If you don't have Garrett Wilson on your Fantasy roster yet, you may have missed your opportunity. As of Wednesday morning, he's rostered in 76% of leagues and I would expect that number will be over 90% by Thursday morning. As it should be. 

If you do have Wilson on your roster, you may be wondering if he's an automatic start, or if you should just hold for a few weeks to see where he goes from here. After looking at those 30 Fantasy points on my bench in Week 2, I'll likely be starting him everywhere, and it's not just FOMO that's causing me to make that choice.

First of all, it's pedigree. Wilson was my favorite wide receiver in this class before the NFL Draft and a top-three pick for me in rookie drafts. Wilson was a five-star prospect coming out of high school and continued to shine at Ohio State. He came into the league with blazing speed (see his 4.38-40 time) and earned a 26% target share in college, which was even more impressive because he played alongside fellow first round pick Chris Olave.

The fact that a guy with that profile came into the league and earned 14 targets in his second NFL game gets me extremely excited. I wasn't the only one, with his teammate DJ Reed saying Wilson has that "Justin Jefferson vibe". All this came after the Jets staff met before Week 2 and came to the decision that playing Wilson more was something they had to do. Even in this game, he only played 61% of the snaps, which was up from 49% in Week 1. I would only expect that to increase from here.

The fly in the ointment here is that Elijah Moore is also a very good young wide receiver and Corey Davis isn't going away either. In the future, a quarterback change could also muddy things. But if I have a player as talented as Wilson on my roster I don't need to see anything more than I saw in Week 2 to start him. And that's not just a one-week decision. I'm viewing him as a starting wide receiver, which means one bad game isn't going to knock him out of my lineups.

Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 3 at this time. Here's what it means:

