Heading into Week 3, the Commanders have become a fun offense for Fantasy managers. There are several players worth looking into as waiver wire options, including Carson Wentz, Curtis Samuel and Logan Thomas, who can all be considered starters in the majority of three-receiver leagues.

Let's start with Wentz (68 percent rostered in CBS Sports leagues), who is averaging 34.0 Fantasy points per game. He scored 35 Fantasy points against Jacksonville in Week 1 and 33 points at Detroit in Week 2.

Wentz has a tough test in Week 3 against Philadelphia, and then he gets Dallas on the road in Week 4, which also won't be easy. But Wentz will hopefully lean on his weapons and be able to produce, even if it comes in garbage time.

With Dak Prescott (thumb) still out and Trey Lance (ankle) lost for the season, Wentz is a good pivot play as a borderline starter in all leagues. He's worth adding for up to 10 percent of your remaining FAB.

Antonio Gibson is the main option in Washington's backfield for now, but there are two running backs to add off waivers where available in Brian Robinson Jr. (63 percent) and J.D. McKissic (38 percent). Robinson could emerge as a potential starter in the majority of leagues when healthy.

He's still out until at least Week 5 after being placed on the reserve/non-football injury list, but he continues to get healthy after he was shot in an attempted robbery in late August. By all accounts, he'll have a prominent role when he returns, and he was expected to be the Commanders top running back this year.

Robinson should be added now, especially if you have an IR spot, while he's not on everyone's radar. He's worth up to 10 percent of your remaining FAB.

As for McKissic, he's worth adding in all PPR leagues for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. He just had seven catches for 54 yards on seven targets in Week 2 at Detroit, and 12 PPR points is something he's capable of on a weekly basis, especially when the Commanders are chasing points.

Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson are rostered in the majority of leagues, although you can check if Dotson (79 percent) is available in some 10-team formats. These should be the top two receivers for Wentz, but Samuel has become quite popular for his quarterback in the first two games.

Samuel (59 percent) has 20 targets to open the season, and he's converted them into 15 catches for 133 yards and two touchdowns. He also has five carries for 38 yards. I'm skeptical that Samuel can keep this up considering his injury history, but he's still worth adding in all PPR leagues for up to 15 percent of your remaining FAB. If this continues, he'll be a must-start option in all formats.

Thomas (41 percent) should be considered a low-end No. 1 Fantasy tight end for now as well. In two games, he has 11 targets for six catches, 82 yards and a touchdown, and hopefully he can recreate his 2020 campaign when he was a starting Fantasy option in all leagues. Thomas is worth 10-15 percent of your remaining FAB.

We'll see how the Commanders do in Week 3 against the Eagles. But based on the first two weeks of the season, it's worth investing in their players as quality Fantasy options and potential starters in the majority of leagues.

Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players rostered in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

WAIVER WIRE Quarterbacks

Injuries: Trey Lance (ankle), Dak Prescott (thumb) and Zach Wilson (knee)

Trey Lance (ankle), Dak Prescott (thumb) and Zach Wilson (knee) Check to see if available: Tua Tagovailoa (80 percent rostered), Dak Prescott (79 percent) and Carson Wentz (68 percent). Tagovailoa was the star of Week 2 when he scored 50 Fantasy points at Baltimore with 469 passing yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions. He has amazing weapons in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, and it seems like things are going great with new coach Mike McDaniel. Week 3 against Buffalo is a tough test, but Tagovailoa is still worth adding in all leagues. In favorable matchups, Tagovailoa will be in consideration as a No. 1 Fantasy passer. ... If you have an open roster spot and want to stash Prescott, it could be a good idea. He might return as soon as Week 4, and he could still play as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback this season. ... See above for Wentz, who is averaging 34.0 Fantasy points per game to open the season.



