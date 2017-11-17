Fantasy Football Week 11: Leonard Fournette's injury opens up opportunities in Jamey Eisenberg's sleepers; plus lineups for DraftKings, FanDuel

More Week 11: Waiver Wire — Trade Values — Streaming Options — Rankings — Start 'Em and Sit 'Em — Cheat Sheet — Sleepers — DFS Values

Leonard Fournette's ankle injury and the weather in Cleveland have changed my view on a couple of the Jaguars for this week. And, on a related note, it has impacted the sleepers for Week 11.

I originally had Jacksonville quarterback Blake Bortles listed as a sleeper this week, but the forecast in Cleveland on Sunday is projected to be a high of 39 degrees with snow, and winds up to 25 mph. That's not good for Bortles, even though he has a favorable matchup against the Browns.

Bortles is now more of a mid-range No. 2 Fantasy quarterback than a borderline starter, and he might not have Fournette this week. He missed practice Friday, and his ankle is once again a concern.

It's been a rough month for Fournette. He was out with an ankle injury in Week 7 before Jacksonville's bye, and then he was benched by the team in Week 9 for disciplinary reasons. He returned in Week 10 against the Chargers, but he struggled with 17 carries for 33 yards and two catches for 13 yards on four targets. Reports out of Jacksonville suggest that the team is concerned about Fournette, and they might rest him this week.

If Fournette is out then T.J. Yeldon and Chris Ivory would split touches, and I like Yeldon better against the Browns. You can see why below.

I still like Marqise Lee this week, but the weather could impact him. He's still listed as a sleeper, but his outlook could change by Sunday.

Editor's Note: Projections are provided by CBS Sports and not Jamey Eisenberg.

Quarterbacks 17.5 projected points Philip Rivers Los Angeles Chargers QB Rivers has gone four games in a row with fewer than 20 Fantasy points, but he's due for a big one. And he's in a good spot this week against the Bills at home. While Buffalo has only allowed one quarterback this season to pass for multiple touchdowns – Jameis Winston in Week 7 – they have still allowed three of the past five opposing quarterbacks to pass for at least 300 yards. And Rivers has at least 19 Fantasy points in each of his past two home games against Denver and Philadelphia. He's a low-end No. 1 quarterback this week. 17.1 projected points Jay Cutler Miami Dolphins QB Cutler is also a great streaming option this week. He has multiple passing touchdowns in four games in a row, including at least 18 Fantasy points in back-to-back outings against Oakland and Carolina. And the Buccaneers have allowed at least 21 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks in three of their past five games. This Miami-Tampa Bay game could be fun given how poorly both defenses have played in recent weeks. 17.2 projected points Ryan Fitzpatrick Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Fitzpatrick, who is starting again in place of the injured Winston (shoulder), should benefit greatly this week with Mike Evans back from his one-game suspension. Fitzpatrick gets to face a Dolphins defense that was abused by Cam Newton for 254 passing yards and four touchdowns in Week 10, and three of the past four opposing quarterbacks against Miami have passed for multiple touchdowns. Like Bortles and Cutler, you should feel confident streaming Fitzpatrick this week.Titans . They are allowing an average of 19.5 Fantasy points a game to opposing quarterbacks, and look for A.J. Green to go off this week after his uncharacteristic fight and ejection against Jacksonville's Jalen Ramsey last week.

Running backs 6.5 projected points Alex Collins Baltimore Ravens RB We'll see if Danny Woodhead (hamstring) is able to play for the first time since Week 1, and I like Woodhead (6.5 projected points) as a sleeper also if that's the case. But this is a game where the Ravens should have success running the ball, which should allow Collins the chance for 15-plus carries for the third time in his past five outings. He has yet to score a touchdown this year, but the Packers have allowed a running back to score in three of their past four games. I like Collins as a low-end starting option in standard leagues. 7.3 projected points Kenyan Drake Miami Dolphins RB The Dolphins should just stop with Drake and Damien Williams sharing touches and just give Drake a full workload. He's clearly the better rusher, as he has 16 carries for 151 yards and a touchdown and eight catches for 45 yards in the two games since Jay Ajayi was traded to Philadelphia. This is a great matchup for Drake in Week 11 since Tampa Bay has allowed a running back to score in four of the past five games. Drake has top-20 potential in all formats this week. 11.6 projected points Chris Thompson Washington Redskins RB Thompson is more of a must-start Fantasy option than a sleeper, but I wanted some place to write about him this week. So here we are. Samaje Perine is getting all of the attention this week with Rob Kelley (groin) out, but don't forget that Thompson is the best Fantasy running back for the Redskins. And in the two games that Kelley missed earlier this season in Week 3 against Oakland and Week 6 against San Francisco, Thompson had at least 13 Fantasy points in a standard league in both outings. New Orleans has allowed at least four receptions to running backs in five games in a row, so Thompson remains a must-start option in PPR and a quality starter in standard leagues as well. 4.5 projected points Rod Smith Dallas Cowboys RB Smith is more of a Hail Mary play in PPR leagues, but I expect the Cowboys to be trailing in this game, especially if the offensive line is still banged up with left tackle Tyron Smith (groin) hurt. We saw Rod Smith lead the Dallas backfield in snaps in Week 10 at Atlanta in the first game without the suspended Ezekiel Elliott, and he had four catches for 15 yards. The Eagles are among the league leaders in receptions to running backs with 58 through nine games, so Smith could be heavily involved this week in the passing game. And that should come in handy since I expect the Cowboys to be chasing points in this matchup. 3.5 projected points T.J. Yeldon Jacksonville Jaguars RB Fournette (ankle) could be out this week at Cleveland, which would open the door for Yeldon and Chris Ivory to get more work. And last week against the Chargers, Yeldon was much more involved than Ivory as the backup to Fournette. Yeldon had three carries for 11 yards and six catches for 39 yards on eight targets. Meanwhile, Ivory was held to one carry for 1 yard and one catch for minus-5 yards on two targets. Now, the last two times Fournette was out, we saw Ivory handle the majority of touches against the Colts in Week 7 and the Bengals in Week 9. But Yeldon seems to be the preferred backup as of now. It's a tough matchup against the Browns, but if Fournette is out then consider Yeldon a flex option in Week 11.

