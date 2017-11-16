Fantasy Football Week 11 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em: Doug Martin is due to break out in running-back friendly Miami

This is a great time to be involved in your Fantasy league. Trade deadlines are approaching, you're making moves for the Fantasy playoffs and every add/drop feels like the most crucial decision of your life.

You want to win. And that's an exhilarating feeling.

This is a big week, especially if your Fantasy team is hovering around .500. A loss could end your season, or you can put yourself right in the thick of the playoff race with a victory.

Four teams are on a bye with Carolina, Indianapolis, San Francisco and the Jets, so you need to adjust your lineups with players from those teams out. And you could be dealing with the usual allotment of injuries, including Devonta Freeman (concussion), Ty Montgomery (ribs), Chris Hogan (shoulder) and Jordan Reed (hamstring) banged up, among many others.

In fact, the biggest injury for the week might be Dallas left tackle Tyron Smith (groin), who was out in Week 10 at Atlanta, and the Cowboys offense fell apart. If Smith remains out in Week 11 against Philadelphia, then it could be bad news for Dak Prescott, Alfred Morris and Dez Bryant.

We also have a new starting quarterback in Buffalo with Tyrod Taylor being benched in favor of rookie Nathan Peterman, which isn't encouraging for LeSean McCoy, Kelvin Benjamin and Charles Clay. You might not have been starting Taylor, Benjamin or Clay this week at the Chargers, but we hope McCoy will still play well despite a likely downgrade from Taylor to Peterman.

There's a lot to cover in Week 11. And there's a lot on the line for your Fantasy teams.

We'll have you prepared, and hopefully all your Fantasy matchups this week will be successful.

Editor's Note: Projections are provided by CBS Sports and not Jamey Eisenberg.

Start of the Week

Doug Martin RB / Buccaneers Week 11 projection: 9.8 Fantasy points

I'm always looking for a good story for Start of the Week as much as the right player for this spot. And I had several choices for this week.

To give you a peek behind the curtain, two of my colleagues, Pete Prisco and Nick Kostos, have enjoyed the highs and lows of my Start of the Week picks this year -- mostly the lows. They like watching me celebrate and suffer as the Start of the Week plays.

I bring that up because two players I considered this week were Jay Ajayi and Tevin Coleman, but I ruled them out since they play in prime time. I didn't want to ruin the fun for Pete and Nick, and Ajayi and Coleman will still be mentioned in the column anyway.

Alex Smith was another Start of the Week candidate, as was Adrian Peterson. I like their stories, but not as much as the one for Doug Martin. He's due for a big game, and he'll get it this week at Miami.

Think about the running backs who have faced the Dolphins of late. Heading into Week 8, we were begging the Ravens to get Alex Collins more work, and he went off against Miami for 143 total yards.

In Week 9, Marshawn Lynch was coming off a one-game suspension for making contact with an official, and he scored two touchdowns with 63 total yards against the Dolphins. Finally, in Week 10, the Panthers did whatever they wanted on the ground against Miami, including Jonathan Stewart rumbling for 110 rushing yards.

To recap, we had the best game of Collins' young career, the best Fantasy game of the season for Lynch and the best rushing game of the year for Stewart -- all in consecutive weeks against the Dolphins. Martin is next, and he should deliver another strong performance.

Now, I'll admit, it's risky to trust him. He's averaging just 3.3 yards per carry, he hasn't scored a touchdown in four games in a row and he has just five catches on the season, including no receptions in the past two games.

But the Buccaneers are sticking with him as their main running back after he had 20 carries in Week 10 against the Jets. And if he gets that type of workload against Miami this week, he should be fine, with the potential to be awesome.

It's a great story. And Martin will also be a great Fantasy option this week.

I'm starting Martin over: DeMarco Murray (at PIT), Lamar Miller (vs. ARI), Marshawn Lynch (vs. NE), Joe Mixon (at DEN) and Alfred Morris (vs. PHI)

Quarterbacks

Start 'Em 22.9 projected points Alex Smith Kansas City Chiefs QB You've likely heard it a lot by now, but Chiefs coach Andy Reid is amazing coming off a bye week. For his career, Reid is 16-2 after a bye (3-1 in Kansas City), and the Chiefs just got their week to rest in Week 10. Now, while Reid has been great after a bye, Smith hasn't been so hot, averaging just 16.8 Fantasy points after a bye over the past four years, including one game with at least 20 Fantasy points. But this is a different Smith this season, and he's been tremendous on the road, averaging 27.8 Fantasy points a game in five road contests. It also helps that he's facing a Giants defense that has allowed 31 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks in three games in a row.

