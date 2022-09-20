michael-gallup-1400.jpg
Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire

What is the Cut List? The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters to make room for waiver wire adds this week. Speaking of those waiver wire adds, Jamey has you covered with the players here. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by the depth of the league. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats. 

Please note: It's never a good idea to cut a player for no reason. Fantasy owners should only cut players they don't envision themselves using in exchange for players they think they will eventually start. Just because a player you have is on this list does not mean he should immediately be cut. 

Finally, always assume that any player you cut will be considered by everyone else in your league. If you think the player you're cutting is for sure going to get picked up, maybe you shouldn't cut that player.       

Running backs

Player101214
Giovani Bernard, TBXXX
Mike Davis, BALXXX
Tyrion Davis-Price, SFXXX
Kenyan Drake, BALXXX
D'Onta Foreman, CARXXX
Dontrell Hilliard, TENXXX
Chuba Hubbard, CARXXX
Isaiah Spiller, LACXXX
Damien Williams, ATLXXX
Nyheim Hines, INDX

Isiah Pacheco, KCX

Wide receivers

Player101214
Randall Cobb, GBXXX
Devin Duvernay, BALXXX
Kenny Golladay, NYGXXX
Mecole Hardman, KCXXX
Marvin Jones, JACXXX
Rondale Moore, ARIXXX
DeVante Parker, NEXXX
Jalen Tolbert, DALXXX
Robbie Anderson, CARXX
Nico Collins, HOUXX
Romeo Doubs, GBXX
Donovan Peoples-Jones, CLEXX
Skyy Moore, KCX

K.J. Osborn, MINX

George Pickens, PITX

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, KCX

Tight ends

Player101214
Noah Fant, SEAXXX
Austin Hooper, TENXXX
O.J. Howard, HOUXXX
David Njoku, CLEXXX
Hunter Henry, NEXX
Cole Kmet, CHIX

Robert Tonyan, GBX

Quarterbacks

Player101214
Mac Jones, NEXXX
Daniel Jones, NYGXXX
Trey Lance, SFXXX
Baker Mayfield, CARXXX
Davis Mills, HOUXXX
Jimmy Garoppolo, SFXX

Matt Ryan, INDXX

Ryan Tannehill, TENXX

Jameis Winston, NOX