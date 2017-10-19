Fantasy Football Week 7: What you missed Wednesday, with Andrew Luck's setback, and Leonard Fournette and Jameis Winston out of practice

More Week 6: Waiver Wire – Trade Values – Streaming Options – Rankings – Start 'Em and Sit 'Em – Cheat Sheet – Things to Know (Friday)

What's this? Every Tuesday through Friday, Chris Towers will catch you up on the previous day's biggest news first thing in the morning. Here's what you missed Wednesday:

Andrew Luck (shoulder) had a setback

Just as he started to ramp up his work in practice, Luck experienced soreness in his surgically repaired right shoulder, the team announced Wednesday. Luck had a cortisone shot in the shoulder, and will stop throwing for the time being.

Luck has been out since undergoing surgery on the shoulder in January. He had been throwing for the first time at practice over the last few weeks, but his body just hasn't responded the way the team hoped. For now, there is no timetable for his return to action, and I don't blame you if you drop him.

Given how long his recovery has taken so far, it doesn't seem out of the question that Luck may not play this season. When Indianapolis Colts GM Chris Ballard was asked if the team has considered putting Luck on injured reserve, he said, "No, not at this time."

Not at this time… Well, alright. Don't be surprised if we don't see Luck for a while, and he is no longer a must-stash player.

Leonard Fournette (ankle) did not practice Wednesday

This doesn't seem like much of a concern, as the team said he could have returned after suffering the injury Sunday. However, given Fournette's history of ankle and foot injuries in college, it's something to keep an eye on moving forward. We'll see how he is used at practice Thursday before getting worried about Week 7.

Jameis Winston (shoulder) has not thrown in practice

As expected, Winston didn't do much Wednesday. He was officially listed as a limited participant, but if a quarterback doesn't throw at practice, you can treat it like a DNP. Dirk Koetter has been consistent about Winston this week, saying he can play Sunday against Buffalo even if he doesn't practice, but you're going to have a tough time trusting that. Start looking at other options, because even if Winston plays he'll be a big risk.

DeMarco Murray (hamstring) did not practice

The thing about hamstring injuries is, they tend to linger. Murray has been dealing with one off and on since the preseason, and it continues to cost him time. It's not clear if this will keep him off the field in Week 7, as he has consistently been able to play through it, but a limited role could be in his near future with Derrick Henry running so well. Murray's status Thursday and Friday in practice will be worth watching, because even in a limited role he would be worth starting against the Cleveland Browns .

Kelvin Benjamin (knee) did not practice

The Carolina Panthers didn't give any details on Benjamin's injury, so all we know is he was forced to leave practice due to a knee injury. It isn't even clear, at this point, if Benjamin's injury is to the same knee he injured back in Week 3, the left one. This will definitely be a situation worth monitoring as the week moves on, because Benjamin has been playing well of late, totaling 261 yards on 17 catches over the last three games. If he must sit out, Devin Funchess would enter No. 2 WR territory for the matchup against Chicago.

The Browns are starting DeShone Kiser in Week 7

Kizer's benching lasted all of a week and a half. He will be back under center for Hue Jackson against the Tennessee Titans , and it's not a bad landing spot, given Tennessee's struggles in the defensive backfield. Of course, Week 6 against the New York Jets would hardly have been a tough test for him either. It's clear the Browns don't fully trust Kizer, but don't think Kevin Hogan or Cody Kessler is the answer here. Kizer is the default starter thanks to his pedigree, but he doesn't have much Fantasy appeal.

Other notes