16.9 projected points Derek Carr Oakland Raiders QB The Patriots have been much improved with their pass defense of late, and they have limited Matt Ryan, Philip Rivers and Brock Osweiler to 18 Fantasy points or less in their past three games. The Falcons and Chargers games were at home, including Ryan playing in a fog, but now we'll see how New England's pass defense does on the road against a more competent quarterback than Osweiler. This game will be in Mexico City, and Carr was in this spot last year when he played the Texans at Azteca Stadium coming off a bye. He had 27 Fantasy points in that game, and Carr has at least 27 Fantasy points in three games in a row coming off a bye. Carr only has one game with more than 16 Fantasy points in his past four outings, but he's passed for at least 300 yards in three games in a row. This game should be fun, and Carr has the chance to be a top-five Fantasy quarterback this week.

21.3 projected points Carson Wentz Philadelphia Eagles QB Wentz should continue his potential-MVP campaign this week against the Cowboys after Philadelphia had its bye in Week 10. Before the bye, Wentz had five games in a row with at least 20 Fantasy points, and he should make it six straight against Dallas. The Cowboys are allowing an average of 19.3 Fantasy points a game to opposing quarterbacks, and five quarterbacks have scored at least 21 points against Dallas this year. In the two games without linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring), who is out again this week, Jared Goff and Aaron Rodgers each scored at least 22 Fantasy points. Goff should score at least that many points in Week 11, and his breakout season should continue to roll on.

17.7 projected points Matt Ryan Atlanta Falcons QB Ryan still has just one game with at least 20 Fantasy points this season, which was Week 9 at Carolina, but he's been playing better of late. And he should still be started in Week 11 at Seattle. Ryan has multiple touchdowns in three games in a row, and he's averaging 19.3 Fantasy points in his past four outings. Seattle just lost standout cornerback Richard Sherman (Achilles) for the season, while safeties Earl Thomas (hamstring) and Kam Chancellor (shoulder) are also banged up. Last year, Ryan went into Seattle and passed for 335 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, and the Seahawks defense was in much better shape then. Ryan should again play well in Seattle this year.

21.3 projected points Kirk Cousins Washington Redskins QB Cousins got a healthy offensive line in Week 10 against Minnesota, and he had his first good Fantasy outing since Week 7. He scored 29 Fantasy points, which was the fifth time he's scored at least 23 points in his past seven games. Cousins has a tough matchup this week at New Orleans, and the Saints have allowed just one quarterback to score at least 20 Fantasy points in the past seven outings. That stat is slightly misleading since the quarterbacks New Orleans has played during that stretch include Jay Cutler, Brett Hundley, Mitchell Trubisky, Jameis Winston/Ryan Fitzpatrick and Taylor/Peterman. Matthew Stafford was the lone quarterback to do well against New Orleans of late, and he passed for 312 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. Cousins could have a similar stat line, with hopefully fewer turnovers, and he's a top-10 Fantasy quarterback despite the tough matchup at New Orleans.



Sleepers

Blake Bortles (at CLE): Bortles comes into this game with at least 17 Fantasy points in three games in a row. Three of the past four opposing quarterbacks against Cleveland have scored at least 21 Fantasy points, and Bortles should be in that range. He's a great streaming option in Week 11.



Jay Cutler (vs. TB): Cutler is a great streaming option this week. He has multiple passing touchdowns in four games in a row, including at least 18 Fantasy points in back-to-back outings. And the Buccaneers have allowed at least 21 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks in three of their past five games.



Ryan Fitzpatrick (at MIA): Fitzpatrick, who is starting again in place of the injured Jameis Winston (shoulder), should benefit greatly this week with Mike Evans back from his one-game suspension. This week, Fitzpatrick gets to face a Dolphins defense that was abused by Cam Newton for 254 passing yards and four touchdowns in Week 10, and three of the past four opposing quarterbacks against Miami have passed for multiple touchdowns.



Sit 'Em 13.3 projected points Eli Manning New York Giants QB Here's another interesting note about Reid and his teams coming off a bye week. Since Reid became the Chiefs coach in 2013, opposing quarterbacks are averaging just 9.5 Fantasy points a game against Kansas City in the past four games after a bye. That group includes Carr, Philip Rivers and Peyton Manning twice. None of those four scored more than 18 Fantasy points, and Eli Manning could have minimal production this week. He scored 20 Fantasy points in Week 10 at San Francisco, but prior to that the last time he scored more than 17 Fantasy points was Week 4 at Tampa Bay. Manning is only worth starting in two-quarterback leagues this week.

20.0 projected points Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys QB I'll change this post if Dallas left tackle Tyron Smith (groin) plays this week against the Eagles, but I'm nervous about starting Prescott without better protection. He was abused by the Falcons in Week 10, and he was limited to just 13 Fantasy points. The Eagles are rested coming off their bye week, and they have limited three of their past five opposing quarterbacks to 17 Fantasy points or less. Prescott is a No. 2 Fantasy quarterback for me this week, but if you start him, just be prepared for minimal production if the offensive line continues to let him down if Smith is out.