Tua Tagovailoa (80 percent rostered), Dak Prescott (79 percent) and Carson Wentz (68 percent). Tagovailoa was the star of Week 2 when he scored 50 Fantasy points at Baltimore with 469 passing yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions. He has amazing weapons in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, and it seems like things are going great with new coach Mike McDaniel. Week 3 against Buffalo is a tough test, but Tagovailoa is still worth adding in all leagues. In favorable matchups, Tagovailoa will be in consideration as a No. 1 Fantasy passer. ... If you have an open roster spot and want to stash Prescott, it could be a good idea. He might return as soon as Week 4, and he could still play as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback this season. ... See above for Wentz, who is averaging 34.0 Fantasy points per game to open the season. Drop candidates: Matt Ryan (75 percent rostered). I don't want to judge Ryan at his worst, which was likely in Week 2 at Jacksonville when Michael Pittman (quad) and Alec Pierce (concussion) were out. But if Ryan doesn't have weapons, Fantasy managers need to avoid him, and he scored one Fantasy point against the Jaguars with 195 passing yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions.

Week 3 Waiver Priority List Justin Fields QB CHI Chicago • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU CHI -2.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 8th QB RNK 15th ROSTERED 63% YTD Stats PAYDS 191 RUYDS 48 TD 3 INT 2 FPTS/G 13.2 I'm going to start Justin Fields in deeper leagues in Week 3 against the Texans, and I expect this to be his best game to date. That's not saying much since he combined for 24 Fantasy points against San Francisco and Green Bay, but this is a much easier matchup against Houston. Look for Fields to eclipse 20 Fantasy points for the first time this year in Week 3, and he's worth up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Marcus Mariota QB ATL Atlanta • #1

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -2 O/U 42 OPP VS QB 18th QB RNK 18th ROSTERED 25% YTD Stats PAYDS 411 RUYDS 88 TD 3 INT 2 FPTS/G 18.6 Marcus Mariota has not had an easy start to the season with matchups against New Orleans and the Rams, but things should get better for him in Week 3 against Seattle. He has the potential to be a starting option in deeper leagues. The best thing Mariota can do for Fantasy managers is use his legs, and he's run for 88 yards and a touchdown in two games. It would also help if he started connecting with Kyle Pitts more as well. As a streaming option for Week 3, Mariota is worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -6 O/U 52.5 OPP VS QB 19th QB RNK 20th ROSTERED 33% YTD Stats PAYDS 471 RUYDS 7 TD 6 INT 1 FPTS/G 26.9 Jared Goff has looked good so far in two games against the Eagles and Commanders, and he's averaging 26.0 Fantasy points per game. He lit up Washington for 256 passing yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions in Week 2, and we'll see what he does for an encore in Week 3 at Minnesota. I don't love the matchup, but Goff could be an option for desperate Fantasy managers in deeper leagues. His weapons are making plays for him, especially Amon-Ra St. Brown, and maybe Goff will get in a shootout with Kirk Cousins and produce at a high level once again. Goff is worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Jimmy Garoppolo QB SF San Francisco • #10

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN SF -1 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 5th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 7% YTD Stats PAYDS 154 RUYDS 5 TD 2 INT 0 FPTS/G 18.6 Jimmy Garoppolo is now the starting quarterback for the 49ers with Trey Lance (ankle) out for the season, Garoppolo is worth adding in deeper leagues as a potential starter. He should obviously be added in all Superflex and two-quarterback formats. Garoppolo scored 18 Fantasy points in relief of Lance in Week 2 against Seattle, but don't view him as a savior for your Fantasy roster. He's never averaged more than 19.0 Fantasy points per game, and he was at 17.8 points per game in 2021. He's worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB in one-quarterback leagues and at least 40 percent in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.





WAIVER WIRE Running Backs

Injuries: Alvin Kamara (ribs), James Conner (ankle), J.K. Dobbins (knee), Elijah Mitchell (knee), Brian Robinson (knee), Dontrell Hilliard (hamstring), Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle), Damien Williams (ribs) and Brandon Bolden (hamstring).