headshot-image
Mike Evans WR
TB Tampa Bay • #13
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Russell Gage may be the WR1 for Tampa Bay in Week 3.
headshot-image
Jerry Jeudy WR
DEN Denver • #10
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Courtland Sutton should see all the targets he can handle.
Numbers to Know
  • 334 -- Air yards for Chris Olave in Week 2. Somehow, it only amounted to five receptions for 80 yards. 
  • 48% - Week 2 target share for Drake London, the highest of the week. He was obviously Marcus Mariota's favorite target and it showed up in Kyle Pitts' stat line.
  • 71 - George Pickens has run a route on 71 of Pittsburgh's 77 drop backs, but has just six targets for two receptions and 26 yards to show for it.
  • 5 - Five red zone targets for Garrett Wilson in Week 2, two of which were converted to touchdowns.
  • 524 - The combined receiving yards for Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle through two weeks, the most by a teammate duo since 2000. 
  • 8 - Dating back to last year, Amon-Ra St. Brown has hauled in eight catches in eight straight games. Only two other receivers have accomplished this feat: Antonio Brown and Michael Thomas.
  • 146.3 - Justin Jefferson has been an absolute monster in his last three games versus the Lions, averaging 146.3 receiving yards per game.
Matchups that matter
headshot-image
Ashton Dulin WR
IND Indianapolis • #16
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs KC KC -6.5 O/U 49.5
OPP VS WR
24th
PROJ PTS
4.7
WR RNK
NR
YTD Stats
REC
8
TAR
13
REYDS
125
TD
0
FPTS/G
10.4
headshot-image
Jaylen Waddle WR
MIA Miami • #17
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs BUF BUF -5.5 O/U 54
OPP VS WR
8th
PROJ PTS
14.3
WR RNK
11th
YTD Stats
REC
15
TAR
24
REYDS
240
TD
3
FPTS/G
28.9
headshot-image
Adam Thielen WR
MIN Minnesota • #19
Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DET MIN -6 O/U 53.5
OPP VS WR
25th
PROJ PTS
11.8
WR RNK
35th
YTD Stats
REC
7
TAR
11
REYDS
88
TD
0
FPTS/G
7.9
headshot-image
Jakobi Meyers WR
NE New England • #16
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs BAL BAL -3 O/U 43.5
OPP VS WR
32nd
PROJ PTS
12.5
WR RNK
32nd
YTD Stats
REC
13
TAR
19
REYDS
150
TD
0
FPTS/G
14.4
headshot-image
Terry McLaurin WR
WAS Washington • #17
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs PHI PHI -6.5 O/U 47.5
OPP VS WR
17th
PROJ PTS
12
WR RNK
22nd
YTD Stats
REC
6
TAR
12
REYDS
133
TD
1
FPTS/G
13
headshot-image
DK Metcalf WR
SEA Seattle • #14
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ATL SEA -2 O/U 42
OPP VS WR
30th
PROJ PTS
14.2
WR RNK
28th
YTD Stats
REC
11
TAR
13
REYDS
71
TD
0
FPTS/G
8.1
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 3 Adds (WR Preview)
headshot-image
Sterling Shepard WR
NYG N.Y. Giants • #3
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DAL NYG -2.5 O/U 39.5
OPP VS WR
22nd
WR RNK
30th
ROSTERED
50%
YTD Stats
REC
8
TAR
14
REYDS
105
TD
1
FPTS/G
12.3
With Garrett Wilson and Curtis Samuel now over 70% rostered, Sterling Shepard becomes the top waiver wire priority. Shepard has seen a 25% target share the first two weeks of the season which is pretty much in line with what he's done the past two years whenever he and Daniel Jones have been on the field together. He has a shot at WR2 production every week.
headshot-image
Jakobi Meyers WR
NE New England • #16
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs BAL BAL -3 O/U 43.5
OPP VS WR
32nd
WR RNK
32nd
ROSTERED
59%
YTD Stats
REC
13
TAR
19
REYDS
150
TD
0
FPTS/G
14.4
Like Shepard, Meyers was supposed to be supplanted by more exciting wide receivers but just keeps earning the most targets. Now he gets to face a banged up Baltimore secondary that was just lit up by the Dolphins. Expect eight-plus targets and double-digit Fantasy points. He's a better add in full PPR.
headshot-image
Josh Palmer WR
LAC L.A. Chargers • #5
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs JAC LAC -7 O/U 47.5
OPP VS WR
21st
WR RNK
31st
ROSTERED
38%
YTD Stats
REC
7
TAR
12
REYDS
35
TD
1
FPTS/G
8.5
Palmer is an add and a start as a WR3 if Keenan Allen misses another week. Palmer turned eight targets into 13 PPR Fantasy points in his first game without Allen, which is a pretty fair expectation in Week 3 against the Jaguars if Allen is out. Palmer isn't a bad guy to have on the bench even if Allen returns, because he'd just be an injury away from a big role in one of the best offenses in football.
headshot-image
Ashton Dulin WR
IND Indianapolis • #16
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs KC KC -6.5 O/U 49.5
OPP VS WR
24th
WR RNK
NR
ROSTERED
2%
YTD Stats
REC
8
TAR
13
REYDS
125
TD
0
FPTS/G
10.4
Week 2 was miserable for the Colts, but Dulin was a bright spot. He turned seven targets into 12.9 PPR Fantasy points, leading the Colts in targets, catches, and PPR Fantasy points. If Michael Pittman misses Week 3 against the Chiefs, Dulin is worth a start as a borderline No. 2 wide receiver. If Pittman returns, it will be interesting to see if Dulin has earned a role as the No. 2 receiver.
Stashes (WR Preview)
headshot-image
Jameson Williams WR
DET Detroit • #9
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ MIN MIN -6 O/U 53.5
OPP VS WR
20th
WR RNK
NR
ROSTERED
26%
We've seen Garrett Wilson, Drake London, and Jahan Dotson break out early this season, and don't be surprised if Jameson Williams is next. He's still at least five weeks away, so it may be difficult to stash him if you don't have an IR spot, but his upside means you should at least try. At the very least, he should be rostered in every league that has IR slots.
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play
headshot-image
Brandin Cooks WR
HOU Houston • #13
Age: 28 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CHI CHI -3 O/U 40.5
OPP VS WR
18th
PROJ PTS
14.3
WR RNK
13th
YTD Stats
REC
11
TAR
22
REYDS
136
TD
0
FPTS/G
12.3
Cooks came close to a monster day in Week 2 with multiple touchdown opportunities that didn't quite work out. His price would be higher if they had. Cooks has earned a 30.1% target share and a 36% share of the Texans' air yards through two weeks. A monster game is brewing.
Contrarian DFS Play
headshot-image
Ashton Dulin WR
IND Indianapolis • #16
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs KC KC -6.5 O/U 49.5
OPP VS WR
24th
PROJ PTS
4.7
WR RNK
NR
YTD Stats
REC
8
TAR
13
REYDS
125
TD
0
FPTS/G
10.4
This will change if Pittman is able to return, but people are too sour on the Colts after one embarrassing performance against Jacksonville. I'm not sure they can beat the Chiefs, but I expect a much more competitive game from the offense in Week 3, and Dulin is the team's top option in the passing game if Pittman is out.