14.8 projected points Andy Dalton Cincinnati Bengals QB Dalton has become somewhat predictable this year. When he has a good matchup, he's worth starting, which was the case in Week 10 at Tennessee, and he scored 18 Fantasy points. He also had 22 points against the Colts in Week 8, 35 points at Cleveland in Week 4 and 20 points at Green Bay in Week 3. But in his other outings, he's been limited with his production, including 15 points against Buffalo in Week 5, 13 points at Pittsburgh in Week 7 and five points at Jacksonville in Week 9. This is another tough matchup at Denver, and you should expect minimal production against the Broncos. Dalton faced Denver last year and had 206 passing yards and one interception, although he added six carries for 40 yards. He's just a low-end No. 2 Fantasy quarterback this week in the majority of leagues. 16.2 projected points Case Keenum Minnesota Vikings QB Keenum has been a good Fantasy quarterback for two games in a row, but he should struggle this week against the Rams. And if that happens, will the Vikings bench him in favor of Teddy Bridgewater? In his past two outings against Cleveland and Washington, Keenum passed for 592 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions, and he scored at least 21 Fantasy points in both outings. The Rams come into this game allowing an average of just 12.9 Fantasy points a game to opposing quarterbacks, and they haven't allowed a 20-point game to a quarterback since Week 4. Keenum is only worth using in two-quarterback leagues.

14.3 projected points Marcus Mariota Tennessee Titans QB This might be the last time you sit Mariota for several weeks because the schedule gets favorable from Week 12 on. But in Week 11 at Pittsburgh, things could be tough for him in what should be a low-scoring game. The Steelers are banged up on defense, but they still have yet to allow a quarterback to score 20 Fantasy points this year. And Mariota only has one game this season with more than 20 Fantasy points, which was Week 3. I'd only start Mariota in two-quarterback leagues this week.



Bust Alert

Jared Goff QB / Rams Week 11 projection: 16.2 Fantasy points

Goff has been great this year and amazing of late with some favorable matchups. He had 36 Fantasy points in Week 9 at the Giants and 32 points against Houston in Week 10 when he was the Start of the Week. But he could be in for a letdown against the Vikings this week. Minnesota has allowed just two quarterbacks to score at least 20 Fantasy points this year, and no quarterback has thrown for multiple touchdowns against the Vikings since Week 3. It's hard to bench Goff in the majority of leagues if he's been your starter, but he's due for a letdown performance against the Vikings on the road.

Running Backs

Start 'Em 9.3 projected points Jay Ajayi Philadelphia Eagles RB Ajayi had a solid debut with the Eagles in Week 9 against Denver after being traded to Philadelphia from Miami. He only had eight carries against the Broncos, but he finished with 77 yards and a touchdown, including a 46-yard scoring run. And now in Week 11, coming off Philadelphia's bye, the Eagles plan to give Ajayi a bigger workload, even though LeGarrette Blount and Corey Clement are also playing well. I'll buy in to that narrative, especially in Week 11 at Dallas. The Cowboys will be without standout linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring), and his presence is crucial to their run defense. He missed two games earlier this season with a hamstring injury, and Todd Gurley in Week 4 and Aaron Jones in Week 5 ran through the Dallas defense, with both scoring at least 18 Fantasy points in a standard league. Ajayi could have a huge game this week 13.4 projected points Tevin Coleman Atlanta Falcons RB Devonta Freeman (concussion) is expected to be out this week, which should give Coleman the chance for a big game. He just had 20 carries for 83 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 5 yards against Dallas -- with a bulk of his production after Lee got hurt -- and he's done well every time he gets an increased workload. He has five games this season with at least 10 touches, and he's scored at least nine Fantasy points in a standard league in four of those outings. And he did that in 7-of-11 games last season. It's a tough matchup at Seattle, but the Seahawks have allowed five running backs to score double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league this year. With the workload Coleman is expected to get this week, he's worth starting in all formats. 8.8 projected points Adrian Peterson Arizona Cardinals RB We love trends, and it's becoming somewhat easy to figure out when Peterson will play well and when he will struggle. Since coming to Arizona from New Orleans four games ago, we've seen Peterson thrive when his 32-year-old body has been rested and struggle when that hasn't been the case. He barely played with the Saints, and his first game with the Cardinals against the Buccaneers in Week 6 was amazing (25 Fantasy points in a standard league). The following week, on regular rest but traveling to London, he had a rough game against the Rams (three points). Arizona then had a bye in Week 8, and Peterson came back at San Francisco in Week 9 with 13 points. He followed that up with one point against Seattle in Week 10 on Thursday night, setting the stage for this week. He's had extra time to rest, and although it's a tough matchup against the Texans, Peterson's expected workload makes him a solid Fantasy option this week. 10.4 projected points Ameer Abdullah Detroit Lions RB Give the Lions credit for sticking with Abdullah in Week 10 against Cleveland after his two fumbles in Week 9 at Green Bay. And he delivered with 11 carries for 52 yards and a touchdown, which was his second game in a row with another red-zone score. The Browns game also marked the return of left tackle Taylor Decker (shoulder), which helped solidify the offensive line, and Abdullah should continue to play well this week at Chicago. The Bears have allowed three rushing touchdowns in the past two games against New Orleans and Green Bay, and Abdullah should once again be started as a No. 2 running back in all leagues. 8.1 projected points Dion Lewis New England Patriots RB I'm going with two running backs in this spot, with Lewis as a starting option in standard leagues and Rex Burkhead (6.2 projected points) in PPR. Lewis has led the Patriots in carries for the past four games, and he's scored 11 Fantasy points in a standard league in two outings over that span. He's facing a Raiders defense that has allowed a running back to score or gain 90 total yards in eight games in a row. That benefits Burkhead also, and Oakland has struggled with pass-catching running backs this season. There have been nine running backs to catch at least four passes against the Raiders this year, including five with at least six catches. Burkhead has 10 catches in his past two games, and he continues to take on more work each week. He's a No. 2 running back in PPR and at least a flex option in standard leagues.