Alvin Kamara (ribs), James Conner (ankle), J.K. Dobbins (knee), Elijah Mitchell (knee), Brian Robinson (knee), Dontrell Hilliard (hamstring), Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle), Damien Williams (ribs) and Brandon Bolden (hamstring). Check to see if available: Nyheim Hines (82 percent rostered), Isiah Pacheco (74 percent), Alexander Mattison (73 percent) and Jamaal Williams (68 percent). Hines should be rostered in all PPR leagues, and he has 10 catches for 87 yards on 11 targets in two games. If the Colts receiving corps continues to deal with injuries, look for Hines to see a spike in receptions. ... Mattison, Pacheco and Williams are all lottery tickets, and that's how I would rank them for the rest of the season if I was just looking for stash candidates. Williams, however, has some standalone value given his role with the Lions, and he has 23 carries in two games in tandem with D'Andre Swift.

Nyheim Hines (82 percent rostered), Isiah Pacheco (74 percent), Alexander Mattison (73 percent) and Jamaal Williams (68 percent). Hines should be rostered in all PPR leagues, and he has 10 catches for 87 yards on 11 targets in two games. If the Colts receiving corps continues to deal with injuries, look for Hines to see a spike in receptions. ... Mattison, Pacheco and Williams are all lottery tickets, and that's how I would rank them for the rest of the season if I was just looking for stash candidates. Williams, however, has some standalone value given his role with the Lions, and he has 23 carries in two games in tandem with D'Andre Swift. Drop candidates: Elijah Mitchell (72 percent rostered), Rex Burkhead (48 percent) and Kenyan Drake (44 percent). Mitchell was given a two-month timetable for the knee injury he sustained in Week 1, and he should only be rostered if you have an IR spot. ... Burkhead played 71 percent of the snaps for the Texans in Week 1 against the Colts and then 37 percent in Week 2 at Denver as Dameon Pierce had a bigger role. We expect that to be the norm moving forward, and Burkhead is only worth stashing as a handcuff for Pierce in deeper leagues. ... Drake has scored five PPR points in two games without Dobbins, and now Dobbins could be back as early as Week 3. There's no reason to roster Drake in any leagues.

Week 3 Waiver Priority List Darrel Williams RB ARI Arizona • #24

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -4 O/U 50.5 OPP VS RB 2nd RB RNK NR ROSTERED 35% YTD Stats RUYDS 59 REC 2 REYDS 3 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.1 Darrel Williams and Eno Benjamin (24 percent rostered) could be called upon to play a bigger role for the Cardinals with Conner banged up, although NFL Network reported Monday that Conner's injury isn't considered serious. However, if Conner is out for Week 3 against the Rams, then Williams and Benjamin could both be flex options in the majority of leagues. I'll give the nod to Williams as the better Fantasy option based on what happened against the Raiders in Week 2 when Conner was hurt. While both had eight carries, Williams finished with 59 yards and a touchdown, compared to 31 yards for Benjamin. It was Benjamin who did more in the passing game with three catches for 20 yards on four targets, while Williams had two catches for 3 yards on three targets. Neither one feels like a safe option against the Rams, but Williams would likely have the better chance to score. He's worth up to 10 percent of your remaining FAB budget, while Benjamin is worth 5-10 percent. Mark Ingram RB NO New Orleans • #5

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR NO -3 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 24th RB RNK 24th ROSTERED 46% YTD Stats RUYDS 82 REC 3 REYDS 4 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.8 We don't know the status of Alvin Kamara for Week 3 at Carolina, but Mark Ingram would be a flex play if Kamara remains out. Kamara was a late scratch in Week 2 against Tampa Bay, and Ingram led the Saints with 10 carries for 60 yards. He also added two catches for 3 yards on two targets, and he lost a fumble. Ingram shared playing time with Tony Jones Jr. and Dwayne Washington, and we'll see if Latavius Murray is active against the Panthers. But if Kamara is out again then I like Ingram as a flex option in deeper leagues. He's worth up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Brian Robinson Jr. RB WAS Washington • #8

