WR
CAR Carolina • #12
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Moore's 26% target share in Week 1 was very encouraging and could lead to a big boom in a Week 2 matchup against Tampa Bay. I don't believe the Buccaneers defense is improved because they shut down the 49ers in Week 1. Cam Newton, Moore and the rest of the Panthers should shine on Thursday night.
Waiver Wire Targets
John Brown WR
BUF Buffalo • #15
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
You guys are making my job too easy letting me leave my top waiver wire add in place from last week. There is no reason Brown should be available in even 10% of leagues. On Sunday he earned 27% of the team's targets, ran a variety of routes, and averaged 12.3 yards per target. He was everything we spent this summer telling you he'd be and then some. Brown is the No.1 option if you don't have any positional needs.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #82
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Unlike Brown, I don't really want to be excited about Crowder but he just took the Jarvis Landry role and perfected it. Somehow he earned 17 targets, caught 14 of them, and only accumulated 99 yards. He was the first receiver in NFL history with that many catches and fewer than 100 yards. I don't see much upside here but if you need a receiver or flex in PPR he looks like he'll be start worthy.
BAL Baltimore • #15
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Let's get back to the exciting players. Marquise Brown only ran eight routes on Sunday and still topped 100 yards and scored two touchdowns. Will it always be this easy? Of course not. But he's a first round pick who did exactly this at Oklahoma. He looks fully healthy, his quarterback looks awesome and his offense looks exciting. Brown is still just a flex for me this week but we might be talking about top-12 upside with another big splash.
Cody Latimer WR
NYG N.Y. Giants • #12
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
For deep leagues only: Latimer earned eight targets in Week 1 with Sterling Shepard on the field. Now Shepard is in the concussion protocol, which could leave Latimer as the team's No. 1 receiver. Even with Saquon Barkley and Evan Engram dominating targets there's room for Latimer to put up No. 3 receiver numbers.
John Ross WR
CIN Cincinnati • #11
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
I'm very conflicted on Ross. I don't believe he's a good longterm play because A.J. Green is coming back and I'm nervous about trusting one game over two years. That being said, Ross has the pedigree and the speed and he made some very good plays in Week 1. At the very least, he needs to be rostered in 50% of leagues.
D.K. Metcalf WR
SEA Seattle • #14
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
If you have a lot of Lockett you probably didn't like what Metcalf did in Week 1. He earned six targets to Lockett's two and turned those six into 89 yards. I'm very skeptical he'll continue to out-target Lockett but we need to add him just in case.
WAS Washington • #17
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Unlike Metcalf, McLaurin doesn't face much competition for establishing himself as the No. 1 receiver in Washington. He popped on Sunday with five catches for 125 yards and a score and had his man beat for another long pass that Case Keenum missed. It will take at least one more week before I'll feel comfortable starting him, but I love the idea of stashing him in a deeper league.
MIA Miami • #11
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Yuck. Let's be real, the Dolphins can't really be that bad all year, right? Parker was one of the few bright spots on Sunday with a circus catch for the Dolphins biggest gain. He is the No. 1 receiver on this team and they'll have to be pass-happy as much as they'll be trailing.
DFS Plays
Tyler Boyd WR
CIN Cincinnati • #83
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
So, let's talk about Boyd's price. After one week he's now cheaper than John Ross on FanDuel. What did Boyd do wrong? He only had 11 targets and caught eight of them for 60 yards. Yes, Ross was much better but there should be no question who you play this week. Tyler Boyd is still the No. 1 receiver in Cincinnati until A.J. Green returns.
While Boyd's value is a result of an overreaction, Williams' is a result of him balling out on Monday night, after pricing was released. He is a No. 1 receiver with a fantastic matchup and a solidified role. He should probably be $1,500 more than he is.
PIT Pittsburgh • #19
Age: 22 • Experience: 3 yrs.
I'm hopeful people are worried about Smith-Schuster's "poor performance" in Week 1 against the Patriots. He's one of the cheaper elite receivers and plays the team that just allowed John Ross to look like an All-Pro receiver. I wouldn't be surprised if he's the No. 1 receiver this week. If his ownership projection has him below 10% he'll be in all of my tournament lineups.
JAC Jacksonville • #12
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Westbrook was a bit of a disappointment as chalk last week, but he did receive the most targets from Garnder Minshew. His price stayed low on both sites, he has another good matchup, and I'm hoping his ownership will drop because of the lack of downfield looks. I'm not as excited about Westbrook as I was, but I still expect him to be the best Jaguars receiver.
Heath's Projections
Non-PPR Rank
PPR Rank
WR
Non-PPR FPTs
PPR FPTs
3
1
Michael Thomas
13.92
21.90
1
2
DeAndre Hopkins
14.36
20.86
2
3
Julio Jones
14.12
20.63
4
4
Keenan Allen
13.27
19.79
6
5
Odell Beckham
12.46
18.15
5
6
Robert Woods
12.46
18.02
10
7
JuJu Smith-Schuster
11.69
17.59
8
8
Sammy Watkins
11.83
17.35
7
9
Brandin Cooks
11.91
17.23
9
10
Cooper Kupp
11.70
17.19
14
11
Davante Adams
11.15
17.04
12
12
Adam Thielen
11.23
16.95
17
13
Julian Edelman
10.88
16.91
11
14
Amari Cooper
11.59
16.90
16
15
Tyler Boyd
11.04
16.84
13
16
D.J. Moore
11.18
16.43
15
17
T.Y. Hilton
11.13
15.74
18
18
Tyrell Williams
10.69
15.28
24
19
Dede Westbrook
9.68
15.18
22
20
Allen Robinson
10.10
15.02
26
21
Jamison Crowder
9.47
14.93
19
22
Mike Evans
10.57
14.92
21
23
Desean Jackson
10.15
14.36
20
24
Kenny Golladay
10.25
14.31