Sleepers

Alex Collins (at GB): This is a game where the Ravens should have success running the ball, which should allow Collins the chance for 15-plus carries for the third time in the past five outings. He has yet to score a touchdown this year, but the Packers have allowed a running back to score in three of their past four games. I like Collins as a low-end starting option in standard leagues.



Kenyan Drake (vs. TB): The Dolphins should just stop with Drake and Damien Williams sharing touches and just give Drake a full workload. He's clearly the better rusher, and he has 16 carries for 151 yards and a touchdown and eight catches for 45 yards in the two games since Ajayi was traded. This is a great matchup for Drake in Week 11 since Tampa Bay has allowed a running back to score in four of the past five games.



Chris Thompson (at NO): Samaje Perine is getting all of the attention with Rob Kelley (groin) out, but don't forget that Thompson is the best Fantasy running back for the Redskins. And in the two games that Kelley missed earlier this season in Week 3 against Oakland and Week 6 against San Francisco, Thompson had at least 13 Fantasy points in a standard league in both outings. New Orleans has allowed at least four receptions to running backs in five games in a row, so Thompson remains a must-start option in PPR.



Rod Smith (vs. PHI): Smith is more of a Hail Mary play in PPR leagues, but I expect the Cowboys to be trailing in this game, especially if the offensive line is still banged up. We saw Smith lead the Dallas backfield in snaps in Week 10 in the first game without Elliott, and he had four catches for 15 yards. The Eagles are among the league leaders in receptions to running backs with 58 through nine games, so Smith could be heavily involved this week in the passing game.



J.D. McKissic (vs. ATL): We hope he continues to get a larger role now that C.J. Prosise (ankle) is out for the season, and he just had a season-high four catches in Week 10 at Arizona. Eddie Lacy (groin) could return this week, which would limit the ceiling for McKissic, but the Seahawks should start to give him more work ahead of Thomas Rawls. McKissic could be a nice option in PPR leagues since the Falcons struggle to defend running backs out of the backfield.



