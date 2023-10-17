As of Tuesday evening, we are projecting both Diontae Johnson and Pat Freiermuth to return from injury. That makes the Steelers one of the most fascinating teams to watch in terms of target share in Week 7.

The most obvious conclusion would be that Allen Robinson and Calvin Austin should disappear from the scene. But in Week 1, with everyone healthy, Robinson led the team with a 17.8% target share and Austin out-targeted Freiermuth.

The far more interesting question is what happens with George Pickens. He had more targets than Johnson in Week 1 also, but his production has spiked while Johnson has been on IR. Since Week 2 he is the No. 15 wide receiver in Fantasy on a per-game basis, producing week-winning results in Week 2 and Week 5.

The other complicating factor is the question of Jaylen Warren's role in the passing game, he's earned five targets per game and works the same type of short-area targets that Johnson and Freiermuth thrive on.

For now, I'm projecting a small step back for Pickens, but he's still a start. He's actually the only Steeler I have projected as a starter against the Rams. But they do have a handful of roster-worthy players as we await the new reality in Pittsburgh now that Pickens has emerged and they are back to full strength.

Here is the rest of the Week 7 WR Preview:

WR Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 7 at this time. Here's what it means:

Deebo Samuel WR SF San Francisco • #19

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle are the only 49ers pass catchers we would start.

WR Preview Numbers to Know

30.8% -- Brandon Aiyuk owns a 30.5% TPRR, which ranks fifth amongst WRs with at least 25 targets. That may go up this week if Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey are out.

-- Brandon Aiyuk owns a 30.5% TPRR, which ranks fifth amongst WRs with at least 25 targets. That may go up this week if Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey are out. 32.7% -- Puka Nacua has a 32.7% target share since Cooper Kupp returned. Ignore the production blip in Week 6.

-- Puka Nacua has a 32.7% target share since Cooper Kupp returned. Ignore the production blip in Week 6. 24.3 -- Since Week 2 Adam Thielen's 24.3 FPPG ranks second amongst WRs.

25.8% -- Wan'Dale Robinson has emerged as the clear WR1 on the Giants with a 25.8% TPRR since he returned.

-- Wan'Dale Robinson has emerged as the clear WR1 on the Giants with a 25.8% TPRR since he returned. 7 -- Courtland Sutton has seen a league-leading seven end zone targets this season. Jerry Jeudy has not been targeted in the end zone.

-- Courtland Sutton has seen a league-leading seven end zone targets this season. Jerry Jeudy has not been targeted in the end zone. 127 -- A.J. Brown has at least 127 receiving yards in four straight games.

-- A.J. Brown has at least 127 receiving yards in four straight games. 3 -- Rondale Moore has three rush attempts in three of his last four games. He's a fine flex as long as Conner is out.

WR Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that matter Projections powered by Sportsline Jakobi Meyers WR LV Las Vegas • #16

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI LV -3 O/U 37.5 OPP VS WR 19th PROJ PTS 14.3 WR RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 43 REYDS 335 TD 4 FPTS/G 17.5 Josh Downs WR IND Indianapolis • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE CLE -2 O/U 39 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 8.1 WR RNK 37th YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 41 REYDS 276 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.3 Terry McLaurin WR WAS Washington • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG WAS -2 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 11.3 WR RNK 25th YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 42 REYDS 342 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.9 K.J. Osborn WR MIN Minnesota • #17

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -7 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 17th PROJ PTS 10.5 WR RNK 40th YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 31 REYDS 214 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.4

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 7 Adds (WR Preview) Josh Downs WR IND Indianapolis • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE CLE -2 O/U 39 OPP VS WR 1st WR RNK 37th ROSTERED 43% YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 41 REYDS 276 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.3 Downs looks like a legitimate WR3 rest of the season, but a terrible matchup in Week 7 makes him slightly less appealing as a one-week fill-in. He has at least six targets and at least 13 PPR Fantasy points in three of his last four games. Curtis Samuel WR WAS Washington • #4

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG WAS -2 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 22nd WR RNK 38th ROSTERED 51% YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 31 REYDS 285 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.6 Samuel has pretty clearly beaten Jahan Dotson out for the WR2 role in Washington and faces a bad Giants defense in Week 7. Samuel is averaging five touches per game for the Commanders. All five of the wide receivers who have touched the ball at least five times against the Giants have scored at least 17 PPR Fantasy points. Kendrick Bourne WR NE New England • #84

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -8.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 11th WR RNK 43rd ROSTERED 36% YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 44 REYDS 307 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.9 Bourne is a WR3 if JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kendrick Bourne are out, and a good flex if they return. He has three games this season with nine or more targets and last week was his second game with at least 199 PPR Fantasy points.

Stashes (WR Preview) Jalin Hyatt WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #13

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS WAS -2 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 31st WR RNK NR ROSTERED 12% YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 9 REYDS 120 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.2 Hyatt flashed in Week 6 and his speed gives the Giants a downfield element they are desperately missing. You can't start him with any confidence until he becomes a full time player, but that's the logical next step with the way the Giants season is going.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Stefon Diggs WR BUF Buffalo • #14

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE BUF -8.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 15th PROJ PTS 19.9 WR RNK 2nd YTD Stats REC 49 TAR 66 REYDS 620 TD 5 FPTS/G 23.2 Yes, I know about the narrative of Bill Belichick taking away the other team's WR1, it hasn't mattered to Diggs. In six regular season meetings since he joined the Bills, Diggs has scored 41.5, 23.4, 22.2, 19.5, 15.2, and 9.1 Fantasy points. No one is playing better football than Diggs right now and he'll keep it going this week.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Puka Nacua WR LAR L.A. Rams • #17

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT LAR -3 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 20th PROJ PTS 13.1 WR RNK 7th YTD Stats REC 50 TAR 70 REYDS 598 TD 2 FPTS/G 20.4 Nacua just missed a touchdown last week and Matthew Stafford threw a season-low 24 times, that's the reason for the Week 6 flop. I'm going right back to the rookie and expecting big things against Pittsburgh. Hopefully few do.

WR Preview Heath's Projections

