If you don't have Garrett Wilson on your Fantasy roster yet, you may have missed your opportunity. As of Wednesday morning, he's rostered in 76% of leagues and I would expect that number will be over 90% by Thursday morning. As it should be.

If you do have Wilson on your roster, you may be wondering if he's an automatic start, or if you should just hold for a few weeks to see where he goes from here. After looking at those 30 Fantasy points on my bench in Week 2, I'll likely be starting him everywhere, and it's not just FOMO that's causing me to make that choice.

First of all, it's pedigree. Wilson was my favorite wide receiver in this class before the NFL Draft and a top-three pick for me in rookie drafts. Wilson was a five-star prospect coming out of high school and continued to shine at Ohio State. He came into the league with blazing speed (see his 4.38-40 time) and earned a 26% target share in college, which was even more impressive because he played alongside fellow first round pick Chris Olave.

The fact that a guy with that profile came into the league and earned 14 targets in his second NFL game gets me extremely excited. I wasn't the only one, with his teammate DJ Reed saying Wilson has that "Justin Jefferson vibe". All this came after the Jets staff met before Week 2 and came to the decision that playing Wilson more was something they had to do. Even in this game, he only played 61% of the snaps, which was up from 49% in Week 1. I would only expect that to increase from here.

The fly in the ointment here is that Elijah Moore is also a very good young wide receiver and Corey Davis isn't going away either. In the future, a quarterback change could also muddy things. But if I have a player as talented as Wilson on my roster I don't need to see anything more than I saw in Week 2 to start him. And that's not just a one-week decision. I'm viewing him as a starting wide receiver, which means one bad game isn't going to knock him out of my lineups.

Here is the rest of the Week 3 WR Preview:

WR Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 3 at this time. Here's what it means:

Mike Evans WR TB Tampa Bay • #13

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Russell Gage may be the WR1 for Tampa Bay in Week 3. Jerry Jeudy WR DEN Denver • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Courtland Sutton should see all the targets he can handle.

WR Preview Numbers to Know

334 -- Air yards for Chris Olave in Week 2. Somehow, it only amounted to five receptions for 80 yards.

-- Air yards for Chris Olave in Week 2. Somehow, it only amounted to five receptions for 80 yards. 48% - Week 2 target share for Drake London, the highest of the week. He was obviously Marcus Mariota's favorite target and it showed up in Kyle Pitts' stat line.



- Week 2 target share for Drake London, the highest of the week. He was obviously Marcus Mariota's favorite target and it showed up in Kyle Pitts' stat line. 71 - George Pickens has run a route on 71 of Pittsburgh's 77 drop backs, but has just six targets for two receptions and 26 yards to show for it.



- George Pickens has run a route on 71 of Pittsburgh's 77 drop backs, but has just six targets for two receptions and 26 yards to show for it. 5 - Five red zone targets for Garrett Wilson in Week 2, two of which were converted to touchdowns.



- Five red zone targets for Garrett Wilson in Week 2, two of which were converted to touchdowns. 524 - The combined receiving yards for Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle through two weeks, the most by a teammate duo since 2000.

- The combined receiving yards for Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle through two weeks, the most by a teammate duo since 2000. 8 - Dating back to last year, Amon-Ra St. Brown has hauled in eight catches in eight straight games. Only two other receivers have accomplished this feat: Antonio Brown and Michael Thomas.



- Dating back to last year, Amon-Ra St. Brown has hauled in eight catches in eight straight games. Only two other receivers have accomplished this feat: Antonio Brown and Michael Thomas. 146.3 - Justin Jefferson has been an absolute monster in his last three games versus the Lions, averaging 146.3 receiving yards per game.