Sit 'Em 6.5 projected points C.J. Anderson Denver Broncos RB It's been tough to trust Anderson of late, and I'm not sure it's entirely his fault. The Broncos offensive line has been bad, and Anderson continues to share touches with Jamal Charles and Devontae Booker. Anderson has combined for 19 Fantasy points in a standard league in his past five games, and he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 2. He also has done little in the passing game with five catches in his past five outings. The Bengals have only allowed three running backs to score rushing touchdowns this year, and Anderson should just be considered a flex option at best in this matchup. 6.4 projected points Latavius Murray Minnesota Vikings RB Murray was great in Week 10 at Washington with 17 carries for 68 yards and a touchdown, and he's now scored in two of his past three games. His workload is relatively consistent with 15-plus carries in each of the past four games, although he offers little in the passing game with just two catches over that span. This week, it could be tough for him against the Rams, who have started to play much better of late against the run. In the past three games against the Cardinals, Giants and Texans, no running back has scored against the Rams, and Murray will need to score to be a good Fantasy option this week. You should still start Jerick McKinnon given his dual role for the Vikings and ability to catch passes, but Murray is a flex option in standard leagues at best this week. 7.7 projected points Samaje Perine Washington Redskins RB Perine will start with Kelley out, but he has been largely disappointing every time he's gotten an increased opportunity this year. He has four games this year with at least 10 touches, and he's scored more than six Fantasy points just once, which was Week 6 against San Francisco when he caught a touchdown. That was a dream matchup, but Perine is averaging just 3.2 yards per carry and has a tough opponent this week at New Orleans. The Saints have allowed just three rushing touchdowns to running backs this year, and Thompson will likely see more playing time if (when?) the Redskins are trailing. Perine has minimal Fantasy value this week. 6.2 projected points Jamaal Williams Green Bay Packers RB Even though Aaron Jones (knee) is out, there's still a chance Ty Montgomery (ribs) can play this week against the Ravens. Just keep that in mind when putting Williams in your lineup. And even though the Ravens run defense has been leaky at times this season, it should be able to contain Williams, who is averaging just 3.3 yards per carry in limited touches. In the past two games, Baltimore has limited the production for Miami and Tennessee's backfields, with no running back gaining more than 26 yards on the ground, and Williams isn't expected to do much in the passing game. It's not a bad idea to stash Williams on your roster with Jones and Montgomery hurt, but Williams is still a risky Fantasy option in the majority of leagues this week. 8.1 projected points Isaiah Crowell Cleveland Browns RB Crowell is more of a bust alert than a must-sit option because he's played well of late and will hopefully be successful for one more week. I'm just skeptical given the matchup with the Jaguars. Crowell comes into Week 11 with consecutive games of 15 Fantasy points in a standard league, and he has 27 carries for 154 yards and two touchdowns and five catches for 59 yards on eight targets over that span. But Jacksonville should be able to contain him given how the run defense has performed since acquiring defensive lineman Marcell Dareus. In two games with Dareus, the Jaguars have held Joe Mixon and Melvin Gordon to 29 carries for 58 yards and a touchdown, and Crowell will continue to share touches with Duke Johnson, especially in the passing game. I'm still OK with Crowell as a flex option, but he's not a must-start Fantasy running back this week.

Alfred Morris RB / Cowboys Week 11 projection: 8.1 Fantasy points

Bust Alert

As we said with Prescott, if Tyron Smith is out this week it will be hard to trust the Cowboys, especially Morris. He's expected to start again with Elliott out, and he ran well in Week 10 at Atlanta with 11 carries for 53 yards. But Rod Smith played more snaps and will work in the passing game, and this is a tough matchup against the Eagles. Philadelphia has allowed the third-fewest Fantasy points to opposing running backs this year, and no running back has scored a rushing touchdown against the Eagles since Week 4 or rushed for more than 38 yards since Week 2. If Tyron Smith plays then Morris could be OK this week, but even then he's a risky option given the matchup against the Eagles.

Wide Receivers

Start 'Em 9.3 projected points Tyreek Hill Kansas City Chiefs WR Hill should have the chance for one of his best games of the season against the Giants for a couple of reasons. The first is the Giants have been a disaster against receivers of late with six touchdowns allowed to the position in the past three games against Seattle, the Rams and San Francisco. And the second reason is Hill has been dominant on the road. He has scored in four of five games on the road, and he's averaging 13.8 Fantasy points in a standard league over that span.

8.0 projected points Sterling Shepard New York Giants WR It should be fun to watch Hill and Shepard square off this week, and Shepard should continue to prove he's a must-start Fantasy option until further notice. In two games since coming back from his two-game absence with an ankle injury, Shepard has 16 catches for 212 yards on 22 targets. He only has one touchdown on the season, but the Chiefs come into this game allowing the most Fantasy points to opposing receivers this year. There has only been one game this season where Kansas City did not allow a receiver to score a touchdown or gain 100 receiving yards, which was Week 8 against Denver. We doubt this Chiefs secondary will keep Shepard in check this week, and he should be started in all leagues.

9.1 projected points Alshon Jeffery Philadelphia Eagles WR Jeffery had plenty of momentum going into the Eagles' bye in Week 10, and we hope he doesn't slow down now. In the two games prior to Week 10 against San Francisco and Denver, Jeffery had eight catches for 146 yards and three touchdowns on 19 targets. It's the first time this season he had consecutive games with double digits in Fantasy points, and hopefully he makes it three games in a row. The Cowboys have allowed nine receivers to either score or gain 100 receiving yards, and Jeffery has the chance for a big game this week. I also like Nelson Agholor (6.3 projected points) since slot receivers have done plenty of damage against Dallas this year.

8.5 projected points Michael Crabtree Oakland Raiders WR This should be a good week for Crabtree and Amari Cooper (8.5 projected points), and both are worth starting as No. 2 Fantasy receivers in the majority of leagues. Crabtree is the safer of the two Raiders given his floor, which has been about eight Fantasy points in a standard league this year. He's reached that total six times in the seven games he's been able to finish (he left Week 3 at Washington with a chest injury). Cooper has the higher ceiling, and he has two games this year with at least 12 Fantasy points in a standard league and seven games with five points or less. This week, they are facing a Patriots' secondary that has allowed 11 receivers to either score or gain 100 receiving yards, and Carolina in Week 4 and Denver in Week 10 had a pair of receivers do that against New England in the same game. We expect the Raiders duo to follow suit this week.

