Fantasy Football Week 3 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN GB -8 O/U 42.5 DEN VS RB 12 PROJ PTS 14.5 RB RNK 14th I'm hopeful that the Jones we saw in Week 2 is the one we'll get for the rest of the season. After scoring just four PPR points in Week 1 at Chicago, he scored 24 PPR points in Week 2 against Minnesota with 23 carries for 116 yards (5.0 yards per carry) and a touchdown, as well as four catches for 34 yards on six targets. He is still sharing touches with Jamaal Williams, but Jones is the lead back and worth trusting again. Denver has allowed two running backs (Josh Jacobs and David Montgomery) to score three touchdowns in two games, and Jones should be considered a high-end No. 2 running back this week against the Broncos.

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ NE -22.5 O/U 43.5 NYJ VS RB 20 PROJ PTS 11.2 RB RNK 19th The Patriots are the biggest favorite this week at home against the Jets, so you should expect plenty of points and hopefully carries for Michel. We saw a similar setup last week at Miami when New England won 43-0, and Michel had 21 carries for 85 yards (4.0 yards per carry) and a touchdown. He fumbled in the game, which is never good, and he has yet to catch a pass this season. But he also had a second touchdown called back after he was ruled down at the 1-yard line, and Tom Brady finished off the drive with a quarterback sneak. We'll see if the Jets get back linebacker C.J. Mosley (groin) and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (ankle) this week, and the Jets have allowed a running back to either gain at least 98 total yards or score a touchdown in each game this season. I like James White as a starter in PPR this week as well, and Rex Burkhead is worth using as a flex in deeper leagues given the matchup and expected game flow.

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS CHI -4 O/U 41.5 WAS VS RB 16 PROJ PTS 11.1 RB RNK 24th Montgomery needed more touches after Chicago's Week 1 loss to Green Bay when he had six carries for 18 yards and one catch for 27 yards. He got in Week 2 at Denver with 18 carries for 62 yards (3.4 yards per carry) and a touchdown, as well as one catch for 6 yards on three targets. I'd still like to see less work for Tarik Cohen and Mike Davis, but it's clear the Bears want to rely on Montgomery as much as possible. And I expect the Bears to be playing with a lead this week, which should allow Montgomery to get plenty of carries once again. He's worth using as a high-end No. 2 running back in Week 3.

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -6.5 O/U 46.5 PHI VS RB 10 PROJ PTS 13.5 RB RNK 18th I'm hopeful that the Lions releasing C.J. Anderson on Tuesday is a sign that Johnson will get more work and that this isn't about more touches for Ty Johnson or J.D. McKissic. Kerryon Johnson went from 18 total touches in Week 1 at Arizona to 14 total touches in Week 2 against the Chargers, but he had the better game last week. He had 12 carries for 41 yards (3.4 yards per carry), along with two catches for 47 yards and a touchdown on three targets against the Chargers. The Eagles have yet to allow a running back to score this season, but losing defensive tackle Tim Jernigan (foot) should help Johnson. He also will hopefully be a factor in the passing game since the Eagles are among the league leaders in receptions to running backs with 15 in two games. I like Johnson as a quality No. 2 Fantasy running back this week.