Week 11 DFS Plays: Tom Brady, Kareem Hunt and Mike Evans lead the way in a star-heavy week

There are more ways than one to skin a cat.

What a strange thing to say. I can't imagine how or why the first person who came up with it did so. Attempts to answer that question did not resolve my curiosity. But there it is. A true statement.

And one that applies to almost everything, including DFS. There are more ways than one to build a lineup. This week, I'm going with the stars and scrubs approach.

While I'm generally a fan of balanced lineup building in NFL contests, I find myself far too enamored by stars like Tom Brady, Kareem Hunt and Mike Evans this week to settle for balance. That means we're going to need a couple of scrubs by price, but not by performance.

At running back, the two best options play on the same team. Dion Lewis and Rex Burkhead are both $5,700 on FanDuel and Burkhead is only $3,600 on DraftKings. Both have a prime matchup against the Raiders in a game that I expect to be the highest scoring of the weekend. Burkhead is a better stack play with Brady because of his involvement in the passing game, but a Brady/Lewis combo should have less exposure in tournaments. If you need to go even cheaper on FanDuel, T.J. Yeldon is just $4,900 and Leonard Fournette missed practice on Friday.

At wide receiver Dontrelle Inman ($4,900, $3,200) is my clear favorite. In his first game with his new team he caught six passes for 88 yards on eight targets. I expect him to be the No. 1 option for the Bears rest of season and I also expect his price to approach $6,000 before it's all said and done.

Playing any two of those scrubs will allow you to play all the stars you want in DFS this week.