6.5 projected points Jeremy Maclin Baltimore Ravens WR We hope Maclin doesn't slow down following Baltimore's bye in Week 10 because he was playing well in the two games prior to getting a week off. He heads into Week 11 against Green Bay with 11 catches for 151 yards and a touchdown on 14 targets in his previous two games against Miami and Tennessee, and he now has 4-of-7 games this year with either 90 receiving yards or a touchdown. This week, Maclin faces a Packers defense that has allowed a receiver to score or gain at least 90 receiving yards in eight games in a row. Maclin should be considered a high-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver this week.



Sleepers

DeVante Parker (vs. TB): Parker has a good matchup in Week 11 against Tampa Bay, and the Buccaneers have allowed 13 receivers to either score or gain 85 receiving yards this season. Jarvis Landry is also in play this week as well, but Parker could have one of his better games of the season in this matchup.



Marqise Lee (at CLE): Lee is more of a must-start Fantasy option than a sleeper, but I wanted some place to write about him. He now has two excellent outings in a row against Cincinnati and the Chargers, and he has 14 catches for 130 yards and two touchdowns on 23 targets over that span. This week, he faces a Browns defense that has allowed 10 receivers to either score or gain 100 receiving yards this season.



Jamison Crowder (at NO): Crowder has done a nice job over the past two games that he's been healthy with at least seven Fantasy points in a standard league. He has 24 targets for 199 yards over that span, and the only thing missing has been touchdowns since he hasn't scored this year. But Crowder has emerged as the best receiver for Washington, and he should once again see a heavy amount of targets against the Saints in Week 11. He's a No. 3 Fantasy receiver with upside.



Dontrelle Inman (vs. DET): Inman will likely be the No. 1 receiver for the Bears for the rest of the season, and he just had six catches for 88 yards on eight targets against the Packers coming off Chicago's bye week. He's worth a look as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in PPR leagues this week.



Bruce Ellington (vs. ARI): Will Fuller (ribs) is out this week, and Ellington should start for the Texans opposite DeAndre Hopkins. With Hopkins likely to see extra attention from Patrick Peterson this week, we could see Tom Savage lean on Ellington, who just had four catches for 41 yards and a touchdown on eight targets at the Rams. Ellington could be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues in Week 11.



Sit 'Em 6.4 projected points Jordy Nelson Green Bay Packers WR It's impossible to trust Nelson in the majority of leagues without Aaron Rodgers (collarbone), and he's fallen behind Davante Adams and likely Randall Cobb in terms of being a reliable Fantasy option. In three starts with Brett Hundley, Nelson has combined for six Fantasy points in a standard league against New Orleans, Detroit and Chicago. Nelson used to get that kind of production in a half. He's on the verge of being dropped in most leagues, and Nelson has minimal Fantasy value in Week 11 against the Ravens.

8.6 projected points Dez Bryant Dallas Cowboys WR It's the same thing with Bryant as we said about Prescott and Morris. Without left tackle Tyron Smith on the field, it's hard to trust the Cowboys, and Bryant comes into Week 11 against the Eagles with three games in a row without a touchdown. He has combined for just 13 Fantasy points in a standard league over that span, and the Eagles could have cornerback Ronald Darby (ankle) healthy for this matchup. I would only start Bryant as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week, especially if Smith remains out.

4.5 projected points Kelvin Benjamin Buffalo Bills WR It was going to be tough to trust Benjamin this week even if Taylor was playing, but he could struggle even more in Peterman's first start. Benjamin was already going through an adjustment period with his trade to Buffalo, and he just had three catches for 42 yards on six targets in his Bills debut in Week 10 against New Orleans. We'll see if Peterman can help Benjamin remain a starting Fantasy receiver moving forward, but you should try to avoid Benjamin in most leagues in Week 11 at the Chargers

5.3 projected points Rishard Matthews Tennessee Titans WR Matthews, like Mariota, should have some big days ahead when the schedule lightens up for the Titans, beginning in Week 12 at the Colts. But this should be a tough week for the Tennessee passing game at Pittsburgh, and the Steelers have allowed the fifth-fewest Fantasy points to opposing receivers this year. Corey Davis should also struggle this week, but Davis has passed Matthews as the No. 1 receiver for the Titans, at least if the targets in Week 10 were any indication. Davis had 10 targets to seven for Matthews against the Bengals, and Matthews is going to have to adjust to being the second or even third option for Mariota behind Davis and Delanie Walker.

