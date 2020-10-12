If you need running back help on your Fantasy team, the waiver wire won't be where you find one in Week 6. There may be one or two guys worth chasing, but there aren't any obvious targets at the position this week. If you're looking for playmakers in the passing game, on the other hand, get excited. Because there is some huge potential coming out of Sunday's games.
Travis Fulgham and Chase Claypool are the two primary names you'll want to know about this week, as they absolutely dominated the Eagles-Steelers game and both have an opportunity to serve as a priority option moving forward. Claypool, the rookie second-rounder, has the best chance of the two to be a high-value Fantasy option, but both should be high on your list of targets for Week 6.
PIT Pittsburgh • #11
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Starting with Claypool, who looks poised to be next in the long line of Steelers star receivers after his massive four-touchdown game Sunday. Claypool is an incredible athlete, a 6-foot-4, 238-pounder who ran a 4.42 40-yard dash, and that alone makes him stand out in a Steelers receiving corps led by the 6-foot-1 JuJu Smith-Schuster and the 5-foot-10 Diontae Johnson.
Claypool came into Week 5 averaging 25.2 yards per catch on his first six catches, and seven more catches for 110 yards and three touchdowns on 11 targets — all of which led the team. Plus, he added a 3-yard touchdown run for good measure, scoring on a misdirection play near the goal line. He's got rare size and speed, and with Smith-Schuster taking a step back in the offense (five targets Sunday, 24 through four games) and Johnson struggling to stay healthy (he's missed time with a concussion and has dealt with knee and toe injuries so far this year before leaving Sunday's game with a back injury), it's not out of the question that Claypool could be the No. 1 guy here moving forward. And it wouldn't be unheard of in Pittsburgh — Johnson led the team in targets and catches last year as a rookie.
If Claypool is the top target on waivers, Fulgham is the wild card. A sixth-round pick in 2019, Fulgham has bounced around the NFL already this season, having been waived by the Lions and Packers (twice) before catching on with the wide receiver-needy Eagles. He caught a game-winning bomb in Week 4 and then absolutely dominated an elite Steelers defense Sunday.
In a game where the Eagles passed for 276 yards, Fulgham had 152 of them on 10 catches and 13 targets. He won out of the slot, and he won out wide; he made plays down the field and he scored in the compressed area near the goal line. He did what basically no other wide receiver has been able to do for the Eagles since roughly mid-season last year: He looked like a No. 1 option.
That isn't to say he will be moving forward, and the Eagles needs won't be so great when Alshon Jeffery (foot), DeSean Jackson (hamstring), and Jalen Reagor (thumb) are healthy, potentially within the next few weeks. However, he's more than earned more chances, and given the need and opportunity, make him worth a look on waivers.
Break the bank for Claypool, but make sure you get a bid in on Fulgham. Here's who else we'll be looking at on waivers this week:
Early Waiver Targets
KC Kansas City • #17
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The book on Mecole Hardman has been this: If he gets an opportunity, he could be a must-start Fantasy option. We only saw flashes of it as a rookie when Tyreek Hill was hurt, but in year two, expectations can fairly be heightened. He was already pushing DeMarcus Robinson for the No. 3 WR role, and with Sammy Watkins leaving Sunday's game with a hamstring injury, Hardman could finally have the opportunity he needs. Will he be a must-start option in Week 6 against the Bills? Not necessarily, but we could be viewing him as one coming out of that game.
ARI Arizona • #29
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Edmonds isn't coming to take Kenyan Drake's job like some in the Fantasy community want, but he's got plenty of value right there in his current role, as he showed Sunday. Edmonds caught five passes for the second game in a row, this time racking up 56 yards on his six targets, and he added 36 yards and a long touchdown on his three carries. The role in the running game remains small, but the Cardinals trust him in the red zone, and his passing game role gives him weekly value, too.
HOU Houston • #13
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Brandin Cooks was all but left for dead in Fantasy after going without a catch on three targets in Week 4, but we can't ignore him after what he did Sunday. Cooks has never been a model of consistency, even at his best, but the question was whether he still had difference-maker upside that can make it worth living with the ups and downs, and he showed that against the Jaguars. You may not feel terribly confident starting Cooks in Fantasy, but you shouldn't just leave him on the waiver wire for someone else to take a shot on.
MIA Miami • #14
Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs.
There are two streaming quarterbacks to make a priority of in Week 6 with Russell Wilson, Drew Brees, Derek Carr, and Cam Newton on bye and Dak Prescott sidelined, and you can't go wrong with either Kirk Cousins against the Falcons or Ryan Fitzpatrick against the Jets. Both could be viewed as top-12 quarterbacks, but I'll make Fitzpatrick the priority after watching him dismantle the 49ers Sunday. He's got good weapons, an offense that fits his style, a terrific matchup, and has scored at least 19.3 points in four of his five games. Start Fitzpatrick and Cousins with confidence — and let's hope those aren't famous last words.
CLE Cleveland • #81
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Reports out of training camp indicated that Hooper developed a quick rapport with Baker Mayfield, but we sure didn't see that in the first three weeks, as he had just 10 targets combined. We're starting to see it now, though, as Hooper turned seven targets into five catches, 34 yards, and a touchdown in Week 4 and then saw a team-high 10 targets Sunday. Hooper hasn't been terribly productive so far — and his Week 6 matchup against the Steelers isn't ideal — but with the role he's had the last two weeks, he belongs in that starting conversation.