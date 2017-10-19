Fantasy Football Week 7: What you missed Wednesday, with Andrew Luck's setback, and Leonard Fournette and Jameis Winston out of practice
We had a busy injury day around the league Wednesday, and Chris Towers collects everything you need to know.
What's this? Every Tuesday through Friday, Chris Towers will catch you up on the previous day's biggest news first thing in the morning. Here's what you missed Wednesday:
Andrew Luck (shoulder) had a setback
Just as he started to ramp up his work in practice, Luck experienced soreness in his surgically repaired right shoulder, the team announced Wednesday. Luck had a cortisone shot in the shoulder, and will stop throwing for the time being.
Luck has been out since undergoing surgery on the shoulder in January. He had been throwing for the first time at practice over the last few weeks, but his body just hasn't responded the way the team hoped. For now, there is no timetable for his return to action, and I don't blame you if you drop him.
Given how long his recovery has taken so far, it doesn't seem out of the question that Luck may not play this season. When Indianapolis Colts GM Chris Ballard was asked if the team has considered putting Luck on injured reserve, he said, "No, not at this time."
Not at this time… Well, alright. Don't be surprised if we don't see Luck for a while, and he is no longer a must-stash player.
Leonard Fournette (ankle) did not practice Wednesday
This doesn't seem like much of a concern, as the team said he could have returned after suffering the injury Sunday. However, given Fournette's history of ankle and foot injuries in college, it's something to keep an eye on moving forward. We'll see how he is used at practice Thursday before getting worried about Week 7.
Jameis Winston (shoulder) has not thrown in practice
As expected, Winston didn't do much Wednesday. He was officially listed as a limited participant, but if a quarterback doesn't throw at practice, you can treat it like a DNP. Dirk Koetter has been consistent about Winston this week, saying he can play Sunday against Buffalo even if he doesn't practice, but you're going to have a tough time trusting that. Start looking at other options, because even if Winston plays he'll be a big risk.
DeMarco Murray (hamstring) did not practice
The thing about hamstring injuries is, they tend to linger. Murray has been dealing with one off and on since the preseason, and it continues to cost him time. It's not clear if this will keep him off the field in Week 7, as he has consistently been able to play through it, but a limited role could be in his near future with Derrick Henry running so well. Murray's status Thursday and Friday in practice will be worth watching, because even in a limited role he would be worth starting against the Cleveland Browns .
Kelvin Benjamin (knee) did not practice
The Carolina Panthers didn't give any details on Benjamin's injury, so all we know is he was forced to leave practice due to a knee injury. It isn't even clear, at this point, if Benjamin's injury is to the same knee he injured back in Week 3, the left one. This will definitely be a situation worth monitoring as the week moves on, because Benjamin has been playing well of late, totaling 261 yards on 17 catches over the last three games. If he must sit out, Devin Funchess would enter No. 2 WR territory for the matchup against Chicago.
The Browns are starting DeShone Kiser in Week 7
Kizer's benching lasted all of a week and a half. He will be back under center for Hue Jackson against the Tennessee Titans , and it's not a bad landing spot, given Tennessee's struggles in the defensive backfield. Of course, Week 6 against the New York Jets would hardly have been a tough test for him either. It's clear the Browns don't fully trust Kizer, but don't think Kevin Hogan or Cody Kessler is the answer here. Kizer is the default starter thanks to his pedigree, but he doesn't have much Fantasy appeal.
Other notes
-
Teddy Bridgewater
is not expected to play in Week 7… This doesn't come as much of a surprise. He has three weeks before the team must make a decision about activating him. If
Sam Bradford
continues to miss time, there's a chance Bridgewater takes over for
Case Keenum
under center.
-
DeVante Parker
(ankle) remains sidelined… Parker still couldn't practice Wednesday. He has essentially missed two games, since suffering the injury on his third snap in Week 5.
-
Stefon Diggs
(groin) continues to miss practice… Diggs expressed optimism about his injury early last week, but has been unable to practice. He remains in doubt for Week 7.
-
Melvin Gordon
(shoulder) was limited at practice… We haven't seen Gordon on the injury report with a shoulder issue yet, so this bears watching. However, that he was still able to get a limited session in seems like a good sign.
-
Charcandrick West
(concussion) has been ruled out for Week 7…
Kareem Hunt
played his highest snap percentage in Week 6, but we could seem
Akeem Hunt
take on some of West's plays for Week 7. That usually only comes out to two or three touches per week, so safely ignore him.
-
Jordan Matthews
(thumb) was cleared to practice… Matthews had surgery on the thumb earlier in the month, and this is the first time we've seen him practice. He would not be a recommended play if he takes the field this week.
-
Mohamed Sanu
(hamstring) was back at practice… Sanu missed Week 6 with the injury, but he has a chance to play in what could be a shootout against the
New England Patriots
. He wouldn't be a terrible flex option if he does play.
-
Bilal Powell
(calf) remains out of practice… We haven't seen Powell at practice since leaving Week 5 with the injury.
Matt Forte
and
Elijah McGuire
would continue to split time without Powell.
-
Robby Anderson
(ankle) was held out of practice… Anderson suffered the injury Sunday, and is now at risk of missing Week 7. He is just a boom-or-bust Flex option if he plays, as always.
-
Corey Davis
(hamstring) still isn't practicing… Mike Mularkey has expressed some confidence that Davis could be back this week, but he needs to g et on the practice field first. The Titans are on a bye in Week 8, so you may have to keep stashing him.
- C.J. Prosise (ankle) returned to practice… If Prosise is healthy, we know he'll get the passing game work for the
Seattle Seahawks
, but he wouldn't be a recommended starter, even in PPR leagues.
-
