Chris Godwin Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR

Godwin (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 3 matchup against the Packers after missing practice all week for the second straight week. His absence is compounded by the fact Mike Evans will also be out due to a one-game suspension incurred for his role in a fight with the Saints' Marshon Lattimore in Week 2, while Julio Jones (knee) is also shaping up as a game-time decision.

Mike Evans Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR

Evans (suspension) will not play in Sunday's game versus the Packers due to a one-game suspension he incurred for fighting with the Saints' Marshon Lattimore in Week 2. Evans' appeal of the ban was denied Wednesday, and his absence will be even more detrimental than usual considering Chris Godwin (hamstring) will not play against Green Bay either, while Julio Jones' (knee) availability will be subject to a game-time decision.

Keenan Allen Los Angeles Chargers WR

Allen (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after finishing the week with a missed practice Friday. The veteran had managed to practice in limited fashion both Wednesday and Thursday after sitting out the Week 2 loss to the Chiefs, so his status may come down to how he looks in pregame warmups. If Allen were to sit out a second straight game, Mike Williams, who produced an 8-113-1 line on 10 targets versus Kansas City in Allen's absence, would be in line to serve as the No. 1 receiver again, while Joshua Palmer and DeAndre Carter could also be beneficiaries.

Gabe Davis Buffalo Bills WR

Davis (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after practicing in limited fashion all week. Per early Sunday reports, Davis expects to play. The speedster missed the Week 2 win over the Titans on Monday night after suffering the ankle injury in practice the Saturday before the game; if he were to reverse course and sit versus Miami, Isaiah McKenzie, Jamison Crowder and Jake Kumerow, the latter who played 51 snaps with Davis out against Tennessee, would be line to benefit.

Michael Pittman Indianapolis Colts WR

Pittman, who missed the Week 2 loss to the Jaguars with a quadriceps injury, is not on the injury report for Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs after finishing the week with a full practice following two limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday. Pittman's return, coupled with that of fellow wideout Alec Pierce, should give a significant lift to the Colts' passing game against an opponent they figure to have to remain aggressive against.

DeAndre Hopkins Arizona Cardinals WR

Hopkins will serve the third game of his six-game season-opening suspension Sunday. Arizona will also be without Rondae Moore (hamstring) for the third straight game Sunday against the Rams, which once again leaves Kyler Murray to work with Marquise Brown, A.J. Green and Greg Dortch as his top three wideouts.

Corey Davis New York Jets WR

Davis (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals after finishing the week with two limited practices. If Davis were to sit out, rookie Garrett Wilson would presumably bump up to the No. 2 receiver role, while Braxton Berrios and Jeff Smith would likely also benefit to a degree.

Randall Cobb Green Bay Packers WR

Cobb (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after missing practice all week. As per early Sunday reports, Cobb is expected to play. If he were to have a setback, Romeo Doubs and Amari Rodgers could benefit with Sammy Watkins (hamstring) having hit injured reserve Saturday.

Russell Gage Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR

Gage (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's showdown against the Packers after finishing the week with a missed Friday practice. Gage practiced in limited fashion Wednesday and Thursday and also carried a questionable tag into the Week 2 win over the Saints before suiting up for that game. As per early Sunday reports, he's expected to do the same versus Green Bay. He could be in line for more of a downfield role with Mike Evans (suspension) and Chris Godwin (hamstring) already ruled out, Julio Jones (knee) a game-time decision and Cole Beasley having been called up from the practice squad Saturday and likely to fill the slot role.

Julio Jones Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR

Jones (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers after managing just a limited Friday practice this week. As per Friday beat writer reports, Jones shapes up as a true game-time decision, and if he ultimately sits out, Russell Gage (hamstring) could be in line to serve as the de facto No. 1 receiver.

Michael Gallup Dallas Cowboys WR

Gallup (knee) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Giants after practicing in full all week. Per Saturday reports, Gallup appears set to play versus New York, although pregame warmups will likely serve as the final determinant of his availability.