Wide receivers 8.5 projected points DeVante Parker Miami Dolphins WR Parker has a good matchup in Week 11 against Tampa Bay, as the Buccaneers have allowed 13 receivers to either score or gain 85 receiving yards this season. Jarvis Landry is also in play this week as well, but Parker could have one of his better games of the season in this matchup. And both Parker and Landry will benefit with Kenny Stills (back) expected to be out. 9.2 projected points Marqise Lee Jacksonville Jaguars WR The weather could play a role this week for the Jaguars since it could be windy in Cleveland, but hopefully it will be OK for Lee. He now has two excellent outings in a row against Cincinnati and the Chargers, with 14 catches for 130 yards and two touchdowns on 23 targets over that span. This week, he faces a Browns defense that has allowed 10 receivers to either score or gain 100 receiving yards this season. If the weather is fine, then fire up Lee as a low-end No. 2 receiver in the majority of leagues. 4.2 projected points Jamison Crowder Washington Redskins WR Crowder has done a nice job over the past two games that he's been healthy with at least seven Fantasy points in a standard league. He has 24 targets for 199 yards over that span, and the only thing missing has been touchdowns, since he hasn't scored this year. But Crowder has emerged as the best receiver for Washington, and he should once again see a heavy amount of targets against the Saints in Week 11. He's a No. 3 Fantasy receiver with upside. 2.6 projected points Bruce Ellington Houston Texans WR Inman will likely be the No. 1 receiver for the Bears for the rest of the season, and he just had six catches for 88 yards on eight targets against the Packers coming off Chicago's bye week. He's worth a look as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in PPR leagues this week. It could be a tough matchup for him if Detroit cornerback Darius Slay decides to shadow Inman all game, but Inman should still see enough targets to make him successful this week. 3.1 projected points Bruce Ellington Houston Texans WR Will Fuller (ribs) is out this week, and Ellington should start for the Texans opposite DeAndre Hopkins . With Hopkins likely to see extra attention from Patrick Peterson this week, we could see Tom Savage lean on Ellington, who just had four catches for 41 yards and a touchdown on eight targets at the Rams in Week 10. Ellington could be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues in Week 11.

Tight ends 5.5 projected points Tyler Kroft Cincinnati Bengals TE Kroft is coming off his worst game since taking over for the injured Tyler Eifert (back) in Week 3, as he had one catch for 4 yards in Week 10 at Tennessee. But he had six targets in the game, and it's clear Andy Dalton will continue to lean on him. This is a good matchup against the Broncos, who are allowing the second-most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends. A tight end has scored against Denver in three games in a row. 5.5 projected points Austin Hooper Atlanta Falcons TE Hooper continues to be a vital part of the Falcons offense of late, and he's doing well for Fantasy owners. He has six targets in each of his past three games against the Jets, Panthers and Cowboys, and he's scored a touchdown in two of those outings. His production this week could hinge on the health of Seattle safeties Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor, with Thomas looking like he will play, but Hooper is still worth using as a streaming option given his recent production. 3.0 projected points Jermaine Gresham Arizona Cardinals TE Gresham has played well the past two games, which coincides with Carson Palmer (broken arm) getting hurt. The Cardinals will have another quarterback change this week with Drew Stanton (knee) hurt, but hopefully Blaine Gabbert will continue to lean on Gresham like Stanton did. Gresham has seven catches for 87 yards and two touchdowns on 10 targets in his past two games, and he could be a nice streaming option against the Texans this week.

Week 11 DFS advice

Here's one of my DraftKings lineups for Week 11

Carr has a good track record coming off a bye, and he should be throwing a lot against the Patriots in the thin air of Mexico City. Even though New England's pass defense has improved of late, I'm fine with Carr in this spot.

Hunt should be refreshed coming off his bye week, and Chiefs coach Andy Reid has a tremendous track record after a bye with a record of 16-2 in his career. Kansas City should lean on Hunt in this matchup, and his recent struggles shouldn't be a concern this week.

We addressed Thompson, Parker and Ellington above, and I love the price tag for each given their potential value. I also like Cooks to have a breakout game against the Raiders, and Allen should continue the track record of No. 1 receivers playing well against the Bills.

Davis also is in line for a big game with Jordan Reed (hamstring) once again out in this potential bonanza in New Orleans.



Here's one of my FanDuel lineups for Week 11

I love the Patriots in this game against the Raiders, which is why I'm stacking Brady, Cooks and Gronkowski. The price tag is high for Brady and Gronkowski, but it's worth it for this matchup in Mexico City.

Martin is our Start of the Week, and he should do well against a Dolphins defense struggling against the run for the past three games. And Coleman get the chance for a big workload with Devonta Freeman (concussion) out for the Falcons.

I'm expecting Evans to have a big stat line after he was suspended last week following his fight in New Orleans in Week 9. And Shepard has been great for the past two games since coming back from an ankle injury, and he gets a favorable matchup with the Chiefs.