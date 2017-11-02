Fantasy Football Week 9 streaming options: Jacoby Brissett, Josh McCown and other choices at quarterback, tight end, DST and kicker
Heath Cummings says Jacoby Brissett and Josh McCown will be better quarterback options this week than Kirk Cousins.
Whew. There's a lot going on this week. From Jimmy Garropolo to Ezekiel Elliott to Jay Ajayi, I understand if you haven't had a lot of time think about who you're going to stream in Week 9. Lucky for you, I have.
The options are a little thin on the offensive side of the ball and I'm leaning heavily on the Colts. The Texans defense is not very good right now and their offense is currently the best in the league. That creates a perfect environment for streaming offensive players and luckily the Colts have low ownership as well.
On the defensive side it's exactly the opposite, with more options than I can list here. There are six different defenses below 60 percent ownership that I could make a case for streaming. But if you're in a shallow leagues, I like the New Orleans Saints (73 percent owned) more than all of them.
*This is the mid-week update. I removed Jack Doyle, the Saints DST and Ka'imi Fairbairn from the list because they're all owned in more than 75 percent of leagues now. But the Saints actually went down below 60 percent, so they're on the list.
|1
Jacoby Brissett Indianapolis Colts QB
|Jacoby Brissett has been mostly lukewarm, but he's coming off of his second best game of the season and I would expect this to be a high volume game against a questionable Texans secondary.
|2
Josh McCown New York Jets QB
|Josh McCown has actually outplayed Brissett (and a lot of starting quarterbacks) this season. He would easily be No. 1 if it wasn't for a short week and a bad matchup against Buffalo.
|3
Jared Goff Los Angeles Rams QB
|Can Jared Goff and the Rams continue the magic post-bye? This will be an interesting matchup against a Giants team that has been arguably the biggest disappointment of the season. I'd start Goff over Kirk Cousins.
|1
Vernon Davis Washington Redskins TE
|Vernon Davis without Jordan Reed is pretty close to a must-play, despite a subpar matchup with the Seattle Seahawks . This matchup gets better if Earl Thomas is out.
|2
Benjamin Watson Baltimore Ravens TE
|There are really only two tight ends I love this week, but Benjamin Watson should be a security blanket for either Joe Flacco or Ryan Mallett . The Titans pass defense has been exploited this season, and the Ravens don't have the quarterback to do that downfield.
|3
Ryan Griffin Houston Texans TE
|Ryan Griffin only saw two targets last week but he has a prime matchup against the Colts in Week 9. They will do everything they can to slow down the outside receivers, which is going to leave the middle of the field wide open.
|1
|I actually think Tampa Bay could have some success offensively this week but the big play ability for these cornerbacks against Jameis Winston is just off the charts.
|2
|The Titans are the clear No. 1 choice if Ryan Mallett starts for the Ravens, but don't shy away from them if Joe Flacco is back. Flacco's 5.4 Y/A is the lowest mark for a non-rookie since ... Ryan Mallett.
|3
|I'm not completely ready to say that Brett Hundley is the worst quarterback in the NFL, but that's exactly what he's looked like so far this season. The Lions should put up points against Green Bay's defense, forcing Hundley into a passing game script, which should equal turnovers.
|1
Matt Prater Detroit Lions K
|Prater's ownership went down due to his bye and then people shied away from him because of the Steelers ' defense. That was a mistake. Take advantage of it before his ownership is back over 90 percent.
|2
Blair Walsh Seattle Seahawks K
|The Seahawks should have a quality game script with a lead against a questionable Washington defense.
|3
Giorgio Tavecchio Oakland Raiders K
|The Dolphins look like a team that could implode at any minute. I expect the Raiders to move the ball at will and give Tavecchio plenty of opportunities.