Jerry Jeudy Denver Broncos WR

Jeudy (ribs) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the 49ers but managed to work back to a limited practice Friday after missing both Wednesday's and Thursday's sessions. Jeudy exited the Week 2 win over the Texans in the first half with the injury, but as per late Saturday reports, he's expected to play if he makes it through pregame warmups without setbacks.

Hamler (knee) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the 49ers but worked back to a full practice Friday after practicing in limited fashion both Wednesday and Thursday. Hamler missed the Week 2 win over the Texans for what were termed "maintenance reasons", so he's slated to be available in his usual role versus San Francisco and could even bump up to the No. 2 role if fellow wideout Jerry Jeudy (ribs) doesn't play.

Hunter Renfrow Las Vegas Raiders WR

Renfrow (concussion) will not play in Sunday's game against the Titans after missing practice all week. In Renfrow's absence, Mack Hollins (5-66 in Week 2), Tyron Johnson and Keenan Cole should see a boost in opportunities behind Davante Adams, as could tight end Darren Waller.

Sammy Watkins Green Bay Packers WR

The Packers placed Watkins (hamstring) on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. Watkins originally finished the practice week listed as questionable, but his now-confirmed absence beginning with Sunday's game against the Buccaneers should afford rookies Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs more opportunities alongside veteran holdovers Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb (illness).

Jakobi Meyers New England Patriots WR

Meyers (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens after only managing a limited Friday practice this week. If Meyers is unable to play, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor would be in line to benefit.

Rondale Moore Arizona Cardinals WR

Moore (hamstring) will not play in Sunday's divisional battle against the Rams after once again missing practice all week. His absence, coupled with that of DeAndre Hopkins' (suspension), will thrust A.J. Green back into the No. 2 receiver role.

Kadarius Toney New York Giants WR

Toney (hamstring) is doubtful for Monday night's game against the Cowboys after missing both Friday and Saturday practice. In Toney's likely absence and the already confirmed one for Wan'Dale Robinson (knee), Kenny Golladay, Darius Slayton and David Sills could be in line for some extra opportunities.

Van Jefferson Los Angeles Rams WR

Jefferson (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. Jefferson's absence should keep Ben Skowronek in the No. 3 receiver role versus Arizona and beyond.

Alec Pierce Indianapolis Colts WR

Pierce, who missed the Week 2 loss to the Jaguars with a concussion, is not on the injury report for Sunday's Week 3 clash against the Chiefs. Pierce's return, coupled with that of fellow wideout Michael Pittman, should give a significant lift to the Colts' passing game against an opponent they figure to have to remain aggressive against.

Christian Watson Green Bay Packers WR

Watson (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after finishing the week with two missed practices, and as per early Sunday reports, he isn't expected to play. Amari Rodgers and practice-squad callup Juwann Winfree are likely to benefit from Watson's expected absence.

Wilson (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Wilson sits out, Trent Sherfield would likely serve as the No. 3 receiver behind the explosive starting duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Breshad Perriman Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR

Perriman (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Packers after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Perriman, who helped seal the win over the Saints with a fourth-quarter touchdown in Week 2, suits up as expected per early Sunday reports, he'll be in line for a prominent role with both Mike Evans (suspension) and Chris Godwin (hamstring) already ruled out and Julio Jones (knee) a game-time decision

Kyle Philips Tennessee Titans WR

Phiips (shoulder) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Raiders after practicing in limited fashion all week. In Philips' likely absence, rookie Treylon Burks and Cody Hollister should continue seeing some extra opportunities.

Wan'Dale Robinson New York Giants WR

Robinson (knee) is out for Monday night's game against the Cowboys after missing practice all week. In Robinson's absence and the likely one for Kadarius Toney (hamstring), Kenny Golladay, Darius Slayton and David Sills could see some extra opportunities.

Jones (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Texans but appears to be making progress after finishing the week with two limited practices. In Jones' likely absence, Byron Pringle and Ihmir Smith-Marsette could be primary beneficiaries.

James Proche Baltimore Ravens WR