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -4 O/U 50 OPP VS RB 26th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 62% YTD Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 You want to get Robinson Jr. now before he becomes too pricey when his return date is closer. He's not eligible to play until Week 5 at the earliest after being placed on the reserve/non-football injury list, but he could emerge as the best running back in Washington when healthy. Robinson is worth adding for up to 10 percent of your remaining FAB. As for J.D. McKissic (38 percent rostered), he's also worth adding in PPR leagues for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. He just had 12 PPR points in Week 2 at Detroit and should continue to be heavily involved in the passing game. Raheem Mostert RB MIA Miami • #31

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -5.5 O/U 51 OPP VS RB 4th RB RNK 45th ROSTERED 58% YTD Stats RUYDS 67 REC 4 REYDS 44 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.6 In Week 2 at Baltimore, Raheem Mostert operated as the lead running back for the Dolphins ahead of Chase Edmonds. Mostert led Miami with 11 carries for 51 yards, along with three catches for 28 yards on three targets. Edmonds had five carries for 33 yards and just one catch for 8 yards on three targets. Neither one is worth trusting in Week 3 against Buffalo, but Mostert should be stashed in all leagues if he's going to be Miami's top running back moving forward. He's worth 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. Tyler Allgeier RB ATL Atlanta • #25

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -2 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 22nd RB RNK NR ROSTERED 48% YTD Stats RUYDS 30 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 3 Cordarrelle Patterson remains the lead running back for the Falcons, but Tyler Allgeier is now No. 2 on the depth chart with Damien Williams hurt. In Week 2 at the Rams, Patterson and Allgeier both had 10 carries, while neither recorded a catch. I still like Patterson as a flex option heading into Week 3 at Seattle, and Allgeier might be someone to consider in deeper leagues. He's also now a lottery ticket should something happen to Patterson. Allgeier is worth 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. Jordan Mason RB SF San Francisco • #41

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN SF -1 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 1st RB RNK NR ROSTERED 10% YTD Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Now that Tyrion Davis-Price is hurt, Jordan Mason becomes the No. 2 running back in San Francisco behind Jeff Wilson since Elijah Mitchell is also out. We don't expect Mason to get much work since the 49ers will use Wilson and Deebo Samuel to handle most of the carries. But if Wilson were to get hurt then Mason would be a lottery ticket. He's worth adding in all leagues for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB.

WAIVER WIRE Wide Receivers

Injuries: Jerry Jeudy (ribs), Michael Pittman (quad), Gabe Davis (ankle), Keenan Allen (hamstring), Chris Godwin (hamstring), Hunter Renfrow (concussion), Michael Gallup (knee), Devin Duvernay (concussion), Mecole Hardman (ankle), Rondale Moore (hamstring), Alec Pierce (concussion), Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) and Van Jefferson (knee)

Jerry Jeudy (ribs), Michael Pittman (quad), Gabe Davis (ankle), Keenan Allen (hamstring), Chris Godwin (hamstring), Hunter Renfrow (concussion), Michael Gallup (knee), Devin Duvernay (concussion), Mecole Hardman (ankle), Rondale Moore (hamstring), Alec Pierce (concussion), Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) and Van Jefferson (knee) Check to see if available: Jahan Dotson (79 percent rostered) and Chris Olave (76 percent). Dotson might be overshadowed by Curtis Samuel, and Terry McLaurin isn't going away. But Dotson has scored three touchdowns in his first two NFL games, and he should continue to improve as the season moves on. He should be rostered in all leagues. ... Olave just had 13 targets in Week 2 against Tampa Bay, and although he only caught five of them for 80 yards, we love that Jameis Winston is looking for Olave this much already. Big games are coming, possibly in Week 3 at Carolina, and Olave should be rostered in all leagues.



