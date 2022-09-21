No tight end has caused as much panic to Fantasy managers the first two weeks of the season as Kyle Pitts. In fact, I'm not sure any player at any position has.

Pitts has 38 yards on the season and is getting out-targeted and out-produced by rookie teammate Drake London. Considering he was a third- or fourth-round pick in most leagues, Fantasy managers are rightly concerned about Pitts. In fact, I've even gotten a few questions about sitting him for Tyler Higbee. For now, I still see too much upside to even consider sitting Pitts in a weekly league, and that we'll remain the case until at least Week 5.

If Pitts struggles each of the next two weeks, we might have to have a conservation. The hope is that the league takes notice of London, shifts coverage that way, and Pitts sees more one-on-one coverage. The second hope is that Mariota can then find him.

It sure seems like Mariota's first read is London right now, and Arthur Smith didn't sound like he wanted to change anything to get Pitts more involved. But Smith is also trying to win games, and getting Pitts involved will help him do that. Be patient with your superstar tight end for at least two more weeks; we'll have another discussion at that point.

Here's everything else you need to know about tight end in Week 3:

TE Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 3 at this time. Here's what it means:

Dalton Schultz TE DAL Dallas • #86

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Jake Ferguson should be the lead tight end for the Cowboys

TE Preview Numbers to Know

20 -- Tyler Higbee leads all tight ends with 20 targets through Week 2 games. He also has run the most routes by a tight end with 76 and received the most red zone targets with four.



-- Tyler Higbee leads all tight ends with 20 targets through Week 2 games. He also has run the most routes by a tight end with 76 and received the most red zone targets with four. 4.0 -- Mark Andrews leads all tight ends with 4.0 yards per route run.

-- Mark Andrews leads all tight ends with 4.0 yards per route run. 19 -- Kyle Pitts has exactly 19 yards (and two catches) in each of the Falcons' first two games.

-- Kyle Pitts has exactly 19 yards (and two catches) in each of the Falcons' first two games. 11 -- Zach Ertz saw 11 targets in Week 2. He's a start until at least Week 7.

-- Zach Ertz saw 11 targets in Week 2. He's a start until at least Week 7. 142 -- Dallas Goedert ranks third among tight ends in receiving yards. He'll get into the end zone eventually.

-- Dallas Goedert ranks third among tight ends in receiving yards. He'll get into the end zone eventually. 13.8 -- Gerald Everett's 13.8 PPR FPPG ranks fourth among tight ends. He's a must-start if Keenan Allen remains out and a fine stream if Allen is back.

TE Preview Matchups that matter

Kyle Pitts TE ATL Atlanta • #8

Age: 21 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -2 O/U 42 OPP VS TE 23rd PROJ PTS 11.1 TE RNK 5th YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 10 REYDS 38 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.9 Mike Gesicki TE MIA Miami • #88

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -5.5 O/U 54 OPP VS TE 8th PROJ PTS 8.5 TE RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 5 REYDS 42 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.6 Albert Okwuegbunam TE DEN Denver • #85

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -1.5 O/U 45 OPP VS TE 1st PROJ PTS 7.9 TE RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 8 REYDS 33 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.2

TE Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 3 Streamers (TE Preview) Logan Thomas TE WAS Washington • #82

Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -6.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 26th TE RNK 12th ROSTERED 48% YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 11 REYDS 82 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.1 Thomas saw his participation increase in Week 2 and I'd expect that trend to continue moving forward. He has a lot of competition for targets, but playing one of the most pass-heavy offenses in football should help mitigate that. I'd expect Thomas to be a borderline top-12 tight end rest of season. Evan Engram TE JAC Jacksonville • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -7 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 20th TE RNK 15th ROSTERED 48% YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 12 REYDS 74 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.2 Engram had an encouraging Week 2 with 11 PPR Fantasy points and has thus far avoided the drops that plagued him in New York. He doesn't have a great matchup in Week 3, but volume could make up for that. Irv Smith TE MIN Minnesota • #84

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET MIN -6 O/U 53.5 OPP VS TE 21st TE RNK 13th ROSTERED 42% YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 10 REYDS 36 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.3 We fully expect Kirk Cousins to light up the Lions and Irv Smith looked like the No. 3 option in this offense we expected in Week 2. The only hesitation is how limited his role was in Week 1. Hopefully that was the aberration, but it's tough to trust him until we see for sure.

TE Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI LAR -3.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE 32nd PROJ PTS 9.6 TE RNK 6th YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 20 REYDS 110 TD 0 FPTS/G 11.5 It's been a very consolidated target share in Los Angeles, with Cooper Kupp and Tyler Higbee accounting for 60% of the team's targets thus far. That's how Higbee ranks as TE7 even though he's yet to score a touchdown. He's more valuable on DraftKings due to the full PPR scoring.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Kyle Pitts TE ATL Atlanta • #8

Age: 21 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -2 O/U 42 OPP VS TE 23rd PROJ PTS 11.1 TE RNK 5th YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 10 REYDS 38 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.9 When a player as talented as Pitts has been as bad as he has, he's almost always going to be high on my contrarian list. If he falters against the Seahawks as well, I may have to start reconsidering.