7.1 projected points Marvin Jones Detroit Lions WR I'm still hopeful Jones will be a good Fantasy receiver moving forward, but the return of Kenny Golladay in Week 10 against Cleveland appears that it could impact Jones. In the three games Jones and Golladay played together to open the season, Jones had 13 targets for six catches, 88 yards and two touchdowns. Then last week against the Browns, with Golladay back from his five-game absence with a hamstring injury, Jones was held to one catch for 22 yards on just two targets. Golden Tate will continue to get his production, but Jones will have to compete with Theo Riddick, Eric Ebron and Golladay now for targets, which lowers his value. He also has a tough matchup this week against the Bears, so just consider Jones a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in most leagues in Week 11.



Bust Alert

Robert Woods WR / Rams Week 11 projection: 5.8 Fantasy points

Woods and Sammy Watkins (6.4 projected points) make me nervous this week at Minnesota, and I'm expecting a downturn in production compared to what both have done the past two games. Woods just had 12 catches for 241 yards and four touchdowns on 15 targets against the Giants and Texans, and Watkins had three catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns on five targets in those outings. Those were great matchups, but it's about to get much tougher against the Vikings this week. Minnesota has only allowed four receivers to score double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league this year, and Xavier Rhodes will likely eliminate one of these receivers this week. Woods and Watkins are still worth using as No. 3 Fantasy receivers, and I like Woods better in all formats. But don't expect their recent production in great matchups to be the norm moving forward, especially this week against the Vikings.

Tight Ends

Start 'Em 5.2 projected points Cameron Brate Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE Brate has been a frustrating Fantasy option of late, and he's now gone four games in a row without a touchdown. He also has just two catches for 19 yards in his past two games against New Orleans and the Jets on only seven targets. But facing the Dolphins is a way to cure his woes, and Miami has allowed a tight end to score or gain 100 receiving yards in four games in a row against Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Benjamin Watson, Jared Cook and Ed Dickson. We hope Brate makes it five games in a row, and he's still worth starting in all leagues. 4.8 projected points Vernon Davis Washington Redskins TE We'll continue to wait and see if Jordan Reed (hamstring) plays this week after being out for the past two games, but his absence has been great for Davis. He has 13 catches for 148 yards on 20 targets in the past two games, and he now has at least seven Fantasy points in the three games Reed has missed this year. He has a tough matchup in Week 11 at New Orleans, but the Saints have allowed a tight end to score in each of the past two games. Let's hope that Davis will make it three in a row, which could happen if Reed remains out. 7.0 projected points Marcedes Lewis Jacksonville Jaguars TE Lewis is more of a streaming option and a sleeper than a must-start tight end, but he has a dream matchup this week against the Browns. Cleveland allows the third-most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends, and the Browns have allowed a tight end to score a touchdown in each of the past two games against Kyle Rudolph and Ebron. Lewis has 14 targets in his past three games, but he only has seven catches for 107 yards and a touchdown to show for it. Still, given the matchup, he's worth trusting this week if you need help at tight end.

Sleepers

Tyler Kroft (at DEN): Kroft is coming off his worst game since taking over for the injured Tyler Eifert (back) in Week 3 with one catch for 4 yards in Week 10 at Tennessee. But he had six targets in the game, and it's clear Dalton will continue to lean on him. This is a good matchup against the Broncos, who are allowing the second-most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends. A tight end has scored against Denver in three games in a row.

Austin Hooper (at SEA): Hooper continues to be a vital part of the Falcons offense of late, and he's doing well for Fantasy owners. He has six targets in each of his past three games against the Jets, Panthers and Cowboys, and he's scored a touchdown in two of those outings. His production this week could hinge on the health of Seattle safeties Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor, but Hooper is still worth using as a streaming option given his recent production.

Jermaine Gresham (at HOU): Gresham has played well the past two games, which coincides with Carson Palmer (broken arm) getting hurt. The Cardinals could have another quarterback change this week with Drew Stanton (knee) hurt, but hopefully Blaine Gabbert will continue to lean on Gresham like Stanton did. Gresham has seven catches for 87 yards and two touchdowns on 10 targets in his past two games, and he could be a nice streaming option against the Texans this week.



Sit 'Em 3.6 projected points Charles Clay Buffalo Bills TE It would have been hard to trust Clay this week even if Taylor was starting because the Chargers are tough on opposing tight ends. Now, with Taylor benched for Peterman, it's easy to bench Clay in the majority of leagues. Rob Gronkowski is the lone tight end to score against the Chargers this year, including matchups with Travis Kelce, Zach Ertz, Jared Cook and Evan Engram. That group combined for nine Fantasy points in a standard league against this Chargers defense. Keep Clay reserved in the majority of leagues. 4.3 projected points Eric Ebron Detroit Lions TE Ebron did what we expected in Week 10 against the Browns, which was take advantage of a great matchup. He finished with two catches for 39 yards and a touchdown on three targets, but it will be hard to trust him this week against the Bears. Ebron still has five Fantasy points or less in all but two games this season, and Chicago has only allowed two tight ends to score this year. 3.6 projected points Benjamin Watson Baltimore Ravens TE Watson has yet to score double digits in Fantasy points this season despite scoring two touchdowns. He's had some good PPR outings of late with at least eight Fantasy points in four games in a row, but there's little upside with him based on his overall body of work in 2017. This week, he has to face a Packers defense that has allowed the fewest Fantasy points to opposing tight ends this year. Green Bay has yet to allow a tight end to score, including matchups with Jimmy Graham, Hooper, Jason Witten, Rudolph and Ebron. It should be easy to bench Watson this week in the majority of leagues.