Jahan Dotson (79 percent rostered) and Chris Olave (76 percent). Dotson might be overshadowed by Curtis Samuel, and Terry McLaurin isn't going away. But Dotson has scored three touchdowns in his first two NFL games, and he should continue to improve as the season moves on. He should be rostered in all leagues. ... Olave just had 13 targets in Week 2 against Tampa Bay, and although he only caught five of them for 80 yards, we love that Jameis Winston is looking for Olave this much already. Big games are coming, possibly in Week 3 at Carolina, and Olave should be rostered in all leagues. Drop candidates: Robert Woods (74 percent rostered), George Pickens (73 percent), Marvin Jones (54 percent), Kadarius Toney (53 percent) and DeVante Parker (51 percent). Woods has five catches for 52 yards on seven targets in two games. There's no reason to roster him now in most formats. ... Pickens might need an injury to Diontae Johnson or Chase Claypool to start producing. In two games, Pickens has just two catches for 26 yards and no touchdowns on only six targets. ... Jones will have some good games this season, but he won't be consistent. Christian Kirk is the lead receiver for the Jaguars, and Zay Jones and Evan Engram feel like they are ahead of Marvin Jones right now. He's not worth stashing. ... Toney will hopefully start producing soon, but the Giants appear unwilling to trust him. Through two games, he has two catches for no yards on three targets. ... Parker has one catch for 9 yards on only four targets in two games. He's not someone you need to stash in most leagues.

Week 3 Waiver Priority List Garrett Wilson WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #17

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -4.5 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 7th WR RNK 45th ROSTERED 53% YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 22 REYDS 154 TD 2 FPTS/G 19.7 I was anticipating that Joe Flacco would have the best rapport with Elijah Moore or Corey Davis given his history with them from last year. Instead, Flacco has leaned on Garrett Wilson the most through two games, and the rookie has delivered, especially in Week 2. He has 12 catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns on 22 targets for the season, and in Week 2 against the Browns he had eight receptions for 102 yards and two scores on 14 targets. We'll see what happens moving forward, especially when Zach Wilson (knee) is back, but for now consider Garrett Wilson a No. 3 Fantasy receiver with upside. He's worth up to 15 percent of your remaining FAB. Curtis Samuel WR WAS Washington • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -4 O/U 50 OPP VS WR 17th WR RNK 35th ROSTERED 59% YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 20 REYDS 133 TD 2 FPTS/G 21.1 Curtis Samuel has the chance to be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues as long as he's healthy and playing like this. He has 20 targets to open the season, and he's converted them into 15 catches for 133 yards and two touchdowns. He also has five carries for 38 yards. We'll see how long Samuel can keep this up considering his injury history -- as well as the presence of Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, Logan Thomas and the running backs -- but Samuel is worth adding now for up to 15 percent of your remaining FAB. Sterling Shepard WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #3

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL NYG -2.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 22nd WR RNK 33rd ROSTERED 49% YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 14 REYDS 105 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.3 Sterling Shepard didn't have a great stat line in Week 2 against Carolina with just 34 receiving yards, but that's not what you should look at. He had 10 targets in just his second game back from his Achilles injury, and he finished with six catches. With Kadarius Toney seemingly in the doghouse, Kenny Golladay a non-factor and Wan'Dale Robinson hurt, Shepard should continue to be a go-to option for Daniel Jones moving forward. Shepard can be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in PPR and is worth adding for up to 10 percent of your remaining FAB. Michael Gallup WR DAL Dallas • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NYG -2.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 2nd WR RNK NR ROSTERED 58% YTD Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 There is a chance Michael Gallup could make his 2022 debut in Week 3 at the Giants, and that's exciting given his upside. The Cowboys need help in the passing game, and Gallup could emerge as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. The hope would be Gallup is up to speed when Dak Prescott returns, and then Gallup is rolling for Fantasy managers from the middle of the season on. Gallup is worth 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. In the short term, Fantasy managers in deeper leagues can look at Noah Brown (1 percent rostered) as someone who can help after he had 15 targets in the first two games for 10 catches, 159 yards and a touchdown. Brown is worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Jakobi Meyers WR NE New England • #16

