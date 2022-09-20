Since its creation in 2011, CBS Sports has been the home of the original Fantasy Football Trade Values Chart, designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your non-PPR, PPR and SuperFlex/2QB leagues.

What is the Trade Values Chart? The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. Values are determined by expected future performance, future schedule and public sentiment, not past performance.

By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should take off 20% of the value in any trade where one side has two or more players than the other. Also, a handful of others only carry legitimate value in two-QB or full-PPR leagues (and thus have no value listed in one-QB or non-PPR leagues).

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings for your 2022 season. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

Running Back

Player tm Non PPR J. Taylor IND 37 38 A. Ekeler LAC 33 36 C. McCaffrey CAR 32 35 D. Cook MIN 31 34 S. Barkley NYG 29 32 D. Swift DET 28 31 J. Mixon CIN 27 30 A. Kamara NO 26 29 N. Chubb CLE 26 26 L. Fournette TB 21 24 A. Jones GB 21 24 J. Williams DEN 21 23 N. Harris PIT 20 23 D. Henry TEN 20 20 J. Conner ARI 16 18 J. Robinson JAC 16 16 D. Montgomery CHI 14 16 M. Sanders PHI 14 15 A. Dillon GB 13 15 C. Edwards-Helaire KC 13 14 B. Hall NYJ 12 13 A. Gibson WAS 11 14 E. Elliott DAL 10 12 K. Hunt CLE 10 12 J. Jacobs LV 10 11 J. Dobbins BAL 10 11 D. Pierce HOU 10 10 C. Patterson ATL 9 11 T. Pollard DAL 9 11 T. Etienne JAC 8 10 C. Akers LAR 8 9 D. Henderson Jr. LAR 7 9 M. Gordon DEN 7 8 R. Penny SEA 7 8 J. Wilson SF 7 8 B. Robinson Jr. WAS 7 7 D. Harris NE 7 7 M. Carter NYJ 6 8 C. Edmonds MIA 6 8 D. Singletary BUF 6 7 R. Stevenson NE 6 7 K. Herbert CHI 6 6 K. Walker III SEA 6 6 K. Gainwell PHI 5 6 E. Mitchell SF 5 5 Ja. Williams DET 5 5 R. Mostert MIA 5 5 A. Mattison MIN 5 5 N. Hines IND - 5 J. McKissic WAS - 5

Wide Receiver

Player tm Non PPR C. Kupp LAR 35 39 J. Jefferson MIN 32 36 J. Chase CIN 31 35 S. Diggs BUF 31 35 D. Adams LV 30 34 T. Hill MIA 29 32 A. St. Brown DET 24 28 D. Samuel SF 23 26 M. Pittman IND 21 25 A. Brown PHI 21 25 M. Thomas NO 20 24 M. Evans TB 18 21 C. Sutton DEN 18 21 J. Waddle MIA 17 21 T. Higgins CIN 17 20 M. Williams LAC 17 20 C. Kirk JAC 16 20 D. Moore CAR 15 18 K. Allen LAC 14 18 C. Lamb DAL 14 17 D. Johnson PIT 13 17 G. Davis BUF 13 16 J. Jeudy DEN 13 16 T. McLaurin WAS 12 15 D. Metcalf SEA 11 15 B. Cooks HOU 11 14 R. Bateman BAL 11 14 D. London ATL 11 14 A. Robinson LAR 10 12 C. Godwin TB 9 12 B. Aiyuk SF 9 11 M. Brown ARI 8 10 D. Smith PHI 8 10 C. Samuel WAS 8 10 A. Lazard GB 8 10 A. Cooper CLE 8 10 G. Wilson NYJ 7 10 J. Smith-Schuster KC 7 9 A. Thielen MIN 7 9 D. Hopkins ARI 7 9 J. Dotson WAS 7 8 S. Shepard NYG 6 9 E. Moore NYJ 6 8 D. Mooney CHI 6 8 T. Lockett SEA 6 8 C. Olave NO 6 8 J. Jones TB 6 7 J. Meyers NE 5 7 J. Landry NO 5 6 T. Boyd CIN 5 6 C. Watson GB 5 6 H. Renfrow LV - 6

Tight End

Player tm Non PPR T. Kelce KC 28 32 M. Andrews BAL 21 25 K. Pitts ATL 14 18 D. Waller LV 12 15 D. Goedert PHI 9 12 P. Freiermuth PIT 8 11 G. Kittle SF 8 10 T. Higbee LAR 7 9 D. Schultz DAL 6 8 Z. Ertz ARI 6 8 L. Thomas WAS 6 7 G. Everett LAC 6 7 T. Hockenson DET 5 7 A. Okwuegbunam DEN 5 5 D. Knox BUF 5 5

Quarterback