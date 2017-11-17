Week 11 DFS Plays: Tom Brady, Kareem Hunt and Mike Evans lead the way in a star-heavy week

Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much he loves the stars this week.

There are more ways than one to skin a cat. 

What a strange thing to say. I can't imagine how or why the first person who came up with it did so. Attempts to answer that question did not resolve my curiosity. But there it is. A true statement. 

And one that applies to almost everything, including DFS. There are more ways than one to build a lineup. This week, I'm going with the stars and scrubs approach.

While I'm generally a fan of balanced lineup building in NFL contests, I find myself far too enamored by stars like Tom Brady, Kareem Hunt and Mike Evans this week to settle for balance. That means we're going to need a couple of scrubs by price, but not by performance.

At running back, the two best options play on the same team. Dion Lewis and Rex Burkhead are both $5,700 on FanDuel and Burkhead is only $3,600 on DraftKings. Both have a prime matchup against the Raiders in a game that I expect to be the highest scoring of the weekend. Burkhead is a better stack play with Brady because of his involvement in the passing game, but a Brady/Lewis combo should have less exposure in tournaments. If you need to go even cheaper on FanDuel, T.J. Yeldon is just $4,900 and Leonard Fournette missed practice on Friday.

At wide receiver Dontrelle Inman ($4,900, $3,200) is my clear favorite. In his first game with his new team he caught six passes for 88 yards on eight targets. I expect him to be the No. 1 option for the Bears rest of season and I also expect his price to approach $6,000 before it's all said and done. 

Playing any two of those scrubs will allow you to play all the stars you want in DFS this week. 

As always, our ownership projections are provided by @UFCollective. You can get all of their projections here

Quarterback
Player NameFD PriceFD OwnershipDK PriceDK Ownership
Tom Brady NE QB
8,600 11.34% 7,400 20.31%
Eli Manning NYG QB
6,500 2.91% 5,700 3.08%
Derek Carr OAK QB
8,000 14.36% 6,400 16.04%
Philip Rivers LAC QB
7,400 1.14% 5,900 1.27%
Matthew Stafford DET QB
8,000 4.05% 6,600 5.05%
Running Back
Player NameFD PriceFD OwnershipDK PriceDK Ownership
Kareem Hunt KC RB
8,600 32.83% 8,000 35.31%
Mark Ingram NO RB
8,200 20.45% 8,100 30.66%
Rex Burkhead NE RB
5,700 7.55% 3,600 17.28%
Dion Lewis NE RB
5,700 6.47% 4,200 10.8%
Alvin Kamara NO RB
7,500 18.24% 7,500 19.86%
Wide Receiver
Player NameFD PriceFD OwnershipDK PriceDK Ownership
Mike Evans TB WR
7,800 6.84% 7,900 7.97%
Sterling Shepard NYG WR
6,500 20.49% 6,300 15.92%
DeVante Parker MIA WR
6,200 12.65% 6,500 8.88%
Dontrelle Inman CHI WR
4,900 0.24% 3,200 1.53%
Golden Tate DET WR
7,600 6.96% 6,800 6.04%
Tight End
Player NameFD PriceFD OwnershipDK PriceDK Ownership
Travis Kelce KC TE
7,500 20.78% 7,300 19.4%
Tyler Kroft CIN TE
5,300 1.17% 2,900 8.42%
Rob Gronkowski NE TE
8,200 7.89% 7,300 19.4%
Benjamin Watson BAL TE
4,900 0.28% 2,800 2.82%
Marcedes Lewis JAC TE
4,900 0.32% 2,700 2.85%
DST
Team NameFD PriceFD OwnershipDK PriceDK Ownership
LAC
4,300 16.53% NA NA
NO
4,500 6.89% 3,500 1.27%
DEN
4,800 5.47% 3,800 2.12%
HOU
4,600 2.62% 3,100 3.81%
ARI
4,600 8.61% 3,200 5.14%
Senior Fantasy Writer

Heath Cummings is a Senior Fantasy Writer that covers Daily Fantasy Sports of all types. Before coming to CBS Sports he was a staff writer for Footballguys and the host of The Fantasy Football Show on... Full Bio