WR Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that matter Projections powered by Sportsline Ashton Dulin WR IND Indianapolis • #16

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -6.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 24th PROJ PTS 4.7 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 13 REYDS 125 TD 0 FPTS/G 10.4 Jaylen Waddle WR MIA Miami • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -5.5 O/U 54 OPP VS WR 8th PROJ PTS 14.3 WR RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 24 REYDS 240 TD 3 FPTS/G 28.9 Adam Thielen WR MIN Minnesota • #19

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET MIN -6 O/U 53.5 OPP VS WR 25th PROJ PTS 11.8 WR RNK 35th YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 11 REYDS 88 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.9 Jakobi Meyers WR NE New England • #16

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 12.5 WR RNK 32nd YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 19 REYDS 150 TD 0 FPTS/G 14.4 Terry McLaurin WR WAS Washington • #17

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -6.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 17th PROJ PTS 12 WR RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 12 REYDS 133 TD 1 FPTS/G 13 DK Metcalf WR SEA Seattle • #14

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL SEA -2 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 14.2 WR RNK 28th YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 13 REYDS 71 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.1

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 3 Adds (WR Preview) Sterling Shepard WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #3

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL NYG -2.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 22nd WR RNK 30th ROSTERED 50% YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 14 REYDS 105 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.3 With Garrett Wilson and Curtis Samuel now over 70% rostered, Sterling Shepard becomes the top waiver wire priority. Shepard has seen a 25% target share the first two weeks of the season which is pretty much in line with what he's done the past two years whenever he and Daniel Jones have been on the field together. He has a shot at WR2 production every week. Jakobi Meyers WR NE New England • #16

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 32nd WR RNK 32nd ROSTERED 59% YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 19 REYDS 150 TD 0 FPTS/G 14.4 Like Shepard, Meyers was supposed to be supplanted by more exciting wide receivers but just keeps earning the most targets. Now he gets to face a banged up Baltimore secondary that was just lit up by the Dolphins. Expect eight-plus targets and double-digit Fantasy points. He's a better add in full PPR. Josh Palmer WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #5

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC LAC -7 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 21st WR RNK 31st ROSTERED 38% YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 12 REYDS 35 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.5 Palmer is an add and a start as a WR3 if Keenan Allen misses another week. Palmer turned eight targets into 13 PPR Fantasy points in his first game without Allen, which is a pretty fair expectation in Week 3 against the Jaguars if Allen is out. Palmer isn't a bad guy to have on the bench even if Allen returns, because he'd just be an injury away from a big role in one of the best offenses in football. Ashton Dulin WR IND Indianapolis • #16

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -6.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 24th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 2% YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 13 REYDS 125 TD 0 FPTS/G 10.4 Week 2 was miserable for the Colts, but Dulin was a bright spot. He turned seven targets into 12.9 PPR Fantasy points, leading the Colts in targets, catches, and PPR Fantasy points. If Michael Pittman misses Week 3 against the Chiefs, Dulin is worth a start as a borderline No. 2 wide receiver. If Pittman returns, it will be interesting to see if Dulin has earned a role as the No. 2 receiver.

Stashes (WR Preview) Jameson Williams WR DET Detroit • #9

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -6 O/U 53.5 OPP VS WR 20th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 26% We've seen Garrett Wilson, Drake London, and Jahan Dotson break out early this season, and don't be surprised if Jameson Williams is next. He's still at least five weeks away, so it may be difficult to stash him if you don't have an IR spot, but his upside means you should at least try. At the very least, he should be rostered in every league that has IR slots.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Brandin Cooks WR HOU Houston • #13

Age: 28 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -3 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 18th PROJ PTS 14.3 WR RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 22 REYDS 136 TD 0 FPTS/G 12.3 Cooks came close to a monster day in Week 2 with multiple touchdown opportunities that didn't quite work out. His price would be higher if they had. Cooks has earned a 30.1% target share and a 36% share of the Texans' air yards through two weeks. A monster game is brewing.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Ashton Dulin WR IND Indianapolis • #16

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -6.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 24th PROJ PTS 4.7 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 13 REYDS 125 TD 0 FPTS/G 10.4 This will change if Pittman is able to return, but people are too sour on the Colts after one embarrassing performance against Jacksonville. I'm not sure they can beat the Chiefs, but I expect a much more competitive game from the offense in Week 3, and Dulin is the team's top option in the passing game if Pittman is out.