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -3 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 32nd WR RNK NR ROSTERED 48% YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 19 REYDS 150 TD 0 FPTS/G 14.4 As always, Jakobi Meyers just continues to produce when called upon, and he's the lone Patriots receiver to trust in the majority of leagues. In PPR, Meyers is worth 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB, and he's worth up to 5 percent in all other formats. In Week 2 at Pittsburgh, Meyers had 13 targets for nine catches and 95 yards. He now has 19 targets on the season from Mac Jones, and Meyers should remain a reliable weapon for Jones moving forward. You can consider adding Nelson Agholor (2 percent) in deeper leagues after he had six catches for 110 yards and a touchdown on six targets in Week 2, but that might be his best game of the season. Agholor is only worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Josh Palmer WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #5

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC LAC -7 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 21st WR RNK 27th ROSTERED 40% YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 12 REYDS 35 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.5 Josh Palmer delivered a late touchdown in Week 2 at Kansas City to salvage his stat line, but I still like him as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues if Keenan Allen remains out again. Palmer finished the game against the Chiefs with four catches for 30 yards and the score on eight targets. He should have the chance for a bigger outing against the Jaguars in Week 4, and he's worth 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. Remember, Palmer can still have some relevant games in deeper leagues even when Allen is back. Russell Gage WR TB Tampa Bay • #17

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB TB -2.5 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 5th WR RNK 34th ROSTERED 39% YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 8 REYDS 41 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.6 Russell Gage, Breshad Perriman (0 percent rostered) and Scott Miller (0 percent) will all be needed in Week 3 against Green Bay if Chris Godwin and Julio Jones remain out because Mike Evans is suspended for one game. Tom Brady isn't going to stop throwing, and we saw him lean on Gage, Perriman and Miller in Week 2 at New Orleans with Godwin and Jones out, especially after Evans was ejected for fighting with Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore. Gage led the team in receptions with five (28 yards on six targets), Miller led the team in targets with eight (three catches for 34 yards) and Perriman caught a touchdown (three catches for 45 yards on five targets). None of them are trustworthy, but Gage could be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. All of them are worth up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB at most. As for Cole Beasley (1 percent), who is expected to sign with the Buccaneers, he is worth a flier at 1 percent of your FAB as well. I'm not sure if he'll play a big role in Week 3, but that could change as the week goes on. Greg Dortch WR ARI Arizona • #83

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -4 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 31st WR RNK 48th ROSTERED 5% YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 13 REYDS 118 TD 1 FPTS/G 14.4 For as long as Rondale Moore remains out, Greg Dortch will continue to be an option for Fantasy managers in deeper leagues. In two games, Dortch has 11 catches for 118 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets, and he's averaging 14.0 PPR points per game. We don't know when Moore will return, but if he's out again in Week 3 then consider Dortch a No. 3 Fantasy option in deeper leagues. He's worth up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Ashton Dulin WR IND Indianapolis • #16

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -6.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 24th WR RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 13 REYDS 125 TD 0 FPTS/G 10.4 We'll see if Michael Pittman can return in Week 3 against the Chiefs, as well as Alec Pierce, but Ashton Dulin can be an option for Fantasy managers in deeper leagues if one of both remain out. Dulin had seven targets in Week 2 at Jacksonville for five catches and 79 yards. He also had six targets in Week 1 when Pittman was healthy and finished with three catches for 46 yards. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.

WAIVER WIRE Tight End

Injuries of note: George Kittle (groin), Dalton Schultz (knee) and Brevin Jordan (ankle)

George Kittle (groin), Dalton Schultz (knee) and Brevin Jordan (ankle) Check to see if available: Gerald Everett (76 percent rostered) and Tyler Higbee (71 percent). Everett has emerged as a must-start Fantasy tight end, especially with Keenan Allen banged up. Through two games, he has nine catches for 125 yards and a touchdown on 14 targets, and he's averaging 13.5 PPR points per game. Everett would be the No. 1 tight end to add if available. ... Higbee has been a go-to option for Matthew Stafford, and that should continue for as long as the Rams don't have a credible No. 3 receiver behind Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson. Higbee has 20 targets in two games for 12 catches and 110 yards, and he's averaging 11.0 PPR points per game. Higbee would be the No. 2 tight end to add where available behind Everett.