Bust Alert

Hunter Henry TE / Chargers (vs. BUF) Week 11 projection: 5.4 Fantasy points

I'm sure this is the week Henry will go off since we have low expectations for him, but it's hard to trust him based on his recent lack of activity. He only has four targets in his past two games against New England and Jacksonville, and he combined for three catches for 18 yards in those games. This is now four games this season for Henry with two targets or fewer, and he's gone four games in a row without a touchdown. He's also facing a Bills defense that has allowed just one tight end to score, which was O.J. Howard in Week 7. We hope Henry can break out of his recent funk, but it's hard to start him with confidence this week.

Defense/Special Teams



Start 'Em

Broncos (vs. CIN) - 11.6 projected points

The Broncos DST has been a disappointment for most of this season, but they have a chance here to reward Fantasy owners against the Bengals. Opposing DSTs against Cincinnati have scored at least 11 Fantasy points in four of the past five games against the Bengals, and they have four interceptions, 11 sacks and five fumbles allowed over that span. The Broncos DST has just one game with double digits in Fantasy points in the past five games, but this should be a breakout outing this week.

Sleepers

Cardinals (at HOU): In two games with Savage starting, opposing DSTs against the Texans have scored 29 Fantasy points for the Colts and Rams. Savage has been sacked five times with two interceptions, and Houston has scored 21 combined points over that span.

Bengals (at DEN): The Broncos have been great for opposing DSTs, and the Bengals should benefit this week. Denver has allowed opposing DSTs to score at least 13 Fantasy points in five games in a row, and the Broncos have a five-game streak with throwing an interception, including nine picks over that span. The Bengals are an excellent streaming option in Week 11.

Chargers (vs. BUF): The Chargers DST gets a boost this week with Peterman starting for Taylor, and Joey Bosa and Co. should be excited about this matchup. The Chargers DST has four games with at least 11 Fantasy points in their past five games, and this should be another solid outing for them with Peterman now starting for the Bills.

Sit 'Em

Seahawks (vs. ATL) - 9.8 projected points

I'm still hopeful the Seahawks DST will be a solid Fantasy option moving forward, but the loss of Sherman, as well as plenty of injuries mounting for the defense, could be tough to overcome. The Falcons have only allowed two opposing DSTs this season to score double digits in Fantasy points and none since Week 4. And the Seahawks should struggle to slow down Atlanta's offense this week, even at home. It might be time to look for another DST unit for Week 11.

Kickers

Start 'Em

Harrison Butker K / Chiefs (at NYG) Week 11 projection: 10.5 Fantasy points

It's a small sample size, but Butker has a good track record kicking on the road this season. In three games at Houston, Oakland and Dallas, Butker is averaging 12.3 Fantasy points on the road. He's actually scored at least 11 Fantasy points in 4-of-6 games this year. The Giants have only allowed four kickers to score at least nine Fantasy points this season, with two getting into double digits, but Butker should add to that list with the Chiefs expected to score plenty of points in Week 11.

Sleepers

Blair Walsh (vs. ATL): The Falcons have allowed six of the past seven kickers to score at least eight Fantasy points, with three scoring at least 11 points. Walsh has at least eight Fantasy points in two of his past three games.

Josh Lambo (at CLE): The Browns have allowed nine field goals and six extra points in their past three games, and two of their past three opposing kickers have scored at least 12 Fantasy points. Lambo has 28 Fantasy points in his past three games, with seven field goals and five extra points over that span.

Nick Novak (vs. BUF): The Bills have been forgiving to opposing kickers of late, with Chandler Catanzaro and Wil Lutz combining for 21 Fantasy points in the past two games. Novak has yet to score double digits in Fantasy points this season, but this could be the week he has a breakout game against Buffalo at home.

Sit 'Em

Stephen Hauschka K / Bills (at LAC) Week 11 projection: 6.7 Fantasy points

Hauschka has struggled the past two games coming into Week 11 at the Chargers, and he could have another rough outing this week. He has combined for seven Fantasy points in his past two games against the Jets and Saints, and now the Bills offense could struggle with Taylor benched for Peterman. The Chargers have also allowed just one kicker to score double digits in Fantasy points in their past five games.