Drop candidates: Cole Kmet (67 percent rostered), David Njoku (44 percent) and Hunter Henry (44 percent). I had high hopes for Kmet this season, and I hope he's someone we'll be saying to add soon. But right now, when he has no catches on just two targets through two games, it's hard to justify keeping him on your Fantasy roster. ... Njoku showed signs of life in Week 2 against the Jets with five targets for three catches and 32 yards, but that's now just six targets on the season. I expected him to be more involved, and that's not happening yet. For now, you can move on to someone more productive. ... Henry might get hot soon and start finding the end zone, but he only has four targets on the season for two catches and 20 yards. That kind of production is not going to help you, so it's easy to drop him in the majority of leagues.Add in this order:

Week 3 Waiver Priority List Logan Thomas TE WAS Washington • #82

Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -4 O/U 50 OPP VS TE 25th TE RNK 11th ROSTERED 41% YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 11 REYDS 82 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.1 There are a lot of mouths to feed in Washington's offense, but Logan Thomas should be able to produce enough to be considered a low-end starting option in the majority of leagues. Through two games, he has six catches for 92 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets, and he's averaging 9.5 PPR points per game. Since he's coming back from a serious knee injury, there's a good chance better days are ahead, and he's worth adding in all leagues for 10-15 percent of your remaining FAB. Irv Smith TE MIN Minnesota • #84

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET MIN -6 O/U 52.5 OPP VS TE 20th TE RNK 20th ROSTERED 32% YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 10 REYDS 36 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.3 Kevin O'Connell said Irv Smith would be more involved in the offense in Week 2 at the Eagles, and he was with eight targets. He finished with five catches for 36 yards and a touchdown, and he should be in the conversation as a low-end starter in Week 3 against the Lions. And if he plays well in Week 3 then he could be a weekly starter moving forward. He's worth up to 10 percent of your remaining FAB. Evan Engram TE JAC Jacksonville • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -7 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 20th TE RNK 17th ROSTERED 47% YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 12 REYDS 74 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.2 I don't love Evan Engram's matchup in Week 3 at the Chargers, but he could emerge this season as a low-end starter in PPR. In Week 2 against the Colts, Engram had eight targets for seven catches and 46 yards. We know Doug Pederson likes using his tight ends, and Trevor Lawrence will hopefully be able to trust Engram all year. He's worth adding for up to 10 percent of your remaining FAB. Mike Gesicki TE MIA Miami • #88

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -5.5 O/U 51 OPP VS TE 8th TE RNK NR ROSTERED 49% YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 5 REYDS 42 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.6 I don't want to buy back into Mike Gesicki after he scored in Week 2 at Baltimore in a game where Tua Tagovailoa threw it 50 times, but maybe Gesicki has turned the corner with his adjustment to Mike McDaniel's offense. He had four targets against the Ravens and finished with four catches for 41 yards and the touchdown. With Miami searching for a capable No. 3 option in the passing game behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, Gesicki certainly has the talent to be that guy. He will likely struggle in Week 3 against Buffalo, but maybe better days are ahead if he starts to see an uptick in targets. He's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Tyler Conklin TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #83

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -4.5 O/U 45 OPP VS TE 16th TE RNK 19th ROSTERED 4% YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 16 REYDS 56 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.8 Tyler Conklin is off to a nice start with the Jets, averaging 10.5 PPR points per game in his first two outings. He has 10 catches for 56 yards and a touchdown on 16 targets, and hopefully he starts producing more if he continues to get eight targets per game. There are a lot of mouths to feed in the Jets offense, and we'll see what happens with this passing game once Zach Wilson is healthy. But heading into Week 3 against the Bengals, Conklin can be considered a low-end starter in deeper leagues. He's worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB.

WAIVER WIRE DST

Chiefs (21 percent rostered) at IND

Chargers (67 percent rostered) vs. JAC

Cowboys (59 percent rostered) at NYG

WAIVER WIRE